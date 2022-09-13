Goals and Highlights: Chivas 1-4 Tigres in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Thanks
END GAME
90'
89'
Zaldívar with a lobbed shot that finally beats Nahuel to score the consolation goal.
87'
Thauvin is left inside the box and shoots past the goalkeeper to seal the 4-0 win.
84'
Garza and Ayala come in
Tigres changes
80'
80'
78'
77'
76'
74'
72'
Caicedo and Thauvin join the team
Tigres changes
GOAL TIGRES 3-0
⚽🙌😎 Gooool de Tigres
⚽🙌😎 Gooool de Tigres
⚽🙌😎 Gooool de Tigres
Esto ya es goleada 😱
🐐 0-3 🐯
🔴 EN VIVO
📺Mi Canal 5 #TuApertura2022 | #Chivas | #Tigres pic.twitter.com/o85D3dDGoN — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 14, 2022
69'
Beltrán and Orozco leave
Chivas changes
66'
63'
Carioca's shot by Jiménez is blocked by Jiménez and the rebound is swept away by Samir to make it 3-0.
62'
60'
Vigón leaves and Carioca enters, a Tigres substitution.
59'
56'
Cisneros and Ormeño leave the team.
Chivas changes
51'
29'
48'
46'
HALF TIME
45'
One more minute is added.
40'
39'
GOAL TIGRES 2-0
⚽ ¡Doblete de Vigón! ⚽ ¡Doblete de Vigón!
🐐 0-2 🐯
🔴 EN VIVO
📺Mi Canal 5 #TuApertura2022 | #Chivas | #Tigres pic.twitter.com/H7fwZOyW63 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 14, 2022
33'
30'
Vigón takes advantage of a defensive error inside the box and sends it into the net for his brace.
29'
28'
GOAL TIGRES 1-0
⚽🔥🤩 ¡Goooool de Tigres!
⚽🔥🤩 ¡Goooool de Tigres!
⚽🔥🤩 ¡Goooool de Tigres!
❌ Error del ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
🐐 0-1 🐯
🔴 EN VIVO
📺Mi Canal 5 #TuApertura2022 | #Chivas | #Tigres pic.twitter.com/6etiNHpFg6 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 14, 2022
24'
21'
Juan Pablo Vigón with a powerful shot from mid-distance that hits Jiménez and the visitors open the score 1-0.
19'
16'
12'
10'
8'
6'
5'
3'
0'
The hymn
Minutes away
Concentration
ES HOY. pic.twitter.com/OXoVz0w5j2— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) September 14, 2022
Tigres substitutes
15 Eduardo Tercero
30 Miguel Ortega
9 Jordy Caicedo
18 David Ayala
28 Luis Rodríguez
14 Jesús Garza
4 Hugo Ayala
13 Diego Reyes
26 Florian Thauvin
Chivas substitutes
11 Isaac Brizuela
26 Cristian Calderón
17 Jesús Sánchez
16 Miguel Ponce
21 Hiram Mier
9 Ángel Zaldívar
27 José Rangel
28 Fernando González
6 Pavel Pérez Hernández
XI Tigres
XI Chivas
What happens if they win?
Arrived home
🇲🇽 HOGAR DULCE HOGAR 😍— CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 14, 2022
LLEGAMOOOOS 🏟 pic.twitter.com/S1rtUMKMeL
Embarrassed
Getting into the playoffs
Start
Tune in here Chivas vs Tigres Live Score in Liga MX 2022
What time is Chivas vs Tigres match for Liga MX 2022?
Argentina: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Bolivia: 10:05 PM on Claro Sports
Brazil: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Chile: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Colombia: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:05 AM on Claro Sports
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Canal 5, Azteca 7, Afizzionados and TUDN
Paraguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Peru: 9:05 PM on Claro Sports
Uruguay: 11:05 PM on Claro Sports
Background Chivas vs Tigres
Chivas 1-3 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2022
Tigres UANL 2-1 Chivas, Apertura 2021
Chivas 0-0 Tigres UANL, Clausura 2021
Tigres UANL 1-3 Chivas, Apertura 2020
Tigres 3-0 Chivas, Clausura 2020
Key player Tigres
Key player Chivas
Last lineup Tigres
Last lineup Chivas
They want to qualify
It is an unfortunate situation not to be able to give the fans a win in the last game of the regular season, it makes us sad and embarrassed, because they are here supporting us and we were unable to give them that good game that would have kept us calm until the next phase. There are three games left and we will go looking for the away points that will help us to qualify", he pointed out.
Seeking direct qualification
"The possibilities exist and we are not going to skimp. Of course we are going to seek as many points as possible, but we are going to take it one game at a time; from now on we are thinking about Tigres and trying to ensure that the three points stay at home and also to see how the situation changes," he stated.