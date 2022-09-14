Goals and Summary of Braga 1-0 Union Berlin in the UEFA Europa League
Image: VAVEL

4:54 PM4 days ago

90'

Match ends Braga 1-0 Union Berlin
4:42 PM4 days ago

85'

Last minutes of the match Braga is taking the 3 points in the final part of the match.
4:36 PM4 days ago

80'

Braga's goal opens the scoreboard with 10 minutes to go.
4:32 PM4 days ago

75'

Union Berlin also made some changes in order to control the game and look for the winning goal with counterattacks.
4:26 PM4 days ago

70'

Braga has already made a couple of changes in order to win the match at home and the changes are offensive.
4:21 PM4 days ago

65'

There are still no changes in the match, the two teams are unable to hurt each other.
4:16 PM4 days ago

60'

Union Berlin defends very well and prevents any arrival of Braga.
4:13 PM4 days ago

55'

Braga also tries to generate danger, but the game becomes a bit stagnant.
4:06 PM4 days ago

50'

Union Berlin starts with more intensity in the second half.
4:04 PM4 days ago

45'

Second part starts
3:48 PM4 days ago

45'

First half ends Braga 0-0 Union Berlin
3:39 PM4 days ago

40'

In the last minutes of the first half, everything seems to indicate that we will go to the break with no goals.
3:36 PM4 days ago

35'

Braga presses and looks for the goal that will give them the advantage before the break.
3:29 PM4 days ago

30'

The game is stopped by continuous fouls, not allowing the game to run normally.
3:24 PM4 days ago

25'

The intensity of the game dropped a little, the teams were unable to break through the midfield and the match became increasingly hard fought.
3:19 PM4 days ago

20'

Braga approaches the first goal in the match.
3:12 PM4 days ago

15'

The match is not moving much, the two teams are fighting intensely for the ball and there is still no dangerous arrival.
3:07 PM4 days ago

10'

Union Berlin tries to generate danger but Braga defends in a great way.
3:04 PM4 days ago

5'

Braga starts the first half with more intensity.
3:00 PM4 days ago

Kickoff

The match between Braga and Union Berlin kicks off.
2:50 PM4 days ago

All ready

Everything is ready at the Braga Stadium, the teams finish warming up and enter the dressing room for the final talk and jump to the start of the match, in this UEFA Europa League Match day 2.
2:45 PM4 days ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up, getting ready for the start of the match, and there is also a great start at the Braga Stadium.
2:40 PM4 days ago

Lineup Union Berlin

This is Union Berlin´s Lineup:

2:35 PM4 days ago

Lineup Braga

This is braga Lineup:

2:30 PM4 days ago

This is what Braga Stadium looks like

This is what the building looks like for today's game:
2:25 PM4 days ago

The equipment has arrived

The teams are already at the Braga Stadium, the players enter the dressing rooms and get ready to warm up on the field, others prefer to reconnoiter the field before entering the dressing room.
2:20 PM4 days ago

Fans

The fans are starting to arrive at the Braga Stadium, a great entry is expected in Portugal for another UEFA Europa League match.
2:15 PM4 days ago

Matches tomorrow

The matches that will also take place tomorrow are: Feyenoord vs Sturm, Sheriff vs Manchester United, Betis vs Ludogorest, Monaco vs Ferencvaros, Roma vs HJK, Dinamo vs Larnaca and Rennes vs Fenerbance.
2:10 PM4 days ago

2:05 PM4 days ago

2:00 PM4 days ago

Referee

The referee in charge of the match will be Filip Glova.
1:55 PM4 days ago

Background

These two teams have never met in the UEFA Europa League, this will be the first time they meet and Braga will be favored to take the three points.
1:50 PM4 days ago

Absences

In terms of absences, only Union Berlin will not be able to count on Sven Michel due to expulsion, while Braga has no suspended or injured players, so they will have a full squad for tomorrow's match.
1:45 PM4 days ago

Key Player Union Berlin

Jordan Pefok:

Forward born in the United States, he is one of the scorers of the German team, he has 5 games played and 2 goals scored, he is a national selection with the Stars and Stripes with whom he has 9 games played and one goal scored, he will look to give the 3 points to his teams in a complicated field.

1:40 PM4 days ago

Key Player Braga

Diego Lainez:

22 year old Mexican fullback, after his time with Betis of Spain, he was loaned to Braga to have more minutes ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a fast player and difficult to mark, he has 4 games played in the local league and one goal scored, he is a national team player with Mexico, he has 17 games played and 3 goals scored, undoubtedly the future of the national team, he will seek to help his team to get the 3 points with his people and in his stadium.

1:35 PM4 days ago

Braga Stadium

Located in Portugal, it is Braga's stadium, a very important stadium in Portuguese soccer, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in January 2001, it will be the field where Braga and Union Berlin will dispute the 2nd date of the UEFA Europa League.

1:30 PM4 days ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Braga vs Union Berlin in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at the Braga Stadium, at 14:00.
