Highlights and goals: Middlesbrough 2-2 Sheffield United in EFL Championship 2022-23

90+8' End of the match!
90+7' Middlesbrough substitution
90+1' Yellow card
90' Additional time
88' Last minutes
82' GOOOOAL for Middlesbrough
81' Sheffield United substitution
76' Middlesbrough substitution
75' Half hour of the second half
68' GOOOOAL for Sheffield United
65' Middlesbrough came closer
61' Middlesbrough substitution
55' Sheffield United came closer
50' First minutes of the second half
Second half begins
45+4' End of the first half
45+1' Yellow card
45' Additional time
40' Last minutes of the first half
34' Middlesbrough came closer
30' Half hour of match
23' Middlesbrough came closer
19' Yellow card
14' GOOOOAL for Middlesbrough
11' Yellow cards
10' Sheffield United continues to win
Match starts!
Match officials
Referee: Andre Marriner
Assistant No.1: Scott Ledger
Assistant No.2: Matthew Wilkes
Fourth Official: Jeremy Simpson
Teams on the field
Teams warm-up
🔜⚽️ #UTB pic.twitter.com/vGnawxYWR0 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 14, 2022
Warm-up time. 💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/bvHWizQVd7— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 14, 2022
Substitutes - Sheffield United
37. Jordan Amissah (GK), 07. Rhian Brewster, 09. Oliver McBurnie, 11. Reda Khadra, 22. Tommy Doyle, 28. James McAtee, 34. Kyron Gordon.
Starting XI - Sheffield United
Coach: Paul Heckingbottom
Substitutes - Middlesbrough
23. Liam Roberts (GK), 04. Alex Mowatt, 13. Matthew Hoppe, 14. Tommy Smith, 18. Duncan Watmore, 23. Liam Roberts, 27. Marc Bola, 30. Hayden Hackney.
Starting XI - Middlesbrough
| 02. Isaiah Jones | | 03. Ryan Giles |
Coach: Chris Wilder
This is how the teams arrived
New signings Alex Mowatt and @MatthewHoppe9 on the bench for #Boro 👋@Daelfry1, Paddy McNair and @cakpom all start 💪 #UTB pic.twitter.com/W9LH1eydwD — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 14, 2022
𝙐𝙉𝙄𝙏𝙀𝘿. 👋📍 pic.twitter.com/hvLySWsBTM— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 14, 2022
Last five matches - Sheffield United
August 10 - EFL Cup: 0-1 vs Barnsley 1-0 vs West Bromwich (Lost)
August 6 - EFL Championship: 2-0 vs Millwall (Won)
August 1 - EFL Championship: 1-0 vs Watford (Lost)
July 23 - Friendly: 2-1 vs Barnsley (Lost)
July 22 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Burton (Won)
Last five matches - Middlesbrough
August 10 - EFL Cup: 0-1 vs Barnsley (Lost)
August 6 - EFL Championship: 3-2 vs QPR (Lost)
July 30 - EFL Championship: 1-1 vs West Bromwich
July 22 - Friendly: 2-0 vs Olympique de Marseille (Won)
July 19 - Friendly: 0-3 vs Morecambe (Won)
All set at Riverside Stadium
Beautiful 😍 #UTB pic.twitter.com/ozmniw6PsK — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) August 14, 2022
Riverside Stadium. 🏟— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 14, 2022
The venue for this afternoon’s @SkyBetChamp action. 👊 pic.twitter.com/2h0Eme2kSh
Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Score!
How to watch Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 9:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 9:00 AM
Colombia: 8:00 AM
Ecuador: 8:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Paraguay: 9:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Key player - Sheffield United
In Sheffield United, the presence of Sander Berge stands out. The 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder is one of the key players of the team and has shown since his arrival that most of the plays go through his feet and he maintains a great effectiveness in passes to build offensive play, a task that he hopes to take full advantage of.
Key player - Middlesbrough
In Middlesbrough the presence of Matt Crooks stands out. The 28-year-old English midfielder has been one of the outstanding players at the beginning of the season, scoring goals and assists, being important for his influence in the construction of offensive plays, being effective in passing, especially in the opponent's field.
Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United history
These two teams have met 106 times. The statistics are in favor of Sheffield United, who have been victorious on 44 occasions, while Middlesbrough have won on 40 occasions, for a total of 22 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 38 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Middlesbrough with 16 wins, while Sheffield United has won 14, for a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Middlesbrough have played at home against Sheffield United in the EFL Championship, there are 19 matches, where Boro have the advantage with 10 wins over the four that the Sabres have won, and the five draws that have occurred.
Sheffield United
Sheffield United will be looking to continue their winning ways after defeating Milwall. However, they come with the bitter taste of having been eliminated from the EFL Cup by West Bromwich, so it will be an opportunity to add victories.
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough have not had a good start to the season, as they only got one point out of the six they have played so far and also missed out on the EFL Cup in midweek, so they are forced to get a result that can bring some peace of mind back to the work of Chris Wilder's team.
