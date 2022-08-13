Goals and Highlights: LA Galaxy 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS 2022
Photo Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

12:54 AM6 days ago

Summary

12:06 AM6 days ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the LA Galaxy 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
12:06 AM6 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, LA Galaxy win the match.
11:59 PM6 days ago

90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
11:58 PM6 days ago

89'

LA Galaxy goal!
11:48 PM6 days ago

80'

Red card for Vancouver, Cristián Dájome is expelled from the game and leaves his team with 10 people.
11:46 PM6 days ago

Sixth Goal

11:39 PM6 days ago

71'

Vancouver goal!
11:35 PM6 days ago

64'

LA Galaxy dominate the game and Vancouver can't figure out how to respond.
11:30 PM6 days ago

58'

LA Galaxy play long positions to cool down Vancouver who had several dangerous attacks.
11:22 PM6 days ago

52'

LA Galaxy keep pressure all the field looking for a defensive error.
11:15 PM6 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
10:57 PM6 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is LA Galaxy 4-1 Vancouver Whitecaps.
10:55 PM6 days ago

45'

3 minutes of compensation are added.
10:50 PM6 days ago

40'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:47 PM6 days ago

36'

Vancouver goal!
10:39 PM6 days ago

30'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:33 PM6 days ago

Second Goal

Javier Hernández shoots the penalty and scores.
10:29 PM6 days ago

19'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:27 PM6 days ago

18'

Penalty for LA Galaxy.
10:27 PM6 days ago

First Goal

Samuel Grandsir scores the first goal of the match.
10:21 PM6 days ago

12'

LA Galaxy goal!
10:17 PM6 days ago

7'

First corner kick of the game for the LA Galaxy.
10:16 PM6 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
9:47 PM6 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

LA Galaxy: Chase Gasper, Douglas Costa, Kelvin Leerdam, Jonathan Klinsmann, Dejan Joveljic, Efrain Álvarez, Eriq Zavaleta, Sacha Kljestan and Daniel Aguirre.

 

Vancouver Whitecaps: Alessandro Schöpf, Tristan Blackmon, Marcus Godinho, Tosaint Ricketts, Florian Jungwirth, Thomas Hasal, Leonard Owusu, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristián Dájome.

9:40 PM6 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps lineup

9:39 PM6 days ago

LA Galaxy lineup

9:34 PM6 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Silviu Petrescu
ast. Referee 1: Frank Anderson
ast. Referee 2: Mike Rottersman
Fourth official: Kevin Broadley
VAR: Allen Chapman
ast. VAR: Jose Da Silva

9:27 PM6 days ago

Battle for victory

A big game is coming up between these two Western Conference teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in the MLS.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
9:21 PM6 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on August 8, 2021 and on that occasion the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
9:15 PM6 days ago

History between both teams

LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps have met several times, of the last 5 games the Vancouver Whitecaps won twice, there was a draw and in the other 2 games the winner was LA Galaxy.
9:08 PM6 days ago

Arrival LA Galaxy

The Los Angeles team is already in the stadium and is ready for today's game.
9:06 PM6 days ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps game kicking off at Dignity Health Sports Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
11:52 PM7 days ago

Tune in here LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps match for the MLS.
11:47 PM7 days ago

What time is the LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps of August 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:00 AM.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on Star+.

11:42 PM7 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps Latest Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Cody Cropper, Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Ryan Raposo, Julian Gressel, Tosaint Ricketts, Ryan Gauld, and Pedro Vite.
11:37 PM7 days ago

LA Galaxy Last Lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Séga Coulibaly, Chase Gasper, Kelvin Leerdam, Gastón Brugman, Marky Delgado, Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral, Dejan Joveljic and Javier Hernández.
11:32 PM7 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps Players to Watch

Forward Lucas Cavallini (#9) is a key part of Vancouver's offense having scored a goal last game against the Houston Dynamo and is the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 19 games played. Another key player for the team is forward Cristián Dájome (#11) who is the team's top assistant with 3 assists in 21 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Vancouver. He also has scored two goals so we could also see him score in Saturday's game. Lastly, Ryan Gauld (#25) plays in the midfield position, he is the second highest scorer on the team, he has scored 3 goals during the tournament and has also had 2 assists. All three players are considered key to the Vancouver Whitecaps' offensive attack and will be of paramount importance to their victory.
11:27 PM7 days ago

Vancouver Whitecaps in the tournament

The Vancouver Whitecaps did not have a great start to the season in Major League Soccer, they are in the middle of the table in the tournament. Until week 24 of the tournament they have a total of 30 points with 8 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. They are located in the eleventh position of the western conference and if they want to steal ninth place from the LA Galaxy, they must win the game. In their last MLS game they won 2-1 against Houston Dynamo FC. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps
Photo: Vancouver Whitecaps
11:22 PM7 days ago

LA Galaxy Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and any one of them is likely to score in the game against Sporting Kansas City. Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game, in 21 games played he has got 9 goals and one assist, this makes him the second highest scorer and the ninth highest assistant of the team. Forward Samuel Grandsir (#11) is another important on-court distributor, he is the team's biggest assistant, he has generated 3 assists in 12 games as a starter and 10 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) is the team's top scorer with 9 goals in 21 games coming off the bench. They leave at his young age he has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who wants to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
11:17 PM7 days ago

LA Galaxy in the tournament

The Los Angeles team has had a great tournament so far in the MLS, after 9 wins, 3 draws and 11 losses, they have 30 points in the general table that puts them in ninth position in the Western Conference. They've had an amazing start to the season, hopefully they can keep up the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on August 6, 2022, and resulted in a 4-2 loss against Sporting KC at Sporting Park, earning their 11th loss. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
Photo: LA Galaxy
Photo: LA Galaxy
11:12 PM7 days ago

The Stadium

Dignity Health Sports Park is located in the city of Carson, California and is known as the largest capacity soccer stadium in the United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 27,000 spectators, it was inaugurated on June 7, 2003 and it is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia
11:07 PM7 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the MLS 2022: LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo