Goals and highlights: Juventus 1-2 Benfica in Champions League
Photo: Juventus

Upcoming games

Because of Data Fifa, the Champions League returns only in October. With both games scheduled for the 5th, Juventus hosts Maccabi Haifa of Israel at the Allianz Stadium, while Benfica faces PSG at the Stadium of Light.
Classification

With the result, Benfica fell to second place in group H, with six points, because of the goal difference. Juventus, on the other hand, is still without a win and appears in third place, without any points.
94'

End of story
90'

+4
83' Substitutions in Benfica

In: Draxler and Diogo Gonçalves 

Out: Rafa Silva and João Mário

82' GOAL DISALLOWED

Di María enters the box at speed, Vlahovic dives and uses his arm. The assistant raised the flag to cancel the goal
81' Substitutions in Benfica

In: Aursnes, Chiquinho, and Musa: Aursnes, Chiquinho and Musa

Out: Enzo Fernandez, David Neres and Gonçalo Ramos

72' Yellow card for Juventus

Paredes
70' ALMOST

Kean crosses at mid-height and the ball explodes at the post
69' Substitutions in Juventus

In: Kean and Fagioli

Out: Kostic and Milik

67'

David Neres shoots hard right. Perin deflects it over the line
62' PERIN

After a good plot on the left side, Rafa Silva shoots searching for the angle. Perin saves with one hand
60' ON TIME

Bah picks up an overhang on the penalty spot. Bonucci throws himself in to block and the ball goes out of bounds
59' Yellow card for Juventus

Juventus
57' Substitutions in Benfica

In: Di María and De Sciglio

Out: Miretti and Cuadrado

56' GOAL BENFICA

Enzo Fernandez avoids the foul, keeps standing, plays to Rafa Silva, who triggers Gonçalo Ramos. The shirt 88 is blocked, David Neres amplifies on the rebound
48'

António Silva shoots from a distance and sends it out
45'

Game restarts
49'

The first half ends
3:47 PM5 days ago

45'

+4
44' Yellow card for Benfica

João Mario
44' Yellow card for Juventus

Perin, complaint
43' GOAL BENFICA

João Mario unleashes a bomb in the air, giving the goalkeeper no chance
3:44 PM5 days ago

42' Yellow card for Juventus

Miretti
3:43 PM5 days ago

41' PENALTY

Referee confirms the penalty
40' VAR

Referee will review a throw in Miretti and Gonçalo Ramos. The midfielder steps on the foot of the Portuguese player, who falls inside the area
38' ON THE TRAVE

Rafa Silva receives the ball inside the half-moon, spins and hits it in the air. Perin takes it with his eye and sees the ball explode off the crossbar
29'

Enzo Fernandez shoots from afar and sends it over the goal
26' WOW

David Neres crosses to the head of Gonçalo Ramos, who shoots down and Perin holds firm
25' Yellow card for Benfica

Bah
17'

Miretti tables with Vlahovic, who gives it back to the midfielder, who hits a cross. The defense puts it to the side in an attempt to clear the danger
13'

David Neres makes the lift. Bonucci pulls his head away
9'

Kostic picks up the rebound inside the box, hits a cross and the ball goes out with a deflection to the left of the goal
7'

Juve dominates all the offensive actions and suffocates Benfica in its field of defense
3' GOAL JUENTUS

Paredes takes a free-kick into the box. Milik goes up well at the near post and puts the ball in the back of the net.
2'

Rafa Silva tries to pass to Gonçalo amos, but is disarmed by Paredes
00

The referee blows the whistle
THE CHAMPIONS

Players are already lined up for the anthem of the competition
⏱️

Players entering the field
⏱️

All teams in the warm-up
⏱️

Going to the warm-up
Eagles Reserves

Helton Leite; Gilberto, Aursnes, Diogo Gonçalves, Rodrigo Pinho, Chiquinho, Ristic, Brooks, Musa, Henrique Araújo, Paulo Bernardo, Draxler
Benfica lineup

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo Fernandez; David Neres, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos
Old Lady's Reserves

Pinsoglio, Garofani; De Sciglio, Gatti, Kean, Di María, Rugan, Soulè, Barbieri, Fagioli
Juventus lineup

Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, McKennie, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik
Video Refereeing

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Video Assistant Referee (AVAR): Pol van Boekel (Netherlands)

Field Referee

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Assistant Referee 1: Stefan Lupp (Germany)

Assistant Referee 2: Marco Achmüller (Germany)

Fourth official: Sven Jablonski (Germany)

How and where to watch the Juventus vs Benfica match live?

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Juventus vs Benfica match for Juventus vs Benfica?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Benfica of 14th September 2022in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: HBO Max

Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN4, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Speak up, Schmidt!

"I expect a tough game. We'll see, they are capable of anything, just like they showed last week in Paris. They played a good game there, they managed to re-enter the game after being down 2-0. They scored a goal and could have done something more. We saw last week that they are a team that can defend very well when they need to and in attack they can put a lot of pressure on their opponent. We have to expect everything and the defense can be in the story of the game."
Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, António Silva, Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo; Neres, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos﻿.
Situation of the Incarnate Ones

Roger Schmidt, on the other hand, is not so worried. The German coach will not be able to count on Brazilians Lucas Veríssimo (knee) and João Victor (ankle), as well as Morato (ankle).
Speak up, Allegri!

"Benfica as a club has an important European history, is used to playing these games, is composed of good players and has a coach who has given a lot of aggressiveness. To get the win we need to have a compact performance and have little amnesia. When you can't score, you don't have to concede. The team shouldn't get into a state of agitation or anxiety. In matches you shouldn't overdo it, you just have to do it.
.

Probable lineup for Juventus

Perin; Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, McKennie, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik.
Bianconeri's Situation

Massimiliano Allegri has a long list of absentees, starting with Brazilian Alex Sandro (thigh), Pogba (knee), Kaio Jorge (knee), Chiesa (knee), Locatelli (thigh), Rabiot (ankle). Goalkeeper Szczesny, for an ankle problem, is a doubt.
Eagles

Unbeaten for nine games, Benfica has already cascaded in this edition of the UCL. It is playing from the knockout stage to reach the groups. The Eagles debuted with a straight foot by beating Maccabi Haifa, Israel, by 2-0. Thus, they appear in first place in group H, with an advantage over PSG.

Old Lady

Not living its best days, Juventus has only two wins in seven games. Not to mention that they lost 2-1 to PSG in their Champions League opener. With this, the Old Lady is in third place, for having a better balance.
Eye on the Game

Juventus vs Benfica, live this Wednesday (14), at the Juventus Stadium, at 3 pm ET, for the Champions League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Juventus vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
