Highlights and goals: Middlesbrough 2-2 Sheffield United in EFL Championship 2022-23
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:35 AM6 days ago

Thanks

Our coverage of Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United matchday 3 of the EFL Championship 2022-23 comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.

11:02 AM6 days ago

90+8' End of the match!

Match ends at the Riverside Stadium. 2-2 draw between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.
11:00 AM6 days ago

90+7' Middlesbrough substitution

Matthew Hoppe replaces Chuba Akpom.
10:56 AM6 days ago

90+1' Yellow card

John Fleck was cautioned for Sheffield United.
10:56 AM6 days ago

90' Additional time

Seven more minutes will be played in the match.
10:55 AM6 days ago

88' Last minutes

The end of the match is near. After the equalizer, there have not been many scoring options.
10:49 AM6 days ago

82' GOOOOAL for Middlesbrough

CHUBA AKPOM AGAIN! The striker scores again in the match to level the score again with a header after Darragh Lenihan had also headed earlier in the box following a corner kick.
10:47 AM6 days ago

81' Sheffield United substitution

Oliver McBurnie replaces Iliman Ndiaye.
10:47 AM6 days ago

76' Middlesbrough substitution

Enter Duncan Watmore in place of Anfernee Dijksteel.
10:46 AM6 days ago

75' Half hour of the second half

Fifteen minutes left in the game. Still winning for Sheffield United, who have had little to do defensively since taking the lead again.
10:34 AM6 days ago

68' GOOOOAL for Sheffield United

RYAN GILES OWN GOAL! Bad luck for the midfielder who puts the second goal for the rival team. Sheffield United goes through to win again.
10:32 AM6 days ago

65' Middlesbrough came closer

Riley McGree's shot went wide.
10:26 AM6 days ago

61' Middlesbrough substitution

Enter Alex Mowatt in place of Marcus Forss.
10:26 AM6 days ago

55' Sheffield United came closer

Max Lowe's shot was caught by Zack Steffen.
10:18 AM6 days ago

50' First minutes of the second half

There are still no approaches to the goal. The score remains 1-1.
10:11 AM6 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarted at the Riverside Stadium. There were two changes, one per team; for Sheffield United Rhian Brewster came on in place of Billy Sharp, while, for Middlesbrough Marc Bola came on in place of Dael Fry.
9:52 AM6 days ago

45+4' End of the first half

Extra time was extended a bit, but not much happened. The teams went to the break with the score 1-1.
9:50 AM6 days ago

45+1' Yellow card

Dael Fry was cautioned for Middlesbrough.
9:49 AM6 days ago

45' Additional time

Three more minutes will be played in the first half.
9:41 AM6 days ago

40' Last minutes of the first half

The end of the first half is approaching with the score tied.
9:39 AM6 days ago

34' Middlesbrough came closer

Riley McGree's right-footed shot, but goalkeeper Wes Foderingham caught the ball.
9:34 AM6 days ago

30' Half hour of match

The pace of the match calmed down with the equalizer. The game has become much more entangled so far and there are not as many close calls as in the first 25 minutes.
9:27 AM6 days ago

23' Middlesbrough came closer

Chuba Akpom's shot went wide.
9:25 AM6 days ago

19' Yellow card

Rhys Norrington-Davies was cautioned for Sheffield United.
9:20 AM6 days ago

14' GOOOOAL for Middlesbrough

CHUBA AKPOM! The striker received Isahiah Jones' grounder near the goal and beat Wes Foderingham's resistance to equalize.
9:15 AM6 days ago

11' Yellow cards

El árbitro amonesta a Billy Sharp en el Sheffield United y a Riley McGree en el Middlesbrough.
9:10 AM6 days ago

10' Sheffield United continues to win

For now, the visiting team does not suffer the game, especially now going up on the scoreboard. Middlesbrough has not woken up yet.
9:05 AM6 days ago

Match starts!

Let's get going! The match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United is underway.
9:00 AM6 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistant No.1: Scott Ledger
Assistant No.2: Matthew Wilkes
Fourth Official: Jeremy Simpson

8:55 AM6 days ago

Teams on the field

Middlesbrough and Sheffield United players take to the field at the Riverside Stadium.
8:50 AM6 days ago

Teams warm-up

8:45 AM6 days ago

Substitutes - Sheffield United

37. Jordan Amissah (GK), 07. Rhian Brewster, 09. Oliver McBurnie, 11. Reda Khadra, 22. Tommy Doyle, 28. James McAtee, 34. Kyron Gordon.

8:40 AM6 days ago

Starting XI - Sheffield United

1-3-4-1-2
| 18. Wes Foderingham |
| 15. Anel Ahmedhodžić | 12. John Egan | 33. Ryan Norrington |
| 02. George Baldock | 16. Oliver Norwood | 04. John Fleck | 13. Max Lowe |
| 08. Sander Berge  |
| 29. Iliman Ndiaye | 10. Billy Sharp |

Coach: Paul Heckingbottom

8:35 AM6 days ago

Substitutes - Middlesbrough

23. Liam Roberts (GK), 04. Alex Mowatt, 13. Matthew Hoppe, 14. Tommy Smith, 18. Duncan Watmore, 23. Liam Roberts, 27. Marc Bola, 30. Hayden Hackney.

8:30 AM6 days ago

Starting XI - Middlesbrough

1-3-5-2
| 01. Zack Steffen |
| 15. Anfernee Dijksteel | 06. Dael Fry | 17. Darragh Lenihan |
| 17. Paddy McNair | 16. Jonny Howson | 08. Riley McGree |
| 02. Isaiah Jones |                                                | 03. Ryan Giles |
| 21. Marcus Forss | 29. Chuba Akpom |

Coach: Chris Wilder

8:25 AM6 days ago

This is how the teams arrived

8:20 AM6 days ago

Last five matches - Sheffield United

August 10 - EFL Cup: 0-1 vs Barnsley 1-0 vs West Bromwich (Lost)

August 6 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Millwall (Won)

August 1 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Watford (Lost)

July 23 - Friendly: 2-1 vs Barnsley (Lost)

July 22 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Burton (Won)

8:15 AM6 days ago

Last five matches - Middlesbrough

August 10 - EFL Cup: 0-1 vs Barnsley (Lost)

August 6 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs QPR (Lost)

July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs West Bromwich

July 22 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Olympique de Marseille (Won)

July 19 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Morecambe (Won)

8:10 AM6 days ago

All set at Riverside Stadium

8:05 AM6 days ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the action from this match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, from the third matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-23.
8:00 AM6 days ago

Tune in here Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United match, as well as the latest information from Riverside Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:55 AM6 days ago

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Stream on TV and Online?

The Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United match will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:50 AM6 days ago

What time is Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United of August 14th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM

7:45 AM6 days ago

Key player - Sheffield United

In Sheffield United, the presence of Sander Berge stands out. The 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder is one of the key players of the team and has shown since his arrival that most of the plays go through his feet and he maintains a great effectiveness in passes to build offensive play, a task that he hopes to take full advantage of.

7:40 AM6 days ago

Key player - Middlesbrough

In Middlesbrough the presence of Matt Crooks stands out. The 28-year-old English midfielder has been one of the outstanding players at the beginning of the season, scoring goals and assists, being important for his influence in the construction of offensive plays, being effective in passing, especially in the opponent's field.

7:35 AM6 days ago

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United history

These two teams have met 106 times. The statistics are in favor of Sheffield United, who have been victorious on 44 occasions, while Middlesbrough have won on 40 occasions, for a total of 22 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 38 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Middlesbrough with 16 wins, while Sheffield United has won 14, for a balance of eight draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Middlesbrough have played at home against Sheffield United in the EFL Championship, there are 19 matches, where Boro have the advantage with 10 wins over the four that the Sabres have won, and the five draws that have occurred.

7:30 AM6 days ago

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be looking to continue their winning ways after defeating Milwall. However, they come with the bitter taste of having been eliminated from the EFL Cup by West Bromwich, so it will be an opportunity to add victories.

7:25 AM6 days ago

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have not had a good start to the season, as they only got one point out of the six they have played so far and also missed out on the EFL Cup in midweek, so they are forced to get a result that can bring some peace of mind back to the work of Chris Wilder's team.

7:20 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at Riverside Stadium

The match Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United will be played at the Riverside Stadium, located in the city of Middlesbrough, in the county of North Yorkshire, in England, in England. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 34,988 spectators.
7:15 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo