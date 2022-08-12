Highlights and goal: Blackpool 0-1 Swansea in EFL Championship 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

90+7' END OF THE MATCH!

The match at Bloomfield Road is over! Swansea have won by the minimum difference at home to Blackpool with Olivier Ntcham's goal.
90+3' Yellow card

Joe Allan was cautioned for Swansea.
90' Additional time

Seven more minutes will be played in the match.
89' Double change for Swansea

Joe Allen and Liam Cullen replace Joël Piroe and Kyle Naughton.
88' Blackpool substitution

Enter Christopher Hamilton in place of Josh Bowler.
87' GOOOOOAL for Swansea!

OLIVIER NTCHAM! The midfielder scores the first goal of the match after a counterattack that ended with a right-footed shot.
85' Last minutes

The end of the match is near. Blackpool are looking for the winning goal but without much success so far.
79' Double change for Blackpool

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Charlie Patino replace Callum Connolly and Sonny Carey.
78' Swansea substitution

Enter Cameron Congreve in place of Matthew Sorinola.
77' Yellow card

Olivier Ntcham was cautioned for Swansea.
75' Half an hour into the second half

15 minutes left to the end of the match. The score remains 0-0.
70' 20 minutes left

The time of the match is advancing little by little and the scoreboard is not open yet.
63' Yellow card

Matt Grimes was cautioned for Swansea.
62' Swansea substitution

Olivier Ntcham replaces Jay Fulton.
Blackpool came closer

Josh Bowler's shot was well saved by goalkeeper Fisher.
55' Swanse tries

Ben Cabango's shot went wide.
50' ANDREW FISHER SCORES!

Swansea goalkeeper denies Jerry Yates from the penalty spot! The score remains 0-0.
49' Penalty for Blackpool

Kenneth Dougall was brought down by Harry Darling in the box. Opportunity to open the scoring.
47' Yellow card

Shayne Lavery was cautioned for Blackpool.
Second half begins

The second half gets underway. There was one change for Blackpool with Shayle Lavery coming on in place of Theo Corbeanu.
45+3' Halftime

End of the first 45 minutes. Goalless draw between Blackpool and Swansea.
45' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
41' Swansea came closer

Joël Piroe's shot from outside the box, but again Grimshaw was on hand to keep out his opponent's goal.
38' Swansea continue to insist

Michael Obafemi's shot went wide.
35' Swansea tried

Ryan Manning's cross from a corner kick, Ben Cabango headed, but the ball went wide.
30' Half an hour into the match

Not much happened in the match. There have been few chances in the match, although there is a bit more intensity from Swansea.
23' Match stopped

The teams pause the game for a moment to hydrate.
21' Swansea came closer

Michael Obafemi's shot was well saved by Dan Grimshaw.
16' Ball to the post! Swansea had it!

The visitors came close to opening the scoring. Matt Grimes shot from outside the area, but the ball hit the horizontal.
15' First quarter of the game

The first 15 minutes of the match are over. The score is still 0-0.
10' Swansea came closer

Michael Obafemi's shot was well saved by Dan Grimshaw.
5' Blackpool came closer

Josh Bowler's shot was caught by goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.
Match starts

The match between Blackpool and Swansea gets underway.
Teams on the field

Blackpool and Swansea players take to the field at Bloomfield Road.
Match officials

Referee: Andy Woolmer
Assistant No.1: Andrew Dallison
Assistant No.2: Mark Stevens
Fourth official: Andy Haines
Substitutes - Swansea

13. Steven Benda (GK), 07. Joe Allen, 10. Olivier Ntcham, 20. Liam Cullen, 23. Nathann Wood-Gordon, 31. Oli Cooper, 45. Cameron Congreve.

Starting XI - Swansea

1-4-4-2
| 33. Andy Fisher |
| 22. Joel Latibeaudière | 05. Ben Cabango | 26. Kyle Naughton | 06. Harry Darling |
| 29. Matthew Sorinola | 08. Matt Grimes | 04. Jay Fulton | 03. Ryan Manning |
| 17. Joel Piroe | 09. Michael Obafemi |

Coach: Russell Martin

Substitutes - Blackpool

01. Chris Maxwell (GK), 03. James Husband, 04. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, 19. Shayne Lavery, 22. CJ Hamilton, 28. Charlie Patiño, 34. Jordan Thorniley.

Starting XI - Blackpool

1-4-1-4-1
| 32. Dan Grimshaw |
| 02. Callum Connolly | 21. Marvin Ekpiteta | 15. Rhys Williams | 23. Dom Thompson |
| 12. Kenny Dougall |
| 08. Lewis Fiorini | 16. Sonny Carey | 11. Josh Bowler | 25. Theo Corbeanu |
| 09. Jerry Yates |

Coach: Michael Appleton

How the teams arrived at Blomfield Road

Last five matches - Swansea

August 9 - EFL Cup: 2-2 vs Oxford Utd (Lost 5-3 on penalties)

August 6 - EFL Championship: 0-3 vs Blackburn (Lost)

July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Rotherham

July 23 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Charlton (Won)

July 12 - Friendly: 1-1 vs Plymout Argyle

Last five matches - Blackpool

August 9 - EFL Cup: 0-0 vs Barrow (Lost 3-4 on penalties)

August 6 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Stoke City (Lost)

July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Reading (Won)

July 24 - Friendly: 2-4 vs Everton (Lost)

July 19 - Friendly: 0-1 vs Salford (Won)

All set at Bloomfield Road

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Blackpool and Swansea, on Matchday 3 of the EFL Championship 2022-23.
Tune in here Blackpool vs Swansea Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Blackpool vs Swansea live match, as well as the latest information from Bloomfield Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Blackpool vs Swansea Live Stream on TV and Online?

What time is Blackpool vs Swansea match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Blackpool vs Swansea of August 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM

Key player - Swansea

In Swansea, the presence of Harry Darling stands out. The 23-year-old defender is so far the only one to score a goal for the Mariners in this EFL Championship season opener.

Key player - Blackpool

In Blackpool, the presence of Callum Connolly stands out. The 24-year-old defender is so far the only one to score a goal for the Mariners in this start of the season in the EFL Championship.

Blackpool vs Swansea history

These two teams have met 29 times. Although the tendency is mostly towards draws, in terms of victories, the statistics are in favor of Blackpool, who have come out victorious on 10 occasions, while Swansea have won on eight occasions, leaving a balance of 11 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 24 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Blackpool with eight victories, while Swansea has won six, for a balance of 10 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Blackpool have played at home against Swansea in the EFL Championship, there are 12 matches, where the Sailors have the advantage with seven wins, while the remaining five matches are draws.

Swansea

Swansea has not had a good start to the season, as they have only been able to get one point in their first two games and were also eliminated from the EFL Cup at the hands of Oxford United, so the Welsh team will have to be at their best if they want to dispel doubts in these first games and not lose so much ground.

Blackpool

Blackpool is coming from a difficult week, after losing in their two recent outings: against Stoke City in the second round of the Championship and unexpectedly against fourth division Barrow in the EFL Cup, so they will have to get a victory to regain the credibility gained in the first game.

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road

The match Blackpool vs Swansea will be played at Bloomfield Road, located in the city of Blackpool, in the county of Lancashire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1899, has a capacity for 16,267 spectators.
