Goal and Highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton in Premier League 2022-2023
Image: Twitter Aston Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

5:21 PM3 days ago

End of transmission

We end the coverage of Aston Villa's 1-0 victory over Southampton on matchday 8 of the Premier League 2022-2023, we invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport.
5:19 PM3 days ago

Match statistics

Goals: 1 Aston Villa - Southampton 0

Possession: 53% Aston Villa - Southampton 47% 

Total Shots: 11 Aston Villa - Southampton 7

Shots on goal: 3 Aston Villa - Southampton 1

Total Passes: 413 Aston Villa - Southampton 374

Fouls: 13 Aston Villa - Southampton 13

4:56 PM3 days ago

Match ends

Aston Villa won 1-0 at home over Southampton, the goal was scored by Jacob Ramsey at minute 41'.
4:53 PM3 days ago

Minute 89'

Five additional minutes will be played in the second half.
4:53 PM3 days ago

Minute 85'

Substitution at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho comes off the field and Danny Ings comes on.
4:51 PM3 days ago

Minute 81'

Yellow card for James Ward-Prowse after a foul on John McGinn.
4:46 PM3 days ago

Minute 77'

Substitution at Southampton, Mohamed Elyounoussi is replaced by Samuel Edozie.
4:44 PM3 days ago

Minute 73'

Corner kick for Aston Villa after James Ward-Prowse's clearance.
4:43 PM3 days ago

Minute 69'

Double substitution for Aston Villa, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey leave the field and Leander Dendoncker and Emiliano Buendia come on.
4:40 PM3 days ago

Minute 65'

Aston Villa approach after Ollie Watkins' shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
4:38 PM3 days ago

Minute 61'

Free kick in the opponent's half for Southampton following a foul by Douglas Luiz on Mohamed Elyounoussi.
4:35 PM3 days ago

Minute 57'

Yellow card for Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey after a foul on Moussa Djenepo.
4:33 PM3 days ago

Minute 53'

Free kick for Aston Villa in their own half after a foul by Joe Aribo on Douglas Luiz.
4:30 PM3 days ago

Minute 49'

Southampton's approach after Che Adams' shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
4:12 PM3 days ago

Second half starts

At the moment, Aston Villa wins 1-0 over Southampton.
3:54 PM3 days ago

First Half Statistics

Goals: 1 Aston Villa - Southampton 0

Possession: 55,9% Aston Villa - Southampton 44,1%.

Total Shots: 8 Aston Villa - Southampton 2

Shots on goal: 3 Aston Villa - Southampton 0

Total passes: 164 Aston Villa - Southampton 130

Fouls: 3 Aston Villa - Southampton 4

3:52 PM3 days ago

First half ends

Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
3:50 PM3 days ago

Minute 45'

Three additional minutes will be played in the first half.
3:48 PM3 days ago

Minute 41' | GOAL

GOAL for Aston Villa, scored by Jacob Ramsey after a right-footed shot following a series of bounces in the box.
3:45 PM3 days ago

Minute 36'

Another corner kick for Aston Villa, this time after Moussa Djenepo's clearance.
3:34 PM3 days ago

Minute 32'

Corner kick for Aston Villa after Armel Bella-Kotchap's clearance.
3:33 PM3 days ago

Minute 28'

Approach disallowed for Anton Villa after Ashley Young was found to be offside.
3:32 PM3 days ago

Minute 24'

Free kick for Aston Villa in the middle of the pitch after a handball by Kyle Walker-Peters.
3:30 PM3 days ago

Minute 20'

Corner kick for Southampton after full-back Ashley Young's clearance.
3:29 PM3 days ago

Minute 16'

Aston Villa approach after Leon Bailey's shot goes wide on the right.
3:16 PM3 days ago

Minute 12'

Corner kick for Southampton after Ezri Konsa's clearance.
3:14 PM3 days ago

Minute 8'

Free kick for Southampton in the half following a foul by John McGinn on Kyle Walker-Peters.
3:11 PM3 days ago

Minute 4'

Southampton's approach after Che Adams' long-range effort is deflected wide of the goal.
3:01 PM3 days ago

The match starts!

The ball is rolling at Villa Park Stadium.
2:55 PM3 days ago

Clothing

Aston Villa comes out with their main uniform; vinotint jersey, white shorts and blue socks.
Southampton will wear their alternate uniform; all black.
2:54 PM3 days ago

Field trip

Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at Villa Park Stadium.
2:36 PM3 days ago

Pre-competitive movements

Both teams warm up on the Villa Park Stadium pitch.
2:33 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Southampton

Cáleta-Car, Walcott, Vojnovic, McCarthy, Mara, Larios, Edozie, Aribo, Armstrong.
2:32 PM3 days ago

Southampton starters

Roster: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Ward; Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Armstrong; Adams.
Coach: Ralph Hasenhuttl.
2:31 PM3 days ago

Substitutes - Aston Villa

Luiz, Sanson, Nakamba, Ings, Dendoncker, Chambers, Buendia, Angustinsson, Olsen.
2:31 PM3 days ago

Aston Villa starters

Roster: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn; Bailey, Coutinho; Watkins.
Coach: Steven Gerrard.
2:21 PM3 days ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Aston Villa and Southampton on matchday 8 of the Premier League 2022-2023.
5:33 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Aston Villa vs Southampton Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Southampton live, as well as the latest information from Villa Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Aston Villa vs Southampton live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
5:28 PM4 days ago

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live on TV and online?

If you want to watch the game Aston Villa vs Southampton live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO.
If you want to watch directly stream it: USA Network.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
5:23 PM4 days ago

What time is Aston Villa vs Southampton?

This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Southampton match on January 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
5:18 PM4 days ago

Key player at Southampton

One of the players to keep in mind in Southampton is James Ward-Prowse, the 27-year-old English-born central midfielder has played six games so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, in those matches he already has an assist and a goal, this one against Tottenham Hotspur.
5:13 PM4 days ago

Key player in Aston Villa

One of the most outstanding players in Aston Villa is Ollie Watkins, the 26-year-old center forward born in England, has played six games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has two assists and a goal, this one against; Crystal Palace.
5:08 PM4 days ago

History Aston Villa vs Southampton

In total, the two sides have met 82 times, Aston Villa dominate the record with 30 wins, there have been 23 draws and Southampton have won 29.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Aston Villa with 111 goals to Southampton's 109.
5:03 PM4 days ago

Actuality - Southampton

Southampton has not been having a good performance so far in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing six games, they are in the 12th position with seven points, this after winning two games, drawing one and losing three, they have also scored seven goals but have conceded 10, for a goal difference of -3.
  • Last three matches

Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea
Wolves 1-0 Southampton

4:58 PM4 days ago

Actuality - Aston Villa

Aston Villa has not had a good season so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing six games, they are in the 17th position in the standings with four points, this is the result of winning one game, drawing one and losing four, they have scored five goals and conceded 10, for a goal difference of -5.
  • Last three matches

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City

4:53 PM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium

The match between Aston Villa and Southampton will take place at Villa Park Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Aston Villa Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1897 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Image: Twitter Aston Villa
Image: Twitter Aston Villa
4:48 PM4 days ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Aston Villa vs Southampton live match, valid for date eight of the Premier League 2022-2023. 
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL. 
VAVEL Logo