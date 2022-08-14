Goal and Highlights Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United (1-0)
NFFC

11:06 AM6 days ago

Live ended

The highlights are available soon.
11:06 AM6 days ago

Next round

Everton vs Nottingham Forest - Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, at 9 AM ET on next Saturday, 20 August 2022

West Ham vs Brighton & Hove Albion - London Stadium, in London, England, at 10 AM ET on next Sunday, 21 August 2022

11:02 AM6 days ago

Standings

Nottingham Forest - 10th place, three points

West Ham - 19th place, three points

11:00 AM6 days ago

Full time

Game over.
11:00 AM6 days ago

Yellow card

90+7' Surridge, Nottingham Forest forward. Delay of the game.
10:59 AM6 days ago

Yellow card

90+7' Johnson, Nottingham Forest forward. Delay of the game.
10:50 AM6 days ago

Additional time

90' Seven minutes to go.
10:50 AM6 days ago

West Ham substitution

85' Bowen out, Cornet in.
10:50 AM6 days ago

Nottingham Forest substitution

83' Mangala out, Cafu in.
10:49 AM6 days ago

Defensive cut

82' Cresswell takes another corner from the left and Neco Williams clears the danger from the area.
10:49 AM6 days ago

On the line

82' Cresswell takes a corner from the left towards the penalty area, Zouma heads the ball into Henderson's right corner and Neco Williams saves the equaliser on the line.
10:41 AM6 days ago

Nottingham Forest substitution

78' Niakhaté out, Cook in.
10:41 AM6 days ago

Yellow card

75' Henderson, Nottingham Forest goalkeeper. Delay of the game.
10:39 AM6 days ago

Nottingham Forest substitution

72' Awoniyi out, Surridge in.
10:39 AM6 days ago

Timeout

70' Cooling break.
10:38 AM6 days ago

West Ham substitution

68' Antonio out, Scamacca in.
10:38 AM6 days ago

West Ham substitution

68' Fornals out, Lanzini in.
10:38 AM6 days ago

Fabiański saves

65' Neco Williams takes a free-kick from the right and hits the post, the ball hits Awoniyi and Fabiański saves.
10:37 AM6 days ago

HENDERSON SAVES

64' Declan Rice takes a penalty kick, with a low shot to the right corner.
10:37 AM6 days ago

Penalty to West Ham

63' McKenna handball.
10:37 AM6 days ago

VAR

61' VAR review possible penalty.
10:36 AM6 days ago

Defensive block

60' Benrahma makes a good move down the left wing and crosses to Souček in the box. He shoots and McKenna blocks.
10:36 AM6 days ago

Woodwork

60' Benrahma takes an accurate free-kick from the left, the ball hits the crossbar and bounces over the line.
10:35 AM6 days ago

Fabiański saves

56' Neco Williams takes a corner from the right, Niakhaté rises well, and Fabiański makes a tame save.
10:35 AM6 days ago

GOAL DISALLOWED

54' Goal disallowed. Johnson was offside.
10:35 AM6 days ago

VAR

53' VAR reviews the lance.
10:34 AM6 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST GOAL

52' After a good, quick passing move down the left flank, Mangala makes a great pass to Brennan Johnson, who finishes past Fabiański to extend the lead.
10:34 AM6 days ago

Woodwork

46' Pablo Fornals takes a long shot from the edge of the box, the ball hits the crossbar and bounces over the line. On the rebound Souček heads the ball back and Henderson makes a point-blank save.
10:10 AM6 days ago

Restart

The second half is underway.
10:09 AM6 days ago

Halftime

End of the first half.
10:09 AM6 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST GOAL

45+1' Toffolo plays a good individual move down the left, gets into the box, gets rid of his marker, and crosses. Lingard shoots, Ben Johnson blocks, and the ball hits Awoniyi's leg to open the scoring.
10:09 AM6 days ago

Additional time

45' Three minutes to halftime.
10:08 AM6 days ago

Fabiański makes the save

43' Neco Williams takes a shot from the edge of the box and Fabiański gets to his left to make the save.
10:08 AM6 days ago

GOAL DISALLOWED

41' Michail Antonio is penalised for a foul on Mangala during the play which resulted in the goal. The score remains level.
10:08 AM6 days ago

VAR

41' VAR reviews the lance.
10:08 AM6 days ago

GOAL WEST HAM

41' Declan Rice receives a pass on the edge of the box and sets Benrahma free to finish past Henderson. The Nottingham Forest players call for a foul, but the referee allows the goal.
10:08 AM6 days ago

Close

39' Cresswell passes to Benrahma from the left. The midfielder hits the ball, the defense blocks it, and Michail Antonio has the ball in the box to hit a cross and cause danger. It was close.
10:07 AM6 days ago

Blocked

30' Michail Antonio comes out on the left and crosses low. Coufal is free and shoots low. The Nottingham Forest defense blocks the ball.
10:07 AM6 days ago

Fabiański makes the save

29' Brennan Johnson receives a pass from Lingard on the left side of the penalty area and shoots, Fabiański saves.
10:07 AM6 days ago

Timeout

26' Cooling break.
10:07 AM6 days ago

Henderson makes the save

25' Cresswell takes a free-kick from the left and crosses it into the box, Souček heads it into the middle of the box and Henderson saves.
10:06 AM6 days ago

Hammers attacks

16' Benrahma comes forward with the ball on the left after receiving a pass from Michael Antonio, brings it to the left edge of the penalty area and hits a cross. Henderson reaches out and makes a save, the ball hits Toffolo and the midfielder makes the cut.
10:06 AM6 days ago

Misses the target

13' Neco Williams takes a free-kick from the right wing and Awoniyi heads the ball away at the far post.
10:06 AM6 days ago

Yellow card

9' Rice, West Ham midfielder. Lingard is fouled.
10:05 AM6 days ago

Over the goal

8' Cresswell takes a free-kick from the edge of the box on the right side and the ball goes dangerously over the goal.
10:05 AM6 days ago

Over the goal

5' Neco Williams takes a free-kick from the left too hard and the ball goes over the goal.
10:05 AM6 days ago

Start

Game on!
10:04 AM6 days ago

Referees

Referee - Robert Jones

Assistant referees - Lee Betts and Ian Hussin.

Fourth official - Simon Cooper

VAR - Michael Salisbury

AVAR - Richard West

10:03 AM6 days ago

West Ham substitutes

Areola, Randolph; Ashby, Lanzini, Downes, Coventry, Cornet, Scamacca.

HC: Moyes.

10:02 AM6 days ago

Nottingham Forest substitutes

Hennessey; Biancone, Cook, Mbe Soh, Cafu, Hammond, Surridge, Mighten, Taylor.

HC: Cooper.

10:02 AM6 days ago

West Ham line-up

Fabiański; Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell; Souček, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio.

Head coach: David Moyes.

10:01 AM6 days ago

Nottingham Forest line-up

Henderson; Worrall, Niakhaté, McKenna; Williams, Mangala, O'Brien, Toffolo; Lingard; Johnson, Awoniyi.

Head coach: Steve Cooper.

9:10 AM6 days ago

Squads

Nottingham Forest
West Ham
8:59 AM6 days ago

Tune in Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live score

Do not miss a detail of the match Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
8:54 AM6 days ago

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live stream on TV and internet?

If you want to watch the game Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, your option is Telemundo.

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, fuboTV.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.

8:49 AM6 days ago

What time is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs West Ham in some countries.

Argentina – 10 AM in ESPN and Star+

Bolivia – 9 AM in Star+

Brazil – 10 AM in ESPN and Star+

Canada – 10 AM AT, 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 AM MT, 6 AM PT in fuboTV

Chile – 9 AM in ESPN and Star+

Colombia – 8 AM in ESPN and Star+

Ecuador – 8 AM in ESPN and Star+

Mexico – 8 AM CDT, 7 AM MDT, 6 AM PDT in Paramount+

Paraguay – 9 AM in Star+

Peru – 8 AM in Star+

United Kingdom – 2 PM in Sky Sports Premier League

United States – 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT, 7 AM MT, 6 AM PT in Telemundo

Uruguay – 10 AM in Star+

Venezuela – 9 AM in ESPN and Star+

8:44 AM6 days ago

Possible line-up for West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Head coach: David Moyes.

8:39 AM6 days ago

Possible line-up for Nottingham Forest

Henderson; Worrall, Niakhaté, McKenna; Williams, O’Brien, Colback, Toffolo; Lingard; Johnson, Surridge.

Head coach: Steve Cooper.

8:34 AM6 days ago

West Ham's roster

Goalkeepers – Łukasz Fabiański, Alphonse Areola, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph.

Defenders – Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimír Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Harrison Ashby.

Midfielders – Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Tomáš Souček, Conor Coventry, Declan Rice.

Forwards – Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, Saïd Benrahma, Armstrong Oko-Flex, Maxwell Cornet.

Head coach – David Moyes.

8:29 AM6 days ago

Nottingham Forest's roster

Goalkeepers – Dean Henderson, Jordan Smith, Wayne Hennessey.

Defenders – Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Loïc Mbe Soh, Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhaté, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards.

Midfielders – Orel Mangala, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brien, Cafu, Ryan Yates, Harry Arter, Oliver Hammond, Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Forwards – Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Joe Lolley, Lyle Taylor, Emmanuel Dennis.

Head coach – Steve Cooper.

8:24 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at the City Ground Stadium

The Nottingham Forest vs West Ham will be played at the City Ground Stadium, in West Bridgford, England, with a capacity to receive 30,332 fans.
8:19 AM6 days ago

Welcome to the VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Premier League match Nottingham Forest vs West Ham live updates

My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game.
