Goals and Highlights: Betis 3-2 Ludogorets in Europa League 2022
Image: Betis

5:39 PM4 days ago

Goals andh Highlights

4:54 PM4 days ago

95'

The match ends, Betis beats Ludogorets.
4:51 PM4 days ago

91'

Close! Nonato's shot but the ball goes wide.
4:47 PM4 days ago

86'

The visitors came close to scoring, but Rodriguez and company prevented the goal.
4:40 PM4 days ago

80'

Guido's shot was saved by the goalkeeper.
4:33 PM4 days ago

74'

Goal, goal, goal for Ludogorets! Shot from outside the box that ends up going into the goal.
4:30 PM4 days ago

70'

A cross that Miranda ends up rejecting.
4:27 PM4 days ago

67'

Ludogorets is looking for the opponent's goal, but Bravo is attentive and keeps the ball.
4:20 PM4 days ago

62'

Ludogorets changes. Show and Witry are replaced by Nonato and Gruper.
4:18 PM4 days ago

58'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Sergio Canales sends a lethal shot from outside the box to increase the lead.
4:14 PM4 days ago

55'

Betis substitution. Paul comes off for Rodríguez
4:11 PM4 days ago

49'

A series of shots on goal, the ball culminates in a shot by Thiago that Bravo deflects.
4:05 PM4 days ago

45'

The match restarts at the Benito Villamarín.
3:50 PM4 days ago

45+2

The first half comes to an end, a very lively game in Seville. 
3:49 PM4 days ago

45'

Goal, goal, goal for Ludogorets! Despodov hits a free kick into the net and the ball goes in. 
3:34 PM4 days ago

32'

A sweep by the locals preventing Betis from creating danger. 
3:30 PM4 days ago

25'

Goal, goal, goal for Betis! Luiz Henrique's shot to the goal which opens the score. 
3:24 PM4 days ago

22'

Tekpetey's shot at Bravo's goal, but the goalkeeper deflects the ball. 
3:17 PM4 days ago

14'

A powerful shot by Guardado, but the ball ends up in the goalkeeper's hands. 
3:11 PM4 days ago

7'

Intense duel at the Villamarín, both teams are looking for the opponent's goal. 
3:01 PM4 days ago

0'

The match kicks off at the Benito Villamarín. 
2:57 PM4 days ago

Ludogorets: LineUp

Padt; Cicinho, Verdon, Nedyalkov, Witry; Cafumana, Piotrowski, Cauly; Tekpetey, Despodov, Thiago.
2:57 PM4 days ago

Betis: LineUp

Bravo; Ruibal, Luiz Felipe, Edgar, Miranda; Guardado, Paul; Joaquín, Canales, Luiz Henrique; Willian José. 
2:52 PM4 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up. 

 

2:47 PM4 days ago

At home

Betis is already at the Villamarín, where they will be looking for a new victory.

 

2:42 PM4 days ago

They arrived

Ludogorets is already in Seville, looking for a favorable result. 
2:37 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this player

Cauly Oliveira is the one Betis has to pay attention to, the player will be looking to score goals and help his team. 
2:32 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this player

Ludogorets has to pay special attention to Borja Iglesias, the striker accumulates several cough coughs and arrives looking to continue adding.
2:27 PM4 days ago

What a stat

Both teams are both scoring three goals in the competition and have accumulated two goals, however Ludogorets has already scored a goal, something that Betis has not. 
2:22 PM4 days ago

All set

The Benito Villamarín looks spectacular for tonight's Europa League match. 

2:17 PM4 days ago

We're back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between Betis and Ludogorets. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information about each team, as well as the confirmed lineups. 
2:12 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Real Betis vs Ludogorets live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the Real Betis vs Ludogorets live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
2:07 PM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Real Betis vs Ludogorets live online

The match will be broadcasted on Star+ channel.

Real Betis vs Ludogorets can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:02 PM4 days ago

What time is Real Betis vs Ludogorets UEFA Europa League group stage matchday 2?

This is the kick-off time for the Real Betis vs Ludogorets match on September 15, 2022 in various countries:

 

Argentina: 16.00

Brazil: 16.00

Uruguay: 4 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2 p.m.

United States: 12:00 noon PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Spain: 9:00 p.m.

1:57 PM4 days ago

Betis Statements

Manuel Pellegrini spoke ahead of the match: "Nobody in the dressing room is euphoric, nobody believes that we are the best in the world".

"The most important thing with the maturity of the squad is not to believe that because we won the previous matches we will win the next one. I see the squad as very mature in that respect."

"The most important thing in a season with many matches is to make rotations and that is given by the players because of how they train. Tomorrow we have some absentees. Sabaly has a muscular problem and won't be here. Those who are there will perform as they did at the beginning of the season.

"We have to be match after match both in La Liga and in the Europa League trying to give our best against our opponents."

"The important thing is to qualify. If, in addition to that, one can skip the play-offs, it would leave us in this special season after the World Cup with two weeks off to train during the week."

1:52 PM4 days ago

How are Ludogorets coming along?

Ludogorets beat POFC four goals to nil, as well as beating Roma two goals to one.

1:47 PM4 days ago

How are Betis coming in?

Betis arrives to this match after beating Villarreal by the minimum and HJK two goals to zero in the first match of this competition in LaLiga.

1:42 PM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

The Real Betis vs Ludogorets match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 30 010 people. 
1:37 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Europa League match: Betis vs Ludogorets Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
