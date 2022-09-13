Highlights and goals: River 1-2 Banfield in Liga Profesional 2022
Image: VAVEL

8:14 PM5 days ago

7:59 PM5 days ago

90+7' End of the match

The match ends at Estadio Monumental. Banfield wins 2-1 at River Plate's home.
7:58 PM5 days ago

90+6' Yellow card

Nicolás Domingo was cautioned in Banfield.
7:53 PM5 days ago

90' Additional time

Six more minutes will be played in the match.
7:48 PM5 days ago

84' Banfield had it!

Good shot by Jesús Dátolo from a free kick, but the ball went just wide of the left corner of the left post.
7:47 PM5 days ago

83' River substitution

Esequiel Barco replaces Nicolás De La Cruz.
7:46 PM5 days ago

79' Banfield came closer

Mauricio Cuero missed it after leaving Elías Gómez in the way. It was the third goal for the visiting team.
7:40 PM5 days ago

76' Three changes for Banfield

Mauricio Cuero, José Ignacio Álvarez and Dylan Gissi replaced Agustín Urzi, Aaron Quiróz and Julián Palacios.
7:38 PM5 days ago

73' GOOOOAL for Banfield

JULIÁN PALACIOS! The midfielder puts his team ahead again after a throw-in by Agustín Urzi.
7:35 PM5 days ago

71' GOOOOAL for River

MIGUEL BORJA! The Colombian striker heads home the equalizer after Marcelo Herrera's cross from the right.
7:34 PM5 days ago

69' Double change for River

Tomás Pochettino and Matías Suárez replaced Agustín Palavecino and Pablo Solari.
7:32 PM5 days ago

69' Banfield substitution

Jesús Dátolo replaces Lautaro Ríos.
7:30 PM5 days ago

65' River goes all out looking for the equalizer

The home team adds many men in attack and tries to generate options. Banfield is still winning for now.
7:24 PM5 days ago

62' Banfield substitution

Nicolás Domingo replaces Juan Manuel Cruz.
7:22 PM5 days ago

58' River had it!

Miguel Borja generated a great opportunity by setting up Nicolás De La Cruz in the area; the Uruguayan shot and Facundo Cambeses made a good save to prevent the equalizer.
7:18 PM5 days ago

56' River substitution

Enter Miguel Borja in place of Lucas Beltrán.
7:18 PM5 days ago

54' River came closer

Santiago Simón's shot was well saved by Facundo Cambeses to send the ball to the corner kick.
7:17 PM5 days ago

53' Yellow card

Julián Palacios was cautioned in Banfield.
7:16 PM5 days ago

51' River came closer

Marcelo Herrera's shot went wide left.
7:15 PM5 days ago

48' River came closer

Pablo Solari's shot was well caught by Facundo Cambeses.
7:07 PM5 days ago

Second half begins

The match restarts at the Monumental Stadium. There were no changes in the teams.
6:51 PM5 days ago

45+2' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes are over. Banfield partially wins 1-0 at River's home.
6:48 PM5 days ago

45' Additional time

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
6:48 PM5 days ago

44' River came closer

Elías Gómez's shot inside the area was well saved by Facundo Cambeses.
6:46 PM5 days ago

43' River came closer

Agustín Palavecino's shot went very close to the left post.
6:43 PM5 days ago

39' River came closer

Pablo Solari's shot fell into the hands of Facundo Cambeses without any danger.
6:41 PM5 days ago

36' Yellow card

Nicolás De La Cruz was cautioned for River.
6:40 PM5 days ago

30' Half an hour into the match

Banfield continues to win, trying to keep calm after the goal. River continues without generating scoring chances.
6:31 PM5 days ago

26' GOOOOAL for Banfield

ALEJANDRO CABRERA! The midfielder scores with a fine volley from outside the box after the rebound of a Juan Manuel Cruz shot that had hit the crossbar.
6:30 PM5 days ago

25' Banfield came closer

Good shot by Julián Palacios saved by Armani.
6:22 PM5 days ago

19' River came closer

Santiago Simón had a chance with a shot inside the box, but Facundo Cambeses made a good save to prevent the first goal of the match.
6:18 PM5 days ago

15' First quarter of the match

Boring game in these first 15 minutes of the match. No clear scoring chances.
6:14 PM5 days ago

10' The tie continues

The teams do not hurt each other so far. Neither team is in control of the game.
6:08 PM5 days ago

5' First minutes

For now, the score remains 0-0. River tries to elaborate more than its rival.
6:03 PM5 days ago

Match starts

The game between River Plate and Banfield gets underway.
5:58 PM5 days ago

Teams on the field

River Plate and Banfield players take the field at the Monumental Stadium.
5:55 PM5 days ago

Teams warm-up

5:50 PM5 days ago

Match officials

Referee: Nicolás Ramírez
Assistant No.1: Ezequiel Brailovsky
Assistant No.2: Eduardo Lucero
Fourth official: Franco Acita
VAR: Héctor Paletta
VAR Assistant: Gastón Suárez
5:45 PM5 days ago

Banfield's locker room, ready

5:40 PM5 days ago

Substitutes - Banfield

25. Enrique Bologna (GK), 04. Matías Romero, 05. Nicolás Domingo, 07. Mauricio Cuero, 08. Nicolás Bertolo, 10. Jesús Dátolo, 13. Dylan Gissi, 19. Andrés Chávez, 20. José Ignacio Álvarez, 23. Erik López, 28. Matías González, 29. Luciano Abecasis.

5:35 PM5 days ago

Starting XI - Banfield

1-4-4-2
| 21. Facundo Cambeses |
| 32. Emanuel Coronel | 06. Alejandro Maciel | 30. Luis Mago | 03. Aaron Quiroz |
| 24. Julián Palacios | 15. Lautaro Ríos | 16. Alejandro Cabrera | 11. Agustín Urzi |
| 09. Juan Manuel Cruz | 18. Ramiro Enrique |

Coach: Claudio Vivas

5:30 PM5 days ago

River, with new uniform

5:25 PM5 days ago

Substitutes - River Plate

33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 04. Jonatan Maidana, 06. David Martínez, 07. Matías Suárez, 09. Miguel Borja, 14. Leandro González Pirez, 20. Milton Casco, 21. Esequiel Barco, 22. Javier Pinola, 24. Enzo Pérez, 26. José Paradela, 32. Tomás Pochettino.

5:20 PM5 days ago

Starting XI - River Plate

1-4-1-3-2
| 01. Franco Armani |
| 17. Paulo Díaz | 23. Emanuel Mammana |
| 15. Marcelo Herrera |                      | 29. Elías Gómez |
| 05. Bruno Zuculini |
| 31. Santiago Simón | 11. Nicolás De La Cruz | 08. Agustín Palavecino |
| 16. Pablo Solari | 18. Lucas Beltrán |

Coach: Marcelo Gallardo

5:15 PM5 days ago

How the teams arrived at the Mâs Monumental

5:10 PM5 days ago

Last five matches - Banfield

September 10 - Torneo Binance: 2-1 vs Colón (Won)

September 5 - Torneo Binance: 0-0 vs Atl. Tucumán

August 31 - Argentine Cup: 2-0 vs Gimnasia Jujuy (Won)

August 27 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Defensa y Justicia (Lost)

August 22 - Torneo Binance: 0-1 vs Rosario Central (Won)

5:05 PM5 days ago

Last five matches - River Plate

September 11 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Boca Juniors (Lost)

September 4 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Barracas Central (Won)
August 31 - Argentine Cup: 0-4 vs Defensa y Justicia (Won)

August 27 - Torneo Binance: 1-1 vs Tigre

August 21 - Torneo Binance: 3-0 vs Central Córdoba (Won)

5:00 PM5 days ago

Squad List - Banfield

4:55 PM5 days ago

Squad List - River Plate

4:50 PM5 days ago

Welcome back!

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match between River Plate and Banfield, in the 19th round of the Liga Profesional 2022.
4:45 PM5 days ago

Tune in here River Plate vs Banfield Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Banfield live match, as well as the latest information from the Monumental Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:40 PM5 days ago

4:35 PM5 days ago

What time is River Plate vs Banfield match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Banfield of September 14th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN Premium, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 7:00 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 6:00 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX
Spain: 12:00 AM (September 15)
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star +, Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 5:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX

4:30 PM5 days ago

Key player - Banfield

The presence of Ramiro Paz stands out in Banfield. The 21-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League with five goals. In total, he has seven goals in the whole season.
4:25 PM5 days ago

Key player - River Plate

The presence of Pablo Solari stands out in River Plate. The 21-year-old Argentinean player is the team's top scorer in the current edition of the Professional League with four goals. In total, he has scored seven goals since his arrival at River Plate.
4:20 PM5 days ago

River Plate vs Banfield history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 108 matches. The statistics are in favor of River Plate, which has won 65 times, while Banfield has won 18 times, leaving a balance of 25 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 90 matches, where River Plate has won 48 times, while Banfield has won 18 times, for a total of 24 draws.

4:15 PM5 days ago

Banfield

Banfield is coming from a victory against Colón, which allowed them to take a breath of fresh air in the midst of the irregular results they are having so far in the competition. Winning at El Monumental would be an important boost and that is what the players of El Taladro are aiming at this time.
4:10 PM5 days ago

River Plate

River Plate comes to this match with the obligation to change the image it left last Sunday in the derby against Boca, where not only did it lose, but its soccer expression was below the expectations generated.
4:05 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Monumental Stadium

The River Plate vs Banfield match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This venue, inaugurated in 1938, has a capacity for 72,054 spectators.
4:00 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Liga Profesional match: River Plate vs Banfield Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo