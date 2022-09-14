Highlights and goal: Lanus 0-1 Boca in Liga Profesional 2022
90+5' END OF THE MATCH!

The match at La Fortaleza is over! Boca Juniors won and is provisional leader of the Argentine Professional League.
90' Additional time

Four more minutes will be played in the match.
90' GOOOOAL for Boca

DARIO BENEDETTO! The striker scores after a good play by Frank Fabra, who broke down the left and sent the ball into the center.
87' Yellow card

Carlos Zambrano was cautioned for Boca.
85' Final stretch of the match

Last five minutes in the match. Not much has happened in the final stretch... It looks like the teams are settling for a draw.
78' Lanús substitution

Julián Aude replaces Nicolás Pasquini, who withdrew after feeling a muscular discomfort.
75' Four changes for Lanús

José Sand, Samuel Careaga, Mateo Sanabria and Franco Orozco replace Luciano Boggio, Lautaro Acosta, Brian Blando and Franco Troyansky.
69' Boca came closer

Martín Payero shot a free kick from the left side and the ball went very close to the post.
69' Yellow card

Tomás Belmonte was cautioned in Lanús.
68' Double change for Boca

Darío Benedetto and Maximiliano Zalazar replace Luis Vázquez and Óscar Romero.
64' Boca came closer

Fernando Monetti saves! Luca Langoni had a chance after a low cross from Pol Fernández.
57' Lanús came closer

Agustín Rossi saved Boca after a cross from Brian Blando that was intended for Lautaro Acosta.
51' Boca substitution

Luca Langoni replaces Norberto Briasco.
50' The match is stopped

Norberto Briasco was going to try to remove a ball and apparently sprained his ankle. He will have to leave the game due to serious signs of pain.
Second half begins

The match restarted with two changes for Boca after Alan Varela and Martín Payero replaced Esteban Rolón and Juan Ramírez.
45+1' End of the first half

The first 45 minutes are over. Goalless draw without much excitement at La Fortaleza.
45' Additional time

One more minute will be played in the first half.
37' Yellow card

Frank Fabra was cautioned for Boca.
35' Final stretch of the first half

The end of the first half is near. The match is still 0-0 for now.
30' Half hour of match

So far, very little can be highlighted in the match. There is no established dominator in these first 30 minutes.
25' Lanús came closer

Matías Pérez's header, but the ball remained in the hands of Agustín Rossi.
19' BOCA MISSED IT!

Óscar Romero missed an incredible opportunity when he arrived in the area in front of the goal. He shot and the ball went way over the top.
15' First quarter of the match

The draw continues at La Fortaleza. Still goalless.
13' Lanús came closer

Franco Troyansky's shot went wide to the right.
10' First minutes

Not much happening in the match so far. Little to highlight in these first minutes.
5' First minutes

Agustín Rossi caught the ball after Yonathan Cabral's header from Luciano Boggio's cross.
1' Lanús came closer

Frank Fabra made a mistake, Brian Blando took the ball and shot, but Agustín Rossi turned the ball away for a corner kick.
Match starts

The game between Lanús and Boca Juniors gets underway.
Match officials

Referee: Facundo Tello
Assistant No.1: Gabriel Chade
Assistant No.2: Lucas Germanotta
Fourth Official: Julio Barraza
VAR: Pablo Dóvalo
Assistant VAR: Pablo González

Teams on the field

The players of Lanús and Boca Juniors take the field at La Fortaleza.
Teams warm-up

Substitutes - Boca Juniors

13. Javier García (GK), 02. Facundo Roncaglia, 03. Agustín Sandez, 09. Darío Benedetto, 11. Martín Payero, 16. Aaron Molinas, 27. Nicolás Orsini, 33. Alan Varela, 36. Cristian Medina, 41. Luca Langoni, 43. Maximiliano Zalazar, 57. Marcelo Weigandt.

Starting XI - Boca Juniors

1-4-1-2-1-2
| 01. Agustín Rossi |
| 17. Luis Advíncula | 05. Carlos Zambrano | 04. Jorge Figal | 18. Frank Fabra |
| 14. Esteban Rolón |
| 08. Pol Fernández |                 | 20. Juan Ramírez |
| 10. Óscar Romero |
| 38. Luis Vázquez | 29. Norberto Briasco |

Coach: Hugo Ibarra

Substitutes - Lanús

31. Luciano Peraggini (GK), 03. Julián Aude, 09. José Sand, 11. Franco Orozco, 14. Samuel Careaga, 19. Maximiliano González, 23. Mateo Sanabria, 26. Leonel Di Plácido, 28. Lucas Varaldo, 29. Brian Aguilar, 34. Facundo Pérez, 36. Franco Ortellado.

Starting XI - Lanús

1-4-3-3
| 01. Fernando Monetti |
| 35. Braian Aguirre | 22. Matías Pérez | 02. Yonathan Cabral | 21. Nicolás Pasquini |
| 05. Tomás Belmonte | 15. Raúl Loaiza | 15. Luciano Boggio |
| 20. Franco Troyansky | 27. Brian Blando | 07. Lautaro Acosta |

Coach: Frank Kudelka

Teams ready

Last five matches - Boca Juniors

September 11 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs River (Won)

September 4 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Colón (Won)

August 28 - Torneo Binance: 2-1 vs Atl. Tucumán (Won)

August 21 - Torneo Binance: 0-1 vs Defensa y Justicia (Won)

August 17 - Torneo Binance: 0-0 vs Rosario Central (Won)

Last five matches - Lanús

September 9 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Barracas Central (Lost)

September 3 - Torneo Binance: 1-2 vs Tigre (Lost)

August 26 - Torneo Binance: 2-2 vs Central Córdoba (Lost)

August 21 - Torneo Binance: 1-0 vs Arsenal (Won)

August 17 - Torneo Binance: 2-0 vs Newell's (Lost)

All set at La Fortaleza

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match between Lanús and Boca Juniors, of the 19th round of the Liga Profesional.
Tune in here Lanús vs Boca Juniors Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Lanús vs Boca Juniors live match, as well as the latest information from the Nestor Díaz Pérez Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Lanús vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Lanús vs Boca Juniors live on TV, your option is: TyC Sports Internacional

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Lanús vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?

This is the start time of the game Lanús vs Boca Juniors of September 14th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on TNT Sports, Star + and ViX
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Brazil: 9:30 PM en NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Chile: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX
Spain: 2:30 AM (15 de septiembre)
Mexico: 7:30 PM on Fanatiz and ViX
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN, Star + and ViX

Key player - Boca Juniors

In Boca Juniors, the presence of Darío Benedetto stands out. The Argentine player is the team's top scorer with 10 goals. In total, he has 13 goals in the whole season.
Key player - Lanús

The presence of José Sand stands out in Lanús. The 42-year-old Argentinean player is one of the team's top scorers in the current season with five goals, making him the granate's main attacking threat.
Lanús vs Boca Juniors history

If we take into account the number of times these two teams have faced each other since amateurism, we count 135 matches. The statistics are in favor of Boca Juniors, who have emerged victorious on 75 occasions, while Laús has won on 23 occasions, leaving a balance of 37 draws.

In professionalism...

Referring only to the times that these teams have faced each other in the professionalism, we count 130 matches, where the xeneize has come out victorious in 711 opportunities, while, the granate did it in 22, for a total of 37 draws.

Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors will be very motivated for this match, as the win in the Superclásico against River has generated a much calmer atmosphere to face the rest of the matches to come, where they will try to keep a streak that will allow them to maintain their aspirations of reaching the top of the table.

Lanús

Lanús is still a team with many aspects to improve in sports, since it is having a semester to forget, it has just suffered a defeat against Barracas Central and it urgently needs a victory that will give it back the confidence it needs to recover in the championship.
The match will be played at the Nestor Díaz Pérez Stadium

The Lanús vs Boca Juniors match will be played at the Nestor Díaz Pérez Stadium, located in the district of Lanús, province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1929, has a capacity for 47,027 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Liga Profesional match: Lanús vs Boca Juniors Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
