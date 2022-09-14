Goals and Highlights: Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Resume
Red Devils win
Manchester United takes the away victory by beating Sheriff 2-0, who played a good game; however, they could not avoid the goals. Stay tuned to VAVEL so you don't miss any game from the best leagues in Europe.
90´+3
The match ends with Manchester United winning 2-0.
90´
Two minutes are added.
89´
United change
Out: Antony and Martinez
In: Garnacho and Maguire
86´
Sheriff gets a dangerous free kick on the edge of the area.
85´
Foul against United.
83´
Elanga creates a dangerous play for himself.
81´
United change
Out: Ronaldo
In: Elanga
79´
United brings calm to the game.
74´
De Gea takes the ball well.
73´
Ronaldo assists Antony and comes close to scoring the third.
69´
Great collective play by United where Ronaldo shoots and the ball goes over the goal.
67´
Martinez cuts off a dangerous ball.
64´
United is inaccurate on key passes.
61´
Malaysia receives a yellow card in the middle of the field.
55´
Eriksen crosses dangerously, but there is no receiver.
50´
For the second half Casemiro came on for McTominay.
48´
Sheriff tries from the right.
46´
The second half begins.
45´
End of the first half.
44´
Sheriff tries a cross that goes to the corner kick.
39´
Goooooooooooooooool Manchester United! Ronaldo scores from the penalty spot.
37´
Penalty for Manchester United.
32´
Ronaldo came close to scoring the second.
27´
A free kick by Sheriff sends the ball into the stands.
25´
Bruno is fouled and United are awarded a free kick on the left.
23´
A cross from the right that Ronaldo cannot connect.
22´
Atiemwen shoots and the ball passes very close to the post.
17´
Goooooooooooooooool Manchester United! Sancho in a formidable collective play, crosses the ball and they win it.
14´
Ronaldo enters the area and receives a charge that is not marked as a penalty.
11´
Sheriff's long-range shot goes over the goal.
10´
Opportunity cut out for United.
6´
United looks to get out to generate danger.
3´
Sheriff puts pressure on United in the penalty area.
0´
The match begins.
Minutes away
The game will start shortly.
Sheriff starting XI
31. N. KOVALI, 2. P. KPOZO, 7. A. OUATTARA, 8. M. DIOP, 6. S. RADELJIĆ, 10. C. BADOLO, 15. G. KIKI, 18. M. KYABOU, 20. A. ZOHOURI, 61. R. AKANBI, 80. I. ATIEMWEN.
Starting XI Manchester United
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Rashford not available
Rashford was not called up for Thursday's game due to a muscle injury, this injury has been carried over from the game against Arsenal and has not been able to heal, he is expected to return at the end of the FIFA break.
Manchester United is already at the stadium
This is how the trainer introduced himself:
🇲🇩 United are in the house.#MUFC || #UEL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2022
Motivated and experienced sheriff
It's a great motivation to play against a team like this. Ronaldo will play or not. We beat Real Madrid last year. Now we have an experienced team. We've played enough Champions League and Europa League games. I think we have experience.
Ten Hag respects the opponent
"That's for sure. They beat Real Madrid, they beat Shakhtar Donetsk, but also, we know what we are capable of. We beat last season's number one (in some respects) at Liverpool and beat the current number one in the league (at Arsenal), so it's up to us. If we do that, we'll get the right result."
De Gea spoke about the upcoming matches
"You can say that we take it one game at a time and try to prepare for each game as a final. This is just one more, but we train well and it's very important for us to be 100% well and recover very well. After this game (and the break), there will be a crazy period of games, but, as soon as we start winning, winning, winning, it will be a great thing for us."
We continue
Thank you for following the Sheriff vs Manchester United match, today we are expecting a great duel with two teams looking for the three points. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the match.
Stay tuned to follow Sheriff vs Manchester United live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheriff vs Manchester United live, as well as the latest information from the Zimbru Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sheriff vs Manchester United online and live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Sheriff player
Ayayi Atiemwen, 26-year-old left winger, arrived to reinforce the team this season from Dinamo Zagreb, the player is beginning to make a difference and in seven league games he has scored twice, and in the Europa League he has already scored a goal for the first time, no doubt his skills will help the team to conquer many things.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese player, was involved in controversy after his possible departure from the team in the summer, that, added to the fact that he did not do preseason with the team, has diminished a little the player, who has not been able to score in any of the tournaments, but his ability is more than demonstrated and that makes him the most dangerous player for this Thursday's duel.
Latest Manchester United lineup
De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.
Latest Sheriff lineup
Koval, Kpozo, Redeljic, Kiki, Zohouri, Badolo, Kyabou, Diop, Raseed, Atiemwen, Quattra.
Background
Sheriff 0(3)-(2)0 Pyunik
Sheriff 1-1 Petrokub
Dacia 0-2 Sherif
Omonia 0-3 Sheriff
Sheriff 2-0 Milsami
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
Leicester 0-1 Manchester United
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad
Arbitration Quartet
Center: Pawel Raczkowski. Assistants: Radoslaw Siejka y Adam Kupsik. Fourth official: Tomasz Musiał.
Manchester United going all out for the win
Manchester United has had bad performances this season, first a defeat in Premier League at home against Brighton and then in Europa League against Real Sociedad, no doubt the transformation of the team has a lot ahead, after the defeat against Real Sociedad in midweek, the team did not play their weekend game due to the death of the Queen, the team had more days to prepare for the match against Sheriff, They know that they cannot afford a second defeat in the Europa League, currently in the Premier League they are in fifth position, only three points behind the leader, no doubt they have recovered from the bad start, for the Europa League it is expected to be the same and this Thursday we will see a better team on the pitch, Ronaldo's situation seems to have improved and both the Portuguese and the coach have a better understanding, no doubt this will help to strengthen the team's offense.
Sheriff seeks another surprise in Europe
Sheriff is in search of transcending at the European level and they have had performances in Europe that put them as a surprising team, last season in Champions League they were able to beat Real Madrid and that news went around the world, because Sheriff was considered to be an inferior team, now we know that they are not at all an underestimated opponent, in the previous phase of Champions League they could not capitalize their moment again and now Europa League will be the tournament where they will look for transcendence, their debut against Omonia was positive because they took the 3-0 victory, which placed them as leaders, in front of them they will have Manchester United, a team that had a bitter debut at home against Real Sociedad, Sheriff is a great team that has dominated their league since 2017 and these challenges are the ones they need to make their name grow.
Group E to avoid surprises
The Europa League is the second most important tournament at club level in Europe, the competition is also very strong so we always see very close matches in the final phase, in this new season Manchester United qualified in sixth place after a very irregular season, this is how they would be placed in group E, the rest of the group was completed by Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonia, undoubtedly a seemingly simple group for Manchester, however Real already made it clear that it will not be easy.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Sheriff vs Manchester United in the Europa League. The match will take place at the Zimbru Stadium at 12:45 PM ET.