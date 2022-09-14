Goals and Highlights: Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING LIVE ON VAVEL
Thank you for following the Cruz Azul vs León live stream on VAVEL. Keep visiting the VAVEL website to keep up to date with everything that is happening in the world of sports.
IT'S OVER
The match ends, Cruz Azul beats La Fiera in the last minutes of the match, and wins the victory.
81
Goooooooooool! Michael Steveen Estrada headed in the first for Cruz Azul.
78
Cata Domínguez of Cruz Azul is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
77
Cruz Azul substitution, Gonzalo Rodrigo Carneiro comes off and Jesus Alonso Escoboza enters.
73
Cruz Azul substitution, Ángel Rodrigo Romero comes off and Christian Alejandro Tabó enters.
66
Cruz Azul substitution, Rafael Guerrero comes off and Michael Steveen Estrada enters.
57
Autogogoooooooool! Cruz Azul cruzazuleó la cruzazuleó. Huescas of La Máquina misses in front of his goal.
53
Leon's defense prevents Cruz Azul from getting into the box and getting a shot off.
51
Cruz Azul's Carneiro puts pressure on Leon's goalkeeper.
THE FIRST HALF IS OVER
The first half ends at the Azteca. Cruz Azul and León are tied 0-0 at the moment.
43
Alvarado de León shot from outside the box against the Celeste goal and the ball went wide.
39
Chin! Cruz Azul's Romero took a free kick and his teammates deflected the ball away from the Esmeralda goal.
37
Alvarado of León fouled Antuna of Cruz Azul, who was approaching to shoot inside the Esmeralda area.
33
Bellón del León was cautioned for dangerous play.
31
Cruz Azul's Antuna shoots at the Esmeralda goal from outside the box, but the ball goes wide of the target.
30
Cruz Azul's Romero tried to connect with a teammate inside the Esmeralda area but the ball was cleared by the León defense.
26
The game lost pace and is played at half court.
24
Leon's Alvarado almost scored the first goal of the game inside Cruz Azul's six-yard box.
22
Rodríguez de León prevents Cruz Azul's shot from entering the Esmeralda goal. Goalkeeper Cota thanks him.
16
It's starting to rain at the Azteca! The field begins to fill with water, hopefully it won't be a factor in the match.
10
Cruz Azul's Lira shot from outside the area and the ball went over the Esmeralda goal.
3
The Azteca Stadium looks a bit empty, barely three thousand people have arrived for the match.
IN MOMENTS WE START
The game kicks off at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, Cruz Azul welcomes León and both teams are competing for the three points.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN
In a couple of moments, we will start broadcasting the match between Cruz Azul and León from the Azteca Stadium, a match corresponding to the 16th round of the Liga MX.
LEÓN'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that León's green bellies are sending to face the light blue machine of Cruz Azul. With three more points, they could secure their place in the playoffs in places 4-8 overall.
CRUZ AZUL'S LINEUP IS READY
This is the lineup that "El Potro" Gutiérrez is sending to face the Panzas Verdes of León at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. They are going for the three points to fight for the playoffs.
HIS LAST TOURNAMENT AS A CELESTIAL
According to "Francotirador", in his column he points out that Cata Domínguez and Rafael Baca are living their last matches with the blue jersey, and that, although for "Potro" they are two important and active players, the decision is practically made. Likewise, José de Jesús Corona will also be added to the list of departures, as the board of directors no longer considers him necessary for this new restructuring of the team.
LOST VALUE IN THE MARKET
At Club León, the Colombian player Yairo Moreno went from being sought after by FC Porto to losing market value; a winger-winger with great qualities who failed to consolidate as expected. Currently his value is already at 4 million dollars and continues to fall; the 27-year-old Colombian player has to recover his level as soon as possible if he wants to think about another opportunity to reach the Old Continent.
STILL SHORT OF A FULL SQUAD
Raúl Gutiérrez will still be without his full squad for one of the most important matches in which La Máquina will give its all to reach the Playoffs. Among the players who will not be able to play against La Fiera are Alejandro Mayorga, defender Juan Escobar and Argentinean Rodolfo Rotondi, who is suffering from a right thigh discomfort.
LEÓN'S LAST MATCH
León traveled to Nuevo León to face Tigres at the Volcán Universitario. La Fiera had a match worthy of such magnitude, as both teams proposed in a two-legged game, but an own goal by Samir Santos at minute 24 scored the only goal of the match in favor of Los Panzas Verdes, ending the match 0-1 for the visitors, who returned home with a valuable three points and leaving a big loss for Los Regios.
CRUZ AZUL'S LAST MATCH
The blue-and-blue Cruz Azul team faced the Mazatlán cannoneers last matchday at the Azteca Stadium. The Cruz Azul team was obliged to beat the visitors if they wanted to have aspirations of advancing to the playoff places in national football. The team started winning with a goal by Gonzalo Carneiro in the 21st minute and later Ángel Villamayor would score the definitive 2-0 for the light blue team to keep the three points at home.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over in Liga MX, Mexican soccer actions continue with the duel between Cruz Azul and León at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, both teams will play the match corresponding to matchday 16, which was brought forward for all teams due to the tight schedule for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On the one hand, La máquina will be looking to continue their winning streak after beating Mazatlán 2-0 at the Azteca; however, they face León, a team that defeated Tigres by the minimum difference and strengthened their place in the final phase.
Tune in here Cruz Azul vs León Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs León match.
Where and how to watch Cruz Azul vs León live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN. You can also watch the match via streaming on VIX plus.
Argentina: 21:00 PM
Bolivia: 19:00 PM
Brazil: 21:00 PM
Chile: 20:00 PM
Colombia: 20:00 PM
Ecuador: 19:00 PM
USA (ET): 20:00 PM in TUDN USA
Spain: 1:00 AM
Mexico: 19:00 PM
Paraguay: 19:00 PM
Peru: 20:00 PM
Uruguay: 21:00 PM
Venezuela: 19:00 PM
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Erik Lira, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Erik Lira has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for Cruz Azul.
Watch out for this Club León player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Joel Campbell, the midfielder with great experience in the national football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Joel Campbell has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, and he is also fundamental in the circulation of the ball for the fierce León team.
Last León lineup:
R. Cota; O. Rodríguez, P. Bellón, J. Barreiro, L. Cervates Godinez; Y. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, F. Ambríz, J. Campbell; L. Di Yorio, A. Alvarado.
Cruz Azul's last lineup:
J. Corona; A. Escoboza, R. Funes, R. G. Ramírez, J. Domínguez; C. Rotondi, E. Lira, I. Rivero, C. Antuna; M. Estrada, C. Rodríguez.
Background:
Cruz Azul and León have faced each other on a total of 32 occasions (13 wins for La Máquina, 10 draws and 8 wins for La Fiera), with the scales tipping slightly in favor of Cruz Azul. In terms of goals scored, it is the capital team that has the advantage with 42 goals scored to Leon's 37. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of last year's tournament, when Cruz Azul defeated León by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium
Estadio Azteca is a multi-purpose stadium located in Mexico City, Mexico. It is currently the home of Club América, Club América Femenil and Cruz Azul, teams that play in Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, or First Divisions of men's and women's soccer in Mexico. It has a capacity for 87,000 spectators, making it the largest in Mexico, the second largest in America and the seventh largest in the world.
It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966 with a friendly match between América and Torino, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The first goal was scored by America's player Arlindo dos Santos.
It is the only stadium that has hosted two FIFA World Cup finals, in the Mexico 1970 and Mexico 1986 championships. In the first final it saw the consecration of Pelé as the "king" of soccer, and in the second the consolidation of Diego Armando Maradona as a historic figure of world football.
They want to win on the road
For their part, the green bellies of León will be looking to win as visitors at the Azteca Stadium and give the Cementera fans that superiority blow. The León team is in the playoff zone and will be looking to stay between 4th and 8th place in the league in order to host the playoff match at home and not have to play the elimination match away from home. León is currently in 8th place with 14 games played in which they have 5 wins, 3 ties and 6 losses. They also average a total of 19 goals and 24 goals against, leaving them with a goal difference of -5, for a total of 18 points.
To lift their heads and win at home
The Blue and Whites will be looking to get into the fight for the playoff places after having had an irregular moment throughout the tournament, where they have not been able to get out of the lower positions of the general table of the competition, also, the Azteca Stadium has not been able to weigh in favor of the light blue team, Therefore, now that they are facing such an old and familiar rival that is going through a better moment, both the fans and the team will have to make the Santa Ursula stadium weigh heavily in their search for the three points and not miss out on the big party of Mexican soccer.
The road to the title continues
Liga MX continues with all the action and excitement of every tournament, in this half of the tournament the teams went through a month full of action and intensity to continue navigating in the so-called Apertura 2022 adventure, a championship that will have a high intensity without rest from now until November, so this time the teams will have to give 100% at all times to win the championship at the end of the road. For this matchday 16, Cruz Azul will face León at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula in a duel marked by the urgency of getting three points for La máquina and getting into the fight for a place in the national playoffs, as well as for La fiera, which wants to ensure its participation in the final phase of the tournament, and be among the first four places in the playoffs that will receive the eliminatory duel at home.
Kick-off time
The Cruz Azul vs Leon match will be played at the Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 Liga MX Match: Cruz Azul vs Leon!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.