Goals and highlights: Chivas 1-1 Atlas in Liga MX Match

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Chivas vs Atlas game, tonight we experienced a duel full of contrasts, which ended in a draw. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss all the Liga MX action.
90´+4
The match ended in a one-goal draw.
90´+2
Ormeño missed a clear opportunity in front of Vargas.
90´
Add 4 minutes.
86´
Aguilera receives a yellow card.
83´
Goooooooooooool for Chivas! Cisneros takes advantage of being alone in the box and with his left foot beats the goalkeeper.
77´
Alvarado shoots outside the area in a great partnership, but Vargas again prevents the equalizer.
74´
Vargas miraculously saves a great shot by Perez.
73´
Alvarado shoots with power, but the ball goes wide.
70´
Ormeño comes very close to scoring the equalizer.
68´
Quiñones comes close to scoring the second after arriving on the right with ease.
62´
Goooooooooooooooool Atlas! Quiñones takes the free kick and shoots with power so that the ball bounces in the area and enters the goal.
61´
Sanchez receives a yellow card.
60´
The teams begin to fall into inaccuracies and there is little action on the field.
53´
Atlas approach where they do not find a finisher.
Changes by both teams at halftime:
Saldivar comes on for Chivas' Ormeño and Santamaria comes on for Aguirre.
46´
Second half begins.
45´+6
End of the first half.
45´
Add 6 minutes.
45´
Vega's shot hits the crossbar with a deflection.
41´
Beltran is left lying on the turf after a strong tackle.
37´
Red card for Ponce and the game is now 10 vs 10.
34´
Vega's free kick was wide of the mark.
33´
Beltran is fouled near the area and a free kick is awarded and Santamaria is shown a yellow card.
31´
Torres shoots with power, but Vargas makes a great save.
26´
Beltran shoots powerfully outside the area, but the ball goes well over the top of the goal.
23´
Vega comes close after a great pass, but fails to reach the ball.
20´
The game has been played in midfield, with no clear danger plays.
10´
The VAR sends for a review and a red card is decided for Reyes.
8´
Reyes receives a yellow card for an aggression on Brizuela.
1´
Chivas goal disallowed for offside.
0´
The match begins.
Atlas wears white
Atlas will leave the red and black for this match and will wear its away uniform, so the fans will be able to better distinguish the teams:
¿Quién juega hoy? 🤭❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/uXHVD6lqvG— Atlas FC (@AtlasFC) August 14, 2022
Atlas starting XI
This is the starting XI of the red-and-black team:
This is how Chivas takes the field
This is the starting XI of the local team:
Players who have worn both jerseys
The oldest classic has been home to many talented Mexican players who have played for both institutions. Some of them are: Fernando Quirarte, Oswaldo Sanchez, Omar Bravo, Antonio Briseño, Isaac Brizuela, Daniel Guzman, Sergio Santana, Jared Borgetti, among others.
Chivas has arrived at the stadium
The red and white team has arrived at the Akron stadium:
🚌 LLEGÓ EL REBAÑO PARA EL #CLÁSICOTAPATÍO 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZqN4icqXGn— CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 14, 2022
Sergio Flores on the call-up list
After several weeks away, following an operation, the midfielder returns to the red and white team's call-up list to cover the position of "Oso" Gonzalez, so we are minutes away from knowing who will be the starter, as Lalo Torres and Flores will be fighting for the position to face the Red and Blacks.
The Stadium
The Akron Stadium will be the venue for this Clasico against Atlas. It is located in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, and is the home of Chivas. It was inaugurated in July 2010 and has a capacity of just over 49 thousand spectators. A full house is expected for this match.
Background
In the history of this Clasico Tapatio in short tournaments, the balance favors Chivas, as they have faced each other on 62 occasions, of which 23 have been wins for the red and white team; the rest are divided into 20 draws and 19 wins for the red and black team.
We begin
All set! Saturday's matchday comes to an end with the second clásico of the day: the Clásico Tapatío. Chivas will be looking for their first victory of the tournament and what better way to do it than against one of their fierce rivals at the Akron Stadium. However, the rojinegros want to sink the rojiblancos in the general table and will go for the three points. Will any of them be able to get the win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
Key player Atlas
Julian Quiñones | This 25-year-old Colombian striker, since the Clausura 2022, was a fundamental part of the red-and-black team to win the second championship thanks to his goals. He is currently one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league and is clearly one of the players who have most of the spotlight in the Guadalajara team. His speed and physical strength allow him to be constantly in the area and make a good duo with his teammate, Julio Furch.
Key player Chivas
Alexis Vega | Guadalajara's most talented and highly-touted player, returned with a minor niggle after the midweek match against the MLS All Stars, but is expected to be ready for this Clasico Tapatio. The Mexican striker is good at scoring goals against Atlas, and Vega is expected to repeat the dose tonight. His quality is undeniable and his ability to get forward, his free kicks, and his power on the ball will be things for the visitors to watch out for tonight.
Last lineup Atlas
C. Vargas, H. Nervo, J. Abella, A. Santamaria, L. Reyes, E. Zaldivar, A. Marquez, J. Herrera, J. Furch, E. Flores y J. Quiñones.
Last lineup Chivas
Miguel Jimenez; Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepulveda, Gilberto Orozco, Alan Mozo, Cristian Calderon, Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez, Sebastián Perez Bouquet; Alexis Vega and Angel Zaldívar.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Chivas vs Atlas match will be Marco Antonio Ortiz; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Leonardo Javier Castillo, second line; Daniel Quintero, fourth assistant.
Atlas: Sinking its rival further
On the other hand, the red-and-black team led by Diego Cocca, is coming from a great victory at home against Querétaro, the club that is currently in last place in the league. Despite the fact that Gallos Blancos took the lead in the first half, Atlas was able to react and come back after the visitors were sent off (Ángel Sepúlveda). Three minutes later, Atlas scored the equalizer to end the scoring feast, culminating the match in a 3-1 victory for the champions. Atlas currently has 7 points, the result of two wins, one draw and four defeats, which places them in 14th place in the general table.
Chivas: For the first victory at home
The local team, Chivas, led by Ricardo Cadena, has not had a good start to the tournament and continues to suffer poor results. They have already played seven games in this Apertura 2022, with two defeats (against San Luis and Mazatlán) and five draws (Juarez, Santos, Leon, Queretaro and Pachuca). The red-and-white team lacks goals and their results are evidence of this. In their most recent match, they visited El Kraken where they lost 2-1 after a goal by Oswaldo Alanís in the 87th minute, thus accumulating their second defeat of the tournament. For this match, the Rebaño Sagrado will have a difficult opponent, so they will have to take advantage of their home ground to obtain a positive result. They are currently in second-to-last place in the overall standings with 5 points, just above Queretaro.
Day of classics!
Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2022 will be played, with two derbies taking place: the one between Pumas and América in the capital city and the one between Chivas and Atlas in Guadalajara. Tonight, Saturday's activity will end in the lower part of the country where there will be a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío with a very attractive match. The Akron stadium will be the venue for a match where two teams want to go for the three points and not let any points slip away in this almost halfway point of the tournament. On one side is the home team, Chivas, which is still without a win so far in the tournament and today wants to take advantage of its home advantage and achieve its first win of the Apertura 2022 against one of its fierce rivals, but it will face an Atlas team that is the current champion of Mexican football and wants to sink its local rival even more and thus obtain its third win in the tournament.
The match will be played at the Stadium Akron
The Chivas - Atlas match will be played at the Stadium Akron, in Jalisco, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:05 pm ET.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Chivas - Atlas Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.