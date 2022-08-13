Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United (0-0)
Premier League

12:03 PM7 days ago

Live ended

12:02 PM7 days ago

Next round

West Ham vs BHA - London Stadium, in London/ENG, at 9 AM ET

Newcastle vs Manchester City - Saint James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne/ING, at 11:30 AM ET

- Both games are scheduled to Sunday, 14 August 2022

12:00 PM7 days ago

Standings

BHA - 5th place, four points

Newcastle - 3rd place, four points

11:54 AM7 days ago

Full time

Game over.
11:52 AM7 days ago

Yellow card

90+2' Schär, Newcastle defender.
11:49 AM7 days ago

Additional time

90' Four minutes to go.
11:48 AM7 days ago

Newcastle substitution

87' Wilson out, Wood in.
11:48 AM7 days ago

So close!

83' Mitoma makes a great solo run down the left side of the penalty area, skips past Trippier and gets in a low shot. Pascal Groß's shot on the edge of the box misses the target.
11:48 AM7 days ago

Close!

81' Pascal Groß tables with Mitoma on the left wing and crosses low. Veltman is free in the box and hits the ball high. The ball hits Dan Burn and Schär pulls off a save.
11:48 AM7 days ago

No conclusion

78' Callum Wilson's counter-attacking pass from the right wing sets up a low cross. The ball crosses the area and no one appears to finish.
11:39 AM7 days ago

Newcastle substitution

75' Willock out, Longstaff in.
11:39 AM7 days ago

Newcastle substitution

75' Saint-Maximin out, Murphy in.
11:38 AM7 days ago

BHA substitution

75' Trossard out, Lamptey in.
11:38 AM7 days ago

BHA substitution

75' March out, Mitoma in.
11:37 AM7 days ago

POPE SAVES

72' Alexis Mac Allister takes a corner kick and opens up Solly March on the right. The midfielder opens up with Moses Caicedo and Mwepu finishes in front of goal, but Pope appears again to make a providential save.
11:29 AM7 days ago

Timeout

68' Cooling break.
11:28 AM7 days ago

Defensive block

66' Webster takes a corner from the left, Welbeck dominates on the edge of the box and crosses low. Pascal Groß receives and passes to Trossard, but Dan Burn makes the cut for Joelinton to clear completely.
11:26 AM7 days ago

Over the goal

65' Trippier takes a corner from the right and crosses into the box. Dan Burn gets a free kick and heads the ball over the goal.
11:25 AM7 days ago

BHA substitution

64' Lallana out, Mwepu in.
11:23 AM7 days ago

Veltman removes the danger

63' Saint-Maximin receives a pass from Almirón on the right and crosses into the box. Veltman makes the cut.
11:22 AM7 days ago

Misses the target

62' Trippier takes a corner from the left and crosses into the box, and Veltman makes a partial cut. The Newcastle winger gets the ball and again crosses. This time Dan Burn heads the ball away.
11:19 AM7 days ago

Yellow card

57' Joelinton, Newcastle forward. Altercation.
11:18 AM7 days ago

Yellow card

57' Solly March, BHA midfielder. Altercation.
11:11 AM7 days ago

Blocked

50' Solly March goes down the right for the third time and crosses, but Botman gets the ball out of danger.
11:11 AM7 days ago

Over the goal

49' Solly March again has the ball on the right side, brings it into the middle and takes a shot from the edge of the box, over the goal.
11:11 AM7 days ago

Pope makes the beautiful save

48' Welbeck dominates on the edge of the box and opens up to Solly March. Lallana's cross from the right is cleared by Pope, who makes a vital save to keep the score at zero.
11:07 AM7 days ago

Beautiful

47' Welbeck crosses from the right towards the penalty area, Trippier heads back and Pope saves.
11:04 AM7 days ago

Restart

The second half is underway.
10:57 AM7 days ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
10:57 AM7 days ago

Sánchez saves

45+2' Fabian Schär makes a throw-in from the defensive midfield to Almirón, but the Brighton defense protects and Robert Sánchez safeguards the ball.
10:57 AM7 days ago

BHA pressures

45+2' Alexis Mac Allister takes a free-kick from the right, with a cross at the second post, Webster heads it weakly and Pope makes a save.
10:56 AM7 days ago

Additional time

45' Three minutes to halftime.
10:56 AM7 days ago

Sánchez blocks

44' Almirón receives a pass from Bruno Guimaraes in the midfield, makes use of a defensive error, goes forward and leaves the area with Callum Wilson. The striker is free to go forward, but his shot is blocked by Robert Sánchez, who makes the save.
10:56 AM7 days ago

Pope makes the save

42' Lallana receives a great diagonal pass from Welbeck in the middle of the box, turns and shoots. Pope saves.
10:56 AM7 days ago

Sánchez makes the save

40' Newcastle add Callum Wilson to the attacking line. The striker opens up with Willock and the midfielder hits the ball. The ball deflects off the Brighton goalkeeper and Robert Sánchez makes a save.
10:55 AM7 days ago

Far away

37' Welbeck surges down the right, and Alexis Mac Allister takes a chance from inside the box, but his shot goes wide of the goal.
10:55 AM7 days ago

Pope saves again

37' Moisés Caicedo has the ball on the left side of the box and gets a strong shot away. Pope saves in two shots.
10:55 AM7 days ago

Yellow card

34' Mac Allister, BHA midfielder. Almirón is fouled.
10:54 AM7 days ago

Trippier denies BHA goal

33' After the ball is recovered, Pascal Groß gets the ball on the right side of the area and plays to Solly March. The midfielder controls the ball and hits a cross. Pope touches the ball, but it goes wide and Trippier pulls it back over the line.
10:53 AM7 days ago

Over the goal

26' Almirón receives Saint-Maximin's pass on the right side of the box and hits the ball with his left foot, but over the goal.
10:53 AM7 days ago

Yellow card

22' Saint-Maximin, Newcastle forwards. Simulation.
10:52 AM7 days ago

Pope saves

20' Trossard comes forward on the left, gets into the box, and shoots. Pope saves in two attempts, but Welbeck's rebound is saved.
10:50 AM7 days ago

Balance

15' Both teams are on the attack and their defenses work very well to stop the shots. After the first ten minutes, Newcastle are in the ascendancy.
10:50 AM7 days ago

Initial view

10' Although the goalkeepers are not required, Brighton and Newcastle start the match with high intensity. The home side are more present on the attack.
10:20 AM7 days ago

Start

Game on!
10:20 AM7 days ago

Referees

Referee - Graham Scott

Assistant referees - Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes

Fourth official - Gavin Ward

VAR - Craig Pawson

AVAR - Darren Cann

10:19 AM7 days ago

Newcastle substitutes

Dúbravka; Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood.

HC: Howe.

10:18 AM7 days ago

BHA substitutes

Steele; Lamptey, Colwill, van Hecke, Mwepu, Alzate, Mitoma, Undav, Sarmiento.

HC: Potter.

10:18 AM7 days ago

Line-up Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schär, Burn; Willock, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Head coach: Eddie Howe.

10:16 AM7 days ago

Line-up BHA

Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Groß, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard; Lallana; Welbeck.

Head coach: Graham Potter.

10:05 AM7 days ago

Squads

BHA
BHA
NUFC
NUFC
10:01 AM7 days ago

Tune in BHA x Newcastle live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
9:56 AM7 days ago

9:46 AM7 days ago

Possible line-up for Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Targett; Willock, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton; Almirón, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.

Head coach: Eddie Howe.

9:41 AM7 days ago

Possible line-up for BHA

Sánchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Groß, Mac Allister, Caicedo; March, Lallana, Trossard; Welbeck.

Head coach: Graham Potter.

9:36 AM7 days ago

Newcastle's roster

Goalkeepers – Martin Dúbravka, Nick Pope, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie.

Defenders – Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Kelland Watts.

Midfielders – Matty Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães.

Forwards – Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood.

Head coach – Eddie Howe.

9:31 AM7 days ago

BHA's roster

Goalkeepers – Robert Sánchez, Kjell Scherpen, Jason Steele, Thomas McGill, Carl Rusworth.

Defenders – Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joël Veltman, Sam Packham.

Midfielders – Solly March, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Reda Khadra, Pascal Groß, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jensen Weir, Steven Alzate, Taylor Richards, Kaoru Mitoma, Moisés Caicedo e Kacper Kozłowski.

Forwards – Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Florin Andone, Lorent Tolaj.

Head coach – Graham Potter.

9:26 AM7 days ago

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium

The match Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United will be played at the Amex Stadium, in Falmer, United Kingdom. The sports venue has the capacity to receive 31,800 fans.
9:21 AM7 days ago

