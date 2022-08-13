Goals and Highlights: Houston Dynamo FC 2-3 CF Montréal in MLS 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
90'
85'
79'
Fifth Goal
69' Lassi qui déjoue tout le monde!
Lappalainen finds his way to the net 💨#HOUvMTL | 2-3 | #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/QSC0ifDq2s — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 14, 2022
68'
64'
59'
53'
46'
Halftime
45'
45'
42'
35'
34'
27'
First Goal
Come pitchside with us for @sebasferreira11 strike 🤘 pic.twitter.com/e7QupWdRTv— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 14, 2022
15'
14'
12'
6'
0'
Substitutes
Houston Dynamo FC: Zeca, Adam Lundqvist, Michael Nelson, Griffin Dorsey, Corey Baird, Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Matías Vera, Darwin Cerén and Micael.
CF Montréal: Zachary Brault-Guillard, Matko Miljevic, Mason Toye, Joaquín Torres, Victor Wanyama, Róbert Orri Thorkelsson, Kei Kamara, Sebastian Breza and Zohran Bassong.
CF Montreal lineup
Notre XI 👊
Our 11 to take on the @HoustonDynamo. #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/8Qq601ZV5B — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 14, 2022
Houston Dynamo FC lineup
Squad 👊#DejaloTodo pic.twitter.com/Wz3jw3u8WT — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 14, 2022
Referees
Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.
Ast. Referee 1: Meghan Mullen
Ast. Referee 2: Diego Blas
Fourth referee: Katja Koroleva
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Ast. VAR: Fabio Tovar
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Houston Dynamo
Clocking in for the hustle.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/KsOoEYtOjb— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) August 13, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montréal Live Score
What time is the Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montréal match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 3:00 AM.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Last line-up of CF Montréal
James Pantemis, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama, Lassi Lappalainen, Alistair Johnston, Romell Quioto, and Mason Toye.
Houston Dynamo FC Latest Lineup
Steve Clark, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker, Samuel Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Zeca, Darwin Quintero, Darwin Cerén, Héctor Herrera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Thorleifur Úlfarsson.