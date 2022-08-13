Highlights and goal: Ajax 6-1 Groningen in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF THE GAME
92' Change at Groningen
Out: Kasanwirjo.
+5
88' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
87' IT'S PENALTY
84' Ajax changes
Out: Rensch and Tadic.
79' Change at Groningen
Out: Laros Duarte.
71' Ajax changes
Out: Taylor, Brobbey and Bergwijn.
66' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
58' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
55'
Changes in Groningen
Out: Suslov and Lundqvist.
STARTED AGAIN
STATISTICS!
Submissions: 14 - 3
On target shots: 5 - 1
Corners: 3 - 2
Impediments: 2 - 1.
END OF FIRST TIME
+6
45' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
36' AJAX PRESSURE
32' Yellow
32'
28' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
24'
21'
19'
10' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR GRONINGEN
4' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR AJAX
THE GAME STARTED
WILL START!
PRE-GAME
Schreuder spoke about the choices
“Of course Tadic has accumulated credit over the last few years, but he also has to perform. The first half against Fortuna (with Tadic in nine, ed.) was not good. I could have traded him too, but I looked at what was best for after the break. I think it went really well with Dusan behind Brobbey and he also provided an assist. You could see that he was more direct in the second half and that the game had more pace. In percentage terms, we had less possession of the ball, but we had a lot more scoring opportunities.”
ANNOUNCEMENT!
Ajax!
Groningen!
Speak up, Alfred Schreuder!
"I don't find it difficult to pass players, this é my work. As a person é more annoying to put players on the side", he said. The 49-year-old coach realized that players can make things difficult for him if everyone continues to deliver what is expected of them. -field and in attack simply increased. I'm doing what I think is best for Ajax".
"Lorenzo Lucca é a great talent. He é good with the feet and a strong point of contact. He is also é dangerous with intersections".
"He é a side who can and wants to advance. He is also é good one on one. Your temperament é very good and good for the team". Ajax first needs to resolve some roles before the Mexican can be deployed. "It would be nice if he could be there; against Sparta or FC Utrecht", said Schreuder, who is á satisfied with the current selection. "If we keep everyone on board, I think we are in good shape."
"We train very intensely. I think we should be able to train well during this relatively calm period."
"I saw several games. They dare to take the initiative and want to play football. Groningen has a good attacker and é strong on the flanks. But we have to be prepared for them to play differently against us.
"I hope we are very strong, have a lot of ball and play a lot in their midfield. We have to play in the midfield of Groningen at a high pace".
Likely Ajax!
How does AJax arrive?
Open quotes!
“Everyone knows that Ajax é one of the best teams in the Eredivisie and maybe also in Europe. But if youê ask me; when youê prefers to face Ajax, so that's; in the first round. Because Ajax also has a new team with a new coach and coordination as well. needed in the early phase of the season. We don't find them now in round 2, so we can show that. We want to play our own game, but they are also; of course this é hard against Ajax.''
“My feeling for FC Groningen and Groningen is great. My wife and children also really enjoy living there. We will definitely return to the North. FC Groningen has an important place in my heart. It is not for nothing that I returned last year with the idea of ending my playing career there. Unfortunately, things turned out differently, but as far as I'm concerned, it's out of sight for now, but certainly not out of mind,'' said Michael de Leeuw.
“I still feel good and fit and I'm not ready as a player yet. I think I can still be of value to the team. Also in the field. And I had little perspective on that part for this season at FC Groningen. Things can be different now in football. I am very grateful to the club for bringing me back last year, also with a certain perspective for the future. Before my departure to Tilburg, I had a good chat with Mark-Jan (Fledderus, technical director – ed.) and we agreed that when we get back to Groningen, he and I will have a cup of coffee to see if there is still a role for me in there. of FC Groningen, as was originally planned. Therefore, we do not rule out anything in this regard.”
“FC Groningen is a great club, which has brought me a lot. The fans and sponsors are the soul of the club. I have always felt tremendous appreciation and support from them. I'd like to thank everyone for that. I want to wish FC Groningen all the best for this season and also for the years to come and maybe we will see each other again soon. Hey!"