Goals and Highlights: Southampton 2-2 Leeds in Premier League Match
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:11 PM7 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Southampton vs Leeds game, this morning we saw a great match where the locals were able to react to rescue a point, be sure to visit VAVEL, so you do not miss all the action of the Premier League.
12:06 PM7 days ago

90´+6

The game ends in an entertaining two-goal draw.
12:01 PM7 days ago

90´+4

Rodrigo shoots with power, but the attentive goalkeeper clears the ball.
11:56 AM7 days ago

90´

Six minutes are added.
11:51 AM7 days ago

89´

Meslier saves a powerful shot.
11:46 AM7 days ago

86´

Leeds are outplayed by the home side with just minutes to go.
11:41 AM7 days ago

80´

Goooooooooooool Southampton! Walker-Peters arrives on the right flank and inside the box beats the keeper.
11:36 AM7 days ago

78´

Salisu receives a yellow card for a foul on James.
11:31 AM7 days ago

75´

The home team is exerting pressure in the Leeds area.
11:26 AM7 days ago

71´

Goooooooooooooooooooool Southampton! Aribo gets the keeper off his line and shoots inside the box to score.
11:21 AM7 days ago

60´

Goooooooool Leeds! Rodrigo heads in a corner kick to increase the lead.
11:16 AM7 days ago

56´

Rodrigo tried again to surprise, but the ball went over the top.
11:11 AM7 days ago

46´

Goooooooooooool Leeds! Rodrigo bites the near post and beats the keeper to put his team ahead.
11:06 AM7 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
11:01 AM7 days ago

45´+4

End of the first half.
10:56 AM7 days ago

45´

Adams misses an opportunity for Sothampton.
10:51 AM7 days ago

42´

Harrison receives a yellow card.
10:46 AM7 days ago

38´

The locals tried on the right, but the ball did not find its target.
10:41 AM7 days ago

35´

Bazunu makes his presence felt again after the corner kick.
10:36 AM7 days ago

34´

James arrives on the left and shoots, but the opposing goalkeeper makes a great save.
10:31 AM7 days ago

32´

Both teams were very imprecise and the game remained tight in midfield.
10:26 AM7 days ago

28´

Bamford goes out injured and James enters the court.
10:21 AM7 days ago

26´

Kotchap tries a shot from distance but the ball goes wide.
10:16 AM7 days ago

23´

The rehydration pause is made.
10:11 AM7 days ago

17´

Rodrigo inside the area shoots, but the ball goes wide.
10:06 AM7 days ago

12´

Dangerous opportunity for Leeds that is neutralized by the home defense.
10:01 AM7 days ago

Both teams are looking for the goal, but have yet to score.
9:56 AM7 days ago

The match begins.
9:51 AM7 days ago

Starting XI Leeds

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Leeds starting XI/Image: LUFC
Leeds starting XI/Image: LUFC
9:46 AM7 days ago

Starting XI Southampton

This is how the home team comes out:
Southampton starting XI/Image: SouthamptonFC
Southampton starting XI/Image: SouthamptonFC
9:41 AM7 days ago

Opposite results

The Whites began their campaign with a big opening day home win over Wolverhampton.

Despite taking the lead, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side lost their advantage and eventually lost 4-1 to Tottenham. 

9:36 AM7 days ago

Southampton is already at home

This was the arrival of the local team:
9:31 AM7 days ago

Southampton still with absentees

Tino Livramento remains a long-term casualty, as does Theo Walcott. On the other hand, the home team has a relatively fit squad with most of the players available for selection. 
9:26 AM7 days ago

Available players

Leeds' coach has confirmed that Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra have returned to training and are now eligible for the game. Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are still recovering.
9:21 AM7 days ago

Leeds coach speaks out

"For me personally, I know going down to Southampton won't be easy and it will be very hot, which will be a factor in the game. We have to handle that well. Every game in this league is a big challenge and we have to treat it as such. So, we don't get ahead of ourselves and we know how important every game is."
9:16 AM7 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Southampton vs Leeds game, today we expect an extraordinary duel in search of the three points, no doubt Southampton wants to reverse the defeat against Tottenham while Leeds is looking for a second consecutive victory, do not take off, because below we will tell you everything you should know before the start of the game.
9:11 AM7 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Southampton vs Leeds live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Leeds live, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:06 AM7 days ago

Where and how to watch Southampton vs Leeds Online and Live

The match will be broadcasted through Paramount +.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:01 AM7 days ago

Watch out for this Southampton player

Adam Armstrong, center forward from England, is a young player with a lot of experience in English soccer, Armstrong knows the lower divisions very well and will undoubtedly be a key for the East, he is looking to score as many goals as possible and finish out of the relegation battle, he certainly has a great responsibility, but his talent gives him a lot.
8:56 AM7 days ago

Watch out for this Leeds player

Rodrigo Moreno, Spain's national team playmaker, is a skillful player who seeks to be a reference with Leeds after the departure of Rapinha, prior to the start of the Premier League he had an extraordinary preseason, scoring on multiple occasions, for the first day Moreno scored the equalizer in the win against Wolves, the player must continue with this scoring streak to consolidate himself in Leeds.
8:51 AM7 days ago

Latest Southampton lineup

Bazunu, Djenepo, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Peters, Romeu, Lavia, Prowse, Armstrong, Aribo.
8:46 AM7 days ago

Latest Leeds lineup

Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.
8:41 AM7 days ago

Background

Leeds 1-1 Southampton

Southampton 1-0 Leeds

Southampton 0-2 Leeds

Leeds 3-0 Southampton

Southampton 2-1 Leeds

8:36 AM7 days ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Tony Harrington. Assistants: Simon Long and Richard West. Fourth official: Michael Salisbuty. 
8:31 AM7 days ago

Leeds for its second win

Leeds United is adapting well to so many changes in recent months, it is well known that Marcelo BIelsa in addition to giving them a great style of play and promotion, was a coach who created a great harmony with the fans in his first season in Premier League, things were not going well for his second campaign and the team was at risk of relegation so the board made the decision to change coach, Now in this new season, Leeds had a very prosperous preseason despite having lost their star player Rapinha, the debut in Premier League against Wolves was successful, as they managed to get the three points, for the match against Southampton, it will be important to get the second consecutive victory and with that to place themselves at the top of the table, although it is too early to predict what will happen with the team.
Good cheer in Leeds/Image: LUFC
Good cheer in Leeds/Image: LUFC
8:26 AM7 days ago

Southampton seeks to forget bitter debut

The Southampton team wants to have a different season than the previous one, the team finished the season in 15th position just 5 points behind Burnley who was the last team relegated from the table, with nine wins the team kept the category and now in this new season they will try to do things better to not be involved in the relegation, Unfortunately for the team they had to face Tottenham in the first matchday and despite taking the lead very quickly in the game, Tottenham's reaction was very good and ended up taking the three points with a score of 4-1, for this match against Leeds the team will look for the three points and avoid stagnating at the bottom, however there are rumors that the coach does not have a good relationship with some players.
Southampton gets ready/Image: SouthamptonFC
Southampton gets ready/Image: SouthamptonFC
8:21 AM7 days ago

The second day is played with great games

Southampton vs Leeds will be one of the games of the second week of the Premier League, both teams were in the difficult fight to avoid relegation last season, at the beginning of the season Southampton had a difficult start playing away against Tottenham, while Leeds who was at nothing to go to the Championship, got a great win against Wolves, for this second day the three points are in possibility for both teams so we will see a very close game.
8:16 AM7 days ago

Welcome

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Southampton vs Leeds, corresponding to the Premier League. The match will take place at St Mary's Stadium, at 10:00 AM ET.
VAVEL Logo