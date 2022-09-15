Highlights and goals: Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio in Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
END OF TRANSMISSION!
UPCOMING GAMES
09/18 - Cremonese vs Lazio.
HOW WAS IT?
END OF THE GAME
+3
87' Change at Midtjylland
Out: Andreasen.
81'
77' Change at Midtjylland
Out: Chilufya.
76' Lazio change
Out: Immobile.
72' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND
70' Yellow
69' Lazio change
Out: Cataldi.
67' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND
66' PENALTY!
62' Changes at Midtjylland
Out: Dreyer and Martínez.
61 Yellow
57' GOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR LAZIO
55' Yellow
53' Lazio changes
Out: Pedro, Vecino and Radu.
51' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND
50' IT'S A PENALTY!
47'
STARTED AGAIN
BREAK
+1
40'
37' WHAT A DEFENSE!
33'
29' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND
25' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAL FOR MIDTJYLLAND
22'
15'
10'
6'
3'
GAME STARTED
Will start!
Midtjylland!
Vores 𝗫𝗜 - De startende mod Lazio 🔝#FCMLAZ — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) September 15, 2022
Lazio!
📋 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄#UEL | #MidtjyllandLazio#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/QW1PsCZ3o8 — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) September 15, 2022
Tune in here Midtjylland vs Lazio live score
Speak up, Albert Capellas!
<p>''We continue to evolve and I hope we can make a good game. Lazio é a very good opponent, but I hope we can fight for the victory, although we know it will be; difficult.''</p>
<p>We never lost a battle untilé let's get into it. Of course we know that they have a lot of experience in Europe, they play in a big league and they have good players, but I also know that if we have a good day we can make it difficult for them, commented Albert Capellas.</p >
<p>''Lazio have a lot of good players. They have a lot of quality up front with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, and we have to be careful to stop them.''</p>
<p>''Lazio have a lot of good players. They have a lot of quality up front with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto, and we have to be careful to stop them.''</p>
Likely Midtjylland!
How does Midtjylland arrive?
Speak up, Maurizio Sarri!
''Turnover? I changed more players against Verona than against Feyenoord. A bit of alternation must be done because it goes towards two months with games every three days. Now there will be a break but many players will go to the national team and at the resumption the teams will be called to an impressive tour de force, so those who are tired rest while those who are well play. So the alternation could continue, it will be more a spirit of survival than turnover.''
''I have already faced Midtjylland at the time of Napoli, but compared to that period they have changed almost all the players. Their stadium is small but in Europe they almost always fill it, so it will be like playing inside a big stadium. Lazio tends to verticalize more than my Napoli, who dribbled more. I hope this team has a lot of room for growth and I hope it can become as strong as Napoli in the future and with some trophies in the baecheca.''
''Provedel is doing well, the physical expenditure of the goalkeeper is less. I chose to let Ivan continue to avoid changing the whole defensive line. Everyone's time will come, including that of our goalkeepers. Our continuity so far lasts four days, under my management we have never won three games in a row yet. Pedro trained this morning, he seems to be on the road to recovery. Zaccagni needs therapy and for this reason he did not leave, Basic does not need any special treatments but if he is in the same conditions tomorrow as today he will not play. The love of the fans makes us feel more like a group and with a sense of belonging.''
''Cancellieri is doing well, he is training regularly and is finding space, since he has taken over every game so far, he is finding more space than in his period in Verona. I am happy, with him we are making a double path and this could slow him down in both roles but at the moment we need Matteo in two positions. I have good feelings about the mental maturity of the team, in training I see more stable concentration levels than in the past. But we are still at the beginning, the answer will come to us over time.''
Likely Lazio!
How do you get to Lazio?
GROUP F
<p>2. Sturm - 3</p>
<p>3. Midtjylland - 0</p>
<p>4. Feyenoord - 0.</p>