Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League Match 2022
Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

6:36 PM5 days ago

Summary

4:57 PM5 days ago

Thank you for joining us in this game

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4:53 PM5 days ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Manchester City won the match.
4:50 PM5 days ago

90'

6 minutes of compensation are added.
4:48 PM5 days ago

Third Goal

4:45 PM5 days ago

Second Goal

4:42 PM5 days ago

83'

Manchester City goal!
4:40 PM5 days ago

80'

Manchester City goal!
4:37 PM5 days ago

76'

Manchester City maintains pressure all over the field in search of a defensive error.
4:25 PM5 days ago

First Goal

4:16 PM5 days ago

56'

Borussia Dortmund goal!
4:13 PM5 days ago

52'

First yellow card of the game and it goes to Manchester City player Rodri.
4:10 PM5 days ago

46'

The second time begins.
3:47 PM5 days ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund.
3:46 PM5 days ago

45'

No compensation time is added.
3:42 PM5 days ago

38'

Dortmund playing quite well in the last few minutes, they have a shot on goal.
3:36 PM5 days ago

31'

Manchester City looks to score its first goal and presses the whole pitch.
3:30 PM5 days ago

24'

Manchester City controls the ball but they haven't managed a single shot on goal.
3:18 PM5 days ago

17'

First corner kick of the game for Manchester City.
3:17 PM5 days ago

15'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the first goal of the game.
3:09 PM5 days ago

7'

Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
3:02 PM5 days ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
2:58 PM5 days ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Manchester City: Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Scott Carson, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez.

 

Borussia Dortmund: Soumaila Coulibaly, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schlotterbeck, Luca Unbehaun, Felix Passlack, Tom Rothe, Marius Wolf and Julian Brandt.

2:53 PM5 days ago

Borussia Dortmund line-up

2:48 PM5 days ago

Manchester City line-up

2:43 PM5 days ago

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Daniele Orsato.
Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone.
Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini.
Fourth referee: Luca Massimi.
VAR: Marco Di Bello.
VAR Assistant: Paolo Valeri.

2:38 PM5 days ago

Battle for victory

A great match between these two teams from Europe is approaching. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of both teams in their last game.
ESPN
ESPN
2:33 PM5 days ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on April 14, 2021 and on that occasion the match ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester City at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
2:28 PM5 days ago

History between both teams

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have met on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 2 times the winner was Borussia Dortmund, there was a draw and Manchester City won the other two games.
2:23 PM5 days ago

Arrival Borussia Dortmund

The German team is already in the stadium and ready for its second UEFA Champions League game.
2:18 PM5 days ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour away from the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund kicking off from the Etihad Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
2:13 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League match.
2:08 PM5 days ago

What time is the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League Match 2022?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund of September 14th in several countries:

Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.

2:03 PM5 days ago

Borussia Dortmund's latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
1:58 PM5 days ago

Manchester City latest line-up

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ederson, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gómez, João Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.
1:53 PM5 days ago

Borussia Dortmund players to watch

There are three players from the Go Ahead Eagles that we should keep an eye on and they play a very important role in the team. The first is midfielder Marco Reus (#11), he is the team's top scorer in the Bundesliga with 2 goals in 6 games played and scored in the last game against FC Copenhagen. Another player is Julian Brandt (#19), he plays in the midfield position and at 26 years old he is the team's biggest assister in the German league with 2 assists in 6 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Marius Wolf (#17), he is the team's second-highest scorer with a goal in just six games played in the Bundesliga. He has been a great player who gives a change to the team whenever he is on the court.
1:48 PM5 days ago

Borussia Dortmund in the tournament

Like Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund find themselves in Group G of the UEFA Champions League and are looking for first place in the group. The German team will try to get the away victory and they must not waste even an opportunity to take points as they are in a tough group. After their first victory in the tournament, Borussia Dortmund find themselves in second place in the group. Their last game was on September 6, 2022, they won 3-0 against FC Copenhagen at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as Manchester City is a team that plays well and arrives motivated. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game as they play against one of the best teams in the English league, however they could surprise and win.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
1:43 PM5 days ago

Manchester City players to watch

The next three players are considered key to Manchester City's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Borussia Dortmund. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Premier League season with 10 goals in 6 games, he scored in the last Champions League game and does not intend to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Kevin De Bruyne (#17), he plays in the midfield position and is the team's top assister with 4 assists in 6 games played. He got the first assist from him last game in the Champions League and could get the second assist from him on Wednesday. Finally, midfielder Phil Foden (#47) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second-highest assister in the Premier League with 3 assists.
1:38 PM5 days ago

Manchester City in the tournament

The Manchester soccer team is in Group G of the UEFA Champions League with Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen. Wednesday will be his second match of the tournament against a difficult team, Manchester City seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season so they must win all possible games and try to be in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round. of the tournament. They find themselves in first place in the group after winning their first match. Their last match ended in a 4-0 victory against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage playing at home and that their fans support them.
Manchester City
Manchester City
1:33 PM5 days ago

The Stadium

The Etihad Stadium is located in the city of Manchester, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 55,097 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 25, 2002 and is currently the home of Manchester City and cost 110 million pounds sterling.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
1:28 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League Match: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo