Goals and Highlights: Houston Dynamo FC 2-3 CF Montréal in MLS 2022
Photo: Vavel

12:22 AM6 days ago

Summary

11:18 PM6 days ago

11:15 PM6 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, CF Montréal wins the match.
11:08 PM6 days ago

90'

6 minutes of compensation are added.
11:02 PM6 days ago

85'

Houston accumulates 5 corner kicks, 6 shots on goal and 49% possession of the ball.
10:57 PM6 days ago

79'

Montréal has accumulated 4 corner kicks, 7 shots on goal and 51% possession of the ball.
10:49 PM6 days ago

Fifth Goal

10:44 PM6 days ago

68'

CF Montreal goal!
10:41 PM6 days ago

64'

Montreal plays long positions to cool down Houston who had several dangerous attacks.
10:35 PM6 days ago

59'

10:31 PM6 days ago

53'

Houston keeps pressure all the court looking for a defensive error.
10:24 PM6 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
10:05 PM6 days ago

Halftime

The teams go into halftime and the score is Houston Dynamo FC 2-2 CF Montréal.
9:59 PM6 days ago

45'

6 minutes of compensation are added.
9:58 PM6 days ago

45'

Montréal missed the penalty.
9:53 PM6 days ago

42'

Another penalty for Montreal.
9:46 PM6 days ago

35'

Houston Dynamo goal!
9:45 PM6 days ago

34'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the fourth goal of the game.
9:38 PM6 days ago

27'

CF Montreal goal!
9:36 PM6 days ago

First Goal

Sebastián Ferreira scores the first goal of the match.
9:25 PM6 days ago

15'

CF Montreal goal!
9:24 PM6 days ago

14'

Penalty for Montreal.
9:23 PM6 days ago

12'

Houston Dynamo goal!
9:18 PM6 days ago

6'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
9:12 PM6 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
8:49 PM6 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Houston Dynamo FC: Zeca, Adam Lundqvist, Michael Nelson, Griffin Dorsey, Corey Baird, Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Matías Vera, Darwin Cerén and Micael.

 

CF Montréal: Zachary Brault-Guillard, Matko Miljevic, Mason Toye, Joaquín Torres, Victor Wanyama, Róbert Orri Thorkelsson, Kei Kamara, Sebastian Breza and Zohran Bassong.

8:38 PM6 days ago

CF Montreal lineup

8:38 PM6 days ago

Houston Dynamo FC lineup

8:34 PM6 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.
Ast. Referee 1: Meghan Mullen
Ast. Referee 2: Diego Blas
Fourth referee: Katja Koroleva
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Ast. VAR: Fabio Tovar

8:21 PM6 days ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western and Eastern conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in the MLS.
Photo: ESPN
8:20 PM6 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on November 3, 2021 and on that occasion CF Montréal won 2-0 at home. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
8:14 PM6 days ago

History between both teams

Houston Dynamo FC and CF Montréal have met several times, of the last 5 games the Houston Dynamo won twice and in the other 3 games the winner was CF Montréal.
8:05 PM6 days ago

Arrival Houston Dynamo

The Houston team is already in the stadium and they are ready for their fifteenth game of the tournament.
8:02 PM6 days ago

11:46 PM7 days ago

11:41 PM7 days ago

What time is the Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montréal match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montréal of August 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 10:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 3:00 AM.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Star+.

11:36 PM7 days ago

Last line-up of CF Montréal

These were the eleven players who started last game:
James Pantemis, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama, Lassi Lappalainen, Alistair Johnston, Romell Quioto, and Mason Toye.
11:31 PM7 days ago

Houston Dynamo FC Latest Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Clark, Daniel Steres, Tim Parker, Samuel Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Zeca, Darwin Quintero, Darwin Cerén, Héctor Herrera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Thorleifur Úlfarsson.
11:26 PM7 days ago

CF Montréal Players to Watch

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (#8) is a key part of Montréal's offense, scoring a goal last game against Real Salt Lake and is the team's second-highest scorer in the tournament with 7 goals in 19 games played. Another key player for the team is forward Kei Kamara (#23) who is the team's top assistant with 5 assists in 23 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Montréal. He also has 4 goals scored so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Lastly, Romell Quioto (#30) plays in the forward position, he is the team's top scorer, he has scored 11 goals during the tournament and has also had 3 assists. All three players are considered key to CF Montréal's attacking attack and will be of paramount importance if they are to win.
11:21 PM7 days ago

CF Montreal in the tournament

CF Montréal has had a great start to the season in Major League Soccer, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 24 of the tournament they have a total of 40 points with 12 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses. They are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference and if they want to steal second place from New York City they will have to win the game. In their last MLS game they tied 2-2 against Inter Miami at Saputo Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Photo: CF Montréal
11:16 PM7 days ago

Houston Dynamo FC Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Houston Dynamo FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against CF Montréal. Colombian player Darwin Quintero (#23) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He was the author of an assist in the previous match, in 23 games played he has achieved 7 goals and 3 assists, this makes him the highest scorer and the second highest assistant of the team. Defender Adam Lundqvist (#3) is another game dealer on the floor that is very important, he is the team's biggest assistant, he has generated 5 assists in 22 games as a starter. Lastly, 23-year-old striker Sebastián Ferreira (#9) who is the team's second-highest scorer with 7 goals in 21 games and is also the third-highest assistant with 3 assists in the tournament. Sebastián at his young age has achieved a lot in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
11:11 PM7 days ago

Houston Dynamo FC in the tournament

The Houston Dynamo FC has not had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 7 wins, 4 draws and 13 losses, they have 25 points in the general table that puts them in twelfth position in the Western Conference. They had a terrible start to the season, it is expected that they can improve in the final part of the season and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on August 5, 2022 and resulted in a 2-1 loss to Minnesota at BC Place Stadium for their 13th loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Photo: Houston Dynamo
11:06 PM7 days ago

The Stadium

The PNC Stadium is located in the city of Houston, United States and was previously known as BBVA Compass Stadium. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 22,039 spectators and it was inaugurated on May 12, 2012. It is the home of the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and it cost 110 million dollars.
Photo: Wikipedia
11:01 PM7 days ago

