Goals and Highlights: Juarez 2-1 Pachuca in Liga MX

It's over, Juarez gets an important victory after a long time without being able to win at home and beats one of the first place candidates for the title. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss any Liga MX game.
97´
The match ends with a victory for Juarez.
94´
Fernandez receives a yellow card.
92´
Fernandez receives a yellow card.
90´
Add 7 minutes.
88´
A dangerous cross is blocked by Juarez.
85´
De La Fuente receives a yellow card.
83´
The goal is disallowed for a handball by the scorer.
82´
Goooooooooooool for Pachuca! Ibañez in a great run ties the game.
79´
Juarez substitution
In: García
Out: Arce
77´
Yellow card for Alvarez and Juarez gets a free kick.
75´
Pachuca comes out looking for a goal.
69´
Medina missed a very clear opportunity in front of the goalkeeper.
65´
In: Ibañez, Hinestroza, De la Fuente, Lopez
Out: Isais, Ibarra, Hurtado, Guzman
65´
Juarez substitution
In:Lainez
Out: Machis
62´
Again Talavera at the near post.
57´
Talavera intervenes again.
54´
Guzman's shot is saved by Talavera.
52´
Romario sends a powerful shot that Salcedo clears for a corner kick.
48´
Pachuca takes the initiative and goes on the attack.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+1
End of the first half.
43´
Goooooooooooooooool for Juárez! Medina gives his team the lead with a great long-range shot.
40´
Juárez's header goes wide.
37´
Hernandez's scissors kick goes wide.
31´
The game is back and forth with chances at both ends.
28´
Juarez again attempts a dangerous play.
23´
Guzman shoots from the right and the ball goes wide.
22´
Machis tries to surprise Pachuca again.
20´
Hurtado shoots outside the area and the ball goes into the goalkeeper's hands.
14´
A powerful shot from Pachuca that Talavera manages to keep out of the goal.
12´
Juarez tries to respond, but the defense avoids it.
9´
Goooooooooooool for Pachuca! Hernandez equalizes the score after a great play by Hurtado.
7´
Pachuca balances the match and retains the ball.
3´
Goooooooooooooooool for Juarez! Fernandez, on a rebound, takes advantage to score the first of the match.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Pachuca
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Juarez
This is how the home team comes out:
Ibanez in a great moment
Ibanez is the player who shoots the most shots on goal in the current tournament, if we add that he is in the team that shoots the most and is also one of the top scorers of the tournament, this player is undoubtedly key for the team.
Pachuca is already at the stadium
The Tuzos have already recognized the field:
✌🏼 | Poco más de media hora para el juego… ¿predicciones, Tuzobrinos? #PachucaSomosTodos💚🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZeOSlurQIQ— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) September 15, 2022
Juarez and its stadium
The Bravos de Juarez team has only one loss in its last five home games, but in the rest of the games they have also failed to win, which is essential for this game.
Pachuca bomber
Club Pachuca is the second team in Liga MX with the most shots on goal before the start of postponed games, the team has 90 shots on goal and it is not for nothing that they have one of the tournament's top scorers.
Balance in confrontations
Juarez and Pachuca have faced each other five times, with one win per team and three ties, making it one of the most evenly matched duels historically speaking, and this time both teams need a win to secure their place in the next phase.
We continue
Watch out for this Pachuca player
Nicolas Ibanez, an Argentine center forward, has been a key player in the project in recent tournaments and has played in almost every game of the regular tournament. In the previous tournament he scored nine times and thanks to that Pachuca was able to reach the final, now in fourteen games he has scored ten goals, which makes him a very dangerous player in the opponent's area and he is shaping up to be the scorer of the tournament.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Alfredo Talavera, the goalkeeper born in Jalisco, left the ranks of Pumas where he was defending the goal for four tournaments, the experienced 39 year old player, becomes one of the best reinforcements of FC Juarez, everyone knows the ability that the goalkeeper has, so it is not easy to score goals.
Latest Pachuca lineup
Ustari, Perez, Tapias, Cabral, Alvarez, Guzman, Chavez, Sanchez, Hurtado, Ibanez, Ibarra.
Last alignment of Juarez
Talavera, Olivera, Arribas, Acosta, Garcia, Salas, Dueñas, Gomez, Silvera, Fernandez.
Background
Juarez 1-2 Pachuca
Pachuca 1-1 Juarez
Juarez 1-1 Pachuca
Pachuca 0-1 Juarez
Pachuca 1-1 Juarez
Juarez 1-1 Pachuca
Arbitration Quartet
Center: Victor Caceres. Assistants: Marco Bisguerra and Manuel Martinez. Fourth official: Edgar Morales.
Pachuca back on track
Pachuca is one of the best teams since the previous tournament, such is their great momentum that they were able to reach the final of the Liga MX, however they lost the final against Atlas, but that defeat did not determine that the team had a drop in play, the Tuzos started this tournament in a great way taking two consecutive wins, after that good start a streak of zero wins came, but it was nothing dangerous, The previous day they faced Xolos, one of the teams that promised a lot and is disappointing in the league, but that did not matter at all to the Tuzos who took the three points with a 6-1 win. For the match against Juárez, the Pachuca team must be very focused, as it is possible to be among the first four places and they need the three points.
Juarez improving
Juarez does not want to repeat another year fighting in the lower part of the general table, that is why the board has invested a large amount to put the team to compete in the upper part of the table, players with experience came to the team to contribute much of their experience, many new faces will be seen in the team, as the board has decided to invest in players even from Europe as the Venezuelan Darwin Machis who left the ranks of Granada to join the Liga MX, Many players also left the institution, but it was to be expected, since in previous tournaments they did not manage to win even with Ferreti as coach, for this moment of the tournament Juarez is located in the 16th position with 13 points, only two victories have been achieved by the border team, but this does not worry them because they still have chances to get into the playoffs although the results have not been good, their last result was a defeat by the minimum against Rayados.
Pending duel
Juarez faces Pachuca this Wednesday as part of the pending 8th day of the Liga MX, with the end of the tournament very close, teams are looking to get as many points as possible, as the end of the tournament approaches where teams begin to have winning streaks and for many teams it is important to finish in the top four while some are satisfied with a place in the playoffs, such is the case of these two teams that undoubtedly want to get the three points and begin to separate themselves from the rest.