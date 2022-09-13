Goals and Highlights: Chivas 1-4 Tigres in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:11 AM6 days ago

Highlights

11:59 PM6 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the broadcast of the Liga MX game between Chivas and Tigres.
11:54 PM6 days ago

END GAME

CHIVAS 1-4 TIGRES
11:49 PM6 days ago

90'

Two more minutes were added.
11:44 PM6 days ago

89'

CHIVAS GOAL

Zaldívar with a lobbed shot that finally beats Nahuel to score the consolation goal.

11:39 PM6 days ago

87'

TIGRES GOAL

Thauvin is left inside the box and shoots past the goalkeeper to seal the 4-0 win.

11:34 PM6 days ago

84'

Pizarro and Córdova leave

Garza and Ayala come in

Tigres changes

11:29 PM6 days ago

80'

A corner kick is taken by Samir on one side.
11:24 PM6 days ago

80'

Thauvin's low shot is blocked by Jimenez with his right foot.
11:19 PM6 days ago

78'

Vega's free kick was saved by Nahuel from the angle to avoid the first again.
11:14 PM6 days ago

77'

Vigón leaves and Angulo enters, Chivas change
11:09 PM6 days ago

76'

Samir pulls Alvarado and is cautioned.
11:04 PM6 days ago

74'

Córdova and Caicedo can't get a shot off in a great save by Jiménez.
10:59 PM6 days ago

72'

Gignac and Quiñones leave the stand

Caicedo and Thauvin join the team

Tigres changes

10:54 PM6 days ago

GOAL TIGRES 3-0

10:49 PM6 days ago

69'

Perez and Calderon enter

Beltrán and Orozco leave 

Chivas changes

10:44 PM6 days ago

66'

Vega's shot from half distance is controlled by Nahuel without much trouble.
10:39 PM6 days ago

63'

TIGRES GOAL

Carioca's shot by Jiménez is blocked by Jiménez and the rebound is swept away by Samir to make it 3-0.

10:34 PM6 days ago

62'

Fulgencio's shot and Jiménez made the save to prevent the third.
10:29 PM6 days ago

60'

Zaldívar and Vigón engage in words and the game has heated up.

Vigón leaves and Carioca enters, a Tigres substitution.

10:24 PM6 days ago

59'

Vega's shot from just outside the box hits the feline defense.
10:19 PM6 days ago

56'

Zaldívar and Brizuela join the team.

Cisneros and Ormeño leave the team.

Chivas changes

10:14 PM6 days ago

51'

Luis Quiñones has been cautioned by Tigres.
10:09 PM6 days ago

29'

Fulgencio, alone in the penalty area, hits the crossbar and stings, but it does not go in.
10:04 PM6 days ago

48'

Orozco's shot from half distance goes wide.
9:59 PM6 days ago

46'

The second half begins between Chivas and Tigres.
9:54 PM6 days ago

HALF TIME

CHIVAS 0-2 TIGRES
9:49 PM6 days ago

45'

Vega's free kick goes over the top.

One more minute is added.

9:44 PM6 days ago

40'

Nahuel dives and on the line makes the save and saves the first.
9:39 PM6 days ago

39'

Angulo's powerful shot is saved by Nahuel and Chivas misses again.
9:34 PM6 days ago

GOAL TIGRES 2-0

9:29 PM6 days ago

33'

Fulgencio commits the foul and is cautioned.
9:24 PM6 days ago

30'

TIGRES GOAL

Vigón takes advantage of a defensive error inside the box and sends it into the net for his brace.

9:19 PM6 days ago

29'

Chivas' cross to the near post was headed in by Chivas and Ormeño came within a whisker of the equalizer.
9:14 PM6 days ago

28'

Lichnovsky rejects the ball and almost puts it into his own goal.
9:09 PM6 days ago

GOAL TIGRES 1-0

9:04 PM6 days ago

24'

Vega's cross came close to being an Olympic goal.
8:59 PM6 days ago

21'

GOAL TIGRES

Juan Pablo Vigón with a powerful shot from mid-distance that hits Jiménez and the visitors open the score 1-0.

8:54 PM6 days ago

19'

Beltrán's shot from outside the area came close to becoming a goal.
8:49 PM6 days ago

16'

Quiñones' cross fell short at the near post, making it easy for the Red and Whites to defend.
8:44 PM6 days ago

12'

A wall between Ormeño and Vega that the Tigres defense rejects in a timely manner.
8:39 PM6 days ago

10'

Alvarado's half turn hits Samir and the ball does not go in the direction of the goal.
8:34 PM6 days ago

8'

Cisneros' left-footed shot that Nahuel flies to avoid the first once again.
8:29 PM6 days ago

6'

Flores' shot after a pass from Mozo and a great save by Nahuel to prevent the first goal.
8:24 PM6 days ago

5'

Alexis Vega's powerful free kick hits Nahuel and goes wide.
8:19 PM6 days ago

3'

The first moments with Tigres trying to be deep, but still without any danger.
8:14 PM6 days ago

0'

The match between Chivas and Tigres begins.
8:09 PM6 days ago

The hymn

It is worth mentioning that the national anthem was sung during Mexico's Independence Week.
8:04 PM6 days ago

Minutes away

We are minutes away from kick-off between Chivas and Tigres.
7:59 PM6 days ago

Concentration

The Tigres have won in 3 of their last 5 visits, can they do it again this Tuesday?
7:54 PM6 days ago

Tigres substitutes

5 Rafael Carioca

15 Eduardo Tercero

30 Miguel Ortega

9 Jordy Caicedo

18 David Ayala

28 Luis Rodríguez

14 Jesús Garza

4 Hugo Ayala

13 Diego Reyes

26 Florian Thauvin

7:49 PM6 days ago

Chivas substitutes

19 Jesús Angulo

11 Isaac Brizuela

26 Cristian Calderón

17 Jesús Sánchez

16 Miguel Ponce

21 Hiram Mier

9 Ángel Zaldívar

27 José Rangel

28 Fernando González

6 Pavel Pérez Hernández

7:44 PM6 days ago

XI Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 27 Jesús Angulo, 3 Samir, 32 Vladimir Loroña, 22 Raymundo Fulgencio, 17 Francisco Córdova, 19 Guido Pizarro, 6 Juan Vigón, 23 Luis Quiñones, 10 André-Pierre Gignac.
7:39 PM6 days ago

XI Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 15 Luis Olivas, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 13 Jesús Orozco, 2 Alan Mozo, 10 Alexis Vega, 30 Sergio Flores, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 14 Santiago Ormeño, 25 Roberto Alvarado, 24 Carlos Cisneros.
7:34 PM6 days ago

What happens if they win?

If Tigres wins, they will move up from fifth to fourth place, knocking Santos out of the top spot and awaiting what they do tomorrow; while Chivas will take the fifth place from the Felinos.
7:29 PM6 days ago

Arrived home

Chivas del Guadalajara arrived at the Akron with the mission of getting the win in what will be their last home game of the season.
7:24 PM6 days ago

Embarrassed

After the loss to León, Miguel Herrera expressed his embarrassment at not being able to give his team a victory against León and indicated that they will have to go out and win the three remaining away games against Chivas, Puebla and San Luis.
7:19 PM6 days ago

Getting into the playoffs

Both teams can still qualify for the playoffs directly, and to do so they need to win the last nine points they have left in the championship, starting with tonight's game.
7:14 PM6 days ago

Start

Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres de la UANL will play the pending match of Day 9 of Liga MX and here we will bring you all the details. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
7:09 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Chivas vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Tigres match for the Liga MX 2022 on VAVEL US.
7:04 PM6 days ago

What time is Chivas vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2022?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Tigres of Septiember 13th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports

Brazil: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Chile: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Colombia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:05 AM on Claro Sports

Mexico: 9:05 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, Afizzionados and TUDN

Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

Peru: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports

Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports

6:59 PM6 days ago

Background Chivas vs Tigres

The team from Monterrey has a certain dominance in the last five games with a balance of three wins (including their most recent visit to Guadalajara), a draw and a loss.

Chivas 1-3 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022

Tigres UANL 2-1 Chivas, Apertura 2021

Chivas 0-0 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2021

Tigres UANL 1-3 Chivas, Apertura 2020

Tigres 3-0 Chivas, Clausura 2020

6:54 PM6 days ago

Key player Tigres

It hasn't been his best season, but he continues to generate goals and continues to be the offensive soul of this team, watch out for what Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac can do this Tuesday.
6:49 PM6 days ago

Key player Chivas

Alexis Vega is enjoying a great moment in the final stretch of the championship, he has just scored a goal and will surely be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so he will be the player to watch tonight.
Foto: Imago7
Image: Imago7
6:44 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 3 Samir, 4 Hugo Ayala, 27 Jesús Angulo, 32 Vladimir Loroña, 19 Guido Pizarro, 23 Luis Quiñones, 17 Francisco Córdova, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 9 Jordy Caicedo.
6:39 PM6 days ago

Last lineup Chivas

23 Miguel Jiménez, 15 Luis Olivas, 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 13 Jesús Orozco, 17 Jesús Sánchez, 30 Sergio Flores, 28 Fernando González, 26 Cristian Calderón, 11 Isaac Brizuela, 10 Alexis Vega, 9 Ángel Zaldívar.
6:34 PM6 days ago

They want to qualify

Miguel Herrera regretted after the defeat against León that they were unable to bid farewell to their fans in the regular season with a victory and now they will have to get as many points as possible as visitors.

It is an unfortunate situation not to be able to give the fans a win in the last game of the regular season, it makes us sad and embarrassed, because they are here supporting us and we were unable to give them that good game that would have kept us calm until the next phase. There are three games left and we will go looking for the away points that will help us to qualify", he pointed out.

6:29 PM6 days ago

Seeking direct qualification

At the end of the game against Puebla, coach Ricardo Cadena indicated that they will not stop looking to qualify directly for the playoffs and will try until the last minute if they still have a chance.

"The possibilities exist and we are not going to skimp. Of course we are going to seek as many points as possible, but we are going to take it one game at a time; from now on we are thinking about Tigres and trying to ensure that the three points stay at home and also to see how the situation changes," he stated.

6:24 PM6 days ago

Tigres: gaining confidence

The UANL Tigres, who have just lost 1-0 at home to Tigres, in what was their last home game, and are now obliged to win three out of three if they want to qualify directly for the Playoffs, are experiencing the exact opposite inertia.
6:19 PM6 days ago

Chivas: to keep on winning

This game will be played because it was postponed from Date 9 due to the tight schedules, but the Chivas of Guadalajara are in a sweet moment with good results and are coming off a 1-0 win over Puebla over the weekend, which means they are already seventh and, if they win, still have hopes of finishing in the top four of the championship in the last two dates of the competition.
6:14 PM6 days ago

The Kick-off

The Chivas vs Tigres match will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
6:09 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2022: Chivas vs Tigres!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo