Goals and Highlights: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League Match 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us in this game
Game over
90'
Third Goal
¡Qué golazo, Haaland! 🤖🤯#BenditaChampions
🏴 @ManCity 2-1 @BVB 🇩🇪
📺 @CinemaxLA
📲 @HBOMaxLA: https://t.co/f5cRSwhM3o pic.twitter.com/UORTiilGOA — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) September 14, 2022
Second Goal
¡Golazo de Stones para el empate! 😳🔥#BenditaChampions
🏴 @ManCity 1-1 @BVB 🇩🇪
📺 @CinemaxLA
📲 @HBOMaxLA: https://t.co/f5cRSwijSW pic.twitter.com/MMk2hB5Sty — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) September 14, 2022
83'
80'
76'
First Goal
¡Bellingham adelantó a los alemanes! ⚫🟡#BenditaChampions
🏴 @ManCity 0-1 @BVB 🇩🇪
📺 @CinemaxLA
📲 @HBOMaxLA: https://t.co/f5cRSwijSW pic.twitter.com/oM1ogD3dze — TNT Sports México (@tntsportsmex) September 14, 2022
56'
52'
46'
Halftime
45'
38'
31'
24'
17'
15'
7'
0'
Substitutes
Manchester City: Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rico Lewis, Kalvin Phillips, Stefan Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Scott Carson, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez.
Borussia Dortmund: Soumaila Coulibaly, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schlotterbeck, Luca Unbehaun, Felix Passlack, Tom Rothe, Marius Wolf and Julian Brandt.
Borussia Dortmund line-up
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MANCHESTER CITY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JAaAxqY58I — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 14, 2022
Manchester City line-up
Tonight's team news 📋
XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand pic.twitter.com/xGzWTUdciJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022
Referees
Referee: Daniele Orsato.
Assistant Referee 1: Ciro Carbone.
Assistant Referee 2: Alessandro Giallatini.
Fourth referee: Luca Massimi.
VAR: Marco Di Bello.
VAR Assistant: Paolo Valeri.
Battle for victory
Last showdown!
History between both teams
Arrival Borussia Dortmund
By order...🎩 pic.twitter.com/l0SXbZsMbq— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 13, 2022
Welcome!
Tune in here Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score
What time is the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match for UEFA Champions League Match 2022?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Borussia Dortmund's latest line-up
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
Manchester City latest line-up
Ederson, Rúben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Sergio Gómez, João Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.