Summary and higlights of Qarabag 3-0 Nantes in UEFA Europa League
Foto: Getty Images

Qarabag's next matches

 

This is how Qarabag fans celebrated

 

Upcoming matches

Qarabag's next game is this weekend's match against Zira at home. While Nantes will host Lens at home;
 
Current situation of group G

At the end of the second matchday, the group is as follows: 

SC Freiburg (6)

Qarabag FK (3)

FC Nantes (3)

Olympiacos (0)

END OF THE GAME

VICTORY FOR QARABAG
88'🟨

Yellow card to Elvin Cafarquliyev
81'🟨

Yellow card to Andrei Girotto
78'

Ramil Sheydayev replaces Filip Ozobic.
77'

Marcus Coco has replaced Moses Simon.
76'

Andrei Girotto enters for Samuel Moutoussamy.
⚽ GOOOOAAALLLL

The ball goes into the back of the net! Marko Jankovic has scored the goal.
⚽ GOOOOAAALLLL

Abdellah Zoubir does not miss in front of goal after a brilliant team move.
⚽ GOOOOAAALLLL

Owusu converts the opportunity into a goal
59'

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev has suffered a blow and will receive assistance.
55'

A cross from a corner kick, taken by Nantes, is too strong and goes wide.
50'

Sebastien Corchia sends a pass but it does not find any of his teammates.
THE SECOND PART BEGAN

The first possession of the second kick goes to Qarabag.
END OF THE FIRST PART

Teams go to the locker room with a draw
40'

A corner cross sent by Qarabag is intercepted.
35'

Elvin Cafarquliyev makes a through ball, but finds no teammate.
24'

Elvin Cafarquliye sends a cross from the wing into the area but finds no response.
19'

The referee signals a foul in favor of Nantes.
11'

Abdellah Zoubir crosses but is intercepted by the defenders.
6'

Kady makes a tackle and the referee signals a foul in favor of Nantes.
THE MATCH BEGAN

First possession of the game goes to Nantes
All set

The players are ready to take the field in the tunnel.
Nantes not good at playing away from home

The French team has five consecutive matches without a win away from home, their last away victory in an official match was in the final of the Coupe de France, winning at the Stade France.
Olympiacos vs Friburgo

The other Group G match will be played at the same time.
Group G

Right now the group is led by Nantes with three points, tied with Freiburg who have the same points, while Olympiacos and Qarabag are on zero.
XI Nantes

Lafont - Fabio, Pallois, Castelletto, Corchia - Moutoussamy, Blas, Sissoko - Simon, Ganago, Mostafa Mohamed
XI Qarabag

Mahammadaliyev - Vesovic, Mustafazada, Huseynov, Jafarguliye - Qarayev, Kady, Jankovic - Ozobic, Owusu, Zoubir.
1 hour

In 1 hour the match between Qarabag and Nantes will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Qarabag vs Nantes?

The match between Qarabag vs Nantes can be followed on television on ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

What time is the match Qarabag vs Nantes in Europa League?


This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:

 

 

Argentina: 1:45 PM

 

Bolivia: 12:45 PM

 

Brazil: 1:45 PM

 

Chile: 1:45 PM

 

Colombia: 11:45 AM

 

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

 

United States (ET): 12:45 PM

 

Spain: 6:45 PM

 

Mexico: 11:45 AM

 

Paraguay: 1:45 PM

 

Peru: 11:45 AM

Player to watch at Nantes

Moses Simon has scored three goals so far this season. The international striker with the Nigerian national team scored in the last game in Nantes' victory over Lorient. Last season he had six goals and eight assists;
Player to watch at Qarabag

One player to watch out for at Qarabag, 26-year-old Azerbaijani-born center forward Ramil Sheydaev has scored six goals in the five games he has played and is already just one goal away from matching last season's tally, scoring seven goals in the 24 games he played.&nbsp;

 

How is Nantes coming along?

Nantes has not had a good start in Ligue 1 as they have only six points in the 7 matches they have played, and only one win, which puts them in 15th place with only one point ahead of the relegation zone. They started the season by losing in the French Super Cup against Par&iacute;s Saint Germain. In the first match of the UEFA Europa League group stage, they won 2-1 against Olympiacos;
How does Qarabag arrive?

Qarabag Agdam has been performing well in its local league, as it is currently the leader with 15 points, winning all five matches it has played. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after being eliminated in the qualifying round by Plzen. In the first game of the UEFA Europa League they lost 2-1 in Germany against Freiburg;
Background

Qarabag and Nantes have not met on any occasion so this will be their first meeting in the history of these two teams. Qarabag have faced French teams eight times and have never won on any occasion with a record of three draws and five defeats. Meanwhile, Nantes have never faced a team from Azerbaijan.
Venue: The match will be played at the Azersun Arena stadium, located in Baku. This stadium was inaugurated in 2015 and has a capacity of 5800 spectators.

Photo: Cero a Cero
Preview of the match

Qarabag and Nantes meet in the second match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Both are drawn in Group G alongside Nantes and Qarabag;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Qarabag vs Nantes in the UEFA Europa League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
 
VAVEL Logo