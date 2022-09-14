Goals and Highlights America 3-3 Santos: in Liga MX
Summary:

It's over

After Viñas' goal, Cecilio Domínguez was cautioned for complaining after the end of the match, the eagles got a valuable draw in a match where they were superior, but Acevedo was the star player to keep the Saints from falling. 
90+7'

GOAL! for América, Federico Viñas equalized and the Azteca went crazy, after much insistence, he appeared to head in and tie the match.
90+3'

Yellow Card, Fernando Gorriarán of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
90+2'

Yellow Card, Eduardo Fentanes, DT of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
90'

Six minutes of stoppage time are added. 
The Azulcrema fans cheer on their team in search of an equalizer.
Yellow Card, Marcelo Javier Correa of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
88'

GOAL! by América, own goal by Hugo Isaác Rodríguez who tries to control the ball after a cross from Layún brushes his foot and puts it into his goal. 
85'

Santos generated danger with every counter-attacking opportunity they had, putting the América defense in trouble, who were not having a good day. 
81'

Change of América, Richard Rafael Sánchez and Alejandro Zendejas come out, Pedro Jesús Aquino comes in. and Federico Sebastián Viñas
78'

A play is reviewed in the VAR for an alleged handball in the Santos area.
Juan Francisco Brunetta and Omar Antonio Campos are replaced by Aldo López and Cecilio Andrés Domínguez.
74'

Yellow Card, Omar Antonio Campos of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
70'

Santos Laguna substitution, Leonardo Gabriel Suárez and Harold Preciado come out, José Andrés Ávila and Diego Javier Medina come in.
66'

America substitution, Jonathan Javier Rodriguez and Diego Valdes come out, Paul Brian Rodriguez and Roger Beyker Martinez come in.
63'

GOOOOL! by Santos, Harold Preciado took advantage of a rebound left by Ochoa, in a counterattack, making it 3-1.
62'

América continues to overwhelm the Laguna defense, they don't slow down, they are the ones dominating the match.
58'

Eduardo Daniel Aguirre comes off for Santos Laguna and Marcelo Javier Correa comes on.
56'

America is saved, Acevedo made a good save on a close shot by Henry, where the Blue and Whites called for a foul.
53'

Change of America, Luis Fernando Fuentes comes out and Salvador Reyes enters.
50'

The Eagles came out with the same pace as in the first half, looking for the second goal.
45'

Second half of Santos' partial victory over América begins
45+2'

The first half of Santos' partial victory over América comes to an end.
45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
41'

The Azulcremas want to create danger on the flanks, but when it's time to cross or shoot, the ball goes wide, missing opportunities. 
37'

Santos have dedicated themselves to defending, they have been pushed back by the eagles' dominance, who are looking for an equalizer.
32'

The eagles don't give up, they want to tie the game, but they haven't been very good at the last touch. 
27'

Acevedo saves Santos, Henry had the opportunity to tie the game, but the goalkeeper was well placed and saved the ball. 
24'

Yellow Card, Hugo Isaác Rodríguez of Santos Laguna is cautioned, giving the home team a free kick.
23'

Yellow Card, Harold Fabián Preciado of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
21'

América is saved, Gorriaran's powerful shot into the left corner, hitting the crossbar and saving the home team.
17'

GOOOOL! by Santos, Leo Suarez again appeared on the right flank to take a shot that the defense deflected and Ochoa could not react. 
13'

Fuentes was unable to capitalize on a defensive error by Santos, but he was left in front of goal, but he was late and the defense sent him for a corner kick. 
9'

GOOOOL! for América, Henry Martin didn't want to wait, finding a rebound from Valdés' shot, for Martin to just push it in and tie the game. 
8'

GOOOOL! by Santos, Leo Suarez rifled in a shot from the right flank, hitting the left post, leaving Ochoa with no chance.
7'

Zendejas wanted to try his luck in the box, but his shot went high.
The eagles are pushing forward, suffocating Santos.
4'

Both teams start with everything, testing their goalkeepers, both teams want to open the scoring early. 
The match kicks off

The match between América and Santos is ready to kick off at the Azteca Stadium, where there is a good turnout.
They take the field

Both teams take the field to kick off this Liga MX match at the Azteca Stadium.
Upcoming matches for the Águilas

The Coapa side are motivated after their 2-1 win over Necaxa last matchday, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sat., Sep. 17, América vs Guadalajara, Liga MX    
Wed., Sep. 21, Nashville SC vs América, Friendlies    
Fri., Sep. 30 Puebla vs América, Liga MX
The Santos XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Azteca Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
Upcoming matches for Los Laguneros

Santos Laguna are coming off a 3-3 draw against Querétaro, but still have several games left to play to close out the tournament.
Sun. Sep. 18, Santos vs FC Juárez, Liga MX    
Sun., Oct. 2, Santos vs Mazatlan FC, Liga MX
América's starting XI

This is the starting XI with which the home team will take the field at the Azteca Stadium, a Liga MX duel.
Looking to extend

Fernando Ortiz's América will be looking to extend their winning streak with 10 consecutive victories, which will ultimately help them stay at the top of the Apertura 2022 table, where they currently stand with 31 points.
Many coincidences

In this millennium the eagles were champions on 3 out of 5 occasions in World Cup years, in the summer of 2002 they took the title from Necaxa, in the Apertura 2014, after Brazil 2014, they defeated Tigres 3-0 and finally in 2018 after the World Cup in Russia they won their last championship.
Recovering key players

América will be able to count on Alejandro Zendejas, Guillermo Ochoa, Diego Valdés and Pedro Aquino, who were absent last weekend, recovering their key players. The rotations of Guillermo Ochoa and Diego Valdés were due to a recommendation from the Medical Staff to rest them to prevent a workload due to the intense schedule the team has had.
They want to continue

Jona Dos Santos spoke at a press conference prior to the duel, where he knows that if they don't win the tournament trophy, the effort they have made in recent matches will have been for nothing. 

"As Tano said, 'we haven't won anything'. We made club history, we are in the books of América and we have to continue. The Liguilla is another tournament, we can't stay. We have had a season of many matches in a row, but we know what is at stake, the objective we have in front of us and hopefully we can achieve it, but I agree with the words of the president (Baños)," he said at a press conference. 

Make it difficult

Brian Rodríguez confessed that he will be looking for a place in América's starting XI and intends to make it difficult for the coach, Fernando Ortiz, after playing his first game, giving his first assist to Roger Martínez.

"The truth is that it is complicated (to get a place as a starter) but working and wanting to get ahead I will make it very difficult for Tano and he will see, that's his problem. But I want to contribute and help the team wherever I can, whatever minutes I get and whatever opportunities I get," said the Uruguayan striker.

Classics are not to be missed

Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez will see his first national classic in Liga MX, mentioning that he will be motivated for that match, highlighting that whatever it is, classics cannot be missed. 
"Now thinking more about Santos, which is the match coming up now, and then we will focus on Chivas. It's a very important Clasico and we really want to win it. I've never played it, I don't know much. You don't lose the Clásicos," he said.
 
Tune in here America vs Santos in the Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Santos match in the Liga MX Matchday 5.
What time is America vs Santos match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game America vs Santos of September 14th 2022 in several countries:

México: 21:05 horas CDMX

Argentina: 00:05 horas

Chile: 00:05 horas

Colombia: 21:05 horas

Perú: 21:05 horas

EE.UU.: 22:05 horas ET

Ecuador: 21:05 horas

Uruguay: 23:05 horas

Paraguay: 22:05 horas

España: 05:05 horas

Where and how to watch América vs Santos live and in real time

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch América vs Santos in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents

América and Santos have met on 65 occasions, with 34 wins for the eagles, 15 draws and 16 victories for the laguneros, maintaining a dominance over the guerreros, which is why the visitors will be looking for a win to close the gap.
Last 5 matches

In the last 5 encounters, the Azulcrema have dominated with 3 wins, only one draw and 1 win for the Laguneros, so they will want to reverse this situation.
Santos 2-3 América, 12 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
America 2-1 Santos, 19 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 1-1 América, 31 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
América 3-1 Santos, 13 Aug, 2020, Liga MX
América 1-2 Santos, 2 Nov, 2019, Liga MX
How are Santos coming?

The laguneros are coming from a 3-3 draw against Querétaro, with 5 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last 5 games, their most recent win being against Necaxa.
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, Sep 10, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-1 Necaxa, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-0 Santos, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 4-1 Atlético San Luis, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-2 Santos, 25 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
How is América doing?

The eagles won 2-1 against Necaxa in the last matchday of the Apertura 2022, in their last 5 matches they have added a good winning streak, having 9 wins in a row.
Necaxa 1-2 América, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-0 Atlético San Luis, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 2-1 Tigres UANL, 3 Sep, 2022 , Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1-3 América América, 26 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-1 América, 23 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player

Carlos Acevedo plays as goalkeeper for the laguneros, recently scoring his first goal so far in his career, having a good performance under the three posts, being the option for his club to aspire to great things, he will try to stop the azulcrema team who is the club with the most victories in a row.
Watch out for this América player

Henry Martin, a 29 year old attacker, has become the Azulcrema team's benchmark, this player is fundamental in the forward line this season with 10 games as a starter, he has only scored 8 goals, fighting for the lead in the scoring table, taking advantage of the emotional blow that he and his teammates are experiencing.
He could reappear

On Monday, América returned to training for the match against Santos, in which they will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table and add their tenth consecutive victory on their way to a league record.
The good news is that Diego Valdés has returned to practice and could reappear against Santos. The Chilean missed the match against Necaxa due to muscle pain in his calf, so the coaching staff decided to keep him and rest him.
Several sources commented that Valdés completed the practice without any difficulty or discomfort, so it will be Fernando Ortiz's decision whether he starts as a starter, on the bench or prefers to save him for the Clásico Nacional against Chivas at the Azteca Stadium.
Azteca Stadium

The Azteca Stadium is a stadium located in Mexico City, with a capacity for 87,000 fans, making it the largest in Mexico, the second largest in the Americas and the seventh largest in the world, hosting Club America, Cruz Azul and the Mexican National Team.
 
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match América vs Santos, corresponding to Day 5 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Azteca, at 22:05 hours.
 
