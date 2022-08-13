Highlights: Feyenoord 0-0 Heerenveen in Eredivisie 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Final Score
One point it is.#feyhee — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 13, 2022
90'
7 more minutes are added.
85'
Feyenoord will try until the end, but it seems difficult for a goal to fall.
75'
Both teams begin to make adjustments on the pitch, Santiago Giménez's debut is coming.
69'
The hydration pause is carried out.
65'
The game is for anyone, both teams begin to have opportunities in the rival goal but the goal does not fall.
55'
A little better Heerenveen at this start of the second half, but Feyenoord begins to regulate.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go into the break with a goalless draw between Feyenoord and Heerenveen.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
40'
Feyenoord's pressure drops and Heerenveen begins to approach the rival area trying to surprise.
30'
Heerenveen thrown completely behind waiting for Feyenoor's error to be able to go to the front.
23'
Take a break for hydration.
15'
Feyenoord is already the absolute owner of the actions, they take the ball and touch the goal of their rivals.
5'
Great start for Feyenoord who are already looking to open the scoring, Heerenveen has been saved twice.
0'
The match starts at De Kuip.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the Eredivisie.
Referee
The central referee for this duel will be Serdar Gözübüyük.
Heerenveen lineup!
These are the headlines that jump onto the pitch:
Feyenoord starting XI!
This is the eleven with which Feyenoord starts in search of victory:
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Feyenoord: Giménez, Marciano, Jansen, Benita, Hartman, Toornstra, Kökcü, Idrissi, Taabouni, Jahanbakhsh and Naujoks.
Heerenveen: Mous, Bekkema, Van Ottele, Ali, Kaib, Nunumete, Zaal, Olsson, Timossi, and Al Hajj.
Here is Heerenveen!
The hearts team appears in the vicinity of De Kuip for today's game:
👋#FEYHEE pic.twitter.com/1UeEJZIVAU— sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) August 13, 2022
Here is Feyenoord!
The Rotterdam team is already here for this afternoon's game:
👔 Suit 🆙#feyhee pic.twitter.com/BNAvjUYcuR— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 13, 2022
Last duel!
The last time the two teams met was last season when Feyenoord claimed a 3-0 victory at the Abe Lenstra Stadion. The visiting goals were the work of Guus Til, Marcos Senesi and Bryan Linssen.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Feyenoord and Heerenveen at De Kuip. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch this game?
We remind you that the game will not be broadcast on television, but you can follow it on ESPN on television and streaming on the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Santiago Gimenez, a must see player!
Feyenoord's new striker is one of the most important promises of the team, he arrives in Europe for the first time to continue his sports career with the team and, now, he will seek to show his quality and help the team fight as hard as possible. top of the Eredivisie. Before his transfer, he had 5 goals in 5 games in the current Liga MX. Gimenez could become a very important striker for the team and will compete head-to-head with Danilo Pereira for the starting position, his FIFA pass came to the team this week and it is expected that we will see him for a few minutes in this match.
How does Feyenoord get here?
Feyenoord continues in this new Eredivisie campaign and with the aim of fighting you for you against Ajax and PSV for the title. On this occasion, Feyenoord has been reinforced in a good way with several additions, being those of Santiago Giménez, Quinten Timber, Javairo Dilrosun and Sebastian Szymanski the most outstanding. Feyenoord's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and compete in the Europa League in the same way they did in the Conference League, where they finished runner-up. Those from Rotterdam finished the 2021-2022 season in third place, 12 points behind Ajax. That is why the main forward and rear defense have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals and avoiding being left out of the places that give tickets for UEFA competitions. On the first date of the Eredivisie, they obtained the first 3 points by beating Vitesse by a score of 5 to 2.
Amin Sarr, a must see player!
The Heerenveen striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Swedish national team. Last season he was one of the players who presented the greatest development, Sarr is one of the new jewels of Heerenveen, he arrived in the Eredivisie in the middle of last season and since then his impact on the team has been very important, he participated in 16 games in all competitions of the team, in these games he got 6 goals and 1 assist. His constant participation in the Eredivisie has made him one of the most important references in Sweden for the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to continue growing as a player and become one of the undisputed starters in Heerenveen. and your selection.
How does Heerenveen arrive?
Where's the game?
De Kuip located in the city of Rotterdam will host this duel between two teams looking to continue the new Eredivisie season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 51,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1937.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the transmission of the match Feyenoord vs Heerenveen live, corresponding to the game of Date 2 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023. The meeting will take place in De Kuip, at 3:00 p.m.