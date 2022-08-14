Goal and Highlights Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Live ended
Next round
West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion - London Stadium, in London, England, at 10 AM ET on next Sunday, 21 August 2022
Standings
West Ham - 19th place, three points
Full time
Yellow card
Yellow card
Additional time
West Ham substitution
Nottingham Forest substitution
Defensive cut
On the line
Nottingham Forest substitution
Yellow card
Nottingham Forest substitution
Timeout
West Ham substitution
West Ham substitution
Fabiański saves
HENDERSON SAVES
Penalty to West Ham
VAR
Defensive block
Woodwork
Fabiański saves
GOAL DISALLOWED
VAR
NOTTINGHAM FOREST GOAL
Woodwork
Restart
Halftime
NOTTINGHAM FOREST GOAL
Additional time
Fabiański makes the save
GOAL DISALLOWED
VAR
GOAL WEST HAM
Close
Blocked
Fabiański makes the save
Timeout
Henderson makes the save
Hammers attacks
Misses the target
Yellow card
Over the goal
Over the goal
Start
Referees
Assistant referees - Lee Betts and Ian Hussin.
Fourth official - Simon Cooper
VAR - Michael Salisbury
AVAR - Richard West
West Ham substitutes
HC: Moyes.
Nottingham Forest substitutes
HC: Cooper.
West Ham line-up
Head coach: David Moyes.
Nottingham Forest line-up
Head coach: Steve Cooper.
Squads
Tune in Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live score
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live stream on TV and internet?
If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, fuboTV.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham match for Premier League?
Argentina – 10 AM in ESPN and Star+
Bolivia – 9 AM in Star+
Brazil – 10 AM in ESPN and Star+
Canada – 10 AM AT, 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 AM MT, 6 AM PT in fuboTV
Chile – 9 AM in ESPN and Star+
Colombia – 8 AM in ESPN and Star+
Ecuador – 8 AM in ESPN and Star+
Mexico – 8 AM CDT, 7 AM MDT, 6 AM PDT in Paramount+
Paraguay – 9 AM in Star+
Peru – 8 AM in Star+
United Kingdom – 2 PM in Sky Sports Premier League
United States – 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 AM MT, 6 AM PT in Telemundo
Uruguay – 10 AM in Star+
Venezuela – 9 AM in ESPN and Star+
West Ham's roster
Defenders – Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimír Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Harrison Ashby.
Midfielders – Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Tomáš Souček, Conor Coventry, Declan Rice.
Forwards – Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Maxwell Cornet.
Head coach – David Moyes.
Nottingham Forest's roster
Defenders – Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Loïc Mbe Soh, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhaté, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards.
Midfielders – Orel Mangala, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien, Cafu, Ryan Yates, Harry Arter, Oliver Hammond, Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Forwards – Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Joe Lolley, Lyle Taylor, Emmanuel Dennis.
Head coach – Steve Cooper.