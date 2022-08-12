Goals and highlights: Chivas 1-1 Atlas in Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:21 AM6 days ago

Resume

12:11 AM6 days ago

Saturday action ends

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Chivas vs Atlas game, tonight we experienced a duel full of contrasts, which ended in a draw. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss all the Liga MX action.
12:07 AM6 days ago

90´+4

The match ended in a one-goal draw.
12:06 AM6 days ago

90´+2

Ormeño missed a clear opportunity in front of Vargas.
12:03 AM6 days ago

90´

Add 4 minutes.
11:59 PM6 days ago

86´

Aguilera receives a yellow card.
11:57 PM6 days ago

83´

Goooooooooooool for Chivas! Cisneros takes advantage of being alone in the box and with his left foot beats the goalkeeper.
11:50 PM6 days ago

77´

Alvarado shoots outside the area in a great partnership, but Vargas again prevents the equalizer.
11:49 PM6 days ago

74´

Vargas miraculously saves a great shot by Perez.
11:46 PM6 days ago

73´

Alvarado shoots with power, but the ball goes wide.
11:44 PM6 days ago

70´

Ormeño comes very close to scoring the equalizer.
11:42 PM6 days ago

68´

Quiñones comes close to scoring the second after arriving on the right with ease.
11:36 PM6 days ago

62´

Goooooooooooooooool Atlas! Quiñones takes the free kick and shoots with power so that the ball bounces in the area and enters the goal. 
11:35 PM6 days ago

61´

Sanchez receives a yellow card.
11:34 PM6 days ago

60´

The teams begin to fall into inaccuracies and there is little action on the field.
11:26 PM6 days ago

53´

Atlas approach where they do not find a finisher.
11:20 PM6 days ago

Changes by both teams at halftime:

Saldivar comes on for Chivas' Ormeño and Santamaria comes on for Aguirre.
11:18 PM6 days ago

46´

Second half begins.
10:59 PM6 days ago

45´+6

End of the first half.
10:55 PM6 days ago

45´

Add 6 minutes.
10:54 PM6 days ago

45´

Vega's shot hits the crossbar with a deflection.
10:50 PM6 days ago

41´

Beltran is left lying on the turf after a strong tackle.
10:46 PM6 days ago

37´

Red card for Ponce and the game is now 10 vs 10.
10:43 PM6 days ago

34´

Vega's free kick was wide of the mark.
10:42 PM6 days ago

33´

Beltran is fouled near the area and a free kick is awarded and Santamaria is shown a yellow card.
10:40 PM6 days ago

31´

Torres shoots with power, but Vargas makes a great save.
10:36 PM6 days ago

26´

Beltran shoots powerfully outside the area, but the ball goes well over the top of the goal.
10:32 PM6 days ago

23´

Vega comes close after a great pass, but fails to reach the ball.
10:29 PM6 days ago

20´

The game has been played in midfield, with no clear danger plays.
10:19 PM6 days ago

10´

The VAR sends for a review and a red card is decided for Reyes.
10:17 PM6 days ago

Reyes receives a yellow card for an aggression on Brizuela.
10:10 PM6 days ago

Chivas goal disallowed for offside.
10:08 PM6 days ago

The match begins.
10:08 PM6 days ago

Atlas wears white

Atlas will leave the red and black for this match and will wear its away uniform, so the fans will be able to better distinguish the teams:
10:03 PM6 days ago

Atlas starting XI

This is the starting XI of the red-and-black team:
Atlas starting XI/Image:LigaBBVAMX
Atlas starting XI/Image:LigaBBVAMX
9:58 PM6 days ago

This is how Chivas takes the field

This is the starting XI of the local team:
Chivas starting XI/Image: Chivas
Chivas starting XI/Image: Chivas
9:53 PM6 days ago

Players who have worn both jerseys

The oldest classic has been home to many talented Mexican players who have played for both institutions. Some of them are: Fernando Quirarte, Oswaldo Sanchez, Omar Bravo, Antonio Briseño, Isaac Brizuela, Daniel Guzman, Sergio Santana, Jared Borgetti, among others.
9:48 PM6 days ago

Chivas has arrived at the stadium

The red and white team has arrived at the Akron stadium: 
9:43 PM6 days ago

Sergio Flores on the call-up list

After several weeks away, following an operation, the midfielder returns to the red and white team's call-up list to cover the position of "Oso" Gonzalez, so we are minutes away from knowing who will be the starter, as Lalo Torres and Flores will be fighting for the position to face the Red and Blacks.
9:38 PM6 days ago

The Stadium

The Akron Stadium will be the venue for this Clasico against Atlas. It is located in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, and is the home of Chivas. It was inaugurated in July 2010 and has a capacity of just over 49 thousand spectators. A full house is expected for this match.
9:33 PM6 days ago

Background

In the history of this Clasico Tapatio in short tournaments, the balance favors Chivas, as they have faced each other on 62 occasions, of which 23 have been wins for the red and white team; the rest are divided into 20 draws and 19 wins for the red and black team.
9:28 PM6 days ago

We begin

All set! Saturday's matchday comes to an end with the second clásico of the day: the Clásico Tapatío. Chivas will be looking for their first victory of the tournament and what better way to do it than against one of their fierce rivals at the Akron Stadium. However, the rojinegros want to sink the rojiblancos in the general table and will go for the three points. Will any of them be able to get the win? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
9:23 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Chivas - Atlas Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match Chivas - Atlas with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
9:18 PM6 days ago

How to watch Chivas - Atlas Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Chivas - Atlas live on TV, your options are: Telemundo Deportes, Peacock and Universo

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo App and Universo

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:13 PM6 days ago

Key player Atlas

Julian Quiñones | This 25-year-old Colombian striker, since the Clausura 2022, was a fundamental part of the red-and-black team to win the second championship thanks to his goals. He is currently one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league and is clearly one of the players who have most of the spotlight in the Guadalajara team. His speed and physical strength allow him to be constantly in the area and make a good duo with his teammate, Julio Furch.
9:08 PM6 days ago

Key player Chivas

Alexis Vega | Guadalajara's most talented and highly-touted player, returned with a minor niggle after the midweek match against the MLS All Stars, but is expected to be ready for this Clasico Tapatio. The Mexican striker is good at scoring goals against Atlas, and Vega is expected to repeat the dose tonight. His quality is undeniable and his ability to get forward, his free kicks, and his power on the ball will be things for the visitors to watch out for tonight.
9:03 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Atlas

C. Vargas, H. Nervo, J. Abella, A. Santamaria, L. Reyes, E. Zaldivar, A. Marquez, J. Herrera, J. Furch, E. Flores y J. Quiñones.
8:58 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Chivas

Miguel Jimenez; Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepulveda, Gilberto Orozco, Alan Mozo, Cristian Calderon, Fernando Beltran, Fernando Gonzalez, Sebastián Perez Bouquet; Alexis Vega and Angel Zaldívar.
8:53 PM6 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Chivas vs Atlas match will be Marco Antonio Ortiz; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Leonardo Javier Castillo, second line; Daniel Quintero, fourth assistant.
8:48 PM6 days ago

Atlas: Sinking its rival further

On the other hand, the red-and-black team led by Diego Cocca, is coming from a great victory at home against Querétaro, the club that is currently in last place in the league. Despite the fact that Gallos Blancos took the lead in the first half, Atlas was able to react and come back after the visitors were sent off (Ángel Sepúlveda). Three minutes later, Atlas scored the equalizer to end the scoring feast, culminating the match in a 3-1 victory for the champions. Atlas currently has 7 points, the result of two wins, one draw and four defeats, which places them in 14th place in the general table.

8:43 PM6 days ago

Chivas: For the first victory at home

The local team, Chivas, led by Ricardo Cadena, has not had a good start to the tournament and continues to suffer poor results. They have already played seven games in this Apertura 2022, with two defeats (against San Luis and Mazatlán) and five draws (Juarez, Santos, Leon, Queretaro and Pachuca). The red-and-white team lacks goals and their results are evidence of this. In their most recent match, they visited El Kraken where they lost 2-1 after a goal by Oswaldo Alanís in the 87th minute, thus accumulating their second defeat of the tournament. For this match, the Rebaño Sagrado will have a difficult opponent, so they will have to take advantage of their home ground to obtain a positive result. They are currently in second-to-last place in the overall standings with 5 points, just above Queretaro.

 

8:38 PM6 days ago

Day of classics!

Matchday 8 of the Apertura 2022 will be played, with two derbies taking place: the one between Pumas and América in the capital city and the one between Chivas and Atlas in Guadalajara. Tonight, Saturday's activity will end in the lower part of the country where there will be a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío with a very attractive match. The Akron stadium will be the venue for a match where two teams want to go for the three points and not let any points slip away in this almost halfway point of the tournament. On one side is the home team, Chivas, which is still without a win so far in the tournament and today wants to take advantage of its home advantage and achieve its first win of the Apertura 2022 against one of its fierce rivals, but it will face an Atlas team that is the current champion of Mexican football and wants to sink its local rival even more and thus obtain its third win in the tournament.
8:33 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Akron

The Chivas - Atlas match will be played at the Stadium Akron, in Jalisco, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:05 pm ET.
8:28 PM6 days ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Chivas - Atlas Live Updates!

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo