Goles y Resumen del Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic en UEFA Champions League
Image: VAVEL

2:36 PM5 days ago

90'

Match ends Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic.
2:27 PM5 days ago

85'

In the final minutes of the match, it looks like the teams will split points in UEFA Champions League matchday 2.
2:17 PM5 days ago

80'

The game is stopped by the continuous fouls, the game falls into a small slump.
2:16 PM5 days ago

75'

The intensity increases and Shakhtar starts to dominate the game and goes in front for the winning goal.
2:11 PM5 days ago

70'

The scoreboard does not move and the tie continues by the minimum difference at the Pepsi Arena.
2:06 PM5 days ago

65'

Shakhtar also makes very offensive modifications, looking for a victory at home and with their people.
2:00 PM5 days ago

60'

The intensity of the match drops a little, both teams have dangerous chances and the fight for the ball increases.
1:54 PM5 days ago

55'

Celtic makes a modification with the intention of having more possession of the ball.
1:50 PM5 days ago

50'

Shakhtar starts with intensity in the second half.
1:50 PM5 days ago

45'

The second half begins.
1:32 PM5 days ago

45'

First half ends Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic.
1:25 PM5 days ago

40'

Last minutes of the first half Shakhtar continues with the pressure but everything indicates that we will go to the break with a draw.
1:19 PM5 days ago

35'

Shakhtar continue with the intensity and look to increase the score before the break.
1:15 PM5 days ago

30'

Shakhtar's goal ties the match at the Pepsi Arena.
1:12 PM5 days ago

25'

Shakhtar insists but Celtic defends in a great way.
1:03 PM5 days ago

20'

Shakhtar presses for the equalizer.
12:56 PM5 days ago

12'

Celtic's goal opens the scoring quickly in the match.
12:54 PM5 days ago

10'

Shakhtar also tries to generate danger but in this start the teams do not find clarity.
12:49 PM5 days ago

5'

Celtic starts with more danger and arrivals in this match.
12:45 PM5 days ago

Kickoff

The match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic kicks off on Match day 2 of the UEFA Champions League.
12:35 PM5 days ago

All ready

All set for kickoff, the two teams enter the locker room for the final pre-match press conference.
12:30 PM5 days ago

End of warm-up

The teams finish warming up and enter the locker room to get ready to take the field for the start of the game.
12:25 PM5 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up, getting ready for the start of the match, a great entrance at the Pepsi Arena.
12:20 PM5 days ago

Lineup Celtic

This is the visitors' lineup:

12:15 PM5 days ago

Lineup Shakhtar Donetsk

This is the lineup of the locals:

12:10 PM5 days ago

This is what the Pepsi Arena looks like

This is what the building looks like today:
12:05 PM5 days ago

The teams are already at the stadium

The two teams are already at the stadium, some of them recognizing the field and others preparing to take the field for the warm-up.
12:00 PM5 days ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are arriving at the Pepsi Arena, a great entry is expected for this UEFA Champions League match.
11:55 AM5 days ago

Leaderboard

At the moment, Shakhtar Donetsk is the leader of group F with 3 points, followed by Real Madrid with 3 points, Leipzig is in third place with no points and at the bottom is Celtic with no points, a very close table.
11:50 AM5 days ago

Players to follow

These are the players to watch for the UEFA Champions League match on Match day 2:

11:45 AM5 days ago

Stay tuned to follow this game!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic, as well as the latest information from the Pepsi Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
11:40 AM5 days ago

Where to watch the game Shakhtar vs Celtic?

The match will be broadcasted on the HBO Max app, it will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:35 AM5 days ago

11:30 AM5 days ago

Background

It will be the first time that these two teams meet in the most important Club tournament in Europe, but Shaktar will be the favorite to win the 3 points at home and with their people.
11:25 AM5 days ago

Absences

Both teams will be without injured or suspended players for this UEFA Champions League match, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this game.
11:20 AM5 days ago

Referee

The referee in charge of the match will be Glenn Nyberg.
11:15 AM5 days ago

Key Player Celtic

Joao Filipe:

Forward born in Portugal, he is Celtic's main striker, in the local league he has 6 games played and 4 goals scored, he is national selected with Portugal but not in the senior team but in the U-21, he has 18 games played and 5 goals scored, a fast striker, skillful and a born scorer.

11:10 AM5 days ago

Key Player Shakhtar Donetsk

Marian Shved:

Forward born in Ukraine, he has 2 games played and a goal, scored in Shakhtar, a very complete player who will seek to give his first 3 points to his team Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, he is a national selection with Ukraine with which he has 2 games played without scoring, a very complete forward.

11:05 AM5 days ago

Pepsi Arena

It is the stadium where tomorrow will be played the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic play the match corresponding to date 2, has a capacity for 31 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1930, a historic stadium for a match that is sure to draw sparks.
11:00 AM5 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic, corresponding to the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023 Match day 2. The match will take place at the Pepsi Arena at 11:45 am.
