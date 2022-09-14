Goals and highlights Olympiakos 0-3 Friburgo in Europa League
Photo VAVEL

2:48 PM4 days ago

2:48 PM4 days ago

Goals and highlights!

These are the goals and highlights of the match!

 

 

2:36 PM4 days ago

And the match ends!

A game totally dominated by Freiburg, with an enormous amount of chances created, and they knew how to take advantage of three of them. Freiburg take all three points and are at the top of the group.
2:25 PM4 days ago

Yellow card for Friburgo

Hofler is given the yellow
2:24 PM4 days ago

Changes for Freiburg

Sildilla is out 

Kubler is in

 

Grifo is out 

Keitel is in 

2:22 PM4 days ago

The second yellow card

In the 60th minute Lienhart was given the yellow card, in the 77th Garry Rodrigues is given the second yellow card of the match
2:14 PM4 days ago

Change for Friburgo

Doan is out 

Petersen is in 

2:09 PM4 days ago

Double change for both teams

Olympiakos 

Garry Rodrigues is in

 Masouras is out

El Arabi is in

 Bowler is out

 

Friburgo 

 Schade is in

 Gregoritsch is out

 Jeong is in

 Kyereh is out

2:00 PM4 days ago

Change for Olympiakos

Bouchalakis is out

Reabciuk is in

1:58 PM4 days ago

Min 52: Gooooal from Friburgo!!!

A cross to the far post, Ginter crosses again with his head, it reaches Gregoritsch and pushes it into the net!!
1:49 PM4 days ago

Change for Olympiakos

Pierre Kunde is in 

Retsos is out

1:49 PM4 days ago

And the second half begins!

Friburgo move the ball!
1:47 PM4 days ago

And the first half ends!

A really good first half from the German side, they had some chances to score, and they got to score twice, Olympiakos did not have many chances, and are two goals down. Will they get up in the second half?
1:14 PM4 days ago

Min 25: Gooooal from Freiburg!!

Great ball from Kyereh to Gregoritsch, and he burries it in!!
1:01 PM4 days ago

Min 12: Close from Frieburg!!

What a good shoot from From Gregoritsch and it hits the post!!
12:53 PM4 days ago

Min 5: Goooooal from Frieburg!!!

What a great free kick from Grifo, and Hofler arrives at the header and scores!!
12:48 PM4 days ago

And the match begins

Olympiacos move the ball
12:35 PM4 days ago

It's the first time!

It is the first time in history that these two warrior teams in their leagues will face each other. Who will emerge victorious?
12:34 PM4 days ago

Petersen is in the bench!

Freiburg's coach decided to sit the 33-year-old German striker on the bench today, as he rotated the squad a bit and put Austrian striker Michael Gregoritsch in the starting lineup. Will Petersen enter the second part?

 

12:30 PM4 days ago

Manolas is in the bench!

The mythical ex-Napoli Greek player is on the bench today, as the Senegalese Pape Cisse will be in his place today. Will he enter the pitch in the second half?

 

 

 

 

12:17 PM4 days ago

Starting XI from Friburgo

These are the XI players that start!

 

 

12:15 PM4 days ago

Starting XI from Olympiakos

These are the XI players from Olympiakos that are starting 

 

 

12:14 PM4 days ago

Tweet from Friburgo

Players in the field
11:58 AM4 days ago

Tweet from Olympiakos

Training before the match!

 

 

11:56 AM4 days ago

Friburgo have 3 important players out

Frieburg are going to have to play without 3 important players, and they are; Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holler and Ezekwem.
11:55 AM4 days ago

Olympiakos have two important players out!

The greek side are going to have to play without two important players, and they are: Konrad de la Fuente and Aguibou Camara. 
9:09 PM5 days ago

9:04 PM5 days ago

Player to watch from Friburgo: Vincenzo Grifo

The 29-year-old Italian midfielder has always been one of Freiburg's best, and this season he is proving it. Freiburg has scored 10 goals, and Grifo has been involved in 3 goals and 1 assist. Will he play a good game against Greece?

 

 

8:59 PM5 days ago

Player to watch from Olympiakos: Youssef El Arabi

The 35-year-old Moroccan striker is having a good start to the season at Olympiakos. He has always been one of the strikers who appears against any rival. Olympiakos has scored 6 goals this season, and the veteran striker has been involved in 50% of the goals scored. Will he find the nets tomorrow against a Freiburg side that is on a very good run? It is known that he is a player who appears at any time against any rival for a specific memory. In the 20/21 season, Olympiakos faced Arsenal in the round of 32. Olympiakos was drawing 1-1 against Arsenal, and in extra time, in the 119th minute, El Arabi appeared to score the goal that gave them a pass to the next round.

 

8:54 PM5 days ago

8:49 PM5 days ago

Last XI from Friburgo

Mark Flekken; Killian Sidililla, Mathias Ginter, Phillip Lienhart, Christian Gunter; Ritsu Doan, Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Hoffler, Vincenzo Grifo; Daniel-Kofi Kyereh; Michael Gregoritsch. 
8:44 PM5 days ago

Last XI from Olympiakos

Tomas Vaclik, Sime Vrsaljko, Sokrates, Ousseyounu Ba, Oleg Reabciuk; Pierre Kunde, Yann M'Villa; Josh Bowler, Mathiew Valbuena, Giorgios Masouras, Ui-Jo Hwang
8:39 PM5 days ago

8:34 PM5 days ago

Friburg also come from a draw!

Christian Streich's team is having a really good season, they are now in 2nd place having played 6 matches. They have won 4 times, drawn once and lost once. The draw was in last matchday, and it was against Gladbach. It was a pretty uneventful draw, having ended 0-0. Will Freiburg win tomorrow against Olympiakos?
8:29 PM5 days ago

Olympiakos come from a draw!

Carlos Corberan's team is having a very good start to the season in the Greek Super League. For now they have played 4 games, two won and two tied. Last match was their second draw, against Volos FC. The game started badly for Pireas, since Volos scored the first in the 29th minute, it was not until the 77th minute that they were able to tie the game and rescue a point. 
8:24 PM5 days ago

Promissing duel!

The  Georgios Karaiskakis located in Pireas; Greece will be the stadium that will house the match between Olympiacos Pireus and  Friburgo corresponding to matchday 2 of the Eredivisie . This stadium has space for  32,115 people. 
8:19 PM5 days ago

VAVEL Logo