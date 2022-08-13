Highlights and goals: River 4-1 Newell's in Liga Profesional 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
90+5' END OF THE MATCH!
90' Additional time
89' Newell's substitution
85' Final stretch of the match
80' GOOOAL for River
78' River substitution
75' Double change for River
72' GOOOOAL for River
69' Newell's came closer
68' Yellow card
67' Yellow card
67' Double change for River
64' GOOOOAL for Newell's!
60' First quarter of the match
55' The score remains the same
49' River missed it!
Second half begins
45+5' End of the first half
45+4' Another River goal very close!
45+4' Double change for Newell's
45+3' Alarm bells at Newell's
45' Additional time
43' Morales saves!!
40' Yellow card
35' Final stretch of the first half
33' GOOOOAL for River!
30' GOOOOAL for River!
27' Yellow Card
25' Still 0-0
20' The tie continues
15' River came closer
10' Still not much excitement in the match
5' First minutes
Match starts
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant No.2: Pablo Gualtieri
Fourth Official: Mariano Negrette
VAR: Jorge Baliño
Assistant VAR: Juan Pablo Belatti
Teams on the field
Substitutes - Newell's Old Boys
Starting XI - Newell's Old Boys
Substitutes - River Plate
Starting XI - River Plate
The teams at the pre-match
👉 Al vestuario ⚪️🔴⚪️
🔜🆚 Newell's pic.twitter.com/lLaD4sCHkX — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 13, 2022
Salimos 💪🏼— Newell’s Old Boys (@Newells) August 13, 2022
🏟 Rumbo al estadio de River pic.twitter.com/i6txH3PdtU
Lat five matches - Newell's Old Boys
August 3 - Argentine Cup: 2-4 vs Aldosivi (Won)
July 30 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Atl. Tucumán (Lost)
July 25 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)
July 21 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Rosario Central (Lost)
Lat five matches - River Plate
July 31 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Sarmiento (Lost)
July 24 - Torneo Binance: 0-3 vs Aldosivi (Won)
July 21 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Gimnasia (Won)
July 17 - Torneo Binance: 2-2 vs Vélez
Everything ready at El Monumental
🎨 Nuestra casa se prepara. pic.twitter.com/5rwTuJS6Zc — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 13, 2022
Welcome back
Tune in here River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys Live Score!
How to watch River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on TNT Sports y ViX
Bolivia: 7:30 PM en ViX
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star + and ESPN4
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN and ViX
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and ViX
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and ViX
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Paramount +, TyC Sports Internacional and ViX
Spain: 12:30 AM (August 14)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on ViX
Peru: 6:30 PM en ViX
Uruguay: 8:30 PM en ViX
Key player - Newell's Old Boys
In Newell's Old Boys, the presence of Ramiro Sordo stands out. The 22-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer this season with six goals and three assists.
Key player - River Plate
The presence of Juan Fernando Quintero stands out in River Plate. The 29-year-old Colombian player is the team's current top scorer with four goals and three assists.
River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys history
In reference to the number of times these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 159 matches, where the numbers favor River Plate, which has won 76 times, while Newell's has won 42 times, for a total of 41 draws.
Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have not had a good tournament and today they are in the thirteenth place in the table, with a bad streak, with seven games without a victory, and will try to take advantage of the doubts left by their rival to take advantage.
River Plate
River comes to this match with the need to win in order to recover all the ground it has been losing, with draws and unexpected defeats. Marcelo Gallardo's team will try to keep winning, as they know that by doing so they can get closer to the first places.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.