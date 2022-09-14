Goals and Highlights: Juarez 2-1 Pachuca in Liga MX
Image:VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:28 AM5 days ago

Resume

12:17 AM5 days ago

End

It's over, Juarez gets an important victory after a long time without being able to win at home and beats one of the first place candidates for the title. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss any Liga MX game.
12:12 AM5 days ago

97´

The match ends with a victory for Juarez.
12:07 AM5 days ago

94´

Fernandez receives a yellow card.
12:02 AM5 days ago

92´

Fernandez receives a yellow card.
11:57 PM5 days ago

90´

Add 7 minutes.
11:52 PM5 days ago

88´

A dangerous cross is blocked by Juarez.
11:47 PM5 days ago

85´

De La Fuente receives a yellow card.
11:42 PM5 days ago

83´

The goal is disallowed for a handball by the scorer.
11:37 PM5 days ago

82´

Goooooooooooool for Pachuca! Ibañez in a great run ties the game.
11:32 PM5 days ago

79´

Juarez substitution
In: García
Out: Arce
11:27 PM5 days ago

77´

Yellow card for Alvarez and Juarez gets a free kick.
11:22 PM5 days ago

75´

Pachuca comes out looking for a goal.
11:17 PM5 days ago

69´

Medina missed a very clear opportunity in front of the goalkeeper.
11:12 PM5 days ago

65´

In: Ibañez, Hinestroza, De la Fuente, Lopez
Out: Isais, Ibarra, Hurtado, Guzman
11:07 PM5 days ago

65´

Juarez substitution
In:Lainez
Out: Machis
11:02 PM5 days ago

62´

Again Talavera at the near post.
10:57 PM5 days ago

57´

Talavera intervenes again.
10:52 PM5 days ago

54´

Guzman's shot is saved by Talavera.
10:47 PM5 days ago

52´

Romario sends a powerful shot that Salcedo clears for a corner kick.
10:42 PM5 days ago

48´

Pachuca takes the initiative and goes on the attack.
10:37 PM5 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
10:32 PM5 days ago

45´+1

End of the first half.
10:27 PM5 days ago

43´

Goooooooooooooooool for Juárez! Medina gives his team the lead with a great long-range shot.
10:22 PM5 days ago

40´

Juárez's header goes wide.
10:17 PM5 days ago

37´

Hernandez's scissors kick goes wide.
10:12 PM5 days ago

31´

The game is back and forth with chances at both ends.
10:07 PM5 days ago

28´

Juarez again attempts a dangerous play.
10:02 PM5 days ago

23´

Guzman shoots from the right and the ball goes wide.
9:57 PM5 days ago

22´

Machis tries to surprise Pachuca again.
9:52 PM5 days ago

20´

Hurtado shoots outside the area and the ball goes into the goalkeeper's hands.
9:47 PM5 days ago

14´

A powerful shot from Pachuca that Talavera manages to keep out of the goal.
9:42 PM5 days ago

12´

Juarez tries to respond, but the defense avoids it.
9:37 PM5 days ago

Goooooooooooool for Pachuca! Hernandez equalizes the score after a great play by Hurtado.
9:32 PM5 days ago

Pachuca balances the match and retains the ball.
9:27 PM5 days ago

Goooooooooooooooool for Juarez! Fernandez, on a rebound, takes advantage to score the first of the match.
9:22 PM5 days ago

The match begins.
9:17 PM5 days ago

Starting XI Pachuca

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Pachuca starting XI/Image:LigaBBVAMX
Pachuca starting XI/Image:LigaBBVAMX
9:12 PM5 days ago

Starting XI Juarez

This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Juarez/Image:LigaBBVAMX
Starting XI Juarez/Image:LigaBBVAMX
9:07 PM5 days ago

Ibanez in a great moment

Ibanez is the player who shoots the most shots on goal in the current tournament, if we add that he is in the team that shoots the most and is also one of the top scorers of the tournament, this player is undoubtedly key for the team.
9:02 PM5 days ago

Pachuca is already at the stadium

The Tuzos have already recognized the field:
8:57 PM5 days ago

Juarez and its stadium

The Bravos de Juarez team has only one loss in its last five home games, but in the rest of the games they have also failed to win, which is essential for this game.
8:52 PM5 days ago

Pachuca bomber

Club Pachuca is the second team in Liga MX with the most shots on goal before the start of postponed games, the team has 90 shots on goal and it is not for nothing that they have one of the tournament's top scorers.
8:47 PM5 days ago

Balance in confrontations

Juarez and Pachuca have faced each other five times, with one win per team and three ties, making it one of the most evenly matched duels historically speaking, and this time both teams need a win to secure their place in the next phase.
8:42 PM5 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Juárez vs Pachuca broadcast, corresponding to the pending match of round 8 of the Liga MX, the home team needs a win to get into the playoffs, while the visitors will be looking to remain in the top four of the standings. Stay tuned as we will tell you the most relevant news prior to the game.
8:37 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Juarez vs Pachuca live here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Juarez vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
8:32 PM5 days ago

Where and how to watch Juarez vs Pachuca live online

The match will be broadcasted on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
8:27 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Pachuca player

Nicolas Ibanez, an Argentine center forward, has been a key player in the project in recent tournaments and has played in almost every game of the regular tournament. In the previous tournament he scored nine times and thanks to that Pachuca was able to reach the final, now in fourteen games he has scored ten goals, which makes him a very dangerous player in the opponent's area and he is shaping up to be the scorer of the tournament.
8:22 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this Juarez player

Alfredo Talavera, the goalkeeper born in Jalisco, left the ranks of Pumas where he was defending the goal for four tournaments, the experienced 39 year old player, becomes one of the best reinforcements of FC Juarez, everyone knows the ability that the goalkeeper has, so it is not easy to score goals.
8:17 PM5 days ago

Latest Pachuca lineup

Ustari, Perez, Tapias, Cabral, Alvarez, Guzman, Chavez, Sanchez, Hurtado, Ibanez, Ibarra.
8:12 PM5 days ago

Last alignment of Juarez

Talavera, Olivera, Arribas, Acosta, Garcia, Salas, Dueñas, Gomez, Silvera, Fernandez.
8:07 PM5 days ago

Background

Juarez 1-2 Pachuca
Pachuca 1-1 Juarez
Pachuca 1-1 Juarez
Juarez 1-1 Pachuca
Pachuca 0-1 Juarez
8:02 PM5 days ago

Arbitration Quartet

Center: Victor Caceres. Assistants: Marco Bisguerra and Manuel Martinez. Fourth official: Edgar Morales.
7:57 PM5 days ago

Pachuca back on track

Pachuca is one of the best teams since the previous tournament, such is their great momentum that they were able to reach the final of the Liga MX, however they lost the final against Atlas, but that defeat did not determine that the team had a drop in play, the Tuzos started this tournament in a great way taking two consecutive wins, after that good start a streak of zero wins came, but it was nothing dangerous, The previous day they faced Xolos, one of the teams that promised a lot and is disappointing in the league, but that did not matter at all to the Tuzos who took the three points with a 6-1 win. For the match against Juárez, the Pachuca team must be very focused, as it is possible to be among the first four places and they need the three points.
Pachuca in good shape/Image: Tuzos
Pachuca in good shape/Image: Tuzos
7:52 PM5 days ago

Juarez improving

Juarez does not want to repeat another year fighting in the lower part of the general table, that is why the board has invested a large amount to put the team to compete in the upper part of the table, players with experience came to the team to contribute much of their experience, many new faces will be seen in the team, as the board has decided to invest in players even from Europe as the Venezuelan Darwin Machis who left the ranks of Granada to join the Liga MX, Many players also left the institution, but it was to be expected, since in previous tournaments they did not manage to win even with Ferreti as coach, for this moment of the tournament Juarez is located in the 16th position with 13 points, only two victories have been achieved by the border team, but this does not worry them because they still have chances to get into the playoffs although the results have not been good, their last result was a defeat by the minimum against Rayados.
Juarez with everything for the closing/Image: fcjuarezoficial
Juarez with everything for the closing/Image: fcjuarezoficial
7:47 PM5 days ago

Pending duel

Juarez faces Pachuca this Wednesday as part of the pending 8th day of the Liga MX, with the end of the tournament very close, teams are looking to get as many points as possible, as the end of the tournament approaches where teams begin to have winning streaks and for many teams it is important to finish in the top four while some are satisfied with a place in the playoffs, such is the case of these two teams that undoubtedly want to get the three points and begin to separate themselves from the rest. 
7:42 PM5 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Juarez vs Pachuca live stream, corresponding to matchday 8 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez at 10:00 PM ET.
VAVEL Logo