Highlights and goal: Lanus 0-1 Boca in Liga Profesional 2022

90+5' END OF THE MATCH!
90' Additional time
90' GOOOOAL for Boca
87' Yellow card
85' Final stretch of the match
78' Lanús substitution
75' Four changes for Lanús
69' Boca came closer
69' Yellow card
68' Double change for Boca
64' Boca came closer
57' Lanús came closer
51' Boca substitution
50' The match is stopped
Second half begins
45+1' End of the first half
45' Additional time
37' Yellow card
35' Final stretch of the first half
30' Half hour of match
25' Lanús came closer
19' BOCA MISSED IT!
15' First quarter of the match
13' Lanús came closer
10' First minutes
5' First minutes
1' Lanús came closer
Match starts
Match officials
Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant No.1: Gabriel Chade
Assistant No.2: Lucas Germanotta
Fourth Official: Julio Barraza
VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
Assistant VAR: Pablo González
Teams on the field
Teams warm-up
DALE GRANA HOY 💪
📌 #Lanús 🆚 Boca
🏟️ La Fortaleza
🕗 21:30
🌙 15º
🚩 Facundo Tello
Substitutes - Boca Juniors
13. Javier García (GK), 02. Facundo Roncaglia, 03. Agustín Sandez, 09. Darío Benedetto, 11. Martín Payero, 16. Aaron Molinas, 27. Nicolás Orsini, 33. Alan Varela, 36. Cristian Medina, 41. Luca Langoni, 43. Maximiliano Zalazar, 57. Marcelo Weigandt.
Starting XI - Boca Juniors
Coach: Hugo Ibarra
Substitutes - Lanús
31. Luciano Peraggini (GK), 03. Julián Aude, 09. José Sand, 11. Franco Orozco, 14. Samuel Careaga, 19. Maximiliano González, 23. Mateo Sanabria, 26. Leonel Di Plácido, 28. Lucas Varaldo, 29. Brian Aguilar, 34. Facundo Pérez, 36. Franco Ortellado.
Starting XI - Lanús
Coach: Frank Kudelka
Teams ready
Last five matches - Boca Juniors
September 4 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Colón (Won)
August 28 - Torneo Binance: 2-1 vs Atl. Tucumán (Won)
August 21 - Torneo Binance: 0-1 vs Defensa y Justicia (Won)
August 17 - Torneo Binance: 0-0 vs Rosario Central (Won)
Last five matches - Lanús
September 3 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Tigre (Lost)
August 26 - Torneo Binance: 2-2 vs Central Córdoba (Lost)
August 21 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Arsenal (Won)
August 17 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Newell's (Lost)
All set at La Fortaleza
Welcome back
Tune in here Lanús vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch Lanús vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Lanús vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX
Spain: 2:30 AM (15 de septiembre)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Key player - Boca Juniors
Key player - Lanús
Lanús vs Boca Juniors history
In professionalism...
Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 130 matches, where the xeneize has come out victorious in 711 opportunities, while, the granate did it in 22, for a total of 37 draws.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors will be very motivated for this match, as the win in the Superclásico against River has generated a much calmer atmosphere to face the rest of the matches to come, where they will try to keep a streak that will allow them to maintain their aspirations of reaching the top of the table.
