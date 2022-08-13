Highlights Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Newcastle vs Manchester City - Saint James' Park, in Newcastle upon Tyne/ING, at 11:30 AM ET
- Both games are scheduled to Sunday, 14 August 2022
Standings
Newcastle - 3rd place, four points
Referees
Assistant referees - Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes
Fourth official - Gavin Ward
VAR - Craig Pawson
AVAR - Darren Cann
Newcastle substitutes
HC: Howe.
BHA substitutes
HC: Potter.
Line-up Newcastle
Head coach: Eddie Howe.
Line-up BHA
Head coach: Graham Potter.
Squads
Tune in BHA x Newcastle live score
How to watch BHA vs Newcastle live stream on TV and internet?
If you want to directly stream it: Peacock.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is BHA vs Newcastle match for Premier League?
Argentina – 11 AM in Star+
Bolivia – 10 AM in Star+
Brazil – 11 AM in ESPN 4 and Star+
Canada – 11 AM AT, 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT, 7 AM PT in fuboTV Canada
Chile – 10 AM in Star+
Colombia – 9 AM in Star+
Ecuador – 9 AM in Star+
Mexico – 9 AM CDT, 8 AM MDT, 7 AM PDT in Paramount+
Paraguay – 10 AM in Star+
Peru – 9 AM in Star+
United Kingdom – 3 PM in Talksport 2 Radio UK
United States – 10 AM ET, 9 AM CT, 8 AM MT, 7 AM PT in Peacock
Uruguay – 11 AM in Star+
Venezuela – 10 AM in Star+
Possible line-up for Newcastle
Head coach: Eddie Howe.
Possible line-up for BHA
Head coach: Graham Potter.
Newcastle's roster
Defenders – Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Kelland Watts.
Midfielders – Matty Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães.
Forwards – Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood.
Head coach – Eddie Howe.
BHA's roster
Defenders – Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Matt Clarke, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joël Veltman, Sam Packham.
Midfielders – Solly March, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Reda Khadra, Pascal Groß, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Jensen Weir, Steven Alzate, Taylor Richards, Kaoru Mitoma, Moisés Caicedo e Kacper Kozłowski.
Forwards – Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Florin Andone, Lorent Tolaj.
Head coach – Graham Potter.