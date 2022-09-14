Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg in Champions League

4:55 PM5 days ago

Group E Standings

4:55 PM5 days ago

Game over!

Chelsea 1x1 RB Salzburg
4:53 PM5 days ago

Send it away!

92' - Broja  gets rebound in front of the goal and sends the ball over it!
4:50 PM5 days ago

Additional time

90' - Four more minutes of play
4:50 PM5 days ago

Yellow card

89' - Capaldo gets it after strong foul in midfield
4:48 PM5 days ago

Blues change

87' - In: Koita and Pulisic

         Out: Okafor and Sterling

4:46 PM5 days ago

Kohn saves!!

84' - In fast counter-attack, Ziyech receives from the right, attempts in front of the goal and the keeper saves with the foot!
4:42 PM5 days ago

Chelsea changes

82' - Entra: Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech

         Sai: Mateo Kovačić and César Azpilicueta

4:39 PM5 days ago

Other yellow card

79' - Reece James also gets the card after pushing opponent
4:39 PM5 days ago

Yellow card

78' - Adamu, Pavlović and Ulmer receive it
4:38 PM5 days ago

SALZBURG SCORES!!!

74' - After good passes switched by the visitors, Adamu receives by the right, wins fight for the ball with Thiago Silva and crosses to the area. Okafor sends it to the net right in front of it!!
4:31 PM5 days ago

Salzburg changes

70' - Adamu replaces Sesko
4:30 PM5 days ago

Broja

69' - Chelsea player hits head to head with opponent and gets medical care in the field
4:29 PM5 days ago

Missed, but it wouldn't be valid!

67' - Broja receives deep pass by the left, gets freely in front of the goal and misses the target. However, he was already being seen in offside!
4:26 PM5 days ago

Chelsea changes

65' - In: Broja and Loftus-Cheek

         Out: Aubameyang and Havertz

4:18 PM5 days ago

Chelsea in no hurry

58' - Home team switch passes on defense with no rush to attack
4:14 PM5 days ago

Missed

53' - Sesko advances with the ball in the entrance of the area, goes in by the right and shoots away through the goal line by the right side
4:09 PM5 days ago

CHELSEA SCORES!!!

47' - Sterling receives by the entrance of the area in the left and scores with beautiful shot to the left corner of the goal!!
4:06 PM5 days ago

We're back!

Second half begins!
4:05 PM5 days ago

Salzburg changes

Lucas Gourna-Douath replaces Maurits Kjærgaard
3:50 PM5 days ago

Halftime!

Chelsea 0x0 RB Salzburg
3:47 PM5 days ago

Additional time

45' - Three more minutes in the first half
3:44 PM5 days ago

Kepa saves!

41' - Sesko attempts from outside the area and the goalkeeper falls fast in the right corner of the goal to deflect the ball with the tip of the fingers!
3:43 PM5 days ago

Denied!

40' - Sterling receives right in front of the goal by the left, shoots and gets blocked!
3:41 PM5 days ago

Total attempts

39' - Chelsea 7 x 0 RB Salzburg
3:38 PM5 days ago

Referee

36' - The referee has some trouble with his communication equipment and the game is paused by some minutes
3:36 PM5 days ago

Offside

33' - In free kick delivered to the penalty area, Bernardo gets seen in invalid position
3:32 PM5 days ago

Hand touch

28' - Sesko touches the ball with the hand and turnover happens by Salzburg
3:26 PM5 days ago

Kohn gets it

23' - After fast passes switched by Chelsea, Reece James doesn't control the ball well, tries to re-iniciate the play passing by a defender and shoots it into the hands of the goalkeeper
3:19 PM5 days ago

Ball possession

17' - Chelsea 68% x 32 RB Salzburg
3:16 PM5 days ago

Chelsea pressures up

13' - Blues stay near the offense penalty area and seek the first goal
3:11 PM5 days ago

Defense sends it away

9' - Havertz crosses from the left and Bernardo sends it far with a slide tackle
3:07 PM5 days ago

Far away

4' - Havertz shoots in the middle of the area, the balls deflects in the defense and Aubameyang sends it far away above the goal in the rebound
3:03 PM5 days ago

Referees blow it

Game begins
3:02 PM5 days ago

Change in Salzburg

Fernando got a last minute injury and will be replaced by Benji Sesko.
2:31 PM5 days ago

RB Salzburg line-up

2:30 PM5 days ago

Chelsea starters

2:15 PM5 days ago

Good afternoon

The game will begin shortly at the Stamford Bridge. Stay tuned with us.
1:58 AM6 days ago

Tune in here Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Live Score

The game begins at 3 PM (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Chelsea - RB Salzburg live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:53 AM6 days ago

How to watch Chelsea-RB Salzburg Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramunt+ and VIX+

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:48 AM6 days ago

What time is Chelsea-RB Salzburg match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs RB Salzburg on September 14th, 2022, in several countries:


Argentina: 4 PM in ESPN and Star+

Austria: 9 PM in Servus TV, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 2, servustv.com and DAZN

Bolivia: 3 PM in Fox Sports and Star+
Brazil: 4 PM in HBO Max

Canada: 3 PM in DAZN
Chile: 4 PM in Star+
Colombia: 2 PM in Fox Sports and Star+
Ecuador: 2 PM in Fox Sports and Star+

England: 8 PM in BT Sport
USA (ET): 3 PM in Paramount+ and VIX+

Paraguay: 3 PM in Fox Sports and Star+
Peru: 2 PM in Fox Sports and Star+
Uruguay: 4 PM in Fox Sports and Star+
Venezuela: 3 PM in Fox Sports and Star+

1:43 AM6 days ago

History between the teams

This game will be the first one ever between the two teams in history.
1:38 AM6 days ago

Probable lineups of Chelseax RB Salzburg

Chelsea: Mendy; Fofana, Thiago Silva e Koulibaly; James, Jorginho, Kovacic e Cucurella; Mount, Havertz e Sterling. Coach: Graham Potter

RB Salzburg: Kohn; Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer e Bernardo; Capaldo, Seiwald e Kjaergaard; Kameri; Sesko e Okafor. Coach: Matthias Jaissle

1:33 AM6 days ago

Who will be the referee and the assistants?

Referee: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

Assistant referees: Branislav Hancko (SVK) and Jan Pozor (SVK)

Fourth official: Peter Kralović (SVK)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

VAR assistant: Luis Godinho (POR)

1:28 AM6 days ago

Teams players not playing today

All injured

Chelsea: Édouard Mendy and N’Golo Kanté

RB Salzburg: Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Kamil Piatkowski, Bryan Okoh, Mamady Diambou, Ousmane Diakite, Samson Tijani, Luka Sucic, Justin Omoregie and Sekou Koita

1:23 AM6 days ago

The other game of the round

Milan and Dínamo play against each other this same wednesday, but a little bit earlier, at 12:45pm (ET). At the beginning of this match in London, we will already know the result of that one.
1:18 AM6 days ago

Grupo E situation

Chelsea lost to Dínamo Zagreb in Croatia by 1-0 in the first round. Meanwhile, RB Salzburg had a draw against Milan at home in Austria.

Therefore, Dínamo leads the group with three points. Milan and Salzburg come in second and third places with one point each, and the Blues are in the last position right now, with no points.

1:13 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg match will be played at the stadium Stamford Bridge, in London, England, with a capacity of 41.840 people.

Chelsea will play again there in the next round, against Milan. RB Salzburg will also play at home against Dínamo Zagreb.

1:08 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Champions League match: Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Today, Chelsea hosts RB Salzburg in London via the second round of Group E of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

