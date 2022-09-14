Goals and Highlights: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Statistics of the match
Possession: 66% Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 34%
Total Shots: 11 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 2
Shots on goal: 4 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 1
Total passes: 633 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 259
Fouls: 18 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 11
Match ends
Minute 90'
Minute 87'
Minute 84'
Minute 80' | GOAL
Minute 76'
Minute 72' | GOAL
Minute 69'
Minute 65'
Minute 61'
Minute 57'
Minute 53'
Minute 49'
Second half starts
First Half Statistics
Possession: 71.5% Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 28.5%
Total Shots: 6 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 0
Shots on goal: 2 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 0
Total passes: 306 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 108
Fouls: 7 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 3
First half ends
Minute 45'
Minute 42'
Minute 38'
Minute 34'
Minute 30' | GOAL
Minute 28'
Minute 24'
Minute 20'
Minute 16'
Minute 12'
Minute 8'
Minute 4'
The match starts!
Clothing
Omonia Nicosia comes out in their alternate uniform; completely red.
Field trip
Pre-competitive movements
Substitutes - Omonia Nicosia
Starters in Omonia Nocosia
Coach: Neil Lennon.
Substitutes - Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad starters
D.T.: Imanol Alguacil.
Get ready!
Tune in here Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia Live Score
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia match live on TV and online?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia?
Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN 2
Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN 4
Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 18:45 hrs. - GOL PLAY
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Assistant Referees: Silver Koiv - EST and Karolin Kaivoja - EST
Fourth official: Juri Frischer - EST
VAR: Chris Kavanagh - ENG
AVAR: Stuart Attwell - ENG
Key player in Omonia Nicosia
Key player in Real Sociedad
History Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia
Actuality - Omonia Nicosia
- Last three matches
Omonia Nicosia 3-2 AEK Larnaca
Omonia Nicosia 0-3 Sheriff Tiraspol
Apollon Limassol 2-1 Omonia Nicosia
Actuality - Real Sociedad
- Last three matches
Real Sociedad 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad
Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad
The match will be played at the Municipal de Anoeta Stadium
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.