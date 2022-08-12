Goals and Highlights: Southampton 2-2 Leeds in Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
90´+6
The game ends in an entertaining two-goal draw.
90´+4
Rodrigo shoots with power, but the attentive goalkeeper clears the ball.
90´
Six minutes are added.
89´
Meslier saves a powerful shot.
86´
Leeds are outplayed by the home side with just minutes to go.
80´
Goooooooooooool Southampton! Walker-Peters arrives on the right flank and inside the box beats the keeper.
78´
Salisu receives a yellow card for a foul on James.
75´
The home team is exerting pressure in the Leeds area.
71´
Goooooooooooooooooooool Southampton! Aribo gets the keeper off his line and shoots inside the box to score.
60´
Goooooooool Leeds! Rodrigo heads in a corner kick to increase the lead.
56´
Rodrigo tried again to surprise, but the ball went over the top.
46´
Goooooooooooool Leeds! Rodrigo bites the near post and beats the keeper to put his team ahead.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+4
End of the first half.
45´
Adams misses an opportunity for Sothampton.
42´
Harrison receives a yellow card.
38´
The locals tried on the right, but the ball did not find its target.
35´
Bazunu makes his presence felt again after the corner kick.
34´
James arrives on the left and shoots, but the opposing goalkeeper makes a great save.
32´
Both teams were very imprecise and the game remained tight in midfield.
28´
Bamford goes out injured and James enters the court.
26´
Kotchap tries a shot from distance but the ball goes wide.
23´
The rehydration pause is made.
17´
Rodrigo inside the area shoots, but the ball goes wide.
12´
Dangerous opportunity for Leeds that is neutralized by the home defense.
7´
Both teams are looking for the goal, but have yet to score.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Leeds
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Southampton
This is how the home team comes out:
Opposite results
The Whites began their campaign with a big opening day home win over Wolverhampton.
Despite taking the lead, Ralph Hasenhüttl's side lost their advantage and eventually lost 4-1 to Tottenham.
Southampton is already at home
This was the arrival of the local team:
Back at St Mary's 🏡— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 13, 2022
All set for our first home game of the #PL season 😇 pic.twitter.com/7XYiME4xAT
Southampton still with absentees
Tino Livramento remains a long-term casualty, as does Theo Walcott. On the other hand, the home team has a relatively fit squad with most of the players available for selection.
Available players
Leeds' coach has confirmed that Adam Forshaw, Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra have returned to training and are now eligible for the game. Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are still recovering.
Leeds coach speaks out
"For me personally, I know going down to Southampton won't be easy and it will be very hot, which will be a factor in the game. We have to handle that well. Every game in this league is a big challenge and we have to treat it as such. So, we don't get ahead of ourselves and we know how important every game is."
We continue
Thank you for following the broadcast of the Southampton vs Leeds game, today we expect an extraordinary duel in search of the three points, no doubt Southampton wants to reverse the defeat against Tottenham while Leeds is looking for a second consecutive victory, do not take off, because below we will tell you everything you should know before the start of the game.
Watch out for this Southampton player
Adam Armstrong, center forward from England, is a young player with a lot of experience in English soccer, Armstrong knows the lower divisions very well and will undoubtedly be a key for the East, he is looking to score as many goals as possible and finish out of the relegation battle, he certainly has a great responsibility, but his talent gives him a lot.
Watch out for this Leeds player
Rodrigo Moreno, Spain's national team playmaker, is a skillful player who seeks to be a reference with Leeds after the departure of Rapinha, prior to the start of the Premier League he had an extraordinary preseason, scoring on multiple occasions, for the first day Moreno scored the equalizer in the win against Wolves, the player must continue with this scoring streak to consolidate himself in Leeds.
Latest Southampton lineup
Bazunu, Djenepo, Salisu, Bednarek, Valery, Peters, Romeu, Lavia, Prowse, Armstrong, Aribo.
Latest Leeds lineup
Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.
Background
Leeds 1-1 Southampton
Southampton 1-0 Leeds
Southampton 0-2 Leeds
Leeds 3-0 Southampton
Southampton 2-1 Leeds
Arbitration quartet
Central: Tony Harrington. Assistants: Simon Long and Richard West. Fourth official: Michael Salisbuty.
Leeds for its second win
Leeds United is adapting well to so many changes in recent months, it is well known that Marcelo BIelsa in addition to giving them a great style of play and promotion, was a coach who created a great harmony with the fans in his first season in Premier League, things were not going well for his second campaign and the team was at risk of relegation so the board made the decision to change coach, Now in this new season, Leeds had a very prosperous preseason despite having lost their star player Rapinha, the debut in Premier League against Wolves was successful, as they managed to get the three points, for the match against Southampton, it will be important to get the second consecutive victory and with that to place themselves at the top of the table, although it is too early to predict what will happen with the team.
Southampton seeks to forget bitter debut
The Southampton team wants to have a different season than the previous one, the team finished the season in 15th position just 5 points behind Burnley who was the last team relegated from the table, with nine wins the team kept the category and now in this new season they will try to do things better to not be involved in the relegation, Unfortunately for the team they had to face Tottenham in the first matchday and despite taking the lead very quickly in the game, Tottenham's reaction was very good and ended up taking the three points with a score of 4-1, for this match against Leeds the team will look for the three points and avoid stagnating at the bottom, however there are rumors that the coach does not have a good relationship with some players.
The second day is played with great games
Southampton vs Leeds will be one of the games of the second week of the Premier League, both teams were in the difficult fight to avoid relegation last season, at the beginning of the season Southampton had a difficult start playing away against Tottenham, while Leeds who was at nothing to go to the Championship, got a great win against Wolves, for this second day the three points are in possibility for both teams so we will see a very close game.
