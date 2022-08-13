Goals and Highlights: LAFC 5-0 Charlotte FC in MLS

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
91'
Blessing with the shot that bounces off the defender and sends the ball into the net for the 5-0 lead.
90'
81'
80'
76'
Arango's first-time diagonal shot into the back of the net to make it 4-0.
73'
Carlos Vela scored inside the box to score the third and the goal in Los Angeles.
71'
Gaines and Fuchs came on.
Afful and McNeill came on.
Charlotte FC Changes.
64'
Rodriguez and Sanchez come out
LAFC changes.
61'
59'
José Cifuentes makes no mistake inside the box and sends the ball into the net to extend the lead 2-0.
GOAL LAFC 1-0
¡Chiqui Palacios manda un centro perfecto para que @Jesusdavidmuri2 cabecea el 1-0 a las redes! #BarrioAngelino pic.twitter.com/XDnzVqDrwR — MLS Español (@MLSes) August 14, 2022
52'
49'
Palacios' cross and Murillo's header inside the six-yard box to open the scoring 1-0.
49'
46'
46'
45'
39'
29'
24'
16'
12'
0'
Minutes away
Charlotte subtitutes
12 Daniel Ríos
18 Kerwin Vargas
31 George Marks
22 Christian Fuchs
24 Jaylin Lindsey
20 Derrick Jones
16 Andre Shinyashiki
17 McKenzie Gaines
LAFC Substitutes
77 John McCarthy
32 Sebastián Méndez
25 Sebastien Ibeagha
5 Mamadou Fall
7 Latif Blessing
22 Kwadwo Opoku
XI Charlotte
XI LAFC
Spoiler
The home team has arrived
📍 @BancStadium— LAFC (@LAFC) August 14, 2022
⏰ 7:30 PM PT
📺 KCOP 13 | @estrellatv 62.2
📻 @ESPNLosAngeles
📻 @980lameramera
📲 @espn LA App pic.twitter.com/Q45bmLWbjW
One month without a win
Number one
Start
Tune in here LAFC vs Charlotte FC Live Score in MLS 2022
What time is LAFC vs Charlotte FC match for MLS 2022?
Argentina: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:40 PM
Chile: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
United States (ET): 10:40 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:40 AM
Mexico: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +