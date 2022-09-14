Goasl and Highlights: Norwich 3-2 Bristol in EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for joining us in what was a very entertaining game between two teams looking for the top positions, Norwich 3-2 Bristol was the result of a great game. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss your favorite matches.
90´+7
The match ends with a great victory for Norwich.
90´+5
The aggregate is already being played.
89´
Sinani misses a clear opportunity.
85´
Bristol change
Atkinson comes off for Martin.
83´
Sinani tries a header that goes wide.
77´
Goooooooool Bristol! Semenyo receives a great cross from Williams and he shoots to close the gap.
76´
Norwich change
In: Sinani
Out: Pukki
69´
Bristol change
In: Semenyo
Out: Sykes.
65´
Goooooooooooool Norwich! Sargent after Sara's assist from the corner kick already adds another one to the scoreboard.
65´
Norwich gets another corner kick.
60´
Norwich substitution
In: Hernandez and Sara.
Out: Ramsey and Cantwell.
54´
Aarons misses a clear opportunity.
49´
Again another foul for Norwich.
47´
There appear to be no changes for the second half.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
44´
Goooooooooool Bristol! Conwall scores with a header.
42´
Bristol has a chance at the corner kick.
40´
Near the end of the first half and the game has been hard fought with many fouls.
35´
Bristol is now the one with the free kick, the fouls don't stop.
30´
Bristol's Da Silva gets in a shot and is awarded a corner kick.
27´
Nunez is again fouled and is awarded a free kick.
23´
Goooooooool Norwich! Ramsey assists Pukki who shoots with his right foot and scores the second.
18´
Aarons is brought down and gets a free kick for Norwich.
13´
Pukki commits a foul and gives up a free throw.
11´
Goooooooooooool Norwich! Pukki heads in to put the home side ahead after a great cross.
8´
Norwich gets free kick.
7´
After Bristol's first dangerous play, neither team has been able to get there again.
1´
Conway (Bristol), inside the box, shoots wide.
0´
The match begins.
Bristol starting XI
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Norwich starting XI
This is how the home team comes out:
Bristol inspired
Nigel Pearson's side are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions - six wins and two draws - so the Robins are motivated to build on the momentum they have created in one of the toughest weeks of the season.
Bristol is already at the stadium
This was the arrival of the visiting team:
Fresh trim for @andiweimann ✂️@JoeWilliams0812 has his say... 😂 pic.twitter.com/J9UiU125Ql— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) September 14, 2022
Young scorer
This week, Conway earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August after scoring five goals and providing two assists during the first month of the season.
Bristol on the scoreboard
Nahki Wells is on a scoring spree after netting three times in his last two away games, and Tommy Conway also added a header to his list of goals for the 2022/23 campaign.
Face to face
In 74 meetings between Norwich and Bristol, the Yellows have won 36 times, with 20 wins for the Bristol Reds and 18 games ending in draws, so historically Norwich have the advantage.
We continue
Thank you for following the Norwich vs Bristol game, this afternoon the opportunity to climb or stay in second place is more open than ever, two teams seeking promotion will not want to throw away the opportunity to beat a direct rival, so stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned to follow Norwich vs Bristol live here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich vs Bristol live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Norwich vs Bristol Online and Live
The match will not be broadcast in Mexico.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Bristol player
Nahki Wells, an experienced 32-year-old center forward, is one of the team's best scorers, the Bermuda native has scored four goals in seven appearances this season, and his experience will give the team solidity up front and could help them fight for promotion.
Watch out for this Norwich player
Teemu Pukki, the experienced Finnish player, has been a key player in the team since the Premier League, this season he has had a discreet performance with one goal in seven games, but the quality of this player is great and at any moment he will explode to help his team.
Latest Bristol lineup
Bentley, Atkinson, Naismith, Vyner, Dasilva, Scott, James, Sykes, Weimann, Conway, Wells.
Latest Norwich lineup
Krul, Aarons, Omobamiede, Hanley, Bryam, Nunez, McLean, Sargent, Ramsey, Cantwell, Pukki.
Background
Norwich 2-0 Bristol
Bristol 1-3 Norwich
Norwich 3-2 Bristol
Bristol 2-2 Norwich
Bristol 0-1 Norwich
Arbitration quartier
Central: David Webb. Assistants: Niel Lugg and Rob Smith. Fourth official: Sunny Gil.
Bristol a tough team to beat
Bristol City is completing its eighth consecutive season in the Championship, during that time the team has sailed from mid-table to the bottom, although to stay in this division is also very complicated, the fans would like to see their team in the top divisions and this season they are not doing things badly, with four wins, two draws and two defeats, Bristol is located in position six with 14 points, the team has a positive streak in the Championship with six games without defeat, their last match was against Rovers in a very intense duel that ended 3-2 in favor of Bristol, now they have the opportunity to add a seventh game without defeat and what better than a victory to be placed in the first places.
Norwich wants to prevent the leader from slipping away from them
Norwich, last place in the Premier League last season, is having a good season 2022-23, it is clear that one of the team's objectives is to return to the top flight and is doing everything possible to maintain that goal, after eight games played the team is in second place with a cumulative total of five wins, The team is going through a good streak getting five consecutive wins in the Championship, although they were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round at the hands of Bournemout on penalties, the team is strong and has just defeated Coventry City 3-0, Norwich needs the victory to avoid being overtaken by the rest of the teams.
The fight for the top positions begins
The Championship reaches its 10th round with a great Wednesday duel where Norwich will face Bristol in search of staying in the top places, the streaks are breaking and others are emerging, but something to note is that there are no longer undefeated teams, the level of the Championship is always very high and this season is no exception, teams that seem to be very high with a defeat would fall drastically, the table is still very volatile.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Norwich vs Bristol live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship Matchday 10. The match will take place at Carrow Road, at 2:45 PM ET.