Goals and Highlights: West Bromwich vs Birmingham City in EFL Championship 2022-2023

End of transmission
Statistics of the match
Possession: 65% West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 35%
Total Shots: 18 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 7
Shots on goal: 5 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3
Total passes: 527 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 291
Fouls: 12 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 6
Match ends
Minute 90'
Minute 87'
Minute 83' | GOAL
Minute 79'
Minute 75'
Minute 71' | GOAL
Minute 66'
Minute 62'
Minute 58'
Minute 54' | GOAL
Minute 49'
Second half starts
First Half Statistics
Possession: 55.5% West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 44.5%
Total Shots: 6 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3
Shots on goal: 3 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 1
Total passes: 234 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 182
Fouls: 7 West Bromwich Albion - Birmingham City 3
First half ends
Minute 45'
Minute 42'
Minute 39'
Minute 35'
Minute 31'
Minute 27'
Minute 23' | GOAL
Minute 18'
Minute 14' | GOAL
Minute 12'
Minute 8'
Minute 4'
The match starts!
Field trip
Pre-competition movements
Substitutes - Birmingham City
Birmingham City starters
Coach: John Eustace.
Substitutes - West Bromwich Albion.
West Bromwich Albion Starters
Coach: Steve Bruce.
Get ready!
Tune in here West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Live Score
How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City match live on TV and online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City?
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 9:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player at Birmingham City
Key player at West Bromwich Albion
History West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by West Bromwich Albion with 186 goals to Birmingham City's 143.
Actuality - Birmingham City
- Last three matches
Rotherham United 2-0 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 1-2 Norwich City
Preston 0-1 Birmingham City
Actuality - West Bromwich Albion
- Last three matches
Huddersfield Town 2-2 West Bromwich Albion
Wigan Athletic 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley
The match will be played at The Hawthorns Stadium
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.