Summary and highlights of Hapoel Beer Sheva 1-2 Villarreal in the UEFA Conference League

Thank you all.
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending
END OF THE MATCH: VICTORY FOR VILLARREAL
90+5' Penalty
Danjuma could have set the match but the Dutch striker sent the penalty into the clouds.
90+1'
What a chance Danjuma had when he had a one-on-one, but the Villarreal striker missed;
88'
Suleymanov tried from the edge of the area, but the ball went wide.
79'
Suleymanov tried with a free kick, but the ball went into the wall and it was a corner for the Israeli side
This was Baena's goal
74'
Danjuma returns to the field after a long injury;
GOOOOOAAAALLL
Villarreal soon replied with Pino's cross that was finished off by Baena after a sensational volley.
GOOOOOAAALLL
Hapoel equalized after a back pass from Safuri in which Natuel appeared to send the ball into the back of the net;
61'
Mandi had a chance with a header after Parejo's cross, but the ball did not find the goalkeeper.
59'
Yellow card to Natuel, who receives a yellow card after fouling Baena.
50'
Dangerous chance for the home team after Safuri's shot went into the wall and the ball fell to Silimani, but he was attentive to the Villarreal goalkeeper;
THE SECOND PART BEGINS
In the first action of the second half Yeremy Pino received a yellow card.
END OF THE FIRST PART
The first 45 minutes are over for Villarreal after Baena's goal
38'
Hapoel replied with a free kick that Safuri shot, but the ball crashed into the wall;
GOOOOOAAALLL
Morales converts the penalty to put Villarreal ahead
27' Penalty
Baena falls in the area and the referee calls a penalty kick
22'
William Collum whistles for a foul on Álex Baena after he clearly knocked down an opponent.
18'
The assistant referee raises the flag. Offside Eugene Ansah
14'
Eugene Ansah unleashes a spectacular missile just inside the right post, but the keeper keeps out the goal.
11'
Good interchange of passes by Villarreal, who try to create new attacking chances.
9'
The referee whistles for a foul. Álex Baena used too much force.
5'
Yeremy Pino snatches the ball from an opponent in a reckless manner, forcing a foul to be called.
THE GAME BEGAN
The first possession of the match goes to Hapoel Be'er Sheva.
All set
The players are ready to take the field in the tunnel.
Villarreal data
Unai Emery's team has lost just one of its last 14 away games
Austria Viena vs Lech Poznan
The other Group C match will be played at the same time.
Group C
Villarreal is currently the leader of the group with three points, while Austria Vienna and Hapoel Beer Sheva have one point, Lech Poznan is at the bottom of the group
XI Villarreal
De la Fuente, Mandi, Jorge Cuenca, Mojica; Coquelin, Morlanes; Samu Chukwueze, Baena, Yeremi Pino; Morales.
XI Hapoel Beer Sheva
Glazer; Dadia, Tibi, Miguel Vitor, Abu Abaid, Hélder Lopes; Bareiro, Shamir, Safuri, Ansah; Selmani
1 hour
In an hour the match between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Villarreal will begin, both the preview and minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal?
The match between Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal will be played at 15:00 PM and can be followed on ESPN.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Player to watch at Villarreal
Baena, who is only 21 years old, has one assist and four goals so far this season, two goals in the first LaLiga game against Valladolid and two more in the UEFA Conference League opener. Last year in Girona he scored 5 goals and shared six assists in the 42 games he played;
Player to watch at Hapoel Beer Sheva
Ramza Safuri has three goals in three games this season. The international striker with the Israel national team scored 10 goals and made seven assists in the 33 games he played last season;
How is Villarreal coming along?
Villarreal makes its debut in this Conference League after a good start in LaLiga Santander. In the five matches they have won in three while they have drawn in one and lost in the last one. Right now they are in the national competition with 10 points, five points behind Real Madrid who is the leader. They had to play the preliminary round in the UEFA Conference League against the Croatian team Hajduk Split and solved it in an easy way, 4-2 in the first leg and 0-2 in the second for a total of 6-2. In the first match of the group stage they beat Lech Poznan at home by the minimum;
How does Hapoel Beer Shev arrive?
This team started the season by winning the Super Cup of their country by beating Maccabi Haifa in a penalty shootout. To reach this competition they had to go through several previous rounds eliminating Dinamo Minsk, Lugano and Craiova, the latter in a penalty shootout. They are currently in sixth place in the national league with six points out of a possible 12. In the first match of the group stage of the UEFA Conference League they drew 0-0 in Austria against Austria Vienna;
Background
This will be the first time that these two teams have faced each other in history. Villarreal has faced Israeli teams on four occasions, all of them against Maccabi Tel Aviv where the balance was one win, two draws and one defeat. While Hapoel Beer Sheva has faced two times against Spanish teams, both against FC Barcelona, where the Spanish team won both duels;
Venue: The match will be played at the Toto Tuner Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 2015 and has a capacity of 16126 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hapoel Beer Sheva and Villarreal face each other in the second round of the UEFA Conference League, both are in Group C along with Austria Vienna and Lech Poznan;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Villarreal in the UEFA Conference League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.