Highlights and goals: Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio in Europa League

Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio in Europa League
Photo: Publicity/Lazio

1:22 PM4 days ago

1:21 PM4 days ago

UPCOMING GAMES

09/18 - Midtjylland vs Copenhagen

09/18 - Cremonese vs Lazio.

1:19 PM4 days ago

HOW WAS IT?

With the victory, Midtjylland also reached three points and everyone in the group has the same score.
1:16 PM4 days ago

END OF THE GAME

Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio.
1:14 PM4 days ago

+3

Let's go to 93 minutes.
1:09 PM4 days ago

87' Change at Midtjylland

Entered: Kaba

Out: Andreasen.

1:04 PM4 days ago

81'

Milikovic-Savic submitted, but was blocked.
1:00 PM4 days ago

77' Change at Midtjylland

Entered: Isaksen

Out: Chilufya.

12:59 PM4 days ago

76' Lazio change

Entered: Romero

Out: Immobile.

12:58 PM4 days ago

72' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND

In play, Evander activated defender Sviatchenko inside the area, who scored the fifth goal of the home team.
12:57 PM4 days ago

70' Yellow

Romagnoli received a card.
12:57 PM4 days ago

69' Lazio change

Enter: Marcos Antonio

Out: Cataldi.

12:56 PM4 days ago

67' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND

Evander took the penalty, the Lazio goalkeeper saved it and on the rebound, Isaksen scored the fourth goal for the Denmark team.
12:54 PM4 days ago

66' PENALTY!

Marusic fouled Isaksen and the referee awarded a penalty.
12:44 PM4 days ago

62' Changes at Midtjylland

Entered: Sixtus and Charles

Out: Dreyer and Martínez.

12:43 PM4 days ago

61 Yellow

Lossl received card.
12:41 PM4 days ago

57' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR LAZIO

With a few minutes on the field, Milinkovic-Savic received a pass from Ciro Immobile and scored Lazio's first goal of the game.
12:37 PM4 days ago

55' Yellow

Paulinho received a card.
12:36 PM4 days ago

53' Lazio changes

In: Cancellieri, Milinkovic-Savic and Marusic

Out: Pedro, Vecino and Radu.

12:35 PM4 days ago

51' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND

Evander charged and scored the home team's third goal in the game.
12:34 PM4 days ago

50' IT'S A PENALTY!

Cataldi was fouled inside the area by Isaksen and the referee awarded a penalty for Midtjylland.
12:30 PM4 days ago

47'

Evander submitted and sent it straight out.
12:27 PM4 days ago

STARTED AGAIN

O Midtjylland is beating Lazio 2-0.
1:11 PM4 days ago

BREAK

Midtjylland 2-0 Lazio.
1:11 PM4 days ago

+1

Let's go to 46 minutes.
1:06 PM4 days ago

40'

Evander received in the middle and finished placed. The ball passed close to the Italian goal.
1:06 PM4 days ago

37' WHAT A DEFENSE!

Felipe Anderson received on the right, took it to the middle and released a rocket with his left foot in the right corner. Goalkeeper Lossl made a great save.
12:59 PM4 days ago

33'

Midtjylland dominates the game more at this point, after the two goals.
12:58 PM4 days ago

29' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND

Isaksen went down the right and tried to pass through the middle, but the Lazio defense faltered and the ball fell to Kaba, who with great freedom, finished in the left corner and extended the score.
12:55 PM4 days ago

25' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND

After kicking Isaksen's crossbar, the ball stayed with Evander, who crossed low in the area and forward Sory Kaba, who dominated and finished in the right corner of goalkeeper Provedel.
12:48 PM4 days ago

22'

Almost half of the first half and the two teams still haven't created great opportunities.
12:44 PM4 days ago

15'

Midtjylland starts to come out more into the game. Lazio lost the dominance it had in the opening 10 minutes.
12:36 PM4 days ago

10'

Luiz Alberto carried, tried the pass in depth to Immobile, but it was very strong.
12:31 PM4 days ago

6'

Lazio plays in attack.
12:30 PM4 days ago

3'

Luiz Alberto took a corner in the area, Vecino tried the header, but did not reach the ball.
12:26 PM4 days ago

GAME STARTED

It's Europa League at VAVEL.
12:25 PM4 days ago

Will start!

All set in Denmark for the start of the game.
10:34 PM5 days ago

Midtjylland!

10:29 PM5 days ago

Lazio!

10:24 PM5 days ago

10:19 PM5 days ago

Speak up, Albert Capellas!

&#39;&#39;I hope we continue with the good things we did against FC Nordsj&aelig;lland. Here we were aggressive, pressed forward and we had good quality on the ball and we were glued to the chains. &Eacute; something that we have to continue with and, in all probability, also do even better against Lazio if we want to take something out of the game", said Albert Capellas.

<p>&#39;&#39;We continue to evolve and I hope we can make a good game. Lazio &eacute; a very good opponent, but I hope we can fight for the victory, although we know it will be; difficult.&#39;&#39;</p>

Photo: Publicity/Midtjylland
<p>We never lost a battle until&eacute; let's get into it. Of course we know that they have a lot of experience in Europe, they play in a big league and they have good players, but I also know that if we have a good day we can make it difficult for them, commented Albert Capellas.</p >

<p>&#39;&#39;Lazio have a lot of good players. They have a lot of quality up front with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, and we have to be careful to stop them.&#39;&#39;</p>

<p>&#39;&#39;Lazio have a lot of good players. They have a lot of quality up front with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, and we have to be careful to stop them.&#39;&#39;</p>

10:14 PM5 days ago

Likely Midtjylland!

Lossl; Andrsson, Dalsgaard, Juninho, Dyhr; Mart&iacute;nez, Olsson, Evander; Isaksen, Sisto, Dreyer.
10:09 PM5 days ago

How does Midtjylland arrive?

&nbsp;Midtjylland makes a bad start to the season. Untill; so far, 15 matches have been played, with only three victories, six defeats and five draws. The team occupies the eighth place of the league of Denmark with only 10 points, being 10 behind the leader Nordsjaelland. O&nbsp;Midtjylland even played in the pre-Champions League, but was defeated twice by Benfica and eliminated.
10:04 PM5 days ago

Speak up, Maurizio Sarri!

"Midtjylland are a good team, strangely this year they started in a minor tone in the league but have been playing for years in Europe, last year they drew in Bergamo against Atalanta while in this they were eliminated from the Champions League by Benfica. They are used to it. in matches of this type and they have insidious attackers: when this team stays inside the match, they manage to have an important pace to put their opponents in. Humility is therefore a must, we must not give them the feeling of being able to lead the match.''

''Turnover? I changed more players against Verona than against Feyenoord. A bit of alternation must be done because it goes towards two months with games every three days. Now there will be a break but many players will go to the national team and at the resumption the teams will be called to an impressive tour de force, so those who are tired rest while those who are well play. So the alternation could continue, it will be more a spirit of survival than turnover.''

''I have already faced Midtjylland at the time of Napoli, but compared to that period they have changed almost all the players. Their stadium is small but in Europe they almost always fill it, so it will be like playing inside a big stadium. Lazio tends to verticalize more than my Napoli, who dribbled more. I hope this team has a lot of room for growth and I hope it can become as strong as Napoli in the future and with some trophies in the baecheca.''

''Provedel is doing well, the physical expenditure of the goalkeeper is less. I chose to let Ivan continue to avoid changing the whole defensive line. Everyone's time will come, including that of our goalkeepers. Our continuity so far lasts four days, under my management we have never won three games in a row yet. Pedro trained this morning, he seems to be on the road to recovery. Zaccagni needs therapy and for this reason he did not leave, Basic does not need any special treatments but if he is in the same conditions tomorrow as today he will not play. The love of the fans makes us feel more like a group and with a sense of belonging.''

''Cancellieri is doing well, he is training regularly and is finding space, since he has taken over every game so far, he is finding more space than in his period in Verona. I am happy, with him we are making a double path and this could slow him down in both roles but at the moment we need Matteo in two positions. I have good feelings about the mental maturity of the team, in training I see more stable concentration levels than in the past. But we are still at the beginning, the answer will come to us over time.''

9:59 PM5 days ago

Likely Lazio!

Provedel; Hysaj, Fuentes, Romagnoli, Marusic; Cataldi, Vecino, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile.
9:54 PM5 days ago

How do you get to Lazio?

Lazio started the season well, untill; So far, there have been seven games, four victories, two draws and only one defeat for Napoli, for the Italian Championship at home.
9:49 PM5 days ago

GROUP F

1. Lazio - 3

<p>2. Sturm - 3</p>

<p>3.&nbsp;Midtjylland - 0</p>

<p>4. Feyenoord - 0.</p>

Photo: Publicity/Europa League
9:44 PM5 days ago

The match will be played at MCH Arena

The Midtjylland vs Lazio match will be played at the MCH Arena with a capacity of 11.432 people.
9:39 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Europa League: Midtjylland vs Lazio match live!

We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
