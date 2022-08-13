Goals and Highlights: LAFC 5-0 Charlotte FC in MLS
Image: VAVEL

1:47 AM6 days ago

Highlights

12:32 AM6 days ago

Thank you for following the LAFC vs Charlotte FC game.
12:27 AM6 days ago

END GAME

LAFC 5-0 CHARLOTTE.
12:22 AM6 days ago

91'

LAFC GOAL

Blessing with the shot that bounces off the defender and sends the ball into the net for the 5-0 lead.

12:17 AM6 days ago

90'

Two more minutes are added.
12:12 AM6 days ago

81'

Arango pumped the ball past the side of the goal.
12:07 AM6 days ago

80'

Blessing missed a clear-cut chance and LAFC again made another mistake.
12:02 AM6 days ago

76'

LAFC GOAL

Arango's first-time diagonal shot into the back of the net to make it 4-0.

11:57 PM6 days ago

73'

LAFC GOAL

Carlos Vela scored inside the box to score the third and the goal in Los Angeles.

11:52 PM6 days ago

71'

Blessing with the cutback and pulled out the right-footed shot that went wide.

 

Gaines and Fuchs came on.

Afful and McNeill came on.

Charlotte FC Changes.

11:47 PM6 days ago

64'

Opoku and Blessing

Rodriguez and Sanchez come out

LAFC changes.

11:42 PM6 days ago

61'

Alcívar was cautioned for Charlotte.
11:37 PM6 days ago

59'

LAFC GOAL

José Cifuentes makes no mistake inside the box and sends the ball into the net to extend the lead 2-0.

11:32 PM6 days ago

GOAL LAFC 1-0

11:27 PM6 days ago

52'

Palacios' shot and a series of rebounds brought the home team within a whisker of increasing the lead.
11:22 PM6 days ago

49'

GOAL LAFC

Palacios' cross and Murillo's header inside the six-yard box to open the scoring 1-0.

11:17 PM6 days ago

49'

Rodriguez's shot to make the hook towards the center is deflected by the defender.
11:12 PM6 days ago

46'

Alcívar entered and Bender came out, a change for Charlotte.
11:07 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins between LAFC and Charlotte.
11:02 PM6 days ago

45'

No goals were added and parity was maintained at halftime: LAFC 0-0 Charlotte FC.
10:57 PM6 days ago

39'

Vela's cross to the far post is headed away by the Charlotte goalkeeper.
10:52 PM6 days ago

29'

Rodriguez with a two-timed service that the goalkeeper manages to control.
10:47 PM6 days ago

24'

Ryan Hollingshead's mid-range shot hits the defenders and easily reaches the goalkeeper.
10:42 PM6 days ago

16'

Karol Swiderski with a mid-range shot that is saved by the goalkeeper.
10:37 PM6 days ago

12'

Heavy collision in the Charlotte area and an LAFC player was left lying on the ground.
10:32 PM6 days ago

0'

The match between LAFC and Charlotte kicks off.
10:27 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of the game between LAFC and Charlotte in the MLS.
10:22 PM6 days ago

Charlotte subtitutes

8 Jordy Alcivar

12 Daniel Ríos

18 Kerwin Vargas

31 George Marks

22 Christian Fuchs

24 Jaylin Lindsey

20 Derrick Jones

16 Andre Shinyashiki

17 McKenzie Gaines

10:17 PM6 days ago

LAFC Substitutes

2 Franco Escobar

77 John McCarthy

32 Sebastián Méndez

25 Sebastien Ibeagha

5 Mamadou Fall

7 Latif Blessing

22 Kwadwo Opoku

10:12 PM6 days ago

XI Charlotte

1 Kristijan Kahlina, 5 Anton Walkes, 2 Jan Sobocinski, 28 Joseph Mora, 25 Harrison Afful, 26 Yordy Reyna, 13 Brandt Bronico, 35 Quinn McNeill, 11 Karol Swiderski, 15 Benjamin Bender, 7 Kamil Jozwiak.
10:07 PM6 days ago

XI LAFC

16 Maxime Crépeau, 4 Eddie Segura, 3 Jesús Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sánchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 20 José Cifuentes, 9 Cristian Arango, 17 Brian Rodríguez, 10 Carlos Vela.
10:02 PM6 days ago

Spoiler

Los Angeles FC will not field or bench Gareth Bale or Giorgio Chiellini.
9:57 PM6 days ago

The home team has arrived

LAFC had a few days off, except for the players who were active in the All Star Game, so they had more planning time.
9:52 PM6 days ago

One month without a win

Charlotte has not won on the road since July 3, when it defeated Houston Dynamo 2-1.
9:47 PM6 days ago

Number one

If LAFC wins, it could move nine points clear of Austin, which is in second place in the MLS Western Conference.
9:42 PM6 days ago

Start

LAFC closes out an intense day of MLS action on Saturday when they host Charlotte, and we begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
9:37 PM6 days ago

9:32 PM6 days ago

What time is LAFC vs Charlotte FC match for MLS 2022?

This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Charlotte FC of August 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Bolivia: 10:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Brazil: 11:40 PM

Chile: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Colombia: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Ecuador: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

United States (ET): 10:40 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:40 AM

Mexico: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Paraguay: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Peru: 9:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

Uruguay: 11:40 PM on ESPN and Star +

9:27 PM6 days ago

LAFC vs Charlotte FC Background

It is important to remember that Charlotte FC is having its first season in U.S. Soccer, which is why they will be facing LAFC and Los Angeles for the first time.
9:22 PM6 days ago

Key Player Charlotte FC

Be careful with the interventions that Kristijan Kahlina can have under the three posts, who is expected to have a lot of activity and could be key to keep the game closed most of the time.
9:17 PM6 days ago

Key player LAFC

As the seasons go by, the driving force of the attack continues to be the Mexican Carlos Vela, who with his talent can create the imbalance in the last area of the field with his punch or with his mid-distance shots, highlighting the good technique he possesses.
Image: Agency
Image: Agency
9:12 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Charlotte FC

1 Kristijan Kahlina, 5 Anton Walkes, 4 Guzmán Corujo, 22 Christian Fuchs, 24 Jaylin Lindsey, 15 Benjamin Bender, 13 Brandt Bronico, 35 Quinn McNeill, 11 Karol Swiderski, 26 Yordy Reyna, 17 McKenzie Gaines.
9:07 PM6 days ago

Last lineup LAFC

16 Maxime Crépeau, 14 Giorgio Chiellini, 3 Jesus Murillo, 12 Diego Palacios, 2 Franco Escobar, 6 Ilie Sanchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 20 Jose Cifuentes, 9 Cristian Arango, 22 Kwadwo Opoku, 10 Carlos Vela.
9:02 PM6 days ago

Charlotte FC: Make a splash

With just one win in their last four matches, Charlotte FC arrives with a completely different inertia and also comes from a 3-2 home loss to Chicago Fire, which is why they will have to prioritize the defensive sector and, from there, create some counterattacks to be able to get a positive result.
8:57 PM6 days ago

LAFC: stay on top

There is no stopping LAFC, which has won five consecutive matches and has been strengthened with the incorporation of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. They are coming off a 4-1 away win over Real Salt Lake and are six points clear of Austin FC, despite having a game in hand.
8:52 PM6 days ago

The Kick-off

The LAFC vs Charlotte FC match will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:40 pm ET.
8:47 PM6 days ago

VAVEL Logo