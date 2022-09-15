Goals and Highlights: Puebla 2-1 Tigres in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
THE GAME IS OVER
85
77
74
67
60
56
51
46
42
34
29
Goal! Puebla 2, Tigres UANL 0. Martín Barragán (Puebla) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucão following a corner kick.
28
27
22
Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card.
19
17
15
14
13
8
5
1
GAME STARTING
WE'LL BE STARTING IN A FEW MOMENTS
TIGRES' LINEUP IS READY
Listo nuestro XI inicial que saldrá esta noche a la cancha del Puebla.— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) September 16, 2022
Alineación @CEMEXMx.#SiempreContigo 👊 #EstoEsTigres 🐯 pic.twitter.com/hV73UfSP1m
PUEBLA'S LINE-UP IS READY
THE CASE OF FERRAREIS
NAHUEL IS A REFERENCE POINT
"You want us to defend or that we don't attack or that if we don't score goals because we don't score goals. Nahuel is extraordinary, but he is not a star in today's match, Nahuel has been a star in this team for five years, he is a great goalkeeper".
THERE IS CONCERN ABOUT THE DROUGHT
"The team is doing its thing, at least those are the intentions we have to put the team at the top. We have been lacking details, but if we can get points we can close the tournament on a high note.
LAST MATCH FOR THE TIGRES
PUEBLA'S LAST MATCH
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Tigres live online
Puebla vs Tigres can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams.
What time is the Puebla vs Tigres matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022?
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
United States: 17:00 PT / 20:00 ET
Tigres Statements
"Today we scored goals, if they come to us because we have to go looking for the game, we were not well stationed and it started to stand up well, the team started to arrive, then in the second half we had time to score another three goals, it's not that it pulls back, at the beginning it did because we were badly stationed."
"Nahuel did his job, he was a star as he has always been in this team, Nahuel is extraordinary, but he is not a star in today's game, he has been a star in this team for five years".
How is Tigres coming along?
How are Puebla coming in?