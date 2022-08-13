Goals and Highlights of Wigan Athletic 1-1 Bristol City on Championship
Image: Bristolpost.co

12:41 PM7 days ago

12:41 PM7 days ago

This is how the Wigan player celebrated

After much insistence, the locals managed to tie the game, then tried to go for more but could not get the result in their favor.

12:04 PM7 days ago

90'+4

The match ends with a draw and a great effort by both teams.
11:57 AM7 days ago

90'

Four minutes will be added.
11:50 AM7 days ago

86'

Power takes a corner kick in the box but the ball goes wide.
11:40 AM7 days ago

77'

Enter Broadhead for Magennis and Nyambe for Darikwa.
11:39 AM7 days ago

75'

Yellow card for Klose.
11:30 AM7 days ago

67' GOAL OF WIGAN

Naylor takes a corner kick and after a rebound Keane takes a second shot that ends up in the back of the net.
11:25 AM7 days ago

63'

Yellow card for Atkinson, who is immediately replaced by Klose.
11:19 AM7 days ago

55'

Atkinson's shot on goal but the ball is well recovered by Amos.
11:16 AM7 days ago

53'

Another Wigan change: Amos comes off and James Jones replaces him.
11:13 AM7 days ago

45'

The second half begins with a change for Wigan: Bennett goes off and Aasgaard comes on.
10:55 AM7 days ago

Bristol's goal man

Weimann has three goals in three games played. 
That's right, one goal per game for the Citizens' man, plus an assist. 

Will he be good enough for victory this time? 

10:53 AM7 days ago

45'+4

At the end of the first half, the visitors held a slim lead.
10:45 AM7 days ago

44'

Wigan keep trying but after a collision goalkeeper Bentley keeps the ball.
10:41 AM7 days ago

39'

Atkinson's long-range shot but the ball goes just wide of the far post.
10:37 AM7 days ago

35'

Bennett gets into the box but the ball is cleared well by the Bristol backline.
10:30 AM7 days ago

26'

Magennis takes a free kick in the box but the ball goes wide of the goal.
10:21 AM7 days ago

18'

Yellow card for Bennet for a tackle in midfield.
10:17 AM7 days ago

15'

Bristol continue to have possession on the offensive but Wigan are already trying to come out with the ball under control.
10:08 AM7 days ago

6' GOAL OF BRISTOL

Weimann's shot from inside the penalty area was a surprise for the visiting team and ended up in the back of the net.
10:05 AM7 days ago

0'

Match begins: Wigan vs Bristol City.
9:47 AM7 days ago

Referees for the match

They will be in charge of this afternoon's action: 

Head Referee: John Busby

Assistant Referee: Matthew Smith

Assistant Referee: George Byrne

Fourth official: Simon Mather

9:45 AM7 days ago

Reason for the celebration

Wigan recognizes Max Power because he will be playing his 200th game for the club today.

 

9:42 AM7 days ago

Last match Wigan vs Bristol

The last time these two teams met was in January 2020, in a Championship match where Bristol won by a score of 0-2. 
At that time, Paterson scored in the 77th minute and Diedhiou in the 79th minute.
9:38 AM7 days ago

Bristol's confirmed lineup

Pearson will send this starting 11 to the field: 


1. D. BENTLEY; 5. R. ATKINSON, 4. K. NAISMITH, 26. Z. VYNER, 3. J. DASILVA, 8. J. WILLIAMS, 15. T. CONWAY, 17. M. SYKES, 7. A. SCOTT, 9. C. MARTIN and 14. A. WEIMANN.

9:33 AM7 days ago

Wigan Alienation Confirmed

These are the starting 11 that Richardson is sending to the field for this morning's game: 


12. B. AMOS; 21. J. BENNETT, 5. J. WHATMOUGH, 15. J. KERR, 27. T. DARIKWA, 4. T. NAYLOR, 8. M. POWER, 11. J. MCCLEAN, 10. W. KEANE, 19. C. LANG and 28. J. MAGENNIS.

9:28 AM7 days ago

Arrived on time

The citizens do not want to lose again, so they have already arrived at the visiting stadium and will be warming up at any moment.

 

9:23 AM7 days ago

The problem for Bristol

When it comes to offense, the visitors have not been lacking in goals, however, it is the defense that is not at its best.

The lack of possession has led to a total of five goals in two games.

9:18 AM7 days ago

Wigan is already on the field

The locals are present early in the morning for this morning's match against Bristol.

 

9:13 AM7 days ago

LIVE transmission begins

In a few moments we will present you with all the facts, stats and the best minute-by-minute of Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City.
9:08 AM7 days ago

9:03 AM7 days ago

How and where to watch Wigan Athletic vs Bristol City

The match will not be broadcast for USA on television. 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the Internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option. 

8:58 AM7 days ago

Latest Bristol lineup

This is how the Citizens came out for the previous game where they lost by one goal: 

1. D. BENTLEY; 5. R. ATKINSON, 4. K. NAISMITH, 26. Z. VYNER, 3. J. DASILVA, 8. J. WILLIAMS, 30. H. MASSENGO, 17. M. SYKES , 7. A. SCOTT, 9. C. MARTIN and 14. A. WEIMANN.

8:53 AM7 days ago

Last Wigan lineup

This was the last league lineup for the Wigan team: 

12. B. AMOS; 21. J. BENNETT, 16. C. TILT, 15. J. KERR, 27. T. DARIKWA, 4. T. NAYLOR, 8. M. POWER, 11. J. MCCLEAN, 10. W. KEANE, 19. C. LANG and 28. J. MAGENNIS.

8:48 AM7 days ago

Bristol's key player

Weimann has started quite well in this couple of matchdays, as he already has two goals and an assist. So his performance will be essential to get a draw or win and get out of the bad way.

8:43 AM7 days ago

Wigan's key player

McClean already broke through with a goal the previous matchday, however, the Wigan striker must keep up the momentum to keep scoring goals that will give points to his team.

8:38 AM7 days ago

Bristol wants to break the streak

The first two matchdays have been defeats for the citizens, so this matchday they will try to start adding points to get out of this path. 

In their previous match they were defeated by Sunderland with a score of 3-2, and the goals were scored by Weimann and Martin. 

8:33 AM7 days ago

Wigan cannot score

In two games played, the home team has a total of one goal, this being their main problem.

In the previous matchday ended with a score tied at 1 goal, against Norwich, the scorer was McClean in the 29th minute.

8:28 AM7 days ago

The match will be played at theDW Stadium

 

The Wigan vs Bristol match will be played at the stadium DW in Wigan, UK with a capacity of 25,100 people.

It is a ground that is managed by the Wigan Football Company Limited, which is 85% owned by Wigan Athletic and 15% owned by Wigan local authority. 

It is normally used by Wigan Athletic soccer club and Wigan Warriors rugby league club, which has a 50-year lease to play at the stadium. 

8:23 AM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Championship match: Wigan vs Bristol City Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Wigan have started the season with two draws, in which they have scored just one goal.

On the other side, the visitors have been defeated both times, and while they have scored on several occasions, they also have serious problems when it comes to defending. 

