Goals and Highlights: Millwall 0-2 QPR in Championship 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
90´
The match ends in this London derby, won by QPR 2-0 over Millwall.
90´
5 minutes to be added at The Den, but all indications are that QPR will win and continue to climb up the table
80´
Last 10 minutes of the game and it looks like Millwall are no match for QPR tonight.
71´
Gooooooooooal for QPR
Johansen's second and it looks like the visitors will take all 3 points.
60´
QPR controls it with partial win and is in the hunt for second
54´
Goooooooooooool for QPR
Willock scores to add another goal to his tally
50´
The locals are trying from all sides in these first minutes and they want that goal to get the 3 points.
45´
Action resumes in London, Millwall 0-0 QPR
45´
The first half ends, the score is tied at halftime at The Den.
40´
Last minutes of the first half and both teams are still tied and it seems that this is how the first 45 minutes will end.
30´
Now it is QPR who come close to scoring the first goal, but it remains a draw.
20´
After the home side's goal came so close, QPR rallies in the match
15´
Millwall close to scoring first goal of the match at The Den
5´
The first minutes are very hard-fought and the tie is still holding.
0’
Start of the game
Tune in here Millwall vs QPR Live Score in Championship 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Millwall vs QPR match in Championship 2022.
What time is Millwall vs QPR match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Millwall vs QPR of 14th September in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 PM
Bolivia: 14:45 PM
Brazil: 15:45 PM
Chile: 14:45 PM
Colombia: 14:45 PM
Ecuador: 14:45PM
USA (ET): 14:45 PM
Spain: 20:45 PM in DAZN
Mexico: 13:45 PM in Star+
Paraguay: 15:45 PM
Peru: 14:45 PM
Uruguay: 15:45 PM
Watch out for this Millwall player
Millwall is basing its offense in a peculiar way, as defender Charlie Cresswell is the momentary scorer of the London squad with 3 goals.
Last XI of QPR
1 Dieng, 22 Paal, 3 Dunne, 4 Dickie, 27 Laird, 17 Dozzell, 15 Field, 6 Johansen, 10 Chair, 9 Dykes, 7 Willock.
Last XI of Millwall
33 Bialkowski, 4 Hutchinson, 5 Cooper, 3 Wallace, 16 Shackleton, 8 Mitchell, 23 Saville, 17 styles, 10 Flemming, 9 Bradshaw, 21 Voglsammers.
EFL wants teams to manage better
The EFL Championship teams dream of reaching the top division of England and receive the money they offer to enter the Premier League, however some teams suffer after betting all their money for promotion as was the case of Derby County, Wimbledon, Bury and Oldham Athletic.
The EFL will seek to reduce and control expenses so that the teams do not go bankrupt and could disappear.
Parachute payments
One of the most controversial issues that exist in the EFL Championship are the parachute payments received by teams that move down from the Premier League to the EFL Championship.
The amount is approximately between 70 and 90 million pounds that they receive and that undoubtedly make them start the championship with an advantage over the other teams.
The amount is approximately between 70 and 90 million pounds that they receive and that undoubtedly make them start the championship with an advantage over the other teams.
Europe will suffer with the World Cup in Qatar
The old continent is the soccer federation with the most different competitions and this causes an overload of games for some teams, especially those that play in continental competitions.
The teams that will have more problems are those from England that have up to 4 competitions to play and a World Cup in the middle of the calendar is not the best for the number of matches they will play.
The teams that will have more problems are those from England that have up to 4 competitions to play and a World Cup in the middle of the calendar is not the best for the number of matches they will play.
EFL begins to settle down
England's second division started with some surprises that few of us expected but now everything seems to be settling back to normal.
The 3 teams that were relegated to the Championship and received parachute payments are moving up the table, as Norwich are second in the standings while Burnley are fifth, followed by Watford who are sixth.
These payments are controversial and will continue to be so as it gives extra money to these teams who often return in 1 year to the Premier League.
The 3 teams that were relegated to the Championship and received parachute payments are moving up the table, as Norwich are second in the standings while Burnley are fifth, followed by Watford who are sixth.
These payments are controversial and will continue to be so as it gives extra money to these teams who often return in 1 year to the Premier League.
QPR with big dreams
The team from the capital of England is in 11th position with 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats with 11 points but only 3 units away from the Playoffs qualification zone, so they are still hoping to qualify and return to the Premier League.
Millwall with an irregular start
The London team has not had the best start of the season, with 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats to have 10 points.
However, they will be looking for more points to dream of that longed-for promotion to the Premier League.
However, they will be looking for more points to dream of that longed-for promotion to the Premier League.
The Championship is on fire
England's second division is undoubtedly one of the most hard-fought competitions in the world, with 24 teams looking for three places in the Premier League.
The start has not been easy for some teams and others are beginning to dream of the promised destiny of moving up to the first division of soccer on the island.
The start has not been easy for some teams and others are beginning to dream of the promised destiny of moving up to the first division of soccer on the island.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Championship: Millwall vs QPR
My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.