Goals and Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig in UEFA Champions League 2022

Summary
IT'S OVER
The game between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig comes to an end, with Los Merengues taking the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu and remaining group leaders so far in the competition.
90´+1
GOAL! Toni Kroos puts in a delayed cross that Asensio contacts and smashes it home to seal the win for Real Madrid.
88
Free kick in favor of Real Madrid and the Merengues receive a second in their favor to end the half and take the victory.
79
GOOOOOOL FOR REAL MADRID! Federico Valverde takes a shot and sends it into the back of the net with a left-footed shot at the goalkeeper's far post.
77
Real Madrid no longer respected the tactics and started to play with heart to win the game, while RB Leipzig withstood the onslaught and looked to do damage in counter attacks.
71
WHAT MADRID MISSED! Vinicius, Valverde and Ascensio could not beat the goal defended by Gulásic and the tie continues in Spain.
63
Camavinga was replaced by Marco Asensio to applause and cheers. Carlo Ancelotti goes for a more offensive style with the goal of getting the three points.
49
Timo Werner slipped past the Merengue defense and almost scored the 1-0 goal, but the referee disallowed everything for offside.
SECOND HALF READY
Madrid and Leipzig are playing for three important points in the final 45 minutes of the match
END OF THE FIRST HALF
The first half is over, Real Madrid draws momentarily with RB Leipzig.
33
LEIPZIG COME CLOSE! Werner slipped the ball to Nkunku but the Frenchman failed to put the ball into the net.
29
Timo Werner hit on the edge of the area to beat Courtois and put Leipzig ahead, but the Belgian goalkeeper managed to keep the ball and prevent his goal from falling.
25
MADRID COMES CLOSE! Camavinga hit the ball wide from the edge of the area but his shot went wide and Los Merengues came close to scoring the first goal.
20
Real Madrid have become the masters of the ball, however, Leipzig are closing the spaces very well, preventing Los Merengues from doing any damage.
13
Leipzig's goal was to hurt the Merengues by getting loose.
10
The first few minutes of the match are dominated by the Whites. Leipzig's medium pressure prevents them from reaching the German area for the moment.
4
NKUNKU COMES CLOSE! The Frenchman hit it straight at goal but Courtois saves Madrid in the opening minutes of the match
THE GAME STARTS
The match kicks off from the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid faces Leipzig at home and with their people.
WE WILL START IN A FEW MOMENTS
In a couple of minutes we will start the broadcast of the match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig, match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
LEIPZIG'S LINEUP LIST
Leipzig send these 11 men to the pitch to try to dent the crown of the European champions.
REAL MADRID'S LINEUP LIST
This is the lineup that Carlo Ancelotti sends to the Santiago Bernabéu to look to take the three points on this second Champions League matchday.
A STREAK TO CONTINUE
Real Madrid has a great streak in the Champions League against Teutonic rivals as it is undefeated in its last 11 matches against Bundesliga teams, with 7 wins and 4 draws so far. Likewise, they have scored 2.0 goals per game against the Germans, totaling 27 goals in all these duels. Their last duel against a Bundesliga team was Wolfsburg in 2016.
WITH ABSENTEES AGAINST LEIPZIG
On Tuesday morning, Benzema, Lucas Vázquez and Militao were confirmed as absentees for the clash, while Odriozola returned. The squad was accompanied in training by three canteranos from Castilla. They were Luis López, goalkeeper; Marvel, a central defender who returned from the infirmary with a great performance in Raúl's team's first victory; and Dotor, a midfielder highly valued for his commitment and competitive spirit.
ANCELOTTI'S WORDS
Carlo Ancelotti, the leader of the dressing room, declared that he does not set limits to his team, however, he is excited to go far in the competition, although he knows that in the UEFA Champions League anything can happen.
"I don't put limits on this team. This competition has given me a lot of excitement and happiness, and sometimes sadness. But in the end, a lot of happiness because I've had a lot of success as a player and with the teams I've coached. I have a squad with which to fight for the Champions League and we are going to compete, although this is a tournament in which you never know what is going to happen," he said.
RB LEIPZIG'S LAST MATCH IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
For their part, RB Leipzig traveled to Ukraine to face Shakhtar in what was their debut in this UEFA Champions League. The German team went with the mission to start their participation with the right foot, however, things turned out completely different from what was expected as the Germans conceded four goals, a result that cost the coach very hard as he ended up being dismissed from his position and leaving Leipzig without their helmsman with whom he had started the season.
REAL MADRID'S LAST MATCH IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Real Madrid traveled to Glasgow, Scotland to face Celtic at Celtic Park in the first matchday of the Champions League group stage. The current European champions started the match suffering as Celtic bombarded the goal defended by Courtois from the first minute, and the red lights came on with the departure of Benzema due to a suspected injury. However, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard and Vinicus Junior were responsible for sealing the Madrid victory.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid returns to its home, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to face RB Leipzig in what will be Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. On the one hand, Real Madrid will be looking to remain dominant in Europe and continue as group leader now getting their second win of the competition at home, however, RB Leipzig will be looking for vindication after their tough 4-1 defeat against Shakhtar, so a great way to return to the competition would be to dent the crown of the champion.
Tune in here Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Leipzig match.
What time is Real Madrid vs Leipzig match for UEFA Champions League match?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig of 14th September in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs.
Brasil: 17:00 hrs.
Chile: 16:00 hrs.
Colombia: 15:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs.
España: 22:00 hrs.
México: 14:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs.
Perú: 15:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Leipzig player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Christopher Nkunku, the midfielder with great experience in German football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Christopher Nkunku has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he was one of the key players in this year for Rb Leipzig to reach the Champions League.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player:
For this match, the player to watch should be Frenchman Karim Benzema who has established himself as the scorer and star of the Merengue side. The Gallic star had a great season where he was fundamental for Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League, now, he will try to repeat the same consistency that characterized him and lead Madrid again in a new adventure where now it will be their turn to defend the European crown.
Last Real Madrid lineup:
T. Courtois; D. Carvajal, E. Militao, D. Alaba, F. Mendy; L. Modric, Camavinga, T. Kroos; F. Valverde, K. Benezema, V. Junior.
Last Leipzig line-up:
P. Gulácsi; M. Simakan, W. Orban, A. Diallo, D. Raum; K. Laimer, X. Schlager; C. Nkunku, E. Forsberg, D. Szoboszai; T. Werner.
Background:
Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have never met, either in official or friendly duels, so this will be their first meeting in the history books. Both clubs have a favorable record against each other's opponents, so it will be interesting to see which statistic will prevail in this match.
About the Stadium:
The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is a sports venue located in Madrid, Spain and is the current home of Real Madrid Fútbol Club, a team that plays in Spain's LaLiga or First Division. It was inaugurated on December 14, 1947 and has a capacity for 81,044 spectators and has the distinction awarded by UEFA as an Elite Stadium with 4 stars. The Spanish national team has played 65 matches in Madrid, 44 of which have been played in the Castellana stadium. Among them, four correspond to the final stages of Euro 1964 and the 1982 World Cup.
Defending the throne
One more season and with it one more competition in which Real Madrid becomes the rival to beat and the contender to win all the titles they play throughout the campaign. The Real Madrid team won last season's Champions League that will go down in history as the tournament of comebacks because in all the knockout rounds the Spanish team was on the verge of the knockout and in the delirium of the matches Karim Benzema and company brought out the caste and Madrid pride to turn around the conditions of the matches and in the end, as history dictates, the champion team ended up being Real Madrid who lifted the cup in Paris to a loud cry of Hala Madrid!
Looking for a surprise
The RB Leipzig team has not had the best start of the season, the Bulls started irregularly in the Bundesliga, being currently in the mid-table zone, however, they managed to beat Dortmund last weekend, adding three very important points for the season. In the Champions League, they did not have the best start as they lost to Shakhtar by a landslide and at home, losing three important points for the start of the competition, so now that they visit the champion at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, they will seek to put a blow on the table and be the first team to dent the crown of the reigning European champion.
UEFA Champions League kicks off
A new season of the best club tournament in the world is starting, the UEFA Champions League is back with many more emotions, suspense and above all goals at the start of a new journey where 32 clubs will fight with the goal of being the new dominant champions in Europe and lift the coveted "orejona" at the end of the season. This Champions League will start in a flash due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will take place in November, so the group stage will be very short and decisive in the path of the clubs that will seek to have the qualification tied before the break for the World Cup. On this second date, Real Madrid will seek to remain undefeated in the group and as group leader when they face Germany's RB Leipzig at home and in front of their people. On the other side, Leipzig got off on the wrong foot in the Champions League when they were beaten by Shakhtar and are in mid-table in the Bundesliga, so winning will be a must.
Kick-off time
The Real Madrid vs Leipzig match will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, in Madrid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.