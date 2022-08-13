Goals and Highlights: Blackburn 2-1 West Bromwich in Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Thanks
Thank you for following the Blackburn vs West Bromwich game, this Sunday Blackburn maintained their undefeated record by beating West Bromwich with a score of 2-1, to follow all the action of the Championship be sure to visit VAVEL.
90´+11
The match ends with a 2-1 victory for Rovers.
90´
Eleven minutes are added.
89´
Dack receives a yellow card.
87´
Diangana gets free kick.
79´
Grant inside the box has a chance, but the Rovers keeper keeps his shot out.
78´
Deflected shot by Rovers.
64´
Albion gets free kick.
59´
Goooooooool West Bromwich! Diangana reduces the lead after a great feint inside the box and a powerful shot.
57´
The visitors try to shoot, but Phillips avoids the danger.
52´
Blackburn take possession in search of another goal.
47´
Goooooooooooool for Blackburn! Gallagher makes it 2-0.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
45´
Three minutes are added.
41´
Goooooooool Blackburn! Diaz gives the home team the lead.
40´
Wallace tries a long-range shot, but it does not generate danger.
37´
Swift receives a yellow card.
32´
Diangana gets free kick.
25´
It was time for the hydration break.
17´
Wallace crosses and Diangana heads wide.
9´
West Bromwich's approach ends in a protest for a possible penalty.
5´
Gallagher receives a yellow card.
2´
First chance after the corner kick, but they fail to make good contact.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Albion
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Blackburn
This is how the home team takes the field:
A possible Premier League candidate?
Blackburn have not played in England's top flight since the 2011/12 campaign, but with a good start to the season, rumors are already swirling that this year could be the year Rovers return to the Premier League.
Arrival of the local team
This is what Blackburn's arrival was like:
👋 The boys are in the building.#ROVvWBA | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UFeReIb9Ol— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 14, 2022
The last duels
Three of the last four meetings between Blackburn and Albion at Ewood Park ended 2-1.
The Baggies claimed 2-1 wins against the hosts in December 2011 and August 2021, with the Rovers' 2-1 triumph coming on New Year's Day 2019.
The other match ended 1-1 in July 2020.
The Baggies claimed 2-1 wins against the hosts in December 2011 and August 2021, with the Rovers' 2-1 triumph coming on New Year's Day 2019.
The other match ended 1-1 in July 2020.
West Bromwich manager speaks out
"They have a new coach that has come in and they are totally different than they were last year."
"They have some fresh ideas and clearly, at the top of the court, they have players that can hurt any team in this division."
Blackburn players hoping for a place in league XI after midweek clash
Bradley Dack, is still waiting for his first minutes with the team in the Championship. A goal and an assist at Ewood Park on Wednesday night may help the playmaker's cause, while Dilan Markanday and Adam Wharton were two other players who filled the eye in midweek.
We continue
Thank you for following the Blackburn vs West Bromwich game, today we have an interesting Championship match with two undefeated teams after two rounds, stay tuned to VAVEL so you don't miss anything before the start of the match.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Blackburn vs West Bromwich
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Blackburn vs West Bromwich live, as well as the latest information from the Blackburn Rovers Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Blackburn vs West Bromwich Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast in Mexico.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this West Bromwich player
John Swift, an experienced 27 year old player, plays in the position of attacking midfielder, the player was formed in Chelsea and had a lot of participation in different Championship teams, for this season he arrived at Bomwich and it is expected that he can contribute a lot in offense, so far he has already scored a goal and it would be essential for the team to continue in that rhythm to be able to place themselves in the top positions.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
Lewis Travis, 24 year old English midfielder, has scored goals in just two Championship games, although his position does not usually score many goals, this talented player is proving to be a secret weapon for the team and this can be beneficial to keep adding victories, since to be at the top of the table you need to get points in every game and what better than doing it with wins, if he continues with this scoring pace he would be placed as a key piece of the team.
Last West Bromwich lineup
Button, Furlong, Ajayi, O´shea, Towsend, Molumby, Livermore, Wallace, Swift, Diangana, Grant.
Latest Blackburn lineup
Taminski, Pickering, Wharton, Ayala, Brittain, Buckley, Travis, Brereton, Szmodics, Hedges, Galllagher.
Background
Blackburn 1-0 QPR
Swansea 0-3 Blackburn
Middlesbrough 1-1 Albion
Albion 1-1 Watford
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
West Bromwich seeks first win
Albion wants to stop being a mid-table team, to have a competitive team in the Championship you need a lot of talent in the squad and Albion knows it, as several seasons ago they achieved promotion to the Premier League, the start of the season has been regular, as they have taken two draws, also in the league cup they won against Sheffield Wednesday, Now for the third Championship match they will face a team that has two wins and has not conceded a goal, without a doubt the outlook looks difficult, but Albion knows that it is not impossible, they need to know how to take advantage of the goal opportunities and keep a clean sheet, this match will be one of the most entertaining, since the undefeated of both teams is at stake.
Blackburn Rovers wants to maintain unbeaten record
Blackburn was very close to fight the Playoff last season, however, their points were not enough to achieve that goal, now in a new season the team started in the best way adding three points in their first appearance against QPR, for the second day the opponent was Swansea, a team that was in the mid-table of the previous tournament, Fortunately for Blackburn they got one more victory, now they are looking for the third consecutive victory which will be fundamental for their aspirations because being undefeated increases motivation and with that they could stay up for a long time, in such a competitive tournament starting with the right foot is important and Albion seems to be an opponent that can give them the three points; However, they should not be confident because a mistake could spoil what they have done in two rounds.
The Championship got off to a great start
One of the most competitive tournaments worldwide is undoubtedly the Championship, which despite being a second division, has an extraordinary level of play, in this day 3 we will see extraordinary matches as they have been the previous two days, two teams like Blackburn and West Bromwich, are two sets that have not lost and will seek to get the three points, getting placed in the top positions from the beginning can give many benefits, because it is easier to compete from above.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Blackburn vs West Bromwich live stream, corresponding to the Championship. The match will take place at the Blackburn Rovers Stadium at 10:00 AM ET.