Goals and Highlights: LA Galaxy 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS 2022

90'
89'
80'
Sixth Goal
RICKETTS!!! LET'S GOOOO @TosaintRicketts
Assisted by Dájome 👏#VWFC | #LAvVAN https://t.co/F2nX7mh7ty pic.twitter.com/V4m3RHMnLe — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 14, 2022
71'
64'
58'
52'
46'
Halftime
45'
40'
36'
30'
Second Goal
🚨 CHICHA PANENKA 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gIyd4yISW5— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 14, 2022
19'
18'
First Goal
HOW DO YOU SAY ROCKET IN FRENCH, @SAMUELGRANDSIR ?! 🚀— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 14, 2022
LA up 1-0 💥 pic.twitter.com/prl5xxjHLw
12'
7'
0'
Substitutes
LA Galaxy: Chase Gasper, Douglas Costa, Kelvin Leerdam, Jonathan Klinsmann, Dejan Joveljic, Efrain Álvarez, Eriq Zavaleta, Sacha Kljestan and Daniel Aguirre.
Vancouver Whitecaps: Alessandro Schöpf, Tristan Blackmon, Marcus Godinho, Tosaint Ricketts, Florian Jungwirth, Thomas Hasal, Leonard Owusu, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristián Dájome.
Vancouver Whitecaps lineup
Our 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙓𝙄 vs @LAGalaxy 🌌
➡️ 3-4-2-1 formation
➡️ Easton Ongaro’s @MLS debut
➡️ Brown, Veselinović, Nerwinski & Cropper in the backline
#VWFC | #LAvVAN pic.twitter.com/vlD9DTzVyQ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 14, 2022
LA Galaxy lineup
Presenting your Blue, White & 𝔊old 💙🤍💛#LAvVAN x @ModeloUSA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 14, 2022
Referees
Referee: Silviu Petrescu
ast. Referee 1: Frank Anderson
ast. Referee 2: Mike Rottersman
Fourth official: Kevin Broadley
VAR: Allen Chapman
ast. VAR: Jose Da Silva
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival LA Galaxy
Always & forever for the City of Angels 💙🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/e89lPAHnQs— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 13, 2022
What time is the LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on DAZN.
Chile: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 4:00 AM.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 10:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on Star+.
Vancouver Whitecaps Latest Lineup
Cody Cropper, Ranko Veselinovic, Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Ryan Raposo, Julian Gressel, Tosaint Ricketts, Ryan Gauld, and Pedro Vite.
LA Galaxy Last Lineup
Jonathan Bond, Derrick Williams, Séga Coulibaly, Chase Gasper, Kelvin Leerdam, Gastón Brugman, Marky Delgado, Douglas Costa, Kevin Cabral, Dejan Joveljic and Javier Hernández.