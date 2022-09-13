Goals and Highlights: West Bromwich vs Birmingham City in EFL Championship 2022-2023
Image: Twitter Birmingham City FC

5:30 PM5 days ago

We end the coverage of Birmingham City's 2-3 victory over West Bromwich Albion on matchday 10 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023
5:26 PM5 days ago

Statistics of the match

Goals: 2 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3

Possession: 65% West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 35% 

Total Shots: 18 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 7

Shots on goal: 5 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3

Total passes: 527 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 291

Fouls: 12 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 6

5:23 PM5 days ago

Match ends

Birmingham City won 2-3 over West Bromwich Albion as visitors, the goals were scored by Scott Hogan at minutes 14', 54' and 71' for Birmingham City, the West Bromwich Albion goals were scored by; Jed Wallace at minute 23' and Brandon Thomas-Asante at minute 83'.
5:17 PM5 days ago

Minute 90'

Seven minutes will be played in the second half.
5:16 PM5 days ago

Minute 87'

Substitution for West Bromwich Albion Albion Josh Williams is replaced by George Hall.
5:06 PM5 days ago

Minute 83' | GOAL

GOAL for West Bromwich Albion, scored by Brandon Thomas-Asante after a right-footed shot from the penalty spot.
5:01 PM5 days ago

Minute 79'

Free kick for Birmingham City in their own half following a foul by Dara O'shea on Scott Hogan.
4:58 PM5 days ago

Minute 75'

Birmingham City approach after Troy Deeney's shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
4:56 PM5 days ago

Minute 71' | GOAL

GOAL for Birmingham City, scored by Scott Hogan after a right-footed shot from inside the box.
4:54 PM5 days ago

Minute 66'

Yellow card for Taylor Gardner of West Bromwich Albion after a foul on Tahith Chong.
4:52 PM5 days ago

Minute 62'

Corner kick for West Bromwich Albion after Josh Williams' clearance.
4:51 PM5 days ago

Minute 58'

Substitution due to injury in Birmingham City, Marc Roberts comes off the field and Jonathan Leko enters the field.
4:42 PM5 days ago

Minute 54' | GOAL

GOAL for Birmingham City, scored by Scott Hogan after a right-footed shot inside the box, after Juninho Bacuna's assist.
4:40 PM5 days ago

Minute 49'

Corner kick for West Bromwich Albion after Juninho Bacuna's clearance.
4:39 PM5 days ago

Second half starts

At the moment, West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City are tied 1-1.
4:16 PM5 days ago

First Half Statistics

Goals: 1 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 1

Possession: 55.5% West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 44.5%

Total Shots: 6 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3

Shots on goal: 3 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 1

Total passes: 234 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 182

Fouls: 7 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3

4:12 PM5 days ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
4:11 PM5 days ago

Minute 45'

Six additional minutes will be played in the first half.
4:10 PM5 days ago

Minute 42'

Yellow card for Conor Townsend after a foul on Juninho Bacuna.
4:09 PM5 days ago

Minute 39'

Free kick in own half for Birmingham City following a foul by Jayson Molumby on Tahith Chong.
4:06 PM5 days ago

Minute 35'

West Bromwich Albion approach after Grady Diangana's long-range effort is deflected wide of the left side of the goal.
3:53 PM5 days ago

Minute 31'

Another free kick on own goal for West Bromwich Albion, this time in the middle of the pitch for a foul by Juninho Bacuna on Grady Diangana.
3:52 PM5 days ago

Minute 27'

Free kick in own half for West Bromwich Albion following a foul by Juninho Bacuna on Dara O'shea.
3:46 PM5 days ago

Minute 23' | GOAL

GOAL for West Bromwich Albion, scored by Jed Wallace after a right footed shot inside the box, this after an assist from Jayson Molumby.
3:41 PM5 days ago

Minute 18'

Corner kick for West Bromwich Albion after John Ruddy's clearance.
3:40 PM5 days ago

Minute 14' | GOAL

GOAL for Birmingham City, scored by Scott Hogan after a right-footed shot inside the box, after Juninho Bacuna's assist.
3:38 PM5 days ago

Minute 12'

Dangerous arrival for Birmingham City after Tahith Chong's shot is deflected wide of the goal.
3:37 PM5 days ago

Minute 8'

Another corner kick, this time for West Bromwich Albion after Marc Roberts' clearance.
3:35 PM5 days ago

Minute 4'

Corner kick for Birmingham City after Taylor Gardner's clearance.
3:32 PM5 days ago

The match starts!

The ball is rolling at The Hawthorns Stadium.
2:45 PM5 days ago

Field trip

Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at The Hawthorns Stadium.
2:44 PM5 days ago

Pre-competition movements

Both teams warm up on the field at The Hawthorns Stadium.
2:40 PM5 days ago

Substitutes - Birmingham City

Mejbri, Leko, Jutkiewicz, James, Hall, Etheridge, Bellingham.
2:40 PM5 days ago

Birmingham City starters

Roster: Ruddy; Sanderson, Roberts, Trusty; Colin, Bielik, Chong, Williams; Bacuna; Deeney, Hogan.
Coach: John Eustace.
2:39 PM5 days ago

Substitutes - West Bromwich Albion.

Thomas, Reach, Pieters, Phillips, Palmer, Livermore, Furlong.
2:39 PM5 days ago

West Bromwich Albion Starters

Roster: Button; Gardner, Bartley, O'shea, Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Grant.
Coach: Steve Bruce.
2:31 PM5 days ago

Get ready!

We're ready to bring you a live stream of the West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City match on Matchday 10 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
3:05 PM6 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City live, as well as the latest information from The Hawthorns Stadium.
3:00 PM6 days ago

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City match live on TV and online?

The West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
2:55 PM6 days ago

What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City?

This is the kick-off time for the West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City match on September 14, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 9:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - 
2:50 PM6 days ago

Key player at Birmingham City

One of the players to keep in mind in Birmingham City is Scott Hogan, the 30-year-old Irish-born center forward, has played eight games so far in the Championship 2022-2023, in the total of matches he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Huddersfield and Norwich City.
2:45 PM6 days ago

Key player at West Bromwich Albion

One of the most outstanding players in West Bromwich Albion is John Swift, the 27 year old central midfielder born in England, has played eight games in the current edition of the Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Middlesbrought and Hull City.
2:40 PM6 days ago

History West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City

In total, the two sides have met 131 times, West Bromwich Albion dominates the record with 59 wins, there have been 37 draws and Birmingham City have won 35 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 186 goals to Birmingham City's 143.
2:35 PM6 days ago

Actuality - Birmingham City

Birmingham City has been performing poorly in the current edition of the Campionship. After playing a total of eight matches, it is in 21st place in the standings with eight points, after winning two matches, drawing two and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +3 after scoring five goals and conceding eight.
  • Last three matches

Rotherham United 2-0 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 1-2 Norwich City
Preston 0-1 Birmingham City

2:30 PM6 days ago

Actuality - West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion has been having a rather discreet performance in the Championship 2022-2023, because after playing eight matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with nine points, this score was achieved after winning one match, drawing six and losing one, they have also scored 12 goals and conceded ten, for a goal difference of +2.
  • Last three matches

Huddersfield Town 2-2 West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley

2:25 PM6 days ago

The match will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium

The match between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City will take place at The Hawthorns Stadium in the city of West Bromwich (England), the stadium is where West Bromwich Albion Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1900 and has a capacity for approximately 26,300 spectators.
Image: marca.com
Image: marca.com
2:20 PM6 days ago

VAVEL Logo