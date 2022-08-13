Goals and Highlights: Fiorentina 3-2 Cremonese in Serie A Match
Thank you for following the broadcast of Fiorentina vs Cremonese, in this match we saw a lot of intensity from both teams and Cremonese shows that it is a difficult team to beat, Serie A will certainly have many surprises
90´+6

The match ends with victory for Fiorentina 3-2.
90´+5

Goooooooool for Fiorentina! Rolando shoots and the goalkeeper gets in on goal with the ball.
90´+1

Milenkovic comes close to scoring the lead.
84´

Cremonese is saved after a great shot from Fiorentina.
79´

Vasquez commits high and Fiorentina has a free kick.
68´

Goooooooooool for Cremonese! Olympic goal by Buonaiuto. 
62´

Vasquez receives a yellow card.
59´

Fiorentina presses in the opponent's area in search of another goal.
51´

Cremonese tries a cross that the opposing goalkeeper clears.
47´

Free kick wasted by Cremonese.
46´

The second half begins.
45´+4

End of the first half.
44´

Cremonese's Escalante receives a red card.
33´

Goooooooooooool for Fiorentina! Jovic inside the box cuts inside and shoots beautifully to give the home side the lead.
31´

A dangerous shot from Fiorentina.
27´

Another dangerous approach from Cremonese.
18´

Goooooooooooool for Cremonese! Ghiglione with a header scores the equalizer.
16´

Goooooooooooooooool for Fiorentina! Bonaventra inside the box shoots to put the home side ahead.
14´

Cremonese has a very clear opportunity, but the ball goes over the top.
11´

Jovic was coming in from the left, but couldn't send the pass.
Cremonese comes close in a great play, but the action is disallowed for offside.
Fiorentina arrived on the right and crossed, but the defense avoided the danger.
The match begins.
Starting XI Cremonese

This is how visitors leave:
Cremonese starting XI/Image: USCremonese
Cremonese starting XI/Image: USCremonese
Starting XI Fiorentina

This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Fiorentina/Image: acffiorentina
Starting XI Fiorentina/Image: acffiorentina
Injuries are present

"Fiorentina will not have Igor available due to a muscle strain, however, Duncan, Nico are back and the whole team is complete."
The home team has arrived

This was the arrival at the stadium:
Experience helps

"We have been working for a year and that allows us to make quicker decisions on the field. The newcomers have quality and it's up to them to stand out, challenge and be as good as the players who left."
Back after a long time

It took 9590 days to see the red and gray colors on the Serie A fields, this day finally Cremonese fans will see their team on the field of the first division.
Fiorentina coach speaks out

"Starting over is always like the first time. An important adventure is about to begin. We are focused on the championship. We want to do well in front of our people. We have to be ready and get involved and insert ourselves. The guys know that everyone has to be ready."
We continue

Thank you for following the broadcast of the game Fiorentina vs Cremonese, this Sunday the actions resume in the beginning of Serie A, Cremonese makes its presentation in the first division of Italy and hopes to provide a good show, while Fiorentina wants to get the first three points at home, do not take off because below we will tell you all the details of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Fiorentina vs Cremonese

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fiorentina vs Cremonese live, as well as the latest information from the Artemio Franchi.
Where and how to watch Fiorentina vs Cremonese live online

The match will be broadcasted through Star +.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Watch out for this Cremonese player

Johan Vasquez, 23-year-old central defender, had an extraordinary debut season in European soccer, despite his team's relegation, the Mexican managed to fit in well with Genoa, and although he had different coaches during the season, his level was growing, now in order not to lose the level of competition the team decided to loan him to the newly promoted Cremonese, where he will have a more prominent role.
Watch out for this Fiorentina player

Luka Jovic, 24-year-old center forward, arrives as one of the best signings in Serie A, after his time with Real Madrid, the Serbian did not have a great time with the Merengue team; however, he comes to the team to regain his scoring touch and return to that great level that put him in the sights of many teams.
Last Cremonese lineup

Radu, Vasquez, Chirichies, Sernicola, Valeri, Castagetti, Pickel, Chiglione, Zanimacchia, Okereke, Tsadjout.
Last Fiorentina lineup

Terraciano, Biraghi, Igor, Milenkovic, Dodo, Maleh, Amrabat, Bonaventura, Sotill, Gonzalez, Jovic.
Background

Real Betis 3-1 Fiorentina
Galatasaray 2-1 Fiorentina

Cremonese 3-2 Ternana 

Arbitration Quartet

To be confirmed.
Cremonese makes Serie A debut

Cremonese will make its debut in Serie A, against a great rival such as Fiorentina, the team recently promoted to the highest category in Italy, comes from an extraordinary campaign in Serie B, since with twenty wins they got the second position in the table and that gave them the promotion, Cremonese was the only team to reach twenty wins which makes everyone think that they are a tough team that will certainly make things easy for the rival, Their first match is against a team with a lot of fans in Italy, so if they want to be noticed from the first day, they should get a great away win in front of a very dedicated fans, the Mexican Johan Vasquez, is one of the bomb reinforcements for the team after a great season with Genoa, the team must start adding from the beginning and what better than from the first game.
Cremonese ready for debut/image:USCremonese
Cremonese ready for debut/image:USCremonese
Fiorentina wants to spring a surprise

Fiorentina, one of the most popular teams in Serie A, will debut this Sunday in what promises to be one of the best seasons in European soccer, this team comes from one of its best seasons, as it has not been a contender or cheerleader of Serie A, the viola last season had an acceptable performance which determined him to close the season in the seventh position of the table, This allowed them to access the Conference League, a very competitive tournament where Roma won the title in the first edition, for this season Fiorentina has been reinforced in a good way with the former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, which will be a great addition in attack, the debut against Cremonese can give the team the confidence to fight for the top positions, but they must not forget that they cannot afford mistakes.
Fiorentina in a new bet/Image: acfiorentina
Fiorentina in a new bet/Image: acfiorentina
Serie A kicks off

Serie A, one of the most disputed tournaments in recent seasons, is taking a new direction since Juventus ceased to be the monarch of the league, after the championship of Inter and Milan, the Italian championship took a new direction, giving hope to any team to be champion, for the start of this new championship, new and historic teams will give their best to take the championship trophy, this time we will see the historic Fiorentina facing the newly promoted Cremonese.
Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Fiorentina vs Cremonese, match of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Artemio Franchi, at 12:30 PM ET.
