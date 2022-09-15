Goal and Highlights: Monaco 0-1 Ferencvaros in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks!
Next matches
END OF MATCH
44'
36'
34' GOAL FOR FERENCVAROS
32'
29'
28'
25'
24'
20'
18'
15'
1'
SECOND HALF STARTS
Teams on the pitch!
END OF FIRST HALF
47'
39'
33'
31'
22'
8'
6'
HERE WE GO
Teams on the pitch!
Europa League - part 2
Rennes vs. Fenerbahçe
Bodo/GLimt-Zurich
Roma-HJK
Dynamo Kiev-AEK Larnaca
Braga-Union Berlin
Betis-Ludogorets
Union-Malmo
Europa League - part 1
Real Sociedad vs. Omonia
Olympiacos-Freiburg
Sheriff-Manchester United
Feyenoord-Sturm, Qarabag-Nantes
Trabzonspor-Red Star
Midtjylland-Lazio
Warm-up
Ferencvaros lined-up!
Monaco lined-up!
Welcome!
Tune in here Monaco vs Ferencvaros Live Score
How to watch Monaco vs Ferencvaros Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, VIX+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Monaco vs Ferencvaros match for Europa League?
Argentina: 1:45PM in Star+
Bolivia: 12:45PM in Star+
Brazil: 1:45PM in Star+
Chile: 12:45PM in Star+
Colombia: 11:45AM in Star+
Ecuador: 11:45AM in Star+
USA (ET): 12:45PM in Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 3:45PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Mexico: 11:45AM in Star+
Paraguay: 1:45PM in Star+
Peru: 11:45AM in Star+
Uruguay: 1:45PM in Star+
Venezuela: 12:45PM in Star+
Referee
Probable Ferancvaros
Probable Monaco
🦸 𝗟𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 monégasque pour la réception de @Fradi_HU ⤵️— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 14, 2022
‣ #UEL 🇪🇺 | #ASMFER
Injuries
Group H
Last matches: Ferencvaros
Last matches: Monaco
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Europa League match: Monaco vs Ferencvaros Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.