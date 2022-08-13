Highlights: Lazio 2-1 Bologna in Serie A 2022-2023
Photo: Calcio

ADVERTISEMENT

3:29 PM5 days ago

Summary!

2:28 PM5 days ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the Lazio 2-1 Bologna match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
2:24 PM5 days ago

90'

6 more minutes are added.
2:21 PM6 days ago

85'

Bologna jumps ahead hoping to tie it on the hour, but Lazio patiently waits for the mistake to put the third.
2:12 PM6 days ago

79'

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Ciro Immobile escapes inside the area and scores the second for Lazio to turn the game around.
2:04 PM6 days ago

71'

The game is stopped to take a hydration break.
2:01 PM6 days ago

68'

GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Own goal by Lorenzo De Silvestri, the ball bounces off the Bologna defender and the game is tied.
1:58 PM6 days ago

65'

Lazio start to press hard, the time to tie the game is now.
1:39 PM6 days ago

45'

The second half starts.
1:22 PM6 days ago

Halftime

We go to the break with a partial victory for Bologna by the minimum.
1:20 PM6 days ago

45+3'

Adama Soumaoro receives a double yellow card and is expelled, Bologna keeps 10 as well.
1:17 PM6 days ago

45'

5 more minutes are added.
1:15 PM6 days ago

40'

Bologna begins to play better in search of continuing to increase the advantage.
1:09 PM6 days ago

36'

GGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Marko Arnautović scores from eleven paces and Bologna goes up on the scoreboard.
1:07 PM6 days ago

34'

PENALTY! Nicola Sansone is shot down inside the area and it is a penalty for Bologna.
1:00 PM6 days ago

25'

The match breaks down and both teams begin to have opportunities. Bologna fails to get the ball and begins to make mistakes.
12:48 PM6 days ago

15'

Despite the expulsion, Lazio keeps the pressure high and seeks to go to the front. Bologna taking the ball to put together the offensive plays of the year.
12:37 PM6 days ago

6'

Luís Maximiano is expelled for taking the ball with his hands outside the area, Lazio plays with 10.
12:36 PM6 days ago

5'

Strong start by both teams looking to hurt each other as soon as possible.
12:31 PM6 days ago

0'

The match starts at the Olympic Stadium.
12:25 PM6 days ago

About to start

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the preliminary protocols for Serie A.
12:18 PM6 days ago

From the bench

These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:

Lazio: Radu, Cancellieri, Kamenovic, Adamonis, Moro, Romero, Bertini, Antonio, Vecino, Hysaj, Gila, Provedel and Luis Alberto.
Bologna: Bardi, Urbanski, Vignato, Bagnolini, Amey, Orsolini, Barrow, Angeli, Aebischer, Bonifazi, Motolese, Raimondo, Kasius, and Mbaye.

12:16 PM6 days ago

Bologna starting XI!

These are the starters that Bologna took to the pitch at the start of Serie A:
Photo: Bologna
Photo: Bologna
12:09 PM6 days ago

Lazio lineup!

This is the starting eleven for Lazio for today's game:
12:03 PM6 days ago

Referees

The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Luca Massimi
Assistants: Pasquale de Meo and Mattia Scarpa
4th Referee: Ivano Pezzuto
VAR: Davide Ghersini and Alessandro Lo Cicero
11:59 AM6 days ago

The Bologna appears!

The visitors are already in the Olympic Stadium for this afternoon's game:
11:53 AM6 days ago

Here is Lazio!

Il Biancocelesti appears at his home for the start of Serie A:
11:43 AM6 days ago

Last duel!

The last confrontation between the two teams dates back to the second round of Serie A when Lazio thrashed Bologna at home by a score of 3-0 with goals from Ciro Immobile and a brace from Mattia Zaccagni.
11:37 AM6 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
11:32 AM6 days ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour before the game between Lazio and Bologna kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
5:26 PM6 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Lazio vs Bologna, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
5:21 PM6 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and you can also follow it through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
5:16 PM6 days ago

Ciro Immobile, a must see player!

The Lazio winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the greatest promises within the Italian team and his team. During the past season he played 40 games, where he contributed 32 goals and 4 assists. His mission now is to add his skill and help Lazio get among the great Italian powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Immobile will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight for the Calcio Italiano scoring title and continue to show that he is one of the best.
Photo: Lazio
Photo: Lazio
5:11 PM6 days ago

How does Lazio get here?

Il Biancocelsti kicks off the 2022-2023 Serie A season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket positions for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in fifth place with 64 points, after 18 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. With this, the team qualified for the Europa League Group Stage, where they will try to be one of the teams to watch in the tournament. Some interesting names in this group are Ciro Immobile, Alessio Romagnoli, Felipe Anderson, Luiz Felipe and Luis Maximiano, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the campus in the football year. Lazio finished their summer preparation with mixed results, with victories against Dekani, Triestina and Primorje, but also defeats against Genoa and Valladolid, as well as a draw against the Qatar team.
5:06 PM6 days ago

Marko Arnautovic, a must see player!

The Bologna striker is one of the great references of this club and the team's offensive leader. Arnautovic seeks to follow his development in Italian football and be a fundamental piece for Bologna in attack. This is one of the great figures of the Italian team and his contribution in offense is vital for Bologna's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the striker participated in 34 games where he had 15 goals and 3 assists. The Austrian was close to signing for Manchester United, but both teams did not reach an agreement and everything indicates that he will stay in the Italian team for now.
Photo: Bologna
Photo: Bologna
5:01 PM6 days ago

How does Bologna arrive?

Bologna starts a new season in Serie A, after finishing last season in thirteenth place with 43 points, after a record of 12 wins, 10 draws and 16 losses. Rossoblú will participate in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, so they hope to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Marko Arnautovic, Nicolás Domínguez, Roberto Soriano, Gary Medel and Lukasz Skorupski, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Bologna ended their pre-season with a couple of defeats against Ajax and Twente, however, they started the football year in good form with victory in the first round of the Coppa Italia against Cosenza.
4:56 PM6 days ago

Where's the game?

The Stadio Olimpico located in the city of Rome will host this duel between both teams that seek to start the 2022-2023 season of Serie A in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 70,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1907.
Photo: Calcio
Photo: Calcio
4:51 PM6 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lazio vs Bologna match, corresponding to Date 1 of Serie A 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico, at 12:30 am.
VAVEL Logo