Highlights and goal: Casa Pia 0-1 Benfica in Primeira Liga

21/08 - Casa Pia x Boavista.
HOW WAS IT?
GAME NUMBERS
Submissions: 7-15
On target shots: 2-4
Corners: 4-9
Fouls: 10-9
Yellow cards: 6-4
Red cards: 0-1.
END OF THE GAME
95' Yellow
92' EXPELLED
90' Yellow
89' Benfica change
Out: Grimaldo.
81' Benfica change
Out: Gonçalo Ramos.
76' Change at Casa Pia
Out: Afonso Taira.
76' ALMOST
72' Changes at Casa Pia
Out: Rafael Martins and Godwin.
71'
69' Changes at Casa Pia
Out: Kunimoto and Neto.
61' Yellow
60' Changes at Benfica
Out: Diogo Gonçalves and Florentino Luís.
58' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR BENFICA
53' Yellow
47'
Change at Benfica
Out: Gilberto.
STARTED AGAIN
+3
43'
31' Yellow
30 Yellow
27' Yellow
26'
24' ARRIVED
19'
13'
7' Yellow
5'
GAME STARTED
Casa Pia!
Benfica!
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨
#CPACSLB #EuAmoOBenfica #LigaPortugalbwin pic.twitter.com/JDFY48Ggyp — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) August 13, 2022
Letter of Thanks to CD Santa Clara
We were received in a dignified and friendly manner by all the directors, staff and fans of your illustrious club. Our supporters were grateful for the same treatment, being an attitude that ennobles and values Portuguese football.
In view of this gesture of fair play and mutual assistance, we hope to reciprocate with the same professionalism when the CD Santa Clara takes place in the 2ª championship round. May the safety, fair play and enthusiasm of the fans continue to be one of our biggest concerns.
We would like to take this opportunity to wish CD Santa Clara an excellent sporting season and that you achieve your goals.
#We fly together
Likely Casa Pia?
How does Casa Pia arrive?
Before the season officially started, the club went to the market and the Casapians were very active in the transfer market. For 2022-23 11 players entered and 10 left.
They are reinforcements Eteki (Granada), Kunimoto (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Anderson (Tsarsko Selo), Fernando Varela (PAOK), Léo Bolgado (Coimbra-MG), Clayton (Vila Nova), Eduardo Ferreira (Caracas FC), João Nunes (Puskás AFC), Rafael Martins (Moreirense), Diogo Pinto (CF Estrela) and Lucas Soares (V. Guimarães B).