Goals and Highlights: Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United in Europa League
Image: VAVEL

3:00 PM4 days ago

Resume

2:41 PM4 days ago

Red Devils win

Manchester United takes the away victory by beating Sheriff 2-0, who played a good game; however, they could not avoid the goals. Stay tuned to VAVEL so you don't miss any game from the best leagues in Europe.
2:35 PM4 days ago

90´+3

The match ends with Manchester United winning 2-0.
2:33 PM4 days ago

90´

Two minutes are added.
2:32 PM4 days ago

89´

United change

Out: Antony and Martinez 
In: Garnacho and Maguire

2:30 PM4 days ago

86´

Sheriff gets a dangerous free kick on the edge of the area.
2:29 PM4 days ago

85´

Foul against United.
2:27 PM4 days ago

83´

Elanga creates a dangerous play for himself.
2:24 PM4 days ago

81´

United change 
Out: Ronaldo
In: Elanga
2:22 PM4 days ago

79´

United brings calm to the game.
2:17 PM4 days ago

74´

De Gea takes the ball well.
2:17 PM4 days ago

73´

Ronaldo assists Antony and comes close to scoring the third.
2:12 PM4 days ago

69´

Great collective play by United where Ronaldo shoots and the ball goes over the goal.
2:10 PM4 days ago

67´

Martinez cuts off a dangerous ball.
2:07 PM4 days ago

64´

United is inaccurate on key passes.
2:05 PM4 days ago

61´

Malaysia receives a yellow card in the middle of the field.
1:59 PM4 days ago

55´

Eriksen crosses dangerously, but there is no receiver.
1:53 PM4 days ago

50´

For the second half Casemiro came on for McTominay.
1:51 PM4 days ago

48´

Sheriff tries from the right.
1:47 PM4 days ago

46´

The second half begins.
1:31 PM4 days ago

45´

End of the first half.
1:31 PM4 days ago

44´

Sheriff tries a cross that goes to the corner kick.
1:25 PM4 days ago

39´

Goooooooooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot.
1:24 PM4 days ago

37´

Penalty for Manchester United.
1:18 PM4 days ago

32´

Ronaldo came close to scoring the second.
1:14 PM4 days ago

27´

A free kick by Sheriff sends the ball into the stands.
1:11 PM4 days ago

25´

Bruno is fouled and United are awarded a free kick on the left.
1:09 PM4 days ago

23´

A cross from the right that Ronaldo cannot connect.
1:08 PM4 days ago

22´

Atiemwen shoots and the ball passes very close to the post.
1:03 PM4 days ago

17´

Goooooooooooooooool Manchester United! Sancho in a formidable collective play, crosses the ball and they win it.
1:00 PM4 days ago

14´

Ronaldo enters the area and receives a charge that is not marked as a penalty.
12:57 PM4 days ago

11´

Sheriff's long-range shot goes over the goal.
12:56 PM4 days ago

10´

Opportunity cut out for United.
12:53 PM4 days ago

United looks to get out to generate danger.
12:49 PM4 days ago

Sheriff puts pressure on United in the penalty area.
12:45 PM4 days ago

The match begins.
12:43 PM4 days ago

Minutes away

The game will start shortly.
12:35 PM4 days ago

Sheriff starting XI

31. N. KOVALI, 2. P. KPOZO, 7. A. OUATTARA, 8. M. DIOP, 6. S. RADELJIĆ, 10. C. BADOLO, 15. G. KIKI, 18. M. KYABOU, 20. A. ZOHOURI, 61. R. AKANBI, 80. I. ATIEMWEN.
12:30 PM4 days ago

Starting XI Manchester United

This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starting XI Manchester United/Image: ManUtd
12:25 PM4 days ago

Rashford not available

Rashford was not called up for Thursday's game due to a muscle injury, this injury has been carried over from the game against Arsenal and has not been able to heal, he is expected to return at the end of the FIFA break.
12:20 PM4 days ago

Manchester United is already at the stadium

This is how the trainer introduced himself:
12:15 PM4 days ago

Motivated and experienced sheriff

It's a great motivation to play against a team like this. Ronaldo will play or not. We beat Real Madrid last year. Now we have an experienced team. We've played enough Champions League and Europa League games. I think we have experience.
12:10 PM4 days ago

Ten Hag respects the opponent

"That's for sure. They beat Real Madrid, they beat Shakhtar Donetsk, but also, we know what we are capable of. We beat last season's number one (in some respects) at Liverpool and beat the current number one in the league (at Arsenal), so it's up to us. If we do that, we'll get the right result."
12:05 PM4 days ago

De Gea spoke about the upcoming matches

"You can say that we take it one game at a time and try to prepare for each game as a final. This is just one more, but we train well and it's very important for us to be 100% well and recover very well. After this game (and the break), there will be a crazy period of games, but, as soon as we start winning, winning, winning, it will be a great thing for us."
12:00 PM4 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Sheriff vs Manchester United match, today we are expecting a great duel with two teams looking for the three points. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the match. 
11:55 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Sheriff vs Manchester United live on this page

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheriff vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from the Zimbru Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:50 AM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Sheriff vs Manchester United online and live

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

11:45 AM4 days ago

Watch out for this Sheriff player

Ayayi Atiemwen, 26-year-old left winger, arrived to reinforce the team this season from Dinamo Zagreb, the player is beginning to make a difference and in seven league games he has scored twice, and in the Europa League he has already scored a goal for the first time, no doubt his skills will help the team to conquer many things.
11:40 AM4 days ago

Watch out for this Manchester United player

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese player, was involved in controversy after his possible departure from the team in the summer, that, added to the fact that he did not do preseason with the team, has diminished a little the player, who has not been able to score in any of the tournaments, but his ability is more than demonstrated and that makes him the most dangerous player for this Thursday's duel.
11:35 AM4 days ago

Latest Manchester United lineup

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.
11:30 AM4 days ago

Latest Sheriff lineup

Koval, Kpozo, Redeljic, Kiki, Zohouri, Badolo, Kyabou, Diop, Raseed, Atiemwen, Quattra.
11:25 AM4 days ago

Background

Sheriff 0(3)-(2)0 Pyunik

Sheriff 1-1 Petrokub

Dacia 0-2 Sherif

Omonia 0-3 Sheriff

Sheriff 2-0 Milsami

 

 

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Leicester 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal

Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

11:20 AM4 days ago

Arbitration Quartet

Center: Pawel Raczkowski. Assistants: Radoslaw Siejka y Adam Kupsik. Fourth official: Tomasz Musiał.
11:15 AM4 days ago

Manchester United going all out for the win

Manchester United has had bad performances this season, first a defeat in Premier League at home against Brighton and then in Europa League against Real Sociedad, no doubt the transformation of the team has a lot ahead, after the defeat against Real Sociedad in midweek, the team did not play their weekend game due to the death of the Queen, the team had more days to prepare for the match against Sheriff, They know that they cannot afford a second defeat in the Europa League, currently in the Premier League they are in fifth position, only three points behind the leader, no doubt they have recovered from the bad start, for the Europa League it is expected to be the same and this Thursday we will see a better team on the pitch, Ronaldo's situation seems to have improved and both the Portuguese and the coach have a better understanding, no doubt this will help to strengthen the team's offense.
United travels for their engagement/Image: ManUtd
11:10 AM4 days ago

Sheriff seeks another surprise in Europe

Sheriff is in search of transcending at the European level and they have had performances in Europe that put them as a surprising team, last season in Champions League they were able to beat Real Madrid and that news went around the world, because Sheriff was considered to be an inferior team, now we know that they are not at all an underestimated opponent, in the previous phase of Champions League they could not capitalize their moment again and now Europa League will be the tournament where they will look for transcendence, their debut against Omonia was positive because they took the 3-0 victory, which placed them as leaders, in front of them they will have Manchester United, a team that had a bitter debut at home against Real Sociedad, Sheriff is a great team that has dominated their league since 2017 and these challenges are the ones they need to make their name grow.
Sheriff por otra victoria/Imagen: FotclubSheriff
11:05 AM4 days ago

Group E to avoid surprises

The Europa League is the second most important tournament at club level in Europe, the competition is also very strong so we always see very close matches in the final phase, in this new season Manchester United qualified in sixth place after a very irregular season, this is how they would be placed in group E, the rest of the group was completed by Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonia, undoubtedly a seemingly simple group for Manchester, however Real already made it clear that it will not be easy.
11:00 AM4 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Sheriff vs Manchester United in the Europa League. The match will take place at the Zimbru Stadium at 12:45 PM ET.
