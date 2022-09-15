Goals and Highlights: Puebla 2-1 Tigres in Liga MX 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

10:08 PM3 days ago

SUMMARY

10:01 PM3 days ago

THANK YOU FOR FOLLOWING THE VICTORY ON VAVEL

Thank you for following the match between Puebla and Tigres on VAVEL. Keep visiting the VAVEL portal to keep up to date with everything that is happening in the world of sports. 
9:59 PM3 days ago

THE GAME IS OVER

The match between Puebla and Tigres ends, the Puebla strip manages to get the three points and stay in the playoff zone. 
9:47 PM3 days ago

85

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
9:41 PM3 days ago

77

Second yellow card to Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL) for a bad foul.
9:40 PM3 days ago

74

Attempt saved low to the left. Jordy Caicedo (Tigres UANL) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafael Carioca.
9:30 PM3 days ago

67

Sebastián Córdova (Tigres UANL) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Garza.
9:25 PM3 days ago

60

Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
9:19 PM3 days ago

56

Attempt blocked low to the ground. Maximiliano Araujo (Puebla) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martín Barragán.
9:16 PM3 days ago

51

Martín Barragán (Puebla) header from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Gastón Silva with a cross following a cross.
9:10 PM3 days ago

46

The second half begins. Puebla is beating Tigres momentarily.
8:46 PM3 days ago

42

Goal! Puebla 2, Tigres UANL 1. Samir (Tigres UANL) header from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sebastián Córdova with a cross following a corner.
8:39 PM3 days ago

34

Foul by Rafael Carioca (Tigres UANL).
8:34 PM3 days ago

29


Goal! Puebla 2, Tigres UANL 0. Martín Barragán (Puebla) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucão following a corner kick.
8:32 PM3 days ago

28

High shot saved in the center of the goal. Omar Fernández (Puebla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Diego de Buen.
8:30 PM3 days ago

27

Attempt saved just outside the top left corner. Federico Mancuello (Puebla) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
8:28 PM3 days ago

22


Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card.
8:22 PM3 days ago

19

Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8:21 PM3 days ago

17

VAR Decision: No Goal Puebla 1-0 Tigres UANL.
8:19 PM3 days ago

15

Goal! Puebla 2, Tigres UANL 0. Martín Barragán (Puebla) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
8:18 PM3 days ago

14

Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
8:15 PM3 days ago

13

Tigres is now in control of the match, but Puebla has managed to neutralize attacks
8:11 PM3 days ago

8

Raymundo Fulgencio (Tigres UANL) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
8:07 PM3 days ago

5

The tigers are still trying to recover after the goal in the locker room and trying to equalize as quickly as possible.
8:03 PM3 days ago

1

Goal! Puebla 1, Tigres UANL 0. Martín Barragán (Puebla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
8:01 PM3 days ago

GAME STARTING

The game between Puebla and Tigres kicks off at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the 15th round of the national soccer league.  
7:43 PM3 days ago

WE'LL BE STARTING IN A FEW MOMENTS

In a couple of minutes, we will start broadcasting the match between Puebla vs Tigres, a match corresponding to matchday 15 of the Apertura 2022 national championship. 
7:43 PM3 days ago

TIGRES' LINEUP IS READY

This is the lineup that Miguel Herrera is sending out to seek the three points and return to Sán Nicolás de los Garza with a victory.
7:38 PM3 days ago

PUEBLA'S LINE-UP IS READY

This is the lineup that Puebla's strip is sending out to face Tigres at home and in the company of their fans. The team coached by Nicolás Lacarmón is looking for three points to continue thinking about the final phase. 

7:33 PM3 days ago

THE CASE OF FERRAREIS

After suffering an unfortunate high-grade injury in the match against Chivas, La Franja's Gustavo Ferrareis injured his ankle during the first minutes of the game while fighting for the ball with Isaac Brizuela, and that is when the Puebla player was swept away and injured. Puebla will no longer be able to count on the Uruguayan for the Fiesta Grande, causing a significant loss in Lacarmón's scheme. 
7:28 PM3 days ago

NAHUEL IS A REFERENCE POINT

After finishing their duel against Chivas last Tuesday, Miguel Herrera highlighted the great performance of the Argentine goalkeeper and how fundamental he is for the Monterrey team. 
"You want us to defend or that we don't attack or that if we don't score goals because we don't score goals. Nahuel is extraordinary, but he is not a star in today's match, Nahuel has been a star in this team for five years, he is a great goalkeeper".
7:23 PM3 days ago

THERE IS CONCERN ABOUT THE DROUGHT

Israel Reyes acknowledged to the press that Puebla is confident to overcome this adversity, however, he knows that they must work harder to dream of reaching the final phase. 
"The team is doing its thing, at least those are the intentions we have to put the team at the top. We have been lacking details, but if we can get points we can close the tournament on a high note.
7:18 PM3 days ago

LAST MATCH FOR THE TIGRES

The felines from Monterrey traveled to Guadalajara last Tuesday to face Chivas on the Akron pitch in what was the match corresponding to matchday 9 of the Apertura 2022. Miguel Herrera's men needed three points if they were to dream of qualifying for the Playoffs, so in the first half, Juan Pablo Vigón scored a brace to give Tigres the lead at halftime. In the second half, Samir Santos and Florian Thauvin made it 4-0 in favor of the regios, while Zaldívar scored for Chivas in the 88th minute to seal the 4-1 final score. 
7:13 PM3 days ago

PUEBLA'S LAST MATCH

La Franja del Puebla traveled to Guadalajara to face Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium. The La Franja team, led by Lacarmón, arrived at the stadium with the mission of earning three important points to secure a place in the playoffs, however, it was not expected with Chivas defending tooth and nail so that in the 81st minute, Alexis Vega sent the ball into the net and earned three points, putting La Franja in serious trouble. 
7:08 PM3 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over in Liga MX, the penultimate day of the tournament begins and the last chance for several teams to secure their place in the final phase of Mexican soccer. Puebla and Tigres open the day with the start of the Friday botanero, the Poblanos will be looking for the three points to stay in the playoff zone, while Tigres will go to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with the hope of getting three points that will put them in the playoff zone, overtaking Santos and sending the Laguneros to the playoffs. 
7:03 PM3 days ago

Stay tned for the Puebla vs Tigres live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
6:58 PM3 days ago

Where and how to watch Puebla vs Tigres live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Puebla vs Tigres can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL US is your best option.

6:53 PM3 days ago

What time is the Puebla vs Tigres matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Tigres match on September 16, 2022 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 20:00 hours 

United States: 17:00 PT / 20:00 ET

6:48 PM3 days ago

Stay tuTigres Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke ahead of this important match at the end of the tournament: "Yes, we took an important step, which was to win if we wanted to get into the top four, and if we want to go through, we'll have to get the six remaining points. If we want to go through, we will have to get the six remaining points. We will have to score goals because we score goals, open ourselves up to score goals or because we do not defend well.

"Today we scored goals, if they come to us because we have to go looking for the game, we were not well stationed and it started to stand up well, the team started to arrive, then in the second half we had time to score another three goals, it's not that it pulls back, at the beginning it did because we were badly stationed."

"Nahuel did his job, he was a star as he has always been in this team, Nahuel is extraordinary, but he is not a star in today's game, he has been a star in this team for five years".

6:43 PM3 days ago

How is Tigres coming along?

In midweek, Tigres played a pending match against Chivas, which ended in favor of the felines with a score of four goals to one.

6:38 PM3 days ago

How are Puebla coming in?

Puebla lost last week's match against Chivas by the minimum score, and in this match they will be looking for a return to winning ways.

6:33 PM3 days ago

The match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla vs Tigres match will be played at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, located in Puebla, Puebla. The stadium has a capacity for 30,010 people. 
6:28 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 Liga MX match: Puebla vs Tigres Live Updates!

My name is Lore Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo