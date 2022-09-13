Highlights and goals: River 1-2 Banfield in Liga Profesional 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
90+7' End of the match
90+6' Yellow card
90' Additional time
84' Banfield had it!
83' River substitution
79' Banfield came closer
76' Three changes for Banfield
73' GOOOOAL for Banfield
71' GOOOOAL for River
69' Double change for River
69' Banfield substitution
65' River goes all out looking for the equalizer
62' Banfield substitution
58' River had it!
56' River substitution
54' River came closer
53' Yellow card
51' River came closer
48' River came closer
Second half begins
45+2' End of the first half
45' Additional time
44' River came closer
43' River came closer
39' River came closer
36' Yellow card
30' Half an hour into the match
26' GOOOOAL for Banfield
25' Banfield came closer
19' River came closer
15' First quarter of the match
10' The tie continues
5' First minutes
Match starts
Teams on the field
Teams warm-up
⏳ A jugar, Millonario ⚽️💪 pic.twitter.com/w8of2J0Weq — River Plate (@RiverPlate) September 14, 2022
⏱️ Entrada en calor en el Monumental.#VamosBanfield💚 #VamosTodos pic.twitter.com/BAMuLYEDHt— Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) September 14, 2022
Match officials
Assistant No.1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant No.2: Eduardo Lucero
Fourth official: Franco Acita
VAR: Héctor Paletta
VAR Assistant: Gastón Suárez
Banfield's locker room, ready
Vestuario listo en el Monumental 🇳🇬💚#VamosBanfield #VamosTodos pic.twitter.com/OTkrMitGr7 — Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) September 14, 2022
Substitutes - Banfield
25. Enrique Bologna (GK), 04. Matías Romero, 05. Nicolás Domingo, 07. Mauricio Cuero, 08. Nicolás Bertolo, 10. Jesús Dátolo, 13. Dylan Gissi, 19. Andrés Chávez, 20. José Ignacio Álvarez, 23. Erik López, 28. Matías González, 29. Luciano Abecasis.
Starting XI - Banfield
Coach: Claudio Vivas
River, with new uniform
Vestuario Ángel Labruna 📸✨ pic.twitter.com/GFy3jKRKZC — River Plate (@RiverPlate) September 14, 2022
Substitutes - River Plate
33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 04. Jonatan Maidana, 06. David Martínez, 07. Matías Suárez, 09. Miguel Borja, 14. Leandro González Pirez, 20. Milton Casco, 21. Esequiel Barco, 22. Javier Pinola, 24. Enzo Pérez, 26. José Paradela, 32. Tomás Pochettino.
Starting XI - River Plate
| 15. Marcelo Herrera | | 29. Elías Gómez |
Coach: Marcelo Gallardo
How the teams arrived at the Mâs Monumental
➡️🏟️ Camino al vestuario 💪#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aYBb4byaBi — River Plate (@RiverPlate) September 14, 2022
Estamos en el Monumental 🇳🇬#VamosBanfield 💚 #VamosTodos pic.twitter.com/ZCzfRt7McI— Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) September 14, 2022
Last five matches - Banfield
September 5 - Torneo Binance: 0-0 vs Atl. Tucumán
August 31 - Argentine Cup: 2-0 vs Gimnasia Jujuy (Won)
August 27 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)
August 22 - Torneo Binance: 0-1 vs Rosario Central (Won)
Last five matches - River Plate
September 4 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Barracas Central (Won)
August 31 - Argentine Cup: 0-4 vs Defensa y Justicia (Won)
August 27 - Torneo Binance: 1-1 vs Tigre
August 21 - Torneo Binance: 3-0 vs Central Córdoba (Won)
Squad List - Banfield
Estos son los concentrados de #Banfield 🇳🇬 para el partido de mañana 🆚 River pic.twitter.com/X76VqWQvW3 — Club A. Banfield (@CAB_oficial) September 14, 2022
Squad List - River Plate
📋 Los convocados por Marcelo Gallardo para recibir a Banfield en el Mâs Monumental.#VamosRiver ⚪️❤️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5zTIsmJKJh — River Plate (@RiverPlate) September 13, 2022
How to watch River Plate vs Banfield Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Banfield match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 7:00 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX
Spain: 12:00 AM (September 15)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star +, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
River Plate vs Banfield history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 90 matches, where River Plate has won 48 times, while Banfield has won 18 times, for a total of 24 draws.
