Goasl and Highlights: Norwich 3-2 Bristol in EFL Championship Match

Goals and Highlights: Norwich 3-2 Bristol in EFL Championship Match
Image:VAVEL

10:01 PM5 days ago

4:49 PM5 days ago

Thank you for joining us in what was a very entertaining game between two teams looking for the top positions, Norwich 3-2 Bristol was the result of a great game.
4:43 PM5 days ago

90´+7

The match ends with a great victory for Norwich.
4:42 PM5 days ago

90´+5

The aggregate is already being played.
4:38 PM5 days ago

89´

Sinani misses a clear opportunity.
4:34 PM5 days ago

85´

Bristol change
Atkinson comes off for Martin.
4:29 PM5 days ago

83´

Sinani tries a header that goes wide.
4:24 PM5 days ago

77´

Goooooooool Bristol! Semenyo receives a great cross from Williams and he shoots to close the gap.
4:23 PM5 days ago

76´

Norwich change
In: Sinani
Out: Pukki
4:21 PM5 days ago

69´

Bristol change
In: Semenyo
Out: Sykes.
4:13 PM5 days ago

65´

Goooooooooooool Norwich! Sargent after Sara's assist from the corner kick already adds another one to the scoreboard.
4:11 PM5 days ago

65´

Norwich gets another corner kick.
4:08 PM5 days ago

60´

Norwich substitution
In: Hernandez and Sara.
Out: Ramsey and Cantwell.
4:00 PM5 days ago

54´

Aarons misses a clear opportunity.
3:56 PM5 days ago

49´

Again another foul for Norwich.
3:52 PM5 days ago

47´

There appear to be no changes for the second half.
3:51 PM5 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
3:35 PM5 days ago

45´+3

End of the first half.
3:32 PM5 days ago

44´

Goooooooooool Bristol! Conwall scores with a header.
3:30 PM5 days ago

42´

Bristol has a chance at the corner kick.
3:27 PM5 days ago

40´

Near the end of the first half and the game has been hard fought with many fouls.
3:22 PM5 days ago

35´

Bristol is now the one with the free kick, the fouls don't stop.
3:19 PM5 days ago

30´

Bristol's Da Silva gets in a shot and is awarded a corner kick.
3:15 PM5 days ago

27´

Nunez is again fouled and is awarded a free kick.
3:11 PM5 days ago

23´

Goooooooool Norwich! Ramsey assists Pukki who shoots with his right foot and scores the second.
3:06 PM5 days ago

18´

Aarons is brought down and gets a free kick for Norwich.
3:03 PM5 days ago

13´

Pukki commits a foul and gives up a free throw.
3:00 PM5 days ago

11´

Goooooooooooool Norwich! Pukki heads in to put the home side ahead after a great cross.
2:54 PM5 days ago

Norwich gets free kick.
2:53 PM5 days ago

After Bristol's first dangerous play, neither team has been able to get there again.
2:49 PM5 days ago

Conway (Bristol), inside the box, shoots wide.
2:47 PM5 days ago

The match begins.
2:35 PM5 days ago

Bristol starting XI

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Bristol starting XI/Image:BristolCity
Bristol starting XI/Image:BristolCity
2:30 PM5 days ago

Norwich starting XI

This is how the home team comes out:
Norwich starting XI/Image: NorwichCityFC
Norwich starting XI/Image: NorwichCityFC
2:25 PM5 days ago

Bristol inspired

Nigel Pearson's side are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions - six wins and two draws - so the Robins are motivated to build on the momentum they have created in one of the toughest weeks of the season.
2:20 PM5 days ago

Bristol is already at the stadium

This was the arrival of the visiting team:
2:15 PM5 days ago

Young scorer

This week, Conway earned the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August after scoring five goals and providing two assists during the first month of the season.
2:10 PM5 days ago

Bristol on the scoreboard

Nahki Wells is on a scoring spree after netting three times in his last two away games, and Tommy Conway also added a header to his list of goals for the 2022/23 campaign.
2:05 PM5 days ago

Face to face

In 74 meetings between Norwich and Bristol, the Yellows have won 36 times, with 20 wins for the Bristol Reds and 18 games ending in draws, so historically Norwich have the advantage. 
2:00 PM5 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Norwich vs Bristol game, this afternoon the opportunity to climb or stay in second place is more open than ever, two teams seeking promotion will not want to throw away the opportunity to beat a direct rival, so stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
1:55 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Norwich vs Bristol live here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich vs Bristol live, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:50 PM5 days ago

Where and how to watch Norwich vs Bristol Online and Live

The match will not be broadcast in Mexico.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:45 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Bristol player

Nahki Wells, an experienced 32-year-old center forward, is one of the team's best scorers, the Bermuda native has scored four goals in seven appearances this season, and his experience will give the team solidity up front and could help them fight for promotion.
1:40 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Norwich player

Teemu Pukki, the experienced Finnish player, has been a key player in the team since the Premier League, this season he has had a discreet performance with one goal in seven games, but the quality of this player is great and at any moment he will explode to help his team.
1:35 PM5 days ago

Latest Bristol lineup

Bentley, Atkinson, Naismith, Vyner, Dasilva, Scott, James, Sykes, Weimann, Conway, Wells.
1:30 PM5 days ago

Latest Norwich lineup

Krul, Aarons, Omobamiede, Hanley, Bryam, Nunez, McLean, Sargent, Ramsey, Cantwell, Pukki.
1:25 PM5 days ago

Background

Norwich 2-0 Bristol

Bristol 1-3 Norwich

Norwich 3-2 Bristol

Bristol 2-2 Norwich

Bristol 0-1 Norwich

1:20 PM5 days ago

Arbitration quartier

Central: David Webb. Assistants: Niel Lugg and Rob Smith. Fourth official: Sunny Gil.
1:15 PM5 days ago

Bristol a tough team to beat

Bristol City is completing its eighth consecutive season in the Championship, during that time the team has sailed from mid-table to the bottom, although to stay in this division is also very complicated, the fans would like to see their team in the top divisions and this season they are not doing things badly, with four wins, two draws and two defeats, Bristol is located in position six with 14 points, the team has a positive streak in the Championship with six games without defeat, their last match was against Rovers in a very intense duel that ended 3-2 in favor of Bristol, now they have the opportunity to add a seventh game without defeat and what better than a victory to be placed in the first places.
Bristol seeks to consolidate/image:BristolCity
Bristol seeks to consolidate/image:BristolCity
1:10 PM5 days ago

Norwich wants to prevent the leader from slipping away from them

Norwich, last place in the Premier League last season, is having a good season 2022-23, it is clear that one of the team's objectives is to return to the top flight and is doing everything possible to maintain that goal, after eight games played the team is in second place with a cumulative total of five wins, The team is going through a good streak getting five consecutive wins in the Championship, although they were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the second round at the hands of Bournemout on penalties, the team is strong and has just defeated Coventry City 3-0, Norwich needs the victory to avoid being overtaken by the rest of the teams.
Norwich for the win/Image: NorwichCityFC
Norwich for the win/Image: NorwichCityFC
1:05 PM5 days ago

The fight for the top positions begins

The Championship reaches its 10th round with a great Wednesday duel where Norwich will face Bristol in search of staying in the top places, the streaks are breaking and others are emerging, but something to note is that there are no longer undefeated teams, the level of the Championship is always very high and this season is no exception, teams that seem to be very high with a defeat would fall drastically, the table is still very volatile. 
1:00 PM5 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Norwich vs Bristol live stream, corresponding to the EFL Championship Matchday 10. The match will take place at Carrow Road, at 2:45 PM ET.
VAVEL Logo