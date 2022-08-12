Goals and Highlights: Pumas 0-3 America in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and summary
America leaves with the win!
84'
Richard Sánchez leaves, leaving his place to Dos Santos, El Cabecita leaves with that goal and Layún enters.
77'
Alejandro Zendejas scores the third goal of the night, leaving the home side with no options.
72'
Tano Ortiz takes off Henry Martín giving him entry Viñas, a few minutes ago after Del Prete left. In addition Fidalgo left.
65'
Diogo misses, as his shot goes into Ochoa's hands. Pumas are looking for the first goal that will bring them closer on the scoreboard.
56'
America's second goal, Cabecita Rodriguez was minutes away from scoring the second, but now he goes all out against Julio Gonzalez, shooting and sending the ball into the goal.
53'
Great cutback by Toto Salvio, who leaves some american players on the way, shooting at goal, but without danger for the Mexican goalkeeper, Ochoa covers it.
48'
Sebastián Enzo Cáceres after a shot on goal with quite a bit of danger, is withdrawn and Bruno Valdez enters.
45'
Pumas' bench moves, with Juan Ignacio Dinenno coming off and Diogo De Oliveira coming on. In addition, Aldrete and Huerta came off the bench. With Jerónimo Rodríguez and Leonel López as new options.
Part Time
The visitors go up with that goal by Diego Valdés, América has been more present in attack, and could have scored more goals in this first half.
37'
América is already ahead with a goal by Chilean Diego Valdés, taking advantage of the rebound from Henry Martín's shot.
33'
Once again America wasted an opportunity, with no shot on goal, beating Gonzalez.
27'
Henry Martín shoots and with a cross. But the ball goes wide, America is looking for the first.
23'
Luis Fuentes, alone against the goalkeeper, sends a cross shot that goes wide of the goal.
14'
Julio González saves the ball, with a great shot by Casares, which almost ended in a goal.
12'
Cabecita Rodriguez takes his chance and shoots from outside the area, but it goes just wide of Julio Gonzalez's post.
7'
As América and Pumas attack consecutively, two corner kicks and let's go. Del Prete misses a clear one in front of Ochoa, with Alves' cross.
1'
Richard Sánchez sends a shot towards Julio González, on the goal kick, with no problem for the university goalkeeper.
0'
Referee List
Pumas Lineup
📋Esta es la alineación @Telcel de nuestros Pumas para enfrentar a @ClubAmerica. #OrigenDeLaPasión #SoyDePumas#FutbolEnTusManos pic.twitter.com/KXqzC66Ski— PUMAS (@PumasMX) August 13, 2022
América Lineup
𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝟭𝟭 🦅 #SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/brpgxjhiy4— Club América (@ClubAmerica) August 13, 2022
They are already warming up
A full house is expected
They want to win
"Very happy to play a clásico, returning to these situations with an América vs Pumas. We are focused on what we have to do to win.
"Pumas has a goal, a good balance, good crosses, they are a very complete team, we have to be focused, very careful, it will be a good match for both teams, hopefully for América".
They have already arrived
Minutes away from kick-off
🏟| Vestidor listo en casa. ✅#OrigenDeLaPasión #SoyDePumas pic.twitter.com/jFZiByAf3u— PUMAS (@PumasMX) August 13, 2022
We're back!
Tune in here Pumas vs America Live Score
Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Pumas vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Pumas vs America match for the Liga MX match?
Argentina: 21:05 PM
Bolivia: 20:05 PM
Brasil: 11:05 PM
Colombia: 19:05 PM
Ecuador: 19:05 PM
USA (ET): 20:05 PM enTUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA and Univision in Univision NOW
España: 01:05 AM
México: 19:05 PM en Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo in Blim TV
Paraguay: 20:05 PM
Perú: 19:05 PM
Uruguay: 19:05 PM
Background
In 66 games against América, the Pedregal team has won 17 times.
There have only been two occasions where Pumas won by more than four goals, the first was in the summer of 2000, four to one, and the last was in the opening game of 2003, winning four to three.
The most recent win for the Blue and Gold was in the 2021 season opener, winning one to three, at the Azteca Stadium.
The eagles have 27 wins against Pumas, the most controversial of those victories was in the 2018 season opener, winning six to one.
However, in this long history of capital city derbies, only 22 draws have been recorded.
América's final lineup
Pumas' final lineup
Watch out for this Pumas player
Watch out for this America player
He has been a key element in these last league games against La Fiera and Bravos. His goals have given a different face to the Blue and Whites, scoring in the last two games, but against Juarez, his goals gave America the 3 points in the league.
This is a key tournament for the Yucatecan striker, who wants to earn his place on the Mexican national team's final roster for the World Cup in Qatar.
Looking ahead to the clásico, Henry commented the following: "Classics are won, on Saturday we have to prove it on the field, we have to win the game by doing things right. If it helps a lot (the time change) it's very hard to play at 12 o'clock at CU.
The trip to Barcelona affected
The team from El Pedregal arrives to this capital classic hurting, after that defeat, but within the group, professor Andrés Lillini assures that there are no problems on the emotional level, on the contrary, this type of game motivates them to turn around the role of the university team: "Very well, in this type of games the mental aspect is at its best. It's a nice scenario to reverse the situation".
For Gustavo del Prete, it will be a nice experience to face América, being the Argentine player's first clásico: "The match against América will be very nice, there is great expectation".
He also commented that there should be no margin for error, the important thing is to win it no matter what.
"What the boys told me, because of what the fans show you, that it is an important match, it is the classic, we have to win it, I have great expectations".
They are back on track
A few days ago, the Mexican striker spoke about this upcoming game against Pumas, with a great desire to win, surprising the university fans who will make a great entrance at CU.
"Now comes Pumas, a complicated opponent, even more so at home and a great rival. You can never leave América for dead".
"We want to win every match, add the clásico, Pumas, Dani Alves, it's a richer flavor to win".
The Azulcrema's agenda goes next against Pachuca away from home, returning to the Azteca to experience the duel against Cruz Azul in the young clásico.
América is in 15th place with 7 points, 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats. This is a bad position for the fans, who want their team to be at the top of the table.