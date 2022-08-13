Goals and Highlights of Schalke 2x2 Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
THANK YOU, FANS!
END OF GAME!
NO LAST CAST!
92' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL!
In stoppage time, the home team equalize 2-2 at the Veltins Arena.
PENALTY KICK!
ON VAR!
90'
88'
82'
78' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
At another corner kick, goalkeeper Schwolow caught a butterfly and missed the shot. Thuram turned it back for the visitors! After a great save, Schwolow misses! 2-1 to Mönchengladbach.
WHAT A DEFENSE!
76'
71' - GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
Thuram on the edge of the box, gives a nice back pass to Hofmann, who dribbles two players and touches the goalkeeper: 1x1.
71'
70'
64'
62'
60'
OUT!
49'
SECOND TIME!
HALF TIME!
46'
+2'
45'
38'
34'
30'
28' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL!
Zalazar opens the scoring against Borussia Monchengladbach! He received the ball at speed, passed two defenders and sent it into the corner. No chance for Sommer.
25'
20'
16'
15'
12'
08'
04'
03'
STARTS THE GAME!
ON FIELD!
THE STADIUM!
𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑦 𝐵𝑖𝑟𝑡ℎ𝑑𝑎𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑢𝑠! 🎉— VELTINS-Arena (@VELTINSarena) August 13, 2022
Heute vor 21 Jahren wurde die @VELTINSarena feierlich eingeweiht.
21 Jahre Emotionen pur! Auf viele weitere Jahre 🍾 pic.twitter.com/batazAtbcY
HEAT!
📺 #S04BMG live ➡️ https://t.co/2CX9RuUtyc pic.twitter.com/mU5CldkYFF— Borussia (@borussia) August 13, 2022
SCHALKE LINE UP
Borussia Mönchengladbach LINE UP:
Onde e como assistir ao jogo Schalke x Borussia Mönchengladbach na TV e em tempo real?
Match: Schalke-Borussia Monchengladbach
Round: Second
Date and time: 13/08/2022, 12:30 ET
Venue: Veltins Arena, Schalke 04 home stadium
Where to watch: Band TV, free-to-air TV channel and One Football, media and football news application.
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
Onde assistir: Band TV, canal de TV aberta e One Football, application for media and soccer news.
When is Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH
PROBABLE SCHALKE 04:
Speak, Frank Kramer:
SPEAK, FARKE:
"The atmosphere at Schalke is always great - especially in front of a full house. That's why we're looking forward to Saturday's game. But of course we also want to succeed there."
HOW SCHALKE 04 ARRIVES:
HOW BORUSSIA MÖNCHENGLADBACH ARRIVES: