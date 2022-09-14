Goals and Highlights America 3-3 Santos: in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary:
It's over
The Azulcrema fans cheer on their team in search of an equalizer.
Yellow Card, Marcelo Javier Correa of Santos Laguna is cautioned.
Juan Francisco Brunetta and Omar Antonio Campos are replaced by Aldo López and Cecilio Andrés Domínguez.
The eagles are pushing forward, suffocating Santos.
The match kicks off
They take the field
Upcoming matches for the Águilas
Sat., Sep. 17, América vs Guadalajara, Liga MX
Wed., Sep. 21, Nashville SC vs América, Friendlies
Fri., Sep. 30 Puebla vs América, Liga MX
The Santos XI
Aquí el #XIinicial de los 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀, presentado por @CharlyFutbol. #ModoGuerrero pic.twitter.com/AXJAOfO0oy— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) September 15, 2022
Upcoming matches for Los Laguneros
Sun. Sep. 18, Santos vs FC Juárez, Liga MX
Sun., Oct. 2, Santos vs Mazatlan FC, Liga MX
América's starting XI
𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼 𝟭𝟭 🦅 #SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/ZJq4pG5hQD— Club América (@ClubAmerica) September 15, 2022
Looking to extend
Many coincidences
Recovering key players
They want to continue
"As Tano said, 'we haven't won anything'. We made club history, we are in the books of América and we have to continue. The Liguilla is another tournament, we can't stay. We have had a season of many matches in a row, but we know what is at stake, the objective we have in front of us and hopefully we can achieve it, but I agree with the words of the president (Baños)," he said at a press conference.
Make it difficult
"The truth is that it is complicated (to get a place as a starter) but working and wanting to get ahead I will make it very difficult for Tano and he will see, that's his problem. But I want to contribute and help the team wherever I can, whatever minutes I get and whatever opportunities I get," said the Uruguayan striker.
Classics are not to be missed
"Now thinking more about Santos, which is the match coming up now, and then we will focus on Chivas. It's a very important Clasico and we really want to win it. I've never played it, I don't know much. You don't lose the Clásicos," he said.
Antecedents
Last 5 matches
Santos 2-3 América, 12 Feb, 2022, Liga MX
America 2-1 Santos, 19 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Santos 1-1 América, 31 Jan, 2021, Liga MX
América 3-1 Santos, 13 Aug, 2020, Liga MX
América 1-2 Santos, 2 Nov, 2019, Liga MX
How are Santos coming?
Querétaro 3-3 Santos, Sep 10, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 3-1 Necaxa, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Pachuca 2-0 Santos, 3 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
Santos 4-1 Atlético San Luis, 28 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-2 Santos, 25 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
How is América doing?
Necaxa 1-2 América, 10 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 3-0 Atlético San Luis, 6 Sep, 2022, Liga MX
América 2-1 Tigres UANL, 3 Sep, 2022 , Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1-3 América América, 26 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 0-1 América, 23 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player
Watch out for this América player
He could reappear
The good news is that Diego Valdés has returned to practice and could reappear against Santos. The Chilean missed the match against Necaxa due to muscle pain in his calf, so the coaching staff decided to keep him and rest him.
Several sources commented that Valdés completed the practice without any difficulty or discomfort, so it will be Fernando Ortiz's decision whether he starts as a starter, on the bench or prefers to save him for the Clásico Nacional against Chivas at the Azteca Stadium.