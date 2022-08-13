Highlights and goal: Ajax 6-1 Groningen in Eredivisie
Photo: Disclosure / Ajax

10:51 AM6 days ago

10:48 AM6 days ago

08/21 - Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax

08/21 - Groningen vs Go Ahead Eagles.

10:37 AM6 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Ajax 6-1 Groningen.
10:37 AM6 days ago

92' Change at Groningen

Entered: Gelderen

Out: Kasanwirjo.

10:27 AM6 days ago

+5

Let's go up to 95 minutes.
10:25 AM6 days ago

88' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

Steven Berghuis hit hard and scored Ajax's sixth goal of the game. It's a gulp.
10:24 AM6 days ago

87' IT'S PENALTY

Berghuis was fouled inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty.
10:24 AM6 days ago

84' Ajax changes

Entered: Schuurs and Kudus

Out: Rensch and Tadic.

10:15 AM6 days ago

79' Change at Groningen

Entered: Valente

Out: Laros Duarte.

10:13 AM6 days ago

71' Ajax changes

Entered: Klaassen, Lucca and Berghuis

Out: Taylor, Brobbey and Bergwijn.

10:03 AM6 days ago

66' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

It became a walk and a rout in Amsterdam! Kenneth Taylor scored Ajax's fifth goal and his first of the season.
9:58 AM6 days ago

58' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

It's a hat trick. Steven Bergwijn received a pass from Tadic, fixed it and finished in the goalkeeper's corner to score Ajax's fourth goal.
9:50 AM6 days ago

55'

So far, no shots on goal in the second half. Ajax dominates possession of the ball.
9:48 AM6 days ago

Changes in Groningen

Entered: Paulos Abraham and Oratmangoen

Out: Suslov and Lundqvist.

9:46 AM6 days ago

Ajax beat Groningen 3-1.
9:28 AM6 days ago

STATISTICS!

Ball possession: 70% - 30%

Submissions: 14 - 3

On target shots: 5 - 1

Corners: 3 - 2

Impediments: 2 - 1.

9:25 AM6 days ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Ajax 3-1 Groningen.
9:25 AM6 days ago

+6

Let's go to 51 minutes.
9:24 AM6 days ago

45' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

Another Ajax goal before the break. Steven Bergwijn received a pass and scored the home team's third.
9:12 AM6 days ago

36' AJAX PRESSURE

Ajax had the chance for the third goal. Steven Bergwijn finished and goalkeeper Verrips saved. Following, Antony made a beautiful move, triggered Taylor, who submitted, but was blocked. The pressure continued as Brian Brobbey set up the shot, but it was also blocked by the marking.
9:10 AM6 days ago

32' Yellow

Tadic received card for complaint.
9:09 AM6 days ago

32'

Photo: Disclosure / Ajax
Photo: Disclosure / Ajax
9:05 AM6 days ago

28' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

Another beautiful goal from Ajax. Antony received on the edge of the area and hit from the left corner of Groningen.
8:57 AM6 days ago

24'

Pause for hydration.
8:55 AM6 days ago

21'

Photo: Disclosure / Ajax
Photo: Disclosure / Ajax
8:54 AM6 days ago

19'

Antony received and finished, but the ball went over the goal.
8:52 AM6 days ago

10' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR GRONINGEN

In a counterattack with a lot of speed, Ngonge received a pass inside the area and tied the game for Groningen.
8:51 AM6 days ago

4' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX

After the cross, Steve Bergwijjn dominated in the chest and released a rocket to score a goal for Ajax.
8:32 AM6 days ago

It's Eredivisie at VAVEL.
8:28 AM6 days ago

All set for the start of the game in Holland.
8:23 AM6 days ago

Photo: Disclosure / Ajax
Photo: Disclosure / Ajax
8:18 AM6 days ago

Schreuder spoke about the choices

"The reason we bought Brian from RB Leipizg is because we wanted a true nine in the national team," Schreuder said during the press conference on Friday.

“Of course Tadic has accumulated credit over the last few years, but he also has to perform. The first half against Fortuna (with Tadic in nine, ed.) was not good. I could have traded him too, but I looked at what was best for after the break. I think it went really well with Dusan behind Brobbey and he also provided an assist. You could see that he was more direct in the second half and that the game had more pace. In percentage terms, we had less possession of the ball, but we had a lot more scoring opportunities.”

8:05 AM6 days ago

8:03 AM6 days ago

Groningen!

3:54 PM6 days ago

3:49 PM6 days ago

Speak up, Alfred Schreuder!

"We have a lot of choice up front and in midfield, a luxury position. Youê always look for positions and what fits well. Youê do not see; that there is; two weeks. This takes a little more time", continued Schreuder. "We can play with Tadic in the position 'ten' and Brobbey in the spearhead position. But Steven Bergwijn can also play behind the striker and Tadic on the left". The Ajax coach stressed that Steven Berghuis and Kenneth Taylor also have an important role in midfield. of Ajax. "I think this é the strength of a great club."

 "I don't find it difficult to pass players, this é my work. As a person é more annoying to put players on the side", he said.  The 49-year-old coach realized that players can make things difficult for him if everyone continues to deliver what is expected of them. -field and in attack simply increased. I'm doing what I think is best for Ajax".

"Lorenzo Lucca é a great talent. He é good with the feet and a strong point of contact. He is also é dangerous with intersections".

 "He é a side who can and wants to advance. He is also é good one on one. Your temperament é very good and good for the team". Ajax first needs to resolve some roles before the Mexican can be deployed. "It would be nice if he could be there; against Sparta or FC Utrecht", said Schreuder, who is á satisfied with the current selection.  "If we keep everyone on board, I think we are in good shape."

"We train very intensely. I think we should be able to train well during this relatively calm period."

"I saw several games. They dare to take the initiative and want to play football. Groningen has a good attacker and é strong on the flanks. But we have to be prepared for them to play differently against us.

"I hope we are very strong, have a lot of ball and play a lot in their midfield. We have to play in the midfield of Groningen at a high pace".

3:44 PM6 days ago

Likely Ajax!

Pasveer; Rensch, Timber, Schuurs, Wijndal; Blind, Berghuis, Taylor; Antony, Bergwijn, Tadic.
3:39 PM6 days ago

How does AJax arrive?

Ajax beat Fortuna Sittard in the debut of the competition away from home by 3 to 2. The result softened the defeat in the final of the Dutch Supercup to PSV by 5 to 3. The Dutch team tries to find themselves again after the The departure of coach Erik ten Hag and important players such as Lisandro Martínez, Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch and SéSénez;
3:34 PM6 days ago

Open quotes!

“We saw positive things in that game and got a good 2-0 lead. On the other hand, we identified areas for development. É a shame the result, because we had enough chances to win the game against Volendam, said Frank Wormuth, coach of Groningen.

“Everyone knows that Ajax é one of the best teams in the Eredivisie and maybe also in Europe. But if youê ask me; when youê prefers to face Ajax, so that's; in the first round. Because Ajax also has a new team with a new coach and coordination as well. needed in the early phase of the season. We don't find them now in round 2, so we can show that. We want to play our own game, but they are also; of course this é hard against Ajax.''

“My feeling for FC Groningen and Groningen is great. My wife and children also really enjoy living there. We will definitely return to the North. FC Groningen has an important place in my heart. It is not for nothing that I returned last year with the idea of ​​ending my playing career there. Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but as far as I'm concerned, it's out of sight for now, but certainly not out of mind,'' said Michael de Leeuw.

“I still feel good and fit and I'm not ready as a player yet. I think I can still be of value to the team. Also in the field. And I had little perspective on that part for this season at FC Groningen. Things can be different now in football. I am very grateful to the club for bringing me back last year, also with a certain perspective for the future. Before my departure to Tilburg, I had a good chat with Mark-Jan (Fledderus, technical director – ed.) and we agreed that when we get back to Groningen, he and I will have a cup of coffee to see if there is still a role for me in there. of FC Groningen, as was originally planned. Therefore, we do not rule out anything in this regard.”

“FC Groningen is a great club, which has brought me a lot. The fans and sponsors are the soul of the club. I have always felt tremendous appreciation and support from them. I'd like to thank everyone for that. I want to wish FC Groningen all the best for this season and also for the years to come and maybe we will see each other again soon. Hey!"

3:29 PM6 days ago

Probable Groningen!

Verrips; Kasanwirjo, te Wierik, Balker, Maatta; Pelupessy, Laros Duarte, Ngonge, Pascal Lundqvist, Suslov; Strand Larsen.
3:24 PM6 days ago

How does Groningen arrive?

The team from  Groningen drew in the debut of the Eredivisie 2022-23, against Volendam, at home by 2 to 2. it's four games without defeat, a good record.
3:19 PM6 days ago

Round games!

Photo: Disclosure / Eredivisie
Photo: Disclosure / Eredivisie
3:14 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at Amsterdam Arena

The Ajax x Groningen match will be played at the Amsterdam Arena with a capacity of 55.865 people.
3:09 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Eredivisie: Ajax x Groningen match live!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
