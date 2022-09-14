Goals and Highlights: AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League
Goals and Highlights

92'

The match is over, Milan beats Dinamo.
88'

Pobega's shot ends up going wide.
84'

Milan looks to generate danger, but Dinamo avoids the arrivals.
78'

Milan changes. Messias, Dest and Krunic are replaced by Diaz and Saelemaekers, Bennacer and Diaz.
76'

Goal, goal, goal for Milan! Pobega's run inside the box gets the third for the home team.
66'

The game has become a little bit stuck, the ball is being passed around the pitch, but they are unable to generate any danger.
62'

Dinamo puts pressure on Milan's start, looking for a mistake.
52'

Goal, goal, goal for Dynamo! Orsic appeared and sent a shot to the goal and shortened the distance on the scoreboard.
5

Dinamo tries to wake up and generate danger in the local area.
46'

Goal, goal, goal for Milan! Leao's cross and Saelemaekers appears in the center of the area and sends a lethal header to score the second.
45'

The second half kicked off with no changes in Milan.
45+2'

At the end of the first half, Milan are leading by the minimum for the moment.
45'

Goal, goal, goal for Milan! Giroud shot from the penalty spot to open the scoring.
43'

Penalty for Milan! Leao is brought down inside the area and the penalty is awarded.
39'

Giroud controls the ball and shoots, but does not give it the necessary force and misses a clear shot.
32'

Leao's shot to the far post, but he fails to finish correctly.
27'

Orsic's cross, but no one appears to push the ball.
20'

A good run and shot by Leao that ends up going wide.
16'

Intense duel, both teams seek to generate danger and reach the opponent's goal.
8'

Giroud's shot goes wide.
0'

The match between Milan and Dinamo gets underway.
Dinamo Zagreb: LineUp

Livaković, Moharrami, Ristovski, Šutalo, Perić, Ljubičić, Mišić, Ademi, Ivanušec, Oršić, Petković.
Ac Milan: LineUp

Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leão, Giroud.
To the court

Both teams are already on the field ready to warm up before kickoff.
At home

AC Milan is ready for this important match.
Present

Dinamo are already at the San Siro, ready to give a great match.
Watch out

Dinamo will be looking for their second win of the tournament after beating Chelsea, in order to improve their numbers and go in the right direction.
Full support!

AC Milan fans are already in the vicinity of the stadium supporting the team ahead of the match.
It won't go away!

Despite injuries, Ibrahimovic is not yet thinking about retirement and hopes to return to the team soon.
Watch out for the data

Milan have now gone six games without a home win in this competition, the most in their history.
Duel history

Milan and Dinamo Zagreb have met on four previous occasions, all of which Milan have come out on top, a streak that Dinamo will be looking to break.
We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Milan and Dinamo Zagreb. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
Where and how to watch Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on Cinemax channel.

Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb UEFA Champions League group stage matchday 2?

This is the kickoff time for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid match on September 14, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13.45 hours

Bolivia: 12.45 p.m.

Brazil: 1.45 p.m.

Chile: 12:45 p.m.

Colombia: 11:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.

Peru: 11:45 a.m.

Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 12.45 p.m. 

United States: 9.45am PT / 12.45pm ET

AC Milan Statement

Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of the match against Dinamo Zagreb: "If we play at a high level, we have an excellent chance of winning both in Italy and in Europe. In Sassuolo we didn't play at our level and we didn't win. Tomorrow we must play to our maximum potential."

"In every match I play with the best full-back. The team is doing well, in the Champions League we have fewer players because they are not on the list. Rebic and Origi will not be there, Krunic instead has recovered. Tomorrow we will play with absolute determination."

"We have to play to our maximum potential in every match. Tomorrow's game is very important, but not yet decisive because there are many more games left. But we know it is an important match and we have prepared well."

"Don't worry, but I'm sorry for Origi. He is a player we really wanted. I hope I can be available again after the break."

"What happened is disturbing. It's easy to point the finger at certain situations, but you have to try to find solutions."

"You can always do better. The guys are good because they are all ambitious. Leao is playing at a great level from all points of view, he must continue like that. He is a reference point for us. Every game has different difficulties, he must be good at making the right decisions."

"Olivier is happy to play all the time. De Ketelaere can play that role, obviously with different characteristics. If there was a need, it would be a good solution."

"Between now and January there is still a lot of time. Having two absences in the same department is unfortunate because we are missing important players and also the possibility to rotate. But I have several players who can play there. Now let's think about the next two games in front of our fans."

"It is very important but it cannot be decisive yet. Last year, winning the first game on the penultimate day, we had the chance to go through by beating Liverpool on the last day. Tomorrow night we could be in first place in the group: it's a chance. It will be difficult, because Dinamo deservedly won the first game."

"Tomorrow we will not use a three-man defense. From tomorrow everything is possible, but now we are thinking only about Dinamo and not Napoli."

"He is ready to do it. Tomorrow everyone is ready to start. I will choose the most suitable one to start."

How is Dinamo Zagreb coming?

Dinamo beat HNK Gorica by the minimum, the same score with which they surprised by taking the victory against Chelsea in the first matchday of this competition.

How are Milan coming in?

Milan comes to this match after beating Sampdoria by two goals to one, and in the first matchday of this competition they drew against Salzburg by one goal.

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

The match Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb will be played at the San Siro Stadium located in Milan, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 30 010 people. 
