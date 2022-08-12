Goals and Highlights: Go Ahead Eagles 2-5 PSV in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Thank you for listening to our latest Dutch league match. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
END OF MATCH
In a crazy and intense game, PSV beat Eagles and get three more points in the Eredivisie!
48'
Kuipers played a combination and got a shot off on the left, but Benitez saved PSV!
45'
Now it was Lidberg's turn to finish, but the ball went to the right side of the goal! And for the Eagles, Rommens went out and Blomme came in.
44' GOAL FOR PSV
Bakayoko got the pass to Mwene, who crossed for Veerman to arrive kicking at the penalty spot and increasing PSV's score!
42'
Veerman risked a shot from outside the box, but sent the ball into the hands of De Lange.
39'
Lindberg received the ball inside the box and even managed to score, but he had pushed the defender and the goal was disallowed.
35'
Saibari received the ball in the box and hit a cross from the right side, out!
35'
PSV change: Obispo out, Ramalho in.
34' GOAL FOR GO AHEAD EAGLES
Edvardssen, on a counter-attack, received the ball on the right, invaded the area and hit a cross to reduce the score!
31' GOAL FOR PSV
Xavi Simons received the ball inside the box, on the left side, and shot low past the goalkeeper to turn the victory into a rout!
28'
Yellow for Fontán, for a hard tackle on the defender.
25'
Replacement at the Eagles: Linthorst left and Fernandes came in.
22'
Saibari risked a shot from outside the box and De Lange's shot was over the goal, saving the Eagles!
14'
Substitution in PSV: Sangaré is out and Gutiérrez is in.
10'
Bakayoko received the ball inside the box and hit the ball high into the air, stamping the crossbar!
SECOND HALF STARTS
Lidberg makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the second half of the match.
Teams on the pitch
The teams return to the field to start the second half of the match. In PSV Gakpo and De Jong left, and Til and Saibari came in. Eagles left Llansana and entered Amofa.
END OF FIRST HALF
In an intense first half, with four goals and even a red card, PSV goes on to beat the Go Ahead Eagles in the second round of the Eredivisie!
54' GOAL FOR PSV
Xavi Simons crossed another ball into the box and Obispo got his strong header into the right corner to extend the score!
49' GOAL FOR PSV
From a cross in the box De Jong managed to get a header in, De Lange saved and De Jong grabbed the rebound, but it hit the crossbar! And on the rebound Xavi Simons shot the ball into the back of the net!
45'
We will have eight more minutes of overtime in this first half of the match.
37'
PSV substitution: out went Ledezma, injured after his hard foul, and in came Veerman.
30' RED CARD
Deijl, for a very strong foul, hitting Ledezma's ankle on PSV's defensive midfield, received a straight red card!
14' GOAL FOR GO AHEAD EAGLES
In a good passing play the ball arrived on the left, being lifted for Deijl's deviation for Lidberg to shoot hard and tie the game!
8'
De Jong managed to head the ball into the box, but this time it went over the goal.
3' GOAL FOR PSV
Gakpo got the cross from the left, and De Jong's head deflected in at the first post to send the ball into the back of the net!
HERE WE GO
De Jong makes the first touch on the ball and it's off to Go Ahead Eagles and PSV!
Teams on the pitch!
The teams take the field to start the match!
Warm-up
The players appear on the field to start warming up.
Go Ahead Eagles lined-up!
Go Ahead Eagles is lined up and will take the field with:
PSV lined-up!
PSV is lined up and will take the field with:
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of the match between Go Ahead Eagles and PSV, in the second round of the Eredivisie!
Tune in here Go Ahead Eagles vs PSVLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV match.
How to watch Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV of 13th August 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Argentina: 1:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Bolivia: 12:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Brazil: 1:45PM in Star+
Chile: 12:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Colombia: 11:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Ecuador: 11:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Mexico: 11:45PM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 1:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Peru: 11:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Uruguay: 1:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Venezuela: 12:45PM in ESPN Extra, Star+
Referee
The referee in charge of this match will be Danny Desmond Makkelie.
Probable PSV
The probable PSV team for the match is: Benitez, Hoever, Teze, Obispo, and Max; Veerman, Gutierrez, Bakayoko, Simons, and Gakpo; De Jong.
Probable Go Ahead Eagles
The probable Go Ahead Eagles team for the match is: De Lange, Kuipers, FOntan, AMofa and Dejil; Edvardsen, Linthorst, Llansana and Willumsson; Lidbereg and Stokkers.
Injuries
The Go Ahead Eagles will not be able to use Nauber, who has recently been injured. PSV will be without the injured Boscagli, Carlos Vinicius and Madueke, as well as Mauro Junior, who is still recovering from injury and should be back soon.
Eredivisie
PSV has three points and is in the block of teams that won the first round, along with Feyenoord, AZ, Ajax and Twente. Go Ahead Eagles are in the group of teams that did not win, so no points, along with Fortuna Sittard, NEC, Cambuur, Emmen and Vitesse. The hosts are in 16th position and the visitors are in third.
Last Matches: PSV
PSV in turn has played three different competitions. On Saturday (30), the first match was against Ajax, in the Johan Cruyff Cup, where PSV emerged as champions, winning 5-3, with goals from Til (3), Gakpo and Xavi Simons, while Bergwijn, Antony and Kudus scored. After that PSV played the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Monaco and drew 1-1 on Tuesday (2), with Veerman opening the scoring and Disasi equalizing. On Saturday, PSV beat Emmen 4-1, with goals from Bakayoko, Kieftenbeld (own goal) and Gakpo (2), while Romeny scored the other goal. Finally, last Tuesday (9), PSV beat Monaco 3-2 in the return leg of the Champions League qualifier and qualified, with goals from Veerman, Gutiérrez and Luuk de Jong, while Maripán and Bem Yedder scored.
Las Match: Go Ahead Eagles
The Go Ahead Eagles started the season with defeat in the Eredivisie. Visiting AZ last Sunday (7), the hosts in today's match were defeated 2-0, with goals from Pavlidis and Van Brederode.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Eredivisie match: Go Ahead Eagles vs PSV Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.