Goal and Highlights: Monaco 0-1 Ferencvaros in Europa League
Image: Monaco 

ADVERTISEMENT

2:46 PM4 days ago

Thanks!

Thank you here for your audience on this Europa League match. Stay with us here on VAVEL Brazil for in 15 minutes we will have more matches. Have a good afternoon and see you next time!
 
2:46 PM4 days ago

Next matches

Monaco are back on the field on Sunday (18), at 7am, when they visit Reims. Ferencváros play the same day, at 10am, when they visit Bicske. On October 6th the two teams play again in the Europa League. Ferencváros visits Red Star and Monaco hosts Trabzonspor. With the round results Ferencváros leads with six points, followed by Trabzonspor and Monaco, both with three. Red Star are bottom with no points.
 
2:45 PM4 days ago

END OF MATCH

With a goal from Vecsei, Ferencváros beat Monaco away from home and is clear at the top of the table!
 
2:35 PM4 days ago

44'

Boadu received the ball alone in the area, took it on his chest and hit it on the right side of the goal, but he was offside and the shot was disallowed. And after that there was a substitution in Ferencváros, leaving Zachariassen for Esiti.
2:27 PM4 days ago

36'

Substitution in Monaco: Sarr is out and Boadu is in.
2:25 PM4 days ago

34' GOAL FOR FERENCVAROS

Boli received in the middle, found Traoré on the right, who lifted to the middle of the area, where Vecsei got the shot, with deviation, that went to the goal and saw Nubel take it on the line, but already past the goal line!
2:23 PM4 days ago

32'

Yellow for Embolo, for complaining after a penalty call where Akliouchi fell, faking a foul.
2:19 PM4 days ago

29'

Mmaee's cross from the right was poorly taken and Jakobs got the ball on the edge of the small area, but his shot was blocked and he missed a great scoring chance!
2:18 PM4 days ago

28'

Substitution in Monaco: Golovin out, Jakobs in.
2:16 PM4 days ago

25'

In the free-kick lifted in the area Badiashile came out alone through the middle and hit it first time, missing a huge chance to score sending the ball to the left side of the goal!
2:15 PM4 days ago

24'

Yellow for Besic for a foul on Aguilar in the midfield. And Besic left right after that for Vecsei.
2:10 PM4 days ago

20'

Substitution in Monaco: Ben Yedder out, Embolo in.
2:08 PM4 days ago

18'

Double substitution at Ferencvaros: Nguen and Ryan Mmaee left to enter Gojak and Boli.
2:06 PM4 days ago

15'

Nguen was released in front, he took off and tried to tackle Nubel, but sent it over the goal, missing a good chance.
1:53 PM4 days ago

1'

Akliouche arrived with a shot from the edge of the box, but it went wide of the right side of the goal!
 
1:53 PM4 days ago

SECOND HALF STARTS

Ben Yedder makes his first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
 
1:53 PM4 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams return to the pitch to start the second half of the match. Monaco make a double substitution as Vanderson and Diatta are replaced by Akliouche and Aguilar.
 
1:35 PM4 days ago

END OF FIRST HALF

Without a goal and with one disallowed for offside by Nguen, Monaco and Ferencvaros go to the break with the match tied!
1:35 PM4 days ago

47'

Laidouni received the ball inside the box and hit it hard, but from the right side of the goal.
 
1:27 PM4 days ago

39'

Laidouni, from a free-kick from the left, hit it straight at goal and Nubel kept it over the crossbar.
1:21 PM4 days ago

33'

Ben Yedder found Golovin inside the box, who hit a hard shot but saw Dibusz save Ferencváros! On the rebound Ben Yedder missed the shot and missed a great chance!
1:19 PM4 days ago

31'

Traoré carried from the right to the middle and hit hard, but Nubel flew to the right corner to save Monaco!
1:09 PM4 days ago

22'

Nguen was launched through the middle, on the high line of the Monaco defense, came face to face with Nubel to hit the back of the net, but he was offside and the goal was disallowed.
12:57 PM4 days ago

8'

Sammy Mmaee hit a hard shot from outside the box and sent it through the right side of the goal, but without danger.
12:54 PM4 days ago

6'

Ben Yedder received the cross and headed it, but weakly and into the hands of Dibusz.
12:47 PM4 days ago

HERE WE GO

Ryan Mmaee makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first half of the match!
12:45 PM4 days ago

Teams on the pitch!

The teams take the field to start the match!
 
12:40 PM4 days ago

Europa League - part 2

And today at 3pm we will have the other games that close the round, with:
Rennes vs. Fenerbahçe
Bodo/GLimt-Zurich
Roma-HJK
Dynamo Kiev-AEK Larnaca
Braga-Union Berlin
Betis-Ludogorets
Union-Malmo
12:35 PM4 days ago

Europa League - part 1

All the games of the round will be today, divided in two schedules. At the same time of this match we have:
Real Sociedad vs. Omonia
Olympiacos-Freiburg
Sheriff-Manchester United
Feyenoord-Sturm, Qarabag-Nantes
Trabzonspor-Red Star
Midtjylland-Lazio
 
12:30 PM4 days ago

Warm-up

The players take to the field to start warming up.
12:25 PM4 days ago

Ferencvaros lined-up!

Ferencvaros is lined up and will field: Dibusz, WIngo, Sammy Mmaee, Knoester and Botka; Laidouni, Besic, Zachariassen, Nguen and Traoré; Ryan Mmaee.
12:20 PM4 days ago

Monaco lined-up!

Monaco is lined up and will take the field with:

12:15 PM4 days ago

Welcome!

We now begin the broadcast of the match between Monaco and Ferencvaros, opening the second round of the Europa League group stage!
 
12:10 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Monaco vs Ferencvaros Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monaco vs Ferencvaros match.
12:05 PM4 days ago

How to watch Monaco vs Ferencvaros Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Monaco vs Ferencvaros live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, VIX+ app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:00 PM4 days ago

What time is Monaco vs Ferencvaros match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Monaco vs Ferencvaros of 15th September 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45PM in Star+
Bolivia: 12:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 1:45PM in Star+
Chile: 12:45PM in Star+
Colombia: 11:45AM in Star+
Ecuador: 11:45AM in Star+
USA (ET): 12:45PM in Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 3:45PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Mexico: 11:45AM in Star+
Paraguay: 1:45PM in Star+
Peru: 11:45AM in Star+
Uruguay: 1:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 12:45PM in Star+

11:55 AM4 days ago

Referee

Espen Eskas will be the match referee, with Jen Erik Engan and Isaak Elias Bashevkin as assistant referees, all from Norway, and the VAR led by Englishman David Coote.
11:50 AM4 days ago

Probable Ferancvaros

The probable Ferencváros team for the match is: Dibusz, Wingo, Mmaee, Knoester and Paszka; Besic, Vecsei, Traore, Zachariassen and Nguen; Boli.
11:45 AM4 days ago

Probable Monaco

The probable Monaco team for the match is: Nubel, Diasi, Maripan, and Badiashile; Vanderson, Fofana, Camara, and Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Bem Yedder, and Minamino.
11:40 AM4 days ago

Injuries

Monaco will be without the injured Volland and Boadu, and Geubbels, who is doubtful for the match. Ferencváros will not be able to use Civic, suspended, and Thelander, injured.
11:35 AM4 days ago

Group H

Ferencváros leads the group H with three points and a goal difference, being ahead because of the three goals scored, while Monaco, with three points, is behind because it has a goal scored and a goal difference. Trabzonspor have -1 goal difference and no points, but are ahead by virtue of having scored two goals, against Red Star, who also have no points and -1 goal difference.
11:30 AM4 days ago

Last matches: Ferencvaros

Ferencváros also comes from three wins to this game. The first was a 6-0 win on Sunday (4) away to Újpest, with Zachariassen, Boli (2), Traoré, Auzqui and Mmaee. After that, on Thursday (8), the victory was 3-2 at home over Trabzonspor, with Nguen opening the scoring, Traoré opening the scoring, Maxi Gómez deducting, Nguen scoring one more and Bozok deducting, all with one less. And on Sunday (11), the victory over Kisvárda, at home, was 3-0, with goals from Ryan Mmaee (2) and Samy Mmaee.
11:25 AM4 days ago

Last matches: Monaco

Monaco arrives for the match with three wins in the last games they played. On Sunday (4), against Nice, the victory was 1-0 away from home, with Embolo's goal. On Thursday (8), the victory was 1-0 again, against Red Star, in the Europa League, with Embolo scoring again. After that, at home, on Sunday (11), the victory was over Lyon, 2-1, with Badiashile opening the scoring, Maripán expanding and Ekambi scoring in the end.
11:20 AM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: Monaco vs Ferencvaros Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo