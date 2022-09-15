Resume and Highlights: Mazatlan 1-1 Toluca in Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Mazatlán vs Toluca game, tonight we saw an entertaining match where the point earned is of little use to their aspirations. Be sure to visit VAVEL so you don't miss any Liga MX match.
97´
The match ended in a one-goal draw.
94´
Toluca Substitution
Out: Navarro and Meneses
In:Rodríguez and Violante
92´
Colman blows the ball away in a clear opportunity.
90´
Add 7 minutes.
86´
Bello misses a great scoring opportunity.
84´
Gutierrez saves his goal after a great shot.
79´
Volpi once again saves his goal.
75´
Mazatlan Change
In: Bello and Coldman
Out: Sosa and Bárcenas
72´
Near Mazatlan again.
70´
Toluca Substitution
Out: Alvarez and Angulo
In: González and Rodriguez
65´
Benedetti fails to score the second in a Toluca distraction.
64´
A deflected shot from Toluca.
63´
Toluca is saved by the post.
62´
Ortega receives a yellow card.
59´
Volpi saves Toluca.
57´
Mazatlan is saved by a great reaction from Toluca.
54´
Goooooooooool for Toluca! Bárcenas scores the equalizer.
53´
Free kick for Toluca.
48´
Volpi saves his team from a dangerous shot.
46´
The second half begins.
45´+3
End of the first half.
45´+2
Guzman is knocked out on the field and is already being attended to.
45´
Baeza receives a yellow card.
41´
Toluca makes a defensive mistake and is saved again.
38´
Toluca gets a free kick and Bárcenas is yellow carded.
36´
Foul in the middle of the field in favor of Toluca.
34´
Mazatlan put strong pressure on Toluca's area.
32´
Goal disallowed for Mazatlan.
31´
Benedetti shoots outside the area and Volvpi makes a great save.
28´
Huerta heads the ball into the goalkeeper's hands.
24´
Mazatlan close to second and go to pause to rehydrate.
22´
Goooooooooooooooool for Mazatlan! Colula hits it outside the box to give the home team the lead.
13´
Great collective play by Toluca that they do not manage to finish in goal.
11´
Mazatlan approach that ends up clearing.
9´
Gutierrez prevents Mazatlan's own goal.
6´
Mazatlan came close with Sosa, but was flagged offside.
4´
Alanís covers a cross from the right flank.
2´
Toluca's first dangerous arrival.
0´
The match begins.
Pre-competitive Toluca
This is how the home team warms up:
👹🏃🏻 Concentración máxima desde el calentamiento.— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) September 17, 2022
Hoy unidos por el triunfo 🇵🇪#ElRojoesTodo 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s1tUHcq0Vq
Starting XI Mazatlan
This is how the home team comes out:
Starting XI Toluca
This is how the visiting team comes out:
What would happen if the three points were obtained?
Mazatlan, should they win, would reach 18 points, which, added to their goal difference, would leave them in ninth place with the rest of the matchday remaining.
Toluca, should they get the three points, would only be in sixth place overall, as Tigres and Santos accumulate 27 points before the end of the matchday.
Dibalos in the Kraken
This is how Toluca arrived at the stadium:
⚽️🏟| Así fue la llegada de nuestros Diablos al Estadio Mazatlán.#ElRojoesTodo 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6SCZaz3jmh— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) September 17, 2022
Looking to break the streak
Ambriz is aware that in order to position himself as a candidate for the title, it is necessary to enter the Liguilla on a roll, the coach knows that the team's six games without being able to win do not help the team and that is why this Friday they will be looking for a victory and with a mini streak to seek the title in the Liguilla.
Marcel Ruiz injured
One of the most important players for Toluca this season has been Marcel Ruiz, a player who arrived to reinforce the team this season from Xolos, the player will be out of the team due to a gastroenteritis presented during the week, so he did not make the trip to Mazatlan.
Ambriz stated about his season
"We have also shown that irregularity that has not allowed us to be better positioned in the table as we had thought, so if we really want to win, to get even closer to the possibilities, depending on other results, of placing ourselves in the top places, we have to play a very serious game, with a lot of running, a lot of back and forth, playing good soccer."
Watch out for this Toluca player
Carlos Gonzalez, center forward from Paraguay, is one of the most lethal strikers in the league, since his debut with Necaxa in 2017, his scoring quota has been acceptable, for the Apertura 2022, he arrived to reinforce Toluca from Tigres, where he could not find his best level, now with Toluca he has the great opportunity to rediscover the goal and fight for the title.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Gonzalo Sosa, an experienced 33 year-old attacker, has become Mazatlan's benchmark, although the team did not score many goals in the previous tournament, this player was fundamental for the team, this season with 11 games he has only scored one goal, but it is a good time for the player to start scoring with a view to the playoffs.
Latest Toluca lineup
Volpi, Guzman, Huerta, Mosquera, Angulo, Baeza, Ruiz, Navarro, Navarro, Fernandez, Meneses, Sanvezzo.
Latest Mazatlan lineup
Vikonis, Sandoval, Mere, Vidrio, Colula, Meraz, Intriago, Barcenas, Benedetti, Bello, Rubio.
Background
Mazatlan 1-2 Toluca
Toluca 2-2 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 2-1 Toluca
Toluca 4-1 Mazatlan
Arbitration quartet
Central: Daniel Quintero. Assistants: Ibrahim Martinez and Jessica Morales. Fourth Official: Gustavo Padilla.
Toluca wants to get back on track with the show
The Diablos Rojos de Toluca had a good start to the season playing well and being very offensive, however that version of the team was diluted day after day until reaching nine games without a win, the contrast of the team is surprising because they have been working since the previous tournament with Nacho Ambriz and he stands out for maintaining a style and players well connected during the tournament, As was seen against León, fortunately for the Diablos, they are still in the top half of the table with six wins, five ties and four defeats, the team can still secure a place in the top four, although it seems very complicated because there is only one game left to play after the match against Mazatlan, so this is a game that can give them the necessary motivation to close on a good note.
Mazatlan close to making the playoffs
Mazatlan is once again fighting for a ticket to the playoffs, the Cañoneros have in their hands the opportunity to enter the playoffs on their own, even without depending on other results, the team from the port with 15 points is located in the 13th position of the Liga MX, their rival is one of the teams in the upper part of the table, Mazatlan has achieved the most improbable results and has become a team that should not be trusted. Pachuca, Chivas, Leon, Rayados and Atlas have been teams that the Cañoneros have taken points from without being favorites. With the opportunity to qualify again, Mazatlan will be looking to beat Toluca and close in the best possible way for the playoffs.
Last call in Liga MX
The Liga MX is in its final stage and with two games left to play, the teams are already beginning to prepare their future, but for some it is still very uncertain, direct qualification for the playoffs, playoffs or elimination are three possibilities that will be at stake when Mazatlan hosts Toluca. The visitors are in the running for direct qualification and have already secured a place in the playoffs, while the Cañoneros are looking for a place in the playoffs and to avoid being left out.