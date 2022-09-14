Goals and Highlights: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League 2022-2023


2:52 PM4 days ago

We end the coverage of Real Sociedad's 2-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia on matchday two of the group stage of the Europa League 2022-2023
2:50 PM4 days ago

Statistics of the match

Goals: 2 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 1

Possession: 66% Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 34%

Total Shots: 11 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 2

Shots on goal: 4 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 1

Total passes: 633 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 259

Fouls: 18 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 11

2:44 PM4 days ago

Match ends

Real Sociedad won 2-1 at home over Omonia Nicosia, goals were scored by Ander Guevara at minute 30' and Alexander Sorloth at minute 80' for Real Sociedad, Omonia Nicosia's goal was scored by Bruno at minute 72'.
2:41 PM4 days ago

Minute 90'

Six additional minutes will be played in the second half.
2:40 PM4 days ago

Minute 87'

Another yellow card, this time for Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia.
2:39 PM4 days ago

Minute 84'

Yellow card for Omonia Nocosia's Fouad Bachirou after a foul on Brais Mendez.
2:30 PM4 days ago

Minute 80' | GOAL

GOAL for Real Sociedad, scored by Alexander Sorloth after a left-footed shot from inside the box, after an assist from Takefusa Kubo.
2:28 PM4 days ago

Minute 76'

After getting the equalizer, Omonia Nicosia continues to retreat and continues to make Real Sociedad's attacks impossible.
2:19 PM4 days ago

Minute 72' | GOAL

GOAL for Omonia Nicosia, made by Bruno after a long pass from his own field and after the confusion in Real Sociedad's defense, the goal was scored.
2:16 PM4 days ago

Minute 69'

Real Sociedad continued to attack, this time trying to do so from the flanks but they were unable to put together partnerships and the attacks were not successful.
2:14 PM4 days ago

Minute 65'

Real Sociedad had a very dangerous chance after Alexander Sorloth's shot, but the goalkeeper Fabiano made a great save.
2:12 PM4 days ago

Minute 61'

Real Sociedad continues to dominate the match, but Omonia Nicosia continues to retreat and the Spanish team is unable to reach the opponent's goal.
2:10 PM4 days ago

Minute 57'

Real Sociedad's approach after Diego Rico's cross, but it goes too long after Mohamed-Ali Cho's poor control.
2:06 PM4 days ago

Minute 53'

Real Sociedad's approach after Diego Rico's cross that Brais Méndez narrowly missed.
2:05 PM4 days ago

Minute 49'

Substitution due to injury in Omonia Nicosia, Hector Yuste comes off the field and Adam Lang enters the field.
1:51 PM4 days ago

Second half starts

At the moment, Real Sociedad leads 1-0 over Omonia Nicosia.
1:37 PM4 days ago

First Half Statistics

Goals: 1 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 0

Possession: 71.5% Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 28.5%

Total Shots: 6 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 0

Shots on goal: 2 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 0

Total passes: 306 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 108

Fouls: 7 Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia 3

1:34 PM4 days ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
1:32 PM4 days ago

Minute 45'

Three additional minutes will be played in the first half.
1:30 PM4 days ago

Minute 42'

Real Sociedad continues with the initiative of the game and looking for spaces to get to the opponent's goal, for all their outfield players in the opponent's field.
1:28 PM4 days ago

Minute 38'

Real Sociedad's approach after Diego Rico's cross into the box was narrowly missed by Jon Karrikaburu.
1:25 PM4 days ago

Minute 34'

Real Sociedad continued to attack after taking the lead, but Omonia Nicosia remained well positioned at the back and Imanol Alguacil's men were unable to reach their opponents' goal.
1:23 PM4 days ago

Minute 30' | GOAL

GOAL for Real Sociedad, scored by Ander Guevara after a right-footed shot from outside the area.
1:21 PM4 days ago

Minute 28'

Real Sociedad tries to play on the left flank, but Omonia closes the spaces and the home team cannot find partnerships.
1:19 PM4 days ago

Minute 24'

Real Sociedad had a dangerous chance after Aritz Elustondo's header went wide of the goal.
1:08 PM4 days ago

Minute 20'

Real Sociedad's approach, after a cross from Alex Sola that goes all over the area, but no teammate is able to get on the ball.
1:05 PM4 days ago

Minute 16'

Real Sociedad took the initiative throughout the game, but Omonia Nicosia's good positioning prevented them from making any headway.
1:04 PM4 days ago

Minute 12'

Substitution due to injury in Omonia Nicosia, Moreto Cassama leaves the field and Charalampos Charalampous enters the field.
12:55 PM4 days ago

Minute 8'

Corner kick for Real Sociedad after goalkeeper Fabiano's clearance.
12:51 PM4 days ago

Minute 4'

Very dangerous arrival for Real Sociedad after Brais Méndez's right-footed shot, but the goalkeeper Fabiano made a great save.
12:48 PM4 days ago

The match starts!

The ball is rolling at the Municipal de Anoeta Stadium.
12:42 PM4 days ago

Clothing

Real Sociedad is dressed in its main uniform; blue and white striped shirt, white shorts and white socks.
Omonia Nicosia comes out in their alternate uniform; completely red.
12:38 PM4 days ago

Field trip

Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at the Municipal de Anoeta Stadium.
12:22 PM4 days ago

Pre-competitive movements

Both teams warm up on the pitch of the Anoeta Municipal Stadium.
12:18 PM4 days ago

Substitutes - Omonia Nicosia

Zachariou, Uzoho, Bruno, Papoulis, Panagi, Matthews, Lecjaks, Lang, Kakoullis, Charalampous, Berker.
12:17 PM4 days ago

Starters in Omonia Nocosia

Roster: Fabiano; Psaltis, Miletic, Yuste, Kitsos; Bachirou, Panagiotou; Loizou, Cassama, Diskerud; Ansarifard.
Coach: Neil Lennon.
12:17 PM4 days ago

Substitutes - Real Sociedad

Zubimendi, Zubiaurre, Turrientes, Sorloth, Pacheco, Navarro, Muñoz, Marrero, Kubo, Silva, Gorosabel, González.
12:17 PM4 days ago

Real Sociedad starters

Roster: Remiro; Sola, Elustondo, Zubeldia, Rico; Illarramendi, Guevara, Merino; Méndez, Karrikaburu, Cho.
D.T.: Imanol Alguacil.
12:06 PM4 days ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the match between Real Sociedad and Omonia Nicosia on matchday two of the Europa League 2022-2023 group stage.
8:22 PM5 days ago

8:12 PM5 days ago

What time is Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia match on September 15, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN 2 

Bolivia: 12:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Brazil: 13:45 hrs. - ESPN 4 

Chile: 12:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Colombia: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Ecuador: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Spain: 18:45 hrs. - GOL PLAY

Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Paraguay: 12:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Peru: 11:45 hrs. - Star+ 

Uruguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star+

8:07 PM5 days ago

Refereeing team

Referee: Kristo Tohver - EST

Assistant Referees: Silver Koiv - EST and Karolin Kaivoja - EST

Fourth official: Juri Frischer - EST

VAR: Chris Kavanagh - ENG

AVAR: Stuart Attwell - ENG

8:02 PM5 days ago

Key player in Omonia Nicosia

One of the players to take into account in Omonia Nicosia is Bruno, the 28-year-old Brazilian-born right-sided attacker, who has played two games so far in the local league, in that number of matches he has not been able to assist but has already scored two goals, against AEK Larnaca and Apollon Limassol.
7:57 PM5 days ago

Key player in Real Sociedad

One of the key players in Real Sociedad is Brais Méndez, the 25-year-old Spanish-born central midfielder has played five games so far in his home league, in which he has not been able to assist but has already scored two goals, against Elche CF and Getafe CF.
7:52 PM5 days ago

History Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia

Both teams have not met to date, so the match next Thursday, September 15, 2022 will be the first match between the two teams.
7:47 PM5 days ago

Actuality - Omonia Nicosia

Omonia Nicosia has had a poor performance in their local league, after playing three matches they are in the 11th position in the standings with three points, this score was obtained after winning one match, drawing none and losing the other two, they have scored four goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last three matches

Omonia Nicosia 3-2 AEK Larnaca

Omonia Nicosia 0-3 Sheriff Tiraspol

Apollon Limassol 2-1 Omonia Nicosia

7:42 PM5 days ago

Actuality - Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad has been developing a discreet role in the current edition of its local league, since after playing a total of five matches, it is in the 11th position in the standings with seven points, this after winning two matches, drawing one and losing two, leaving a goal difference of -2 after scoring five goals and conceding seven. 
  • Last three matches

Real Sociedad 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

Getafe 2-1 Real Sociedad

7:37 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at the Municipal de Anoeta Stadium

The match between Real Sociedad vs Omonia Nicosia will take place at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta in the city of San Sebastian (Spain), this stadium is where the Real Sociedad Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1993 and has a capacity for approximately 39,300 spectators.
7:32 PM5 days ago

