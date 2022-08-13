Goals and Highlights of Schalke 2x2 Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga
2:27 PM6 days ago

THANK YOU, FANS!

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Schalke 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach this afternoon. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company
2:25 PM6 days ago

END OF GAME!

Everything is equal at the Veltins Arena. Schalke 04 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the second round of the Bundesliga: 2-2.
2:24 PM6 days ago

NO LAST CAST!

The game would go to 93. The goal came at 92. It's already 93, so the game will be over!
2:23 PM7 days ago

92' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL!

FROM SCHALKE 04! BÜLTER!

In stoppage time, the home team equalize 2-2 at the Veltins Arena.

2:22 PM7 days ago

PENALTY KICK!

Maximum penalty for Schalke 04.
2:21 PM7 days ago

ON VAR!

VAR is checking Herrmann's hand touch. Judge has already been called to the monitor.
2:20 PM7 days ago

90'

When Schalke arrive, the ball deflects off the hand of a Borussia player and VAR can award a penalty kick!
2:19 PM7 days ago

88'

We are heading towards the final stretch of the match. Monchengladbach's comeback at the Veltins Arena.
2:13 PM7 days ago

82'

What a class! At Schalke's corner, the Borussia defense gets the ball, which is fed back to Sommer.
2:09 PM7 days ago

78' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM BORUSSIA! TURNING!

At another corner kick, goalkeeper Schwolow caught a butterfly and missed the shot. Thuram turned it back for the visitors! After a great save, Schwolow misses! 2-1 to Mönchengladbach.

2:08 PM7 days ago

WHAT A DEFENSE!

At the corner, Bensebaini heads the ball and Schwolow saves! Another corner.
2:07 PM7 days ago

76'

Koné gets in the box, the ball comes halfway up, and he sends a no-bounce. A corner for Borussia!
2:02 PM7 days ago

71' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!

OF BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH!

Thuram on the edge of the box, gives a nice back pass to Hofmann, who dribbles two players and touches the goalkeeper: 1x1.

2:01 PM7 days ago

71'

Larsson receives the ball inside the box, after Schalke's worked play, but does not control it and sends it over the goal.
2:00 PM7 days ago

70'

Schalke 04 is very comfortable in the match and hardly concedes.
1:54 PM7 days ago

64'

Another good Borussia arrival, perhaps their best of the game. Thuram receives a low cross and isolates it!
1:54 PM7 days ago

62'

Thuram gets a dummy finish after a cross from the right, Schwolow gets the ball.
1:51 PM7 days ago

60'

Borussia Mönchengladbach tries a deep pass from the top, but the Schalke defense pulls it away.
1:41 PM7 days ago

OUT!

Zalazar receives the ball on the edge of the box, shoots dangerously and misses over the goal.
1:40 PM7 days ago

49'

Game starts lukewarm. Borussia look for an equalizer, but teams haven't led to much danger so far.
1:36 PM7 days ago

SECOND TIME!

The ball is rolling for Schalke and Borussia's second half!
1:19 PM7 days ago

HALF TIME!

End of the first half. For now, Schalke lead Borussia 1-0.
1:18 PM7 days ago

46'

Zalazar takes a free-kick from outside the box, but Sommer gets it. The ball even deflects off the path.
1:17 PM7 days ago

+2'

We will go until the 47th minute in this first half.
1:17 PM7 days ago

45'

Offside! Itakura receives a free kick in the box, shoots at the defender, but Scally is caught offside.
1:11 PM7 days ago

38'

Borussia almost got the equalizer. The ball was bouncing around inside the box and no one could finish. Thuram was left with the loose ball and drilled it. The Schalke defense saved!
1:06 PM7 days ago

34'

Schalke players step into the area more. The attacking play is stopped by the Borussia defense, but the Blues have more momentum.
1:03 PM7 days ago

30'

A corner kick to Schalke 04. The cross comes from the left into the box.
1:01 PM7 days ago

28' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL!

FROM SCHALKE 04!

Zalazar opens the scoring against Borussia Monchengladbach! He received the ball at speed, passed two defenders and sent it into the corner. No chance for Sommer.

12:57 PM7 days ago

25'

Game stopped for hydration of the players.
12:52 PM7 days ago

20'

Schalke abuses crosses, especially on the left. Borussia has yet to get into the game.
12:48 PM7 days ago

16'

Koné receives the ball on the edge of the box, is pressed and misses the shot. Better for Schwolow.
12:47 PM7 days ago

15'

Schalke 04 comes again! Ouwejan rolls in from the left into the box, and Bülter flicks the ball into the corner. Sommer has the ball.
12:45 PM7 days ago

12'

Ouwejan crosses to Terodde, who accounts for a deflection and the ball goes out for a corner. The referee signals a goal kick only.
12:41 PM7 days ago

08'

Zalazar takes a shot from the edge of the box, but it goes over the goal. Out of the way!
12:36 PM7 days ago

04'

Thuram invades the area, but cannot finish and loses the ball.
12:36 PM7 days ago

03'

Ouwejan's cross comes from the left, is deflected, goes past the goalkeeper, but goes wide.
12:32 PM7 days ago

STARTS THE GAME!

The referee blows the whistle. The match between Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach is under way.
12:30 PM7 days ago

ON FIELD!

Players are already on the field for the official protocols. Soon the ball will be rolling! Stay tuned!
12:06 PM7 days ago

THE STADIUM!

The Veltins Arena, the venue for the clash between Schalke 04 and Borussia Monchelgladbach today is celebrating 21 years since its opening. With just under 25 minutes to go until the start of the match, the stadium is ready to welcome the teams.

 

11:56 AM7 days ago

HEAT!

The teams are already climbing into the stadium at the Veltins Arena for warm-ups ahead of the game later today. The ball starts rolling in a little over 30 minutes. Stay tuned!

 

11:50 AM7 days ago

SCHALKE LINE UP

Schwolow, Brunner, Yoshida, Thiaw, Ouwejan; Krauss, Zalazar, Kral; Bueltar, Mohr e Terodde.
11:49 AM7 days ago

Borussia Mönchengladbach LINE UP:

Sommer; Bensebaini, Elvedi, Itakura, Scally; Koné, Kramer; Plea, Neuhaus, Hofmann; Thuram.
11:44 AM7 days ago

Bundesliga

Match: Schalke-Borussia Monchengladbach

Round: Second

Date and time: 13/08/2022, 12:30 ET

Venue: Veltins Arena, Schalke 04 home stadium

Where to watch: Band TV, free-to-air TV channel and One Football, media and football news application.

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

11:39 AM7 days ago

When is Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Schalke and Borussia Mönchengladbach will kick off at 12:30 ET, being played at Veltins Arena. The match between Schalke and Borussia Mönchengladbach will be broadcast live on Band TV and Onefootball, a football media company and sports news app. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
11:34 AM7 days ago

PROBABLE BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH

Sommer; Bensebaini, Elvedi, Itakura, Scally; Kone, Kramer; Plea, Neuhaus, Hofmann; Thuram.
11:29 AM7 days ago

PROBABLE SCHALKE 04:

Schwolow, Brunner, Yoshida, Kaminski, Ouwejan; Krauss, Zalazar, Kral; Bueltar, Mohr e Terodde.
11:24 AM7 days ago

Speak, Frank Kramer:

Kramer (Schalke 04 coach) talked about the difficulty of facing Borussia, but stated that the team needs energy, heart, passion and a plan. He also stressed that there will be 60,000 fans in favour.
 
"We want to win the game, even though we know we are facing a strong opponent. To be able to hold our own against Mönchengladbach, we need energy, heart, passion - and a clear plan."
11:19 AM7 days ago

SPEAK, FARKE:

The Borussia Mönchengladbach coach spoke ahead of the clash against Schalke, praised the opposing team and stated the difficulty of playing on the rival's pitch.

"The atmosphere at Schalke is always great - especially in front of a full house. That's why we're looking forward to Saturday's game. But of course we also want to succeed there."

11:14 AM7 days ago

HOW SCHALKE 04 ARRIVES:

In the last edition of the Bundesliga 2, Schalke 04 ended the competition with the title and, consequently, with the access to the first division. The team's campaign was excellent with 65 points from 34 matches.
 
The Royal Blues, however, made their Bundesliga debut with a heavy defeat at the hands of FC Koln. The home side beat Schalke 3-1.
11:09 AM7 days ago

HOW BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH ARRIVES:

In the last edition of the Bundesliga, the team led by D. Farke finished the competition in 10th place, with 45 points from 34 matches. This performance ended up not qualifying the team for any international competition in this new season.
Already in the debut of the Bundesliga 2022-23, last Saturday (6), in Borussia Park, Monchengladbach won 3-1 over Hoffenheim. The result was also the result of the numerical advantage they had since the 19th minute when Posch was sent off, having been yellow carded twice in the space of four minutes.
Photo: Borussia Mönchengladbach

 

11:04 AM7 days ago

TIME AND PLACE

The Schalke-Borussia Mönchengladbach match is in the second round of the Bundesliga and involves the current 10th-placed team in the tournament against a newly promoted side.
Schalke-Borussia Monchengladbach kick off at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen at 12:30 ET.
10:59 AM7 days ago

Welcome and welcome to the Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach match

Hello, football lover! It's now time for round two in the Bundesliga: Schalke 04 and Borussia Mönchengladbach face each other on the pitch worth the second round of Germany's top competition. The teams duel in the second official Bundesliga match of the regular season. On one side, M'gladbach finished 10th in the last championship and failed to qualify for any international competition. Schalke 04 are back in the top flight after securing promotion last season. Follow everything from the German clash here on VAVEL Brazil.
