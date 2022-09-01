Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Saudi Pro League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal live for Matchday 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2023, as well as the latest information coming from the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal online and live from the Saudi Pro League 2023?
This is the start time of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours without transmission Bolivia: 13 hours without transmission Brazil: 14 hours without transmission Chile: 13 hours without transmission Colombia: 12 hours without transmission Ecuador: 12 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports Spain: 18 hours Non-Broadcast Mexico: 12 hours Non-Broadcast Paraguay: 14 hours Non-Broadcast Peru: 12 hours Non-Broadcast Uruguay: 14 hours Non-Broadcast Venezuela: 13 hours Non-Broadcast
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Neymar, a must see player!
The Al-Hilal striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who should help the results start to be generated. He managed to contribute 18 goals and 17 assists last season with PSG. What Neymar should focus on is being more consistent on the pitch and combining better with his new teammates like Aleksandr Mitrovic and Malcolm to create a fearsome offense that will keep the pace going throughout the season.
How does Al Hilal arrive?
Al-Hilal comes after finishing the 2022-2023 season in third place in the Saudi Pro League and outside of the AFC Champions League qualifying positions, the team finished with 59 points in the league. Some interesting players in this squad are Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Salman Al-Faraj, Bono, Malcolm and Aleksandr Mitrovic. Al-Hilal has a great depth of squad and this has begun to give the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first commitments against Al-Raed and Al-Ettifaq. For this season, the team made many moves with important additions, so it is expected that they will fight for the Saudi Pro League title and seek a place in the AFC Champions League. The current Cup champion will want to fight for the two-time championship and get the double at the end of the current season. Currently the team is in third place in the Saudi Pro League with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Karim Benzema, a must see player!
The Al-Ittihad striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 1 goal and 2 assists, being the leader in the offensive of the ittihad. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the field of play and fits better with players like Igor Coronado and Abderrazak Hamdallah to form a lethal forward.
How does Al Ittihad get here?
The Al-Ittihad team enters the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, to face Al-Hilal and continue their path in the new season of the Saudi Pro League. They are in first place in the championship with a record of 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses to reach 9 points. Ittihad will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of beginning to separate from its competitors to the title and get closer to the two-time championship in the league. Their latest results were a couple of victories against Al-Riyadh by a landslide and Al-Wehda to remain undefeated in the competition. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Fabinho, Jota, Marcelo Grohe, Omar Hawsawi, Romarinho and Igor Coronado, as well as the additions of players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. The defending champion of the Saudi Pro League will try to repeat his path to the title and continue his positive path in the competition to lead the championship.
Where's the game?
The Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium located in the city of Jeddah will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Saudi Pro League 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Hilal match, corresponding to Round 4 of the Saudi Pro League 2023. The match will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, at 2 o'clock.