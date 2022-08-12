Highlights and goal: Blackpool 0-1 Swansea in EFL Championship 2022-23

ADVERTISEMENT
90+7' END OF THE MATCH!
90+3' Yellow card
90' Additional time
89' Double change for Swansea
88' Blackpool substitution
87' GOOOOOAL for Swansea!
85' Last minutes
79' Double change for Blackpool
78' Swansea substitution
77' Yellow card
75' Half an hour into the second half
70' 20 minutes left
63' Yellow card
62' Swansea substitution
Blackpool came closer
55' Swanse tries
50' ANDREW FISHER SCORES!
49' Penalty for Blackpool
47' Yellow card
Second half begins
45+3' Halftime
45' Additional time
41' Swansea came closer
38' Swansea continue to insist
35' Swansea tried
30' Half an hour into the match
23' Match stopped
21' Swansea came closer
16' Ball to the post! Swansea had it!
15' First quarter of the game
10' Swansea came closer
5' Blackpool came closer
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Andrew Dallison
Assistant No.2: Mark Stevens
Fourth official: Andy Haines
Substitutes - Swansea
13. Steven Benda (GK), 07. Joe Allen, 10. Olivier Ntcham, 20. Liam Cullen, 23. Nathann Wood-Gordon, 31. Oli Cooper, 45. Cameron Congreve.
Starting XI - Swansea
Coach: Russell Martin
Substitutes - Blackpool
01. Chris Maxwell (GK), 03. James Husband, 04. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, 19. Shayne Lavery, 22. CJ Hamilton, 28. Charlie Patiño, 34. Jordan Thorniley.
Starting XI - Blackpool
Coach: Michael Appleton
How the teams arrived at Blomfield Road
👋 The lads have arrived for this afternoon's fixture.
🔢 We'll have the team news at 2pm...
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/e091Ayy0Q5 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) August 13, 2022
👋 Arrived! pic.twitter.com/goIoOZePp5— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 13, 2022
Last five matches - Swansea
August 6 - EFL Championship: 0-3 vs Blackburn (Lost)
July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs Rotherham
July 23 - Friendly: 1-2 vs Charlton (Won)
July 12 - Friendly: 1-1 vs Plymout Argyle
Last five matches - Blackpool
August 6 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Stoke City (Lost)
July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Reading (Won)
July 24 - Friendly: 2-4 vs Everton (Lost)
July 19 - Friendly: 0-1 vs Salford (Won)
All set at Bloomfield Road
☀️ Bloomfield Road pic.twitter.com/xjtLZljFFG — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 13, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here Blackpool vs Swansea Live Score!
How to watch Blackpool vs Swansea Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Blackpool vs Swansea match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Key player - Swansea
In Swansea, the presence of Harry Darling stands out. The 23-year-old defender is so far the only one to score a goal for the Mariners in this EFL Championship season opener.
Key player - Blackpool
In Blackpool, the presence of Callum Connolly stands out. The 24-year-old defender is so far the only one to score a goal for the Mariners in this start of the season in the EFL Championship.
Blackpool vs Swansea history
These two teams have met 29 times. Although the tendency is mostly towards draws, in terms of victories, the statistics are in favor of Blackpool, who have come out victorious on 10 occasions, while Swansea have won on eight occasions, leaving a balance of 11 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 24 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Blackpool with eight victories, while Swansea has won six, for a balance of 10 draws.
If we take into account the number of times Blackpool have played at home against Swansea in the EFL Championship, there are 12 matches, where the Sailors have the advantage with seven wins, while the remaining five matches are draws.
Swansea
Swansea has not had a good start to the season, as they have only been able to get one point in their first two games and were also eliminated from the EFL Cup at the hands of Oxford United, so the Welsh team will have to be at their best if they want to dispel doubts in these first games and not lose so much ground.
Blackpool
Blackpool is coming from a difficult week, after losing in their two recent outings: against Stoke City in the second round of the Championship and unexpectedly against fourth division Barrow in the EFL Cup, so they will have to get a victory to regain the credibility gained in the first game.
