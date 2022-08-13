Highlights and goals: River 4-1 Newell's in Liga Profesional 2022
Image: VAVEL

9:37 PM6 days ago

9:30 PM6 days ago

90+5' END OF THE MATCH!

The game ended at the Monumental Stadium, RIVER WON, LIKED AND GOALED! 4-1, final score against Newell's.
9:26 PM6 days ago

90' Additional time

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
9:26 PM6 days ago

89' Newell's substitution

Genaro Rossi replaces Ramiro Sordo.
9:24 PM6 days ago

85' Final stretch of the match

The end of the match is near. River keeps looking for more goals and Newell's tries to play honestly until the end.
9:21 PM6 days ago

80' GOOOAL for River

MATÍAS SUÁREZ! The striker finishes a perfect counter-attack after a pass from Santiago Simón to shoot from outside the area.
9:19 PM6 days ago

78' River substitution

Matías Suárez replaces Nicolás De La Cruz.
9:18 PM6 days ago

75' Double change for River

Rodrigo Aliendro and Jonatan Maidana replace Emanuel Mammana and Agustín Palavecino.
9:17 PM6 days ago

72' GOOOOAL for River

JAVIER PINOLA! The central defender scores after a cross from Palavecino that he headed in for the third goal of the match.
9:13 PM6 days ago

69' Newell's came closer

Francisco González replaces Guillermo Balzi.
9:13 PM6 days ago

68' Yellow card

Enzo Pérez was cautioned for River.
9:05 PM6 days ago

67' Yellow card

Guillermo Balzi was cautioned in Newell's.
9:03 PM6 days ago

67' Double change for River

Miguel Borja and Santiago Simón replace Juan Fernando Quintero and Lucas Beltrán.
9:00 PM6 days ago

64' GOOOOAL for Newell's!

Until the discount came! Pablo Pérez scores after a great save by Armani, who couldn't recover to try to save the rebound.
8:58 PM6 days ago

60' First quarter of the match

Newell's is still looking for a goal. River's intensity dropped a lot compared to what was seen in the first half.
8:55 PM6 days ago

55' The score remains the same

The game does not change for the moment, despite Newell's tenuous attempts to play in River's field.
8:54 PM6 days ago

49' River missed it!

Juanfer played a through ball to Lucas Beltrán, but he failed to reach the ball.
8:42 PM6 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at El Monumental. There was a change in Newell's with the entry of Nazareno Fúnez in place of Djorkaeff Reasco.
8:25 PM6 days ago

45+5' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes are over. River wins 2-0 with ease against Newell's at El Monumental.
8:24 PM6 days ago

45+4' Another River goal very close!

Juan Fernando Quintero had a good shot from a free kick and the ball went near the right post.
8:22 PM6 days ago

45+4' Double change for Newell's

Pablo Pérez and Martín Luciano replace Julián Fernández and Leonel Vangioni.
8:20 PM6 days ago

45+3' Alarm bells at Newell's

Leonel Vangioni has been stretchered off after suffering an injury. It seems that he will not be able to continue.
8:18 PM6 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
8:16 PM6 days ago

43' Morales saves!!

Enzo Pérez's powerful shot from the free kick found the Newell's goalkeeper well placed.
8:14 PM6 days ago

40' Yellow card

Armando Méndez was cautioned in Newell's... Dangerous free kick for River.
8:13 PM6 days ago

35' Final stretch of the first half

There are 10 minutes left in the first half. River keeps going for more goals and does not let up the intensity.
8:09 PM6 days ago

33' GOOOOAL for River!

PABLO SOLARI AGAIN! Palavecino's masterful pass between the lines finds the young player who scores his second goal of the night with a cross to the right post.
8:04 PM6 days ago

30' GOOOOAL for River!

PABLO SOLARI! The striker received the ball near the area, shot against a rival's mark, the ball deflected and left Lautaro Morales with no options.
8:01 PM6 days ago

27' Yellow Card

Ramiro Sordo was cautioned for Newell's.
8:00 PM6 days ago

25' Still 0-0

The scoreboard is not open yet at El Monumental. There are no clear goal scoring opportunities either.
7:55 PM6 days ago

20' The tie continues

River has become dominant in the match, although it does not translate into the scoreboard. For now there are not many chances.
7:51 PM6 days ago

15' River came closer

Solari had it! The striker entered the area and shot with his left foot, but the ball went just wide of the goal.
7:47 PM6 days ago

10' Still not much excitement in the match

For now, River has more of the ball, tries to get closer to the opponent's goal, but does not shoot yet.
7:39 PM6 days ago

5' First minutes

The teams are trying to get into a rhythm at the start of the match, although there are still no scoring chances.
7:32 PM6 days ago

Match starts

The game between River Plate and Newell's Old Boys gets underway.
7:29 PM6 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Fernando Echenique
Assistant No.1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant No.2: Pablo Gualtieri
Fourth Official: Mariano Negrette
VAR: Jorge Baliño
Assistant VAR: Juan Pablo Belatti
7:27 PM6 days ago

Teams on the field

River and Newell's Old Boys players take the field at the Monumental Stadium.
7:25 PM6 days ago

Substitutes - Newell's Old Boys

To be confirmed.
7:25 PM6 days ago

Starting XI - Newell's Old Boys

To be confirmed.
7:25 PM6 days ago

Substitutes - River Plate

To be confirmed.
7:25 PM6 days ago

Starting XI - River Plate

To be confirmed.
7:23 PM6 days ago

The teams at the pre-match

7:15 PM6 days ago

Lat five matches - Newell's Old Boys

August 7 - Torneo Binance: 0-0 vs Colón

August 3 - Argentine Cup: 2-4 vs Aldosivi (Won)

July 30 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Atl. Tucumán (Lost)

July 25 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)

July 21 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Rosario Central (Lost)

7:10 PM6 days ago

Lat five matches - River Plate

August 7 - Torneo Binance: 0-1 vs Independiente (Won)

July 31 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Sarmiento (Lost)

July 24 - Torneo Binance: 0-3 vs Aldosivi (Won)

July 21 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Gimnasia (Won)

July 17 - Torneo Binance: 2-2 vs Vélez

7:05 PM6 days ago

Everything ready at El Monumental

7:00 PM6 days ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match between River Plate and Newell's Old Boys, from the Matchday 13 of the Torneo Binance 2022.
6:55 PM6 days ago

6:45 PM6 days ago

What time is River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys of August 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on TNT Sports y ViX
Bolivia: 7:30 PM en ViX
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star + and ESPN4
Chile: 7:30 PM on ESPN and ViX
Colombia: 6:30 PM on ESPN and ViX
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on ESPN and ViX
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on Paramount +, TyC Sports Internacional and ViX
Spain: 12:30 AM (August 14)
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on ViX
Peru: 6:30 PM en ViX
Uruguay: 8:30 PM en ViX

6:40 PM6 days ago

Key player - Newell's Old Boys

In Newell's Old Boys, the presence of Ramiro Sordo stands out. The 22-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer this season with six goals and three assists.

6:35 PM6 days ago

Key player - River Plate

The presence of Juan Fernando Quintero stands out in River Plate. The 29-year-old Colombian player is the team's current top scorer with four goals and three assists.

6:30 PM6 days ago

River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys history

In reference to the number of times these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 159 matches, where the numbers favor River Plate, which has won 76 times, while Newell's has won 42 times, for a total of 41 draws.

6:25 PM6 days ago

Newell's Old Boys

Newell's Old Boys have not had a good tournament and today they are in the thirteenth place in the table, with a bad streak, with seven games without a victory, and will try to take advantage of the doubts left by their rival to take advantage.

6:20 PM6 days ago

River Plate

River comes to this match with the need to win in order to recover all the ground it has been losing, with draws and unexpected defeats. Marcelo Gallardo's team will try to keep winning, as they know that by doing so they can get closer to the first places.

6:15 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Newell's Old Boys match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 72,054 spectators.
6:10 PM6 days ago

