Goals and Highlights: Maccabi 1-3 PSG in UEFA Champions League 2022
5:28 PM5 days ago

Goals and Highlights

4:58 PM5 days ago

96'

The match is over, PSG has won for the second time.
4:53 PM5 days ago

92'

Tchibota arrived with danger, but Ramos prevented the play from growing.
4:50 PM5 days ago

87'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Neymar broke free, entered the box and fired a shot into the net for the third.
4:50 PM5 days ago

83'

PSG change. Mukiele comes on for Hakimi.
4:44 PM5 days ago

78'

Maccabi continues to try to generate danger in the opponent's goal.
4:35 PM5 days ago

74'

PSG change. Fabián Ruíz replaces Ferreira.
4:30 PM5 days ago

68'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Mbappé's cannonball that ends up going into Cohen's goal.
4:24 PM5 days ago

63'

Close! Messi's shot on goal, but the defense ends up deflecting the ball.
4:23 PM5 days ago

62'

Messi's powerful shot and the ball ends up in Cohen's hands.
4:17 PM5 days ago

57'

4:12 PM5 days ago

52'

Pierrot shoots at the goal, but ends up deflecting the ball.
4:09 PM5 days ago

48'

Atzili's powerful left-footed shot ends up in Donnarumma's hands.
4:06 PM5 days ago

45'

Action resumes between PSG and Maccabi.
3:49 PM5 days ago

45+2'

The first half is over, the match is tied at halftime.
3:45 PM5 days ago

43'

Atzili fails to hit the ball well and Marquinhos saves his shot.
3:39 PM5 days ago

37'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Messi's shot from inside the box ties the match.
3:31 PM5 days ago

28'

Llegó Neymar con peligro, pero Cohen termina sacando el esférico.
3:26 PM5 days ago

24'

Goal, goal, goal for Maccabi! Chery sent a shot into the net to open the scoring.
3:21 PM5 days ago

19'

Good defensive coverage preventing the arrival of Messi.
3:18 PM5 days ago

13'

Donnarumma holds on to the ball after a Maccabi cross.
3:08 PM5 days ago

7'

Neymar's powerful shot, but the ball is deflected wide.
3:02 PM5 days ago

0'

The actions start at the Sammy Ofer.
2:57 PM5 days ago

PSG: LineUp

Donnarumma: Mukiele, Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo, Mendes; Verratti, Vitinha; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
2:57 PM5 days ago

Maccabi: LineUp

Cohen; Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud; Chery, Lavi, Abu Fani; Atzili, Pierrot, Haziza
2:51 PM5 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up for the start of the match.
2:46 PM5 days ago

Present

PSG are already at the venue for this match and will be looking for their second win.
2:41 PM5 days ago

At home

Maccabi are already at the stadium and will be looking to emerge victorious.
2:36 PM5 days ago

What a beauty!

This is what the Sammy Offer looks like ready to host this match between Maccabi and PSG.

2:31 PM5 days ago

Click here

The last time Maccabi faced a French team was the last time they participated in the Champions League, losing to Bordeaux in both duels.
2:26 PM5 days ago

Watch out for this!

PSG have failed to win five away matches in this competition, so they will be looking to emerge victorious.
2:21 PM5 days ago

What a tip!

Maccabi and PSG have met twice and it was in the same round, with Maccabi coming out on top on aggregate with a win and a draw.
2:16 PM5 days ago

The trident goes!

Messi, Mbappé and Neymar will be the players who will start in PSG's offense.
2:11 PM5 days ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Maccabi and PSG. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
2:06 PM5 days ago

Stay tuned for the Maccabi vs PSG live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Maccabi vs PSG live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
2:01 PM5 days ago

Where and how to watch Maccabi vs PSG live online

The match will be broadcasted on Cinemax channel.

Maccabi vs PSG can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:56 PM5 days ago

What time is Maccabi vs PSG UEFA Champions League group stage matchday 2?

This is the kickoff time for the Maccabi vs PSG match on September 14, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16.00

Brazil: 16:00

Uruguay: 16:00

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2 p.m.

United States: 12:00 noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Spain: 9 p.m.

1:51 PM5 days ago

PSG Statements

Marquinhos also spoke ahead of the match: "We were used to playing with two central defenders, but I feel very comfortable in this three-man defense. Our team is adapting very well, it's taken time for everyone to adapt. We are all evolving very well. I really like playing in this three central defenders. It takes work because we are a very offensive team and we are able to exploit our strengths by being more confident in our weaknesses."

"All teams have weaknesses and strengths. We know them. We have a lot of experience in European and domestic competitions. Every match has its own story and we have to be prepared. We must not lose our composure, in difficult moments we must run together and be decisive in the important moments."

1:46 PM5 days ago

PSG Statement

Christophe Galtier spoke ahead of this second Champions League clash: "He brings us balance, he is very active, very technically astute and intelligent to position himself well tactically in relation to his teammates. A Verratti-Vitinha pairing is shaping up for tomorrow, but Messi and Neymar should also be encouraged. He has the intelligence to know when to play short or throw teammates deep."

"We have good statistics in terms of goals and situations created in attack. We have to work on the different options of how we have to win the ball back in relation to the opponent's organization."

"I don't want to think about Lyon. My players are trained to play in the Champions League and everyone is focused on what they have to do in this type of fixture."

"There has been a realization on Ney's part compared to last season, when he was less effective and less present. He has big goals in the middle of a particular season. He arrived on time, fit, worked well beforehand. We quickly wanted to put him in the best conditions to be in the best possible shape. He is an artist and when he is well, he reflects that. He is a player who works hard for the team offensively, but also in his desire to win the ball back."

"We wanted one more defender because we have a crazy season. We were right, but nothing could be done and the management did not accept Inter's conditions (for Skriniar), so we will make do with the available squad. Is there a need to change the organization? We will see where we can integrate very young players, as there is potential. It was important for me to have that extra defender, but he didn't arrive."

1:41 PM5 days ago

How is PSG coming along?

PSG won in Ligue 1 against Stade Bristoise by the minimum, in addition to beating Juventus in the first matchday of this competition by two goals to one.

1:36 PM5 days ago

How does Maccabi arrive?

Maccabi arrives after beating Sektzia three goals to one in its country's League, although in the Champions League, in the first matchday, it did not have a good start and lost to Benfica.

1:31 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium,

The match Maccabi vs PSG will be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, located in Haifa, Israel. The stadium has a capacity of 30 010 people. 
1:26 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Champions League match: Maccabi vs PSG Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
