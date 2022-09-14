Real Madrid scores late win over RB Leipzig

Playing their first game of the UEFA Champions League group stage at home at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid managed to score two late goals to earn three more points.

Real Madrid can't break the German wall

Real Madrid hosted German side RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernebeu in front of the Madrid faithful.

Five minutes into the game the Germans earned the first shot when Christian Nkunku forced a turnover and ran up the pitch and took a powerful strike at Thibaut Courtois but he was able to make the save.

In the 28th minute, Real Madrid got a bit of a scare when Nkunku ran into Courtois but the Belgian keeper was able to get up under his own power and stay in the game.

The first half finished with both teams unable to break the deadlock as they both headed into the locker room.

Federico Valverde plays hero for Real Madrid

Five minutes into the second half it was Timo Werner for the visitors with a great scoring opportunity but again Courtois came up with a big save to keep it scoreless.

Carlo Ancelotti made his first change in the 64th minute by bringing in Marco Asensio for Eduardo Camavinga looking to give his offense a boost with less than 30 minutes to go.

Real Madrid finally got the breakthrough in the 80th minute as Federico Valverde got a long stellar pass from Vinicius Jr and with a powerful curling shot beat Peter Gulacsi to make it 1-0.

After the goal, Ancelotti brought in Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy who began the game on the bench for David Alaba and Luka Modric. Minutes later Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr were subbed out for Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos.

Real Madrid doubled their lead in the 92nd minute off a free kick as Kroos made an excellent pass to Asensio who managed to flick the ball into the back of the net to seal the win.

Real Madrid will next host Shakhtar Donestk who will make the trip to the Spanish capital on October 5th.