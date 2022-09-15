Goal and Highlights: Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton in Premier League 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Match statistics
Goals: 1 Aston Villa - Southampton 0
Possession: 53% Aston Villa - Southampton 47%
Total Shots: 11 Aston Villa - Southampton 7
Shots on goal: 3 Aston Villa - Southampton 1
Total Passes: 413 Aston Villa - Southampton 374
Fouls: 13 Aston Villa - Southampton 13
Match ends
Aston Villa won 1-0 at home over Southampton, the goal was scored by Jacob Ramsey at minute 41'.
Minute 89'
Five additional minutes will be played in the second half.
Minute 85'
Substitution at Aston Villa, Philippe Coutinho comes off the field and Danny Ings comes on.
Minute 81'
Yellow card for James Ward-Prowse after a foul on John McGinn.
Minute 77'
Substitution at Southampton, Mohamed Elyounoussi is replaced by Samuel Edozie.
Minute 73'
Corner kick for Aston Villa after James Ward-Prowse's clearance.
Minute 69'
Double substitution for Aston Villa, Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey leave the field and Leander Dendoncker and Emiliano Buendia come on.
Minute 65'
Aston Villa approach after Ollie Watkins' shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Minute 61'
Free kick in the opponent's half for Southampton following a foul by Douglas Luiz on Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Minute 57'
Yellow card for Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey after a foul on Moussa Djenepo.
Minute 53'
Free kick for Aston Villa in their own half after a foul by Joe Aribo on Douglas Luiz.
Minute 49'
Southampton's approach after Che Adams' shot goes wide of the left side of the goal.
Second half starts
At the moment, Aston Villa wins 1-0 over Southampton.
First Half Statistics
Goals: 1 Aston Villa - Southampton 0
Possession: 55,9% Aston Villa - Southampton 44,1%.
Total Shots: 8 Aston Villa - Southampton 2
Shots on goal: 3 Aston Villa - Southampton 0
Total passes: 164 Aston Villa - Southampton 130
Fouls: 3 Aston Villa - Southampton 4
First half ends
Both teams head to their respective dressing rooms.
Minute 45'
Three additional minutes will be played in the first half.
Minute 41' | GOAL
GOAL for Aston Villa, scored by Jacob Ramsey after a right-footed shot following a series of bounces in the box.
Minute 36'
Another corner kick for Aston Villa, this time after Moussa Djenepo's clearance.
Minute 32'
Corner kick for Aston Villa after Armel Bella-Kotchap's clearance.
Minute 28'
Approach disallowed for Anton Villa after Ashley Young was found to be offside.
Minute 24'
Free kick for Aston Villa in the middle of the pitch after a handball by Kyle Walker-Peters.
Minute 20'
Corner kick for Southampton after full-back Ashley Young's clearance.
Minute 16'
Aston Villa approach after Leon Bailey's shot goes wide on the right.
Minute 12'
Corner kick for Southampton after Ezri Konsa's clearance.
Minute 8'
Free kick for Southampton in the half following a foul by John McGinn on Kyle Walker-Peters.
Minute 4'
Southampton's approach after Che Adams' long-range effort is deflected wide of the goal.
The match starts!
The ball is rolling at Villa Park Stadium.
Clothing
Aston Villa comes out with their main uniform; vinotint jersey, white shorts and blue socks.
Southampton will wear their alternate uniform; all black.
Field trip
Both teams and the refereeing team take the field at Villa Park Stadium.
Pre-competitive movements
Both teams warm up on the Villa Park Stadium pitch.
Substitutes - Southampton
Cáleta-Car, Walcott, Vojnovic, McCarthy, Mara, Larios, Edozie, Aribo, Armstrong.
Southampton starters
Roster: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Ward; Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Armstrong; Adams.
Coach: Ralph Hasenhuttl.
Substitutes - Aston Villa
Luiz, Sanson, Nakamba, Ings, Dendoncker, Chambers, Buendia, Angustinsson, Olsen.
Aston Villa starters
Roster: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn; Bailey, Coutinho; Watkins.
Coach: Steven Gerrard.
Get ready!
We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Aston Villa and Southampton on matchday 8 of the Premier League 2022-2023.
Tune in here Aston Villa vs Southampton Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Aston Villa vs Southampton live, as well as the latest information from Villa Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Aston Villa vs Southampton live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Aston Villa vs Southampton live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO.
If you want to watch directly stream it: USA Network.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Aston Villa vs Southampton?
This is the kick-off time for the Aston Villa vs Southampton match on January 16, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 21:00 hrs. - DAZN
Mexico: 14:00 hrs. - Paramount+
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 14:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. - Star+
Key player at Southampton
One of the players to keep in mind in Southampton is James Ward-Prowse, the 27-year-old English-born central midfielder has played six games so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, in those matches he already has an assist and a goal, this one against Tottenham Hotspur.
Key player in Aston Villa
One of the most outstanding players in Aston Villa is Ollie Watkins, the 26-year-old center forward born in England, has played six games so far in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has two assists and a goal, this one against; Crystal Palace.
History Aston Villa vs Southampton
In total, the two sides have met 82 times, Aston Villa dominate the record with 30 wins, there have been 23 draws and Southampton have won 29.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Aston Villa with 111 goals to Southampton's 109.
Actuality - Southampton
Southampton has not been having a good performance so far in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing six games, they are in the 12th position with seven points, this after winning two games, drawing one and losing three, they have also scored seven goals but have conceded 10, for a goal difference of -3.
Southampton 0-1 Manchester United
- Last three matches
Actuality - Aston Villa
Aston Villa has not had a good season so far in the Premier League 2022-2023, because after playing six games, they are in the 17th position in the standings with four points, this is the result of winning one game, drawing one and losing four, they have scored five goals and conceded 10, for a goal difference of -5.
Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham
The match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium
The match between Aston Villa and Southampton will take place at Villa Park Stadium in the city of Birmingham (England), the stadium is where Aston Villa Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1897 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the Aston Villa vs Southampton live match, valid for date eight of the Premier League 2022-2023.
