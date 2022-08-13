Highlights: Lazio 2-1 Bologna in Serie A 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the transmission of the Lazio 2-1 Bologna match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more transmissions.
90'
6 more minutes are added.
85'
Bologna jumps ahead hoping to tie it on the hour, but Lazio patiently waits for the mistake to put the third.
79'
GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!! Ciro Immobile escapes inside the area and scores the second for Lazio to turn the game around.
71'
The game is stopped to take a hydration break.
68'
GGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! Own goal by Lorenzo De Silvestri, the ball bounces off the Bologna defender and the game is tied.
65'
Lazio start to press hard, the time to tie the game is now.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go to the break with a partial victory for Bologna by the minimum.
45+3'
Adama Soumaoro receives a double yellow card and is expelled, Bologna keeps 10 as well.
45'
5 more minutes are added.
40'
Bologna begins to play better in search of continuing to increase the advantage.
36'
GGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!! Marko Arnautović scores from eleven paces and Bologna goes up on the scoreboard.
34'
PENALTY! Nicola Sansone is shot down inside the area and it is a penalty for Bologna.
25'
The match breaks down and both teams begin to have opportunities. Bologna fails to get the ball and begins to make mistakes.
15'
Despite the expulsion, Lazio keeps the pressure high and seeks to go to the front. Bologna taking the ball to put together the offensive plays of the year.
6'
Luís Maximiano is expelled for taking the ball with his hands outside the area, Lazio plays with 10.
5'
Strong start by both teams looking to hurt each other as soon as possible.
0'
The match starts at the Olympic Stadium.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the preliminary protocols for Serie A.
From the bench
These are the players who will start off the bench for both teams:
Lazio: Radu, Cancellieri, Kamenovic, Adamonis, Moro, Romero, Bertini, Antonio, Vecino, Hysaj, Gila, Provedel and Luis Alberto.
Lazio: Radu, Cancellieri, Kamenovic, Adamonis, Moro, Romero, Bertini, Antonio, Vecino, Hysaj, Gila, Provedel and Luis Alberto.
Bologna: Bardi, Urbanski, Vignato, Bagnolini, Amey, Orsolini, Barrow, Angeli, Aebischer, Bonifazi, Motolese, Raimondo, Kasius, and Mbaye.
Bologna starting XI!
These are the starters that Bologna took to the pitch at the start of Serie A:
Lazio lineup!
This is the starting eleven for Lazio for today's game:
𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄 📋— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 14, 2022
👥 Questo l'undici che sfiderà il @BfcOfficialPage!
Qui per vedere la partita su @SkySport ➡️ https://t.co/SAfiDxvTa6 pic.twitter.com/2wesU0Okwu
Referees
The arbitration designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Luca Massimi
Assistants: Pasquale de Meo and Mattia Scarpa
4th Referee: Ivano Pezzuto
VAR: Davide Ghersini and Alessandro Lo Cicero
Center Referee: Luca Massimi
Assistants: Pasquale de Meo and Mattia Scarpa
4th Referee: Ivano Pezzuto
VAR: Davide Ghersini and Alessandro Lo Cicero
The Bologna appears!
The visitors are already in the Olympic Stadium for this afternoon's game:
Siamo arrivati 👋#LazioBologna #ForzaBFC #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Az8RwrEMU4— Bologna Fc 1909 (@BfcOfficialPage) August 14, 2022
Here is Lazio!
Il Biancocelesti appears at his home for the start of Serie A:
𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐀 🏠#LazioBologna #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/3hrkuAjIDn— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 14, 2022
Last duel!
The last confrontation between the two teams dates back to the second round of Serie A when Lazio thrashed Bologna at home by a score of 3-0 with goals from Ciro Immobile and a brace from Mattia Zaccagni.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between Lazio and Bologna kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through ESPN and you can also follow it through the Star+ signal.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ciro Immobile, a must see player!
The Lazio winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the greatest promises within the Italian team and his team. During the past season he played 40 games, where he contributed 32 goals and 4 assists. His mission now is to add his skill and help Lazio get among the great Italian powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Immobile will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight for the Calcio Italiano scoring title and continue to show that he is one of the best.
How does Lazio get here?
Il Biancocelsti kicks off the 2022-2023 Serie A season with the best intentions of fighting for ticket positions for international tournaments. Those from the capital finished last season in fifth place with 64 points, after 18 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses. With this, the team qualified for the Europa League Group Stage, where they will try to be one of the teams to watch in the tournament. Some interesting names in this group are Ciro Immobile, Alessio Romagnoli, Felipe Anderson, Luiz Felipe and Luis Maximiano, these are players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the campus in the football year. Lazio finished their summer preparation with mixed results, with victories against Dekani, Triestina and Primorje, but also defeats against Genoa and Valladolid, as well as a draw against the Qatar team.
Marko Arnautovic, a must see player!
The Bologna striker is one of the great references of this club and the team's offensive leader. Arnautovic seeks to follow his development in Italian football and be a fundamental piece for Bologna in attack. This is one of the great figures of the Italian team and his contribution in offense is vital for Bologna's aspirations in all competitions. During the past season, the striker participated in 34 games where he had 15 goals and 3 assists. The Austrian was close to signing for Manchester United, but both teams did not reach an agreement and everything indicates that he will stay in the Italian team for now.
How does Bologna arrive?
Bologna starts a new season in Serie A, after finishing last season in thirteenth place with 43 points, after a record of 12 wins, 10 draws and 16 losses. Rossoblú will participate in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, so they hope to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Marko Arnautovic, Nicolás Domínguez, Roberto Soriano, Gary Medel and Lukasz Skorupski, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. Bologna ended their pre-season with a couple of defeats against Ajax and Twente, however, they started the football year in good form with victory in the first round of the Coppa Italia against Cosenza.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Olimpico located in the city of Rome will host this duel between both teams that seek to start the 2022-2023 season of Serie A in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 70,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1907.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lazio vs Bologna match, corresponding to Date 1 of Serie A 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico, at 12:30 am.